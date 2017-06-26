Good practice for the small-scale production of bottled coconut water 1 by Rosa Rolle FOOD AND AGRICULTURE ORGANIZATION OF...
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water

2 views

Published on

small scale of coconut water fabrication

Published in: Science
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
2
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Good practice for the small scale production of bottled coconut water

  1. 1. Good practice for the small-scale production of bottled coconut water 1 by Rosa Rolle FOOD AND AGRICULTURE ORGANIZATION OF THE UNITED NATIONS Rome, 2007 AGRICULTURAL AND FOOD ENGINEERING TRAINING AND RESOURCE MATERIALS Agricultural and Food Engineering Technologies Service Rural Infrastructure and Agro-Industries Division FAO C M Y CM MY CY CMY K Frontespizio.pdf 06/12/2007 11:32:46Frontespizio.pdf 06/12/2007 11:32:46

×