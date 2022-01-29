Successfully reported this slideshow.
What Millenials Think About False Allegations Against Men

Jan. 29, 2022
As a result of recent changes in law, the prevalence of false allegations is on the rise. Many false rape accusations have occurred recently, but few ended in convictions. According to the report, most allegations are against males, so false allegations against men should be stopped.

What Millenials Think About False Allegations Against Men

  1. 1. False Allegations Against Men in Ireland Explained www.mensvoicesireland.com
  2. 2. The problem of false allegations against men is a systemic one; one can argue that recent changes in the law have made these more likely.
  3. 3. False allegations against men: a systemic anti-male problem The three major cases for False Allegations Against Men False allegations: sexual assault The case of Mark Pearson, the man accused of a sexual assault on a woman in a crowded train station in London during rush hour marks a troubling new low in cases of this kind. •False allegations: rape False rape accusations have occurred in recent times, very few resulting in custodial sentences. In one case, a woman’s false claim of rape led to a needless six-week long pursuit for a rapist around Shannon in County Clare. False allegations: research findings A 2009 study carried out by Liz Kelly and Jo Lovett from London Metropolitan University looked at how rape was defined across the range of EU countries and attempted to examine the way rape cases were reported, investigated and charges brought in those states.
  4. 4. Get in touch Men’s Voices Ireland Email: mensvoicesireland@gmail.com Visit: www.mensvoicesireland.com
  5. 5. Thank You

