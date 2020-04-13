Rol del tutor en e learning

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FACULTAD JURÍDICA, SOCIAL Y ADMINISTRATIVA CARRERA DE CONTABILIDAD Y AUDITORÍA DOCENCIA VIRTUAL Y DISEÑO DE CURSO EN MOODL...
RETOS EN LA PREPARACIÓN DEL DOCENTE Un encuentro educativo intencional, regulado, planificado y dirigido por el docente Di...
ROLES DEL DOCENTE Que el estudiante acceda a una aula virtual Observar que el estudiante tenga experiencias o vivencias d...
Tutorías individuale s y grupales Actualización de tablones o boletines Evaluación de trabajos Coordinación con otros prof...
Habilidadesdelprofesor virtual Motivación, refuerzo y orientación sobre hábitos de estudio: El profesor debe saber planifi...
Conclusiones El docente debe tener claro los retos que implica el manejo de la tecnología, TICs, Plataformas y Aulas virtu...
  1. 1. FACULTAD JURÍDICA, SOCIAL Y ADMINISTRATIVA CARRERA DE CONTABILIDAD Y AUDITORÍA DOCENCIA VIRTUAL Y DISEÑO DE CURSO EN MOODLE ROL DEL TUTOR EN EL PROCESO DE ENSEÑANZA-APRENDIZAJE E-LEARNING De: Ing. Mery Jakeline Cuenca Jiménez Mg.Sc Fecha: Loja, abril 2020 Loja - Ecuador
  2. 2. RETOS EN LA PREPARACIÓN DEL DOCENTE Un encuentro educativo intencional, regulado, planificado y dirigido por el docente Dimensión Informativa Conjunto de recursos materiales o elementos informativos. Dimensión Próxima Participar en foros, leer, plantear, analizar, crear, elaborar proyectos, resolver problemas, etc. Dimensión Comunicativa Conjunto de recursos y acciones de interacción social entre estudiantes y el profesor (herramientas telemáticas) Dimensión Tutorial y Evaluativa Son funciones del docente o papel que el profesor debe realizar en el marco de un curso virtual Identificar cuatro grandes DIMENSIONES
  3. 3. ROLES DEL DOCENTE Que el estudiante acceda a una aula virtual Observar que el estudiante tenga experiencias o vivencias de situaciones potenciales de aprendizaje, como ocurre en los escenarios presenciales. Lograr que los estudiantes a través de las aulas virtuales puedan: leer textos, formular preguntas, resolver problemas, entregar trabajos, participar en debates o elaborar un diario personal. Supervisar y guiar el proceso de aprendizaje del alumno Asumir como profesor tutor o dinamizador de actividades de aprendizaje Cumplir el rol de transmisor del conocimiento
  4. 4. Tutorías individuale s y grupales Actualización de tablones o boletines Evaluación de trabajos Coordinación con otros profesores Control y seguimiento Siempre que sea posible el seguimiento del curso • A través de estadísticas de los accesos y tiempos de utilización del aula virtual por los estudiantes  Cambio de fechas, secuenciación de contenidos, continuidad de actividades, reuniones de planificación, seguimiento y evaluación • A través de un diario personal donde se recojan distintos datos e incidencias de la implementación del mismo.  contestación a preguntas en correo electrónico  exposición magistral de contenidos, explicación organizativa de actividades  Modificación de fechas, calendarios y actividades, recordatorios y otros imprevistos  Lectura y corrección de trabajos, valoración de participantes en foros, notificaciones de evaluacionesResponsabilidades del docente
  5. 5. Habilidadesdelprofesor virtual Motivación, refuerzo y orientación sobre hábitos de estudio: El profesor debe saber planificar actividades interesantes y basadas en expectativas e intereses del alumno Organización y dinamizador de actividades grupales Habituación a entornos telemáticos de trabajo Igual que el alumno, el profesor ha de trabajar bajo un entorno virtual específico, con una propuesta específica que en muchas ocasiones no han sido planificadas o construidas por el mismo. Uso didáctico adecuado de instrumentos telemáticos El correo electrónico, los foros, los tablones de noticias, los boletines periódicos, los chats y videoconferencias o los formularios automáticos d evaluación, son instrumentos educativos con usos específicos para la docencia. Poseer habilidades informáticas de uso de los mismos y saber utilizarlos pedagógicamente.
  6. 6. Conclusiones El docente debe tener claro los retos que implica el manejo de la tecnología, TICs, Plataformas y Aulas virtuales El docente debe ser el transmisor del conocimiento con la ayuda adecuada de los instrumentos telemáticos Lograr que la interacción entre el profesor y los alumnos sean direccionados a la enseñanza – aprendizaje Procurar que el docente y el estudiante posea los conocimientos concernientes al uso y manejo de las herramientas informáticas para el adecuado monitoreo, control, seguimiento y evaluación de la enseñanza-aprendizaje

