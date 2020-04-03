Successfully reported this slideshow.
Covid 19

Presentación de COVID19

Published in: Education
Covid 19

  1. 1. COVID-19 ¡YO ME QUEDO EN CASA! LIC.MERCEDES SOCUALAYA CHIUYARI NO DEBEMOS DECAER , TODOS DEBEMOS MANTENERNOS EN LA LUCHA PARA VENCER AL CORONAVIRUS ¡A TODOS LOS HE DEJADO EN JAQUE! PODEMOS VOLVER A REIR , ABRAZAR Y BESAR A TODOS LOS QUE QUEREMOS , JAMÁS VOLVEREMOS HACER LOS MISMOS.
  2. 2. VIDEO MOTIVADOR: REFLEXIÓN: ¿Qué esta pasando con el COVID-19? ___________________________ ____________________ ¿Cuáles son los síntomas? ___________________________ _____________________ ¿Dé que manera podemos prevenir y cuidarnos del COVID19? ___________________________ ____________________ REPRODUCE EL VIDEO ¡HAZ CLICK ACA!
  3. 3. ¿Qué es? ¿Cómo se propaga? ¿Quiénes son las personas mayor riesgo? • La COVID-19 es una enfermedad infecciosa causada por un nuevo virus que no había sido detectado en humanos hasta la fecha. • El nuevo coronavirus se propaga principalmente por contacto directo (1 metro o 3 pies) con una persona infectada cuando tose o estornuda • Los adultos mayores de 60 años. • Personas con deficiencia inmunológica. • Niños menores de 6 años. • Personas que padeces: diabetes , hipertensión o enfermedades cardiacas.
  4. 4. SÍNTOMAS: Dificultad para respirar Coloración azulada en los labios o el rostro FIEBRE ALTA, Y/O ESCALOSFRIOS TOS SECA Y MUCOSIDAD VISCOSA Dolor o presión persistente en el pecho
  5. 5. LECTURA ¿El Congreso cumple su rol frente a la emergencia por el coronavirus? FUENTE: EL COMERCIO -VIRTUAL CÓDIGO QR DE LA LECTURA ESCRIBE UNA CARTA AL CORONAVIRUS: TEXTO DE ÁNIMO PARA LUCHAR CONTRA EL COVID 19
  6. 6. https://forms.gle/TyDiV2BYWm4d tZGK6 LINK DE ENCUESTA –GOOGLE FORM

