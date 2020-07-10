St. Joseph's Indian School Provides Lakota Language Courses

Dedicated to philanthropic efforts, Mercia Grant has donated to several suicide prevention organizations in honor of her grandson and helped plan SUDC awareness events in honor of her granddaughter Lily. Mercia Grant also contributes to groups such as the St. Joseph's Indian School.



An apostolate under the Congregation of the Priests of the Sacred Heart, St. Joseph's Indian School provides education and housing for Native American children of the Lakota (Sioux) tribe. The school also seeks to address family issues to bring healing and encourages the study of native culture through classes in the Lakota language.



According to the Lakota Language Consortium, only about 2 percent of Lakotans speak the language, amounting to approximately 2,000 individuals. Because most of the Lakota speakers are older (the average age is about 65), the language might easily die out unless young people value their linguistic heritage.



Consequently, St. Joseph's Indian School began collaborating with the Lakota Language Consortium in 2015 to offer classes in the language. Children at the school now learn the language and culture from enrolled members of the tribe.