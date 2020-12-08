Successfully reported this slideshow.
Patologias osteoarticulares

Las enfermedades osteoarticulares afectan entre el 10 y 40% de la población.

Patologias osteoarticulares

  1. 1. PATOLOGIAS OSTEOARTICULARES Pertenece: Pinto Neira, Merly Manyuri Curso: Asistencia al Usuario con patologías 2020
  2. 2. Esta enfermedadcrónicacausael desgaste del cartílago interarticularque sirve de amortiguaciónentredos huesos,causandoconel tiempodoloryrigidez. CLASIFICACION: Aguda: Es la máscomún,aparece despuésde los45 años, afectandoporlogeneral a las articulacionessometidaamáspesocomo son rodilla,cadera,región lumbarde lacolumna vertebral,ylosdedos. Secundaria: Se presentadespuésde los40 años,tiene undesarrollo gradual debidoa otras patologíaso a algúnaccidente. EPIDEMIOLOGIA:  Es una patologíacrónica y es más comúnen losancianos  Es la causa principal de incapacidad.  Antesde los55 años,la enfermedad ocurre porigual enhombresy mujeres.Despuésde los55, esmás comúnen lasmujeres CAUSAS:  Sobrepeso  Envejecimiento  Lesionesde lasarticulaciones  Defectosenlaformaciónde las articulaciones  Defectogenéticoenel cartílagode la articulación  Fatigade lasarticulacionescomo consecuenciade ciertostrabajoso deportes SINTOMAS Y SIGNOS:  Dolorarticular  Rigidezenlamañana  Inflamaciónarticular  Dolorarticularcuando bajala temperaturaambiental oincrementa la humedad  Puedenserasintomáticos DIAGNOSTICO:  antecedentesmédicos  Examenfísico  Radiografías  Otras pruebascomo:análisisde sangre o exámenesdel líquidode las articulaciones. TRATAMIENTO: El plan de tratamiento incluye:  Ejercicio  Control de peso  Descansoy cuidadode lasarticulaciones  Técnicaspara controlarel dolorsin medicamentos.  Medicamentos  Terapiascomplementariasyalternativas  Cirugía. Tratamiento quirúrgico:  Remplazoarticular  Artrodesis  Osteotomías  Laminectomía OSTEOARTRITIS
  3. 3. A S T R A L G I A  Es un dolorenuna o más articulaciones.  Puedensercausada por muchostiposde lesioneso condiciones.  Sinimportarla causa, puede sermuy molesta. CAUSAS:  Traumas  Lesionesdeportivas  Heridas  Reacciónalérgicaa medicamentos  Gota  Trastornosdel sistemainmune  Infecciones  Artrosis  Artritisreumatoide DIAGNOSTICO:  La anamnesisesfundamental  Es necesariounexamenfísico completoparadeterminar clínicamente lascondicionesdel paciente.  Exámenesauxiliares (inmunológicos,bioquímicos, etc.).  Exámenesporimágenes (radiografías,resonancia, tomografía, etc.) SINTOMAS Y SIGNOS:  Dolor(laintensidaddependede la causa que loocasionó)  Hinchazón(muyevidente enel caso enel que la patologíaafectaa la articulaciónde larodilla)  Enrojecimientode lapiel  Dificultadparacaminar  Rigidezenlasarticulaciones  Dificultadesenlarealizaciónde los movimientosde flexiónyextensión de la articulación  Fiebre (presente enel casode que haya unainfección) TRATAMIENTO:  Dependeráde lacausa  Fisioterapia;  Tomar antiinflamatorios;  Realizaralgunosejerciciospara evitarel bloqueode las articulaciones;  Vendas;  Uso de aparatosortopédicospara reducirla sobrecargade las articulaciones.
  4. 4. OSTEOPOROSIS Es una enfermedadque disminuyela cantidadde mineralesenel hueso,que determinalapérdidade lamasaósea. TIPO1: Es la más comúny afectaa mujeres postmenopáusicas (mujeresde 51-75años). Las fracturas más característicasson las vertebralesylasdel segmentodistal del antebrazoo muñeca(denominadasfracturas de Colles). TIPO 2 Se Produce enmujeresyvarones de más de 70 años. Las fracturas más característicasson lasde cuellofemoral o cadera,extremidadproximal del húmerouhombro,las de la tibiayla pelvis.  Menopausia: porel desequilibrio hormonal  Tabaco y alcohol  Insuficiente ingesta de calcio  Poco ejerciciofísico  Historial familiar  Factor nutricional  Análisisde sangre  Análisisde orina  Análisisde fosfatasaalcalina ósea.  La densitometría  Densitometríaósea  Dietasaludable que aporte calcio,vitaminaDy proteínas  Eliminaciónde hábitos tóxicos  Evitar lascaídas y golpes Fármacos para osteoporosis  Calcitonina  Raloxifeno  Teriparatida  Tratamientohormonal sustitutivoconsiste en sustituirlapérdidade la producciónde lashormonas femeninascuandolos ovariosdejande funcionar. CONCEPTO: TIPOSDE OSTEOPOROSIS FACTORESDE RIESGO DIAGNOSTICO TRATAMIENTO PREVENCION

