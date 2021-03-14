Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1)First design DHCP Server 2)Then configure the PC0. We just need to click on DHCP then it will automatically get the IP a...
3)Smililarly configure the PC1
Dhcp server(h.m merajul hasan)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Dhcp server(h.m merajul hasan)

42 views

Published on

DHCP server configuration by using cisco packet tracer

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Dhcp server(h.m merajul hasan)

  1. 1. 1)First design DHCP Server 2)Then configure the PC0. We just need to click on DHCP then it will automatically get the IP address and subnet mask
  2. 2. 3)Smililarly configure the PC1

×