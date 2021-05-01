Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Description When a Reiki practitioner goes through an attunement to Reiki, they often experience some healing crisis sympt...
Book Details ASIN : 1091670528
IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ The Reiki Healer's 21 DAY JOURNAL, CLICK BUTTON DOWNLOAD IN THE NEXT PAGE
DOWNLOAD OR READ The Reiki Healer's 21 DAY JOURNAL by click link below GET NOW The Reiki Healer's 21 DAY JOURNAL OR CLICK ...
EBOOKS
READ
DOWNLOAD
EPUB
KINDLE
BESTSELLER
PAPERBACK
HARDCOVER
IPAD
ANDROID
THANK YOU
pdf⚡(read online)✔ The Reiki Healer's 21 DAY JOURNAL
pdf⚡(read online)✔ The Reiki Healer's 21 DAY JOURNAL
pdf⚡(read online)✔ The Reiki Healer's 21 DAY JOURNAL
pdf⚡(read online)✔ The Reiki Healer's 21 DAY JOURNAL
pdf⚡(read online)✔ The Reiki Healer's 21 DAY JOURNAL
pdf⚡(read online)✔ The Reiki Healer's 21 DAY JOURNAL
pdf⚡(read online)✔ The Reiki Healer's 21 DAY JOURNAL
pdf⚡(read online)✔ The Reiki Healer's 21 DAY JOURNAL
pdf⚡(read online)✔ The Reiki Healer's 21 DAY JOURNAL
pdf⚡(read online)✔ The Reiki Healer's 21 DAY JOURNAL
pdf⚡(read online)✔ The Reiki Healer's 21 DAY JOURNAL
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Lifestyle
4 views
May. 01, 2021

pdf⚡(read online)✔ The Reiki Healer's 21 DAY JOURNAL

Visit Here : https://reader.ebookexprees.com/?book=1091670528/The-Reiki-Healer's-21-DAY-JOURNAL.html When a Reiki practitioner goes through an attunement to Reiki❤ they often experience some healing crisis symptoms. There is a lot to process during this time and this journal helps walk you through reflection over the 21 day period following your Reiki attunement. Included in this 7x10 inch Reiki Journal are: 21 Journal Prompts for documentation and reflectionA habit tracker so that you don✔t forget to do your daily self treatmentsAdditional habit tracker space to track other forms of self-care or additional treatment monthsBlank journal pages for added space or free form writingThis was created by a Reiki Master❤ Renee Sommer❤ for her students but is helpful for anyone post Reiki attunement and is a great companion to the Reiki Healer✔s Ledger to keep track of treatment notes.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

pdf⚡(read online)✔ The Reiki Healer's 21 DAY JOURNAL

  1. 1. Description When a Reiki practitioner goes through an attunement to Reiki, they often experience some healing crisis symptoms. There is a lot to process during this time and this journal helps walk you through reflection over the 21 day period following your Reiki attunement. Included in this 7x10 inch Reiki Journal are: 21 Journal Prompts for documentation and reflectionA habit tracker so that you don't forget to do your daily self treatmentsAdditional habit tracker space to track other forms of self-care or additional treatment monthsBlank journal pages for added space or free form writingThis was created by a Reiki Master, Renee Sommer, for her students but is helpful for anyone post Reiki attunement and is a great companion to the Reiki Healer's Ledger to keep track of treatment notes.
  2. 2. Book Details ASIN : 1091670528
  3. 3. IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ The Reiki Healer's 21 DAY JOURNAL, CLICK BUTTON DOWNLOAD IN THE NEXT PAGE
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD OR READ The Reiki Healer's 21 DAY JOURNAL by click link below GET NOW The Reiki Healer's 21 DAY JOURNAL OR CLICK THE BUTTON HERE
  5. 5. EBOOKS
  6. 6. READ
  7. 7. DOWNLOAD
  8. 8. EPUB
  9. 9. KINDLE
  10. 10. BESTSELLER
  11. 11. PAPERBACK
  12. 12. HARDCOVER
  13. 13. IPAD
  14. 14. ANDROID
  15. 15. THANK YOU

×