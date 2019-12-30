DESCRIPTION

Game Shooting is a fascinating and comprehensive book on the history of shooting since the inception of the sport in the sixteenth century to the present day. Covering all aspects of the history of shooting it not only contains a large selection of historic illustrations depicting shooting in all its forms but also draws on diaries, game books, and personal testimonies from sportsmen and gamekeepers collected by the author.It provides a unique insight into the sport of shooting, readily accessible to members of the country sports fraternity and the layman alike. Written in order to provide an accurate record of shooting in times past, it is something often neglected by other authors who have focused on great shoots, top shots and big bags rather than giving balanced overview of the sport in bygone days.

