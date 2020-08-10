Revista la Ludonauta Agosto 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 Asociación civil sin fines de lucro Desde 1985 en el diseño, capacitación e implementación de juegos grupales Personería...
2 Violencia laboral Es una acción ejercida en un ambiente de trabajo, ya sea por parte del jefe o empleados como compañero...
3 El origen del término mobbing en inglés se refiere a la conducta de los animales de arrinconar al más débil del grupo. E...
4 que muchos empleados todavía desconocen y que define a este "hostigamiento moral" como una "falta grave". La violencia l...
5 Cada jugador de la mitad patronal tomará un papel con uno de los indicadores de violencia laboral. Lo mirará bien y hará...
6 y con los mismos cuatro palos y bolas. Van saliendo jugadores hasta que queden pocos. La persona que facilita debe contr...
7 - Luego de un tiempo prudencial, se reúnen todos los subgrupos y contrastan lo que han imaginado sobre las gráficas, que...
8 https://magnet.xataka.com/en-diez-minutos/13-peliculas-que-nos-muestran-las-maquiavelica-forma-que-tiene-el-mundo-labora...
9 La premisa de partida esta película de Kurosawa (el joven, no el Viejo) es idéntica a la de El empleo del tiempo, lo que...
10 afectiva y económicamente. Estas circunstancias frustran su rebeldía. https://www.filmaffinity.com/ar/film564353.html C...
11 Si ninguno confiesa, serán condenados a 1 años de prisión. En "El dilema del prisionero" el destino de cada uno depende...
12 "Si algo, mi formación en teoría de juegos me convenció que sería una bobada pensar que las actuales deliberaciones ent...
13 • A CONTINUACIÓN, TE DETALLAMOS LO QUE OFRECEMOS PARA QUE LO TENGAS EN CUENTA Y NOS PIDAS AMPLIACIÓN DE INFORMACIÓN. CA...
14 - “Sistema de juegos para eventos sociales”: resulta ser un instructivo con decenas de juegos que sirve para organizar ...
15 • ASI NO: sobre prevención del abuso sexual infantil. • VAMOS A TRATARNOS BIEN: sobre la promoción del buen trato. • SO...
16 DIRECTORIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO SOBRE DISCIPLINA LÚDICA Tiempo de juego cuenta con una biblioteca no pública de más de 500 obr...
17 CONTAMINACIÓN O SALUD: sobre la promoción del cuidado ambiental. ADICCIONES EN JUEGO: sobre prevención de las adiccione...
18 "Juegos para muchos, juegos para pocos"; Obra que contiene un método de planificación lúdica para grupos numerosos ( de...
19 En versión PDF, solicitar datos bancarios para realizar transferencia de $ 500. Una vez acreditada la misma se envía el...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Revista la Ludonauta Agosto 2020

23 views

Published on

La Ludonauta es una revista creada por Tiempo de Juego, una ONG sin fines de lucro que aborda las problemáticas sociales desde el juego desde 1985.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Revista la Ludonauta Agosto 2020

  1. 1. 1 Asociación civil sin fines de lucro Desde 1985 en el diseño, capacitación e implementación de juegos grupales Personería jurídica otorgada por la Inspección General de Justicia mediante resolución 1449/11 tiempodejuego1985@gmail.com http://estiempodejuego.blogspot.com.ar/ REVISTA DIGITAL GRATUITA SOBRE DISCIPLINA LÚDICA PRODUCIDA POR TIEMPO DE JUEGO A.C. AÑO 10 – N.º 119 AGOSTO 2020 PERMITIDA SU REPRODUCCIÓN PARA MEDIOS DE DIFUSIÓN GRATUITA DEBIENDO HACER CONSTAR LA FUENTE ¡MUY IMPORTANTE!: Abrí periódicamente tu casilla spam por si nuestros envíos se derivan allí. ¡¡SE AGRADECE DIFUSION!! ÍNDICE ¡Pasala bien! Pág. 1 Violencia laboral Pág. 2 Jugando a la violencia laboral Pág. 4 Jugar es imaginar – juego de violencia laboral imaginativa Pág. 6 Violencia laboral: “El cine una forma de imaginar y de jugar” Pág. 7 Teoría de los juegos Pág.10 Juego de estimulación visual – Hallar el mensaje oculto en la sopa Pág.12 Todo lo que hace Tiempo de Juego Pág.12 Colección de intervenciones o actividades socioeducativas con facilitación lúdica Pág.16 Colección bibliográfica de Tiempo de Juego Pág.17 Todos los días juegos nuevos y gratis para todos/as Pág.19 ::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::: ¡Gran novedad de Tiempo de Juego en su Facebook! ¡Todos los días juegos para pasarla bien! Todos los días por el Facebook de Tiempo de Juego, te regalamos juegos para mejorar tu vida en esta etapa complicada de la historia. Te invitamos a visitar todos los días el Facebook de Tiempo de Juego o de Tiempo de Juego bis y pasala bien con los juegos que regalamos. Y EN BREVE OFRECEREMOS CONVERSATORIOS SOBRE TEMAS LÚDICOS. :::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::
  2. 2. 2 Violencia laboral Es una acción ejercida en un ambiente de trabajo, ya sea por parte del jefe o empleados como compañeros de trabajo, del personal de más alta rango o de personas que tengan una función de manejo de personal, como supervisores o encargados de departamentos, entre estos entran los jefes superiores o dueños de las empresas o compañías. Se le conoce como abuso de poder, doblegando la voluntad de una persona o trabajador que presta un servicio, la utilidad de fuerza física, como la verbal hasta llegar a la psicológica, llevan a controlar a una persona más débil poniendo en riesgo la integridad física, sexual, mental y emocionalmente, social y hasta familiar. Una forma de usar el poder sobre alguien es mediante amenazas, intimidaciones entre un maltrato subjetivo pasivo, acosando o persiguiendo, donde el menosprecio público y privado, entra entre los insultos haciendo a la persona objeto de burla entre sarcasmos o unas discriminaciones por la raza, color, religión, estudios o algún defecto o discapacidad tanto física como mental. Todos estos actos imponen sobre el trabajador una inquietud sobre su puesto de trabajo y su salario. Las mujeres son más propensas a este tipo de abusos, sobre todo el sexual ya sea para conseguir un ascenso de puesto o en su carrera profesional, como las modelos, cantantes o actrices, siendo esto una problemática a nivel mundial que acarrea tasas muy elevada en varios países como Canadá, Francia, Argentina, Inglaterra y Estados Unidos donde los inmigrantes indocumentados pasan por un insufrible trato laboral, para poder obtener una mejor calidad de vida cosa que muchos no lo logran; porque caen en manos de personas que las pueden llegar a obligar a realizar trabajos en contra de su voluntad, como la prostitución. La violencia laboral se le conoce como el enemigo silencioso e invisible, que algunos de manera sutil llevan a cabo y es una realidad cada día más vigente, se le denomina Mobbing que significa hostigamiento, acto que tienen como modo de realizarlo de manera sistemática pero continua y de una larga duración y en muchas ocasiones después de lograr un abuso sexual, continúan el hostigamiento manejando psicológicamente a la persona afectada, donde muchos compañeros de trabajo se convierten en cómplices por callar los hechos sobre otros compañeros, así cuidando a su vez su integridad y su empleo. https://conceptodefinicion.de/violencia-laboral/ :::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::: La violencia laboral según la Secretaria de Igualdad de Oportunidades de la Unión del Personal Civil de la Nación es toda acción ejercida en el ámbito del trabajo que manifieste abuso de poder por parte del empleador, del personal jerárquico, de quien tenga la función de mando, de un tercero vinculado directa o indirectamente con él o de quien tenga influencias de cualquier tipo sobre la superioridad. Esta acción es ejercida sobre el/la trabajador/a, atentando contra su dignidad, integridad física, sexual, psicológica o social, mediante amenazas, intimidación, maltrato, persecución, menosprecio, insultos, bromas sarcásticas reiteradas, discriminación negativa, desvalorización de la tarea realizada, imposición, inequidad salarial, traslados compulsivos, acoso y acoso sexual propiamente dicho. - ¿Qué quiere decir entonces "violencia laboral"? Implica a todas aquellas acciones que, durante un tiempo prolongado, afectan la dignidad del trabajador, su derecho a no ser discriminado, el respeto de su honra y su integridad física, psíquica y moral. En casos extremos, desencadenan daños psicológicos graves, pérdida del empleo y hasta suicidios. Hay víctimas que se ven tan afectadas que terminan renunciando y les resulta muy difícil reintegrarse al mercado laboral. En cualquier caso, tanto la empresa como la sociedad pierden a una persona capacitada es un fenómeno que se conoce a nivel mundial por una palabra en inglés, "mobbing", traducida como "ataque, atropello".
  3. 3. 3 El origen del término mobbing en inglés se refiere a la conducta de los animales de arrinconar al más débil del grupo. Esta acción es intencional. - Que quede muy en claro que no se trata de un caso típico de estrés. - ¿Cómo se manifiesta entonces esta nueva forma de acoso? En ataques permanentes contra la persona, persecuciones tendientes a provocarle "aislamiento, pérdida de la autoestima, descalificación, desmerecimiento, violación de la intimidad, difamación, supresión de derechos, intimidación, falsa denuncia, afectación a tareas irrelevantes, quita de personal, intromisión en la computadora, utilización de influencias e indiferencia a sus reclamos. - ¿A que nos referimos cuando hablamos de acoso? El acoso refiere a las acciones persistentes y reiteradas realizadas con el fin de incomodar con palabras o gestos, bromas o insultos al trabajador/a en razón de su, nacionalidad, edad, sexo, color, religión, origen étnico, capacidades diferentes, virtudes, aspecto físico, estado civil, elección sexual, preferencias o situación familiar, entre otros. El psicólogo alemán Heinz Leyman (pionero en el estudio del mobbing) resaltó que el acosador "le asigna a la víctima tareas inútiles, absurdas, peligrosas y humillantes; no le permite comunicarse; la interrumpe continuamente cuando habla; le critica su trabajo; se burla de su vida privada; le niega el contacto mediante gestos de rechazo o menosprecio; ignora su presencia; la aísla de sus compañeros; le grita, la amenaza, la injuria; le atribuye una enfermedad mental". ¿Porque el maltrato es psíquico y social? Porque se manifiesta como una hostilidad continua y repetida en forma de insultos, hostigamiento psicológico, desprecio y crítica. Por ejemplo: -cambio de funciones u horarios, -sobrecarga de trabajo -demanda de una tarea para la que no está capacitada, -indicaciones contradictorias, -sanciones injustificadas -constante bloqueo de iniciativas de interacción generando aislamiento en el trabajador/a. - prohibir hablar con compañeros/as. – promover el complot sobre el/la subordinado/a. –ejercer cambios de oficina o lugar de trabajo para separarlo de su grupo cercano. - obligar a realizar tareas denigrantes. -corregir o reprobar permanentemente las tareas realizadas -juzgar de manera ofensiva su desempeño. -asignar tareas sin sentido con el fin de humillar. -encargar trabajos imposibles de cumplir u obstaculizar la tarea para que no pueda ser llevada a cabo. -amenazar con despidos sin fundamento real ¿Cómo influye el acoso a la víctima en los demás empleados? Mucho, porque el acosador busca aislar a la víctima del grupo y termina generándose un silencio deliberado de los compañeros hacia la persona acosada. Se convierten en cómplices no intencionales. Por eso es difícil para el damnificado conseguir el apoyo de sus pares, que tienen miedo de hablar. El silencio de los testigos es una doble victimización que potencia el desgaste. ¿Por qué se produce? Hay factores psicosociales —como la envidia hacia una persona que se destaca sea por su imagen sea por su capacidad y se vuelve una amenaza—, organizacionales: cuando hay que reducir personal y se quiere evitar pagar las indemnizaciones. Y por último de posición: cuando se desea sacar a la víctima del cargo ocupado legítimamente, para ser ocupado por un aliado, amigo, o familiar del acosador. - En el ámbito privado, el método más eficiente para producir el cese de la violencia y la protección psicológica del damnificado es mediante la interposición legal de un recurso de amparo, atento a la falta de una ley nacional sobre mobbing. También se ha utilizado como método de resolución de conflicto la mediación pública o privada, a fin de que en audiencia las partes se presenten ante mediador y intenten primero reconocer el hecho y luego, arribar a una solución. - En el ámbito público el presidente Néstor Kirchner firmó el decreto 214/06, en cuyo artículo 124 http://www.sgp.gov.ar/contenidos/inap/fondo/docs/Decreto_214-2006.pdf apunta a la "erradicación de la violencia laboral" definida como "toda acción, omisión, segregación o exclusión realizada en forma reiterada por un agente que manifieste abuso de autoridad... que tenga por objeto o efecto la degradación de las condiciones de trabajo susceptibles de afectar los derechos y la dignidad de los trabajadores, de alterar su salud física y mental y/o comprometer su futuro laboral". Es una norma nueva,
  4. 4. 4 que muchos empleados todavía desconocen y que define a este "hostigamiento moral" como una "falta grave". La violencia laboral es un hecho muy nuevo, no porque antes no ocurriera, sino porque recién ahora está siendo tratado, y ante los altos niveles de desempleo y competitividad, la violencia es una expresión de conflicto. Hoy, una persona conflictiva en las organizaciones es separada de la organización. http://www.laboramosjuntos.com.ar/shop/detallenot.asp?notid=11 ::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::: Secuencia lúdica Primer juego: “Derecha o izquierda” Materiales: una tapita de gaseosa por participante Desarrollo del Juego: Se forman parejas. Las dos personas tienen una tapita de gaseosa en una de sus manos. Con las mismas detrás de su espalda, eligen una de sus manos para tener la tapita. El primero que saca sus dos manos cerradas hacia delante le pregunta al restante jugador: ¿En qué mano tengo la tapita, derecha o izquierda? El restante jugador elije una de las dos manos de su contrincante. Si acierta dice un problema que entiende como de violencia laboral, y el que pierde debe darle una solución (todos estos en un tiempo muy breve). Si no acierta, el que dice un problema de violencia laboral el que jugador que muestra la tapita, y el restante le debe dar una respuesta al problema. Es decir que el que gana dice un problema, y el que pierde da una solución. Luego se desarman las parejas y se forman al azar otras, repitiendo la misma dinámica con los mismos o nuevos problemas de violencia laboral. Este cambio de parejas y jugar a “derecha o izquierda” se repite tres veces más y se acaba el juego. Reflexión posterior Los jugadores que así lo deseen, pueden comentar los, problemas que han tratado y que soluciones han surgido. Segundo juego: “¡Conmigo no!” Materiales: Hojas tamaño A4 o similar con impresos de problemas de violencia laboral. Cada hoja debe contener un solo problema, por ejemplo: acoso, insultos, exceso de trabajo, trabajo fuera de hora, falta de pago, burla, falta de directivas claras, echar la culpa de todo, etc. (colocar todos los que se desee, que no supere el número de la mitad de jugadores del grupo). Desarrollo del juego La mitad del grupo jugara el rol de empleador o jefe. La otra mitad jugará a ser empleados, obreros, asalariados.
  5. 5. 5 Cada jugador de la mitad patronal tomará un papel con uno de los indicadores de violencia laboral. Lo mirará bien y hará un bollo con dicho papel. La otra mitad del grupo (empleados) se colocará de espaldas y a dos metros del grupo de empleadores; es decir que no podrán ver a estos últimos. Cada integrante del grupo de empleadores tirará su respectivo papel a alguien del grupo de empleados, el que sentirá el impacto y recogerá el papel. Si alguien es golpeado por más de un bollo (indicador de violencia), tratará de derivarlo a otro compañero “empleado” que no haya sido golpeado (también puede darse una segunda o tercera oportunidad a aquellos empleadores que no hayan acertado el golpe para que sí lo hagan) Cada jugador “empleado”, elegirá a uno de los patrones o jefes que crea que ha sido el que le ha arrojado el papel o indicador de violencia laboral. Se acercará a él y le preguntará si él o ella ha sido el autor de tal violencia que la ha golpeado por la espalda. Esto se hará hasta encontrar al jefe autor de la violencia recibida. Una vez encontrado, el empleado/a deberá hacer algo para superar el problema (expresiones verbales, corporales, etc.) y el jefe deberá hacer algo (expresiones verbales, corporales, etc.) para mantenerse en su postura, arrepentirse, evadir, etc. Luego los subgrupos cambian de rol, y se repite la dinámica anterior, con lo que los que antes eran jefes, deberá golpear por la espalda a algún empleado, etc. Reflexión posterior: Conversar sobre las reacciones de los empleados y la de los jefes en relación a los problemas de violencia jugados. Tercer juego: “sálvese quien pueda” Materiales: Para un grupo de 30 personas contar con cuatro bolsitas de polietileno rellenas de papel de diario y anudadas en forma de “bola” (también pueden utilizarse pelotas de tenis o similar). También es necesario contar con cuatro rollos de papel de diario que tengan la forma de un “palo” de aproximadamente el largo de la página. Estos rollos deben estar hechos con varias páginas cada uno y envueltos con cinta engomada para darles rigidez. Desarrollo del juego: Los integrantes del grupo se forman en ronda sin tomarse de las manos. Se entrega al azar las cuatro “bolas” y los cuatro “palos”. El juego consiste en tratar de que no se junte en un mismo jugador una “bola” y un “palo”. Para esto, los únicos movimientos que se pueden hacer son, entregar la bola o el palo hacia el jugador de la derecha o al de la izquierda. No vale tirar la “bola” o el “palo” hacia otros lados. Hay que estar muy atentos para tratar de desprenderse rápido de estos elementos. No vale no recibir la bola o el palo. No vale moverlos siempre para el mismo lado. Cuando se junta una bola y un palo en un mismo jugador, esto simboliza que es el que recibe un hecho de violencia laboral que no puede tolerar y debe salir del juego (simboliza la renuncia al trabajo por no soportar la violencia u otro efecto desfavorable en la integridad del trabajador debido a la violencia que recibe). El juego sigue sin parar
  6. 6. 6 y con los mismos cuatro palos y bolas. Van saliendo jugadores hasta que queden pocos. La persona que facilita debe controlar que se cumplan las reglas del juego estrictamente. Cuando el grupo queda reducido a la mitad aproximadamente, la persona que facilita saca un palo y una bola, siempre sin detener el juego. El juego termina cuando en el grupo quedan tres a cinco personas, las que simbolizan a aquellos/as empleados/as que han logrado superar la violencia laboral de la que fueron víctimas. Reciben un aplauso del resto. Reflexión posterior: ¿Cómo se han sentido al deber abandonar el juego al recibir violencia laboral? ¿Cómo se ha comportado el grupo ante los compañeros violentados que se han debido retirar? ¿Qué pasa con la indiferencia o el no meterse de los demás o el “sálvese quien pueda”? :::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::: JUEGO DE VIOLENCIA LABORAL IMAGINATIVA Siempre cuando jugamos estamos imaginando Materiales: Impresos con las gráficas siguientes o las que se estime pertinentes a la violencia laboral de acuerdo al “desarrollo del juego” Desarrollo del juego: - Conformar subgrupos de tres personas. - Se entrega a cada subgrupo una hoja con todas las gráficas precedentes o las que se considere pertinente en relación al problema de la violencia laboral. - Los/as integrantes de cada subgrupo deben conversar sobre qué imaginan que significa cada dibujo.
  7. 7. 7 - Luego de un tiempo prudencial, se reúnen todos los subgrupos y contrastan lo que han imaginado sobre las gráficas, que son las mismas para todos los subgrupos. - Se analizarán coincidencias y disidencias sobre lo imaginado. :::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::: Cuando miramos una película, se incentiva nuestra imaginación. Nos sentimos parte de la obra y nos identificamos de alguna manera con la trama, sus actores y actrices y con el desenlace de la obra. Cuando miramos una película, especialmente en el cine, estamos jugando al como si estuviésemos en la misma. A CONTINUACIÓN, RECORDAMOS ALGUNAS PELÍCULAS QUE TUVIERON QUE VER CON LA VIOLENCIA LABORAL Y QUE POSIBLEMENTE, NOS HAYAN HECHO JUGAR A ESTE GRAVE PROBLEMA. Tiempos Modernos (Charles Chaplin, 1936) Una de las críticas sociales más importante de la historia del cine, Charlot (el personaje recurrente de Chaplin) vuelve a representar en sus carnes a una víctima de un mundo que ha olvidado su humanidad. La Gran Depresión, las industrias que resistían sus envites, exprimieron a los hombres que no eran más que otra pieza del engranaje. La pantomima, la comedia hecha sobre el absurdo de ese orden social, un gesto subversivo del mago del cine mudo para hacerle justicia en pantalla a todos los millones de personas que estaban silenciados. https://magnet.xataka.com/en-diez-minutos/13-peliculas-que-nos-muestran-las- maquiavelica-forma-que-tiene-el-mundo-laboral-de-condenar-nuestras-vidas Las uvas de la ira (John Ford, 1940) El manifiesto político en forma de novela que escribió John Steinbeck le sirve a John Ford para filmar una de las películas más conmovedoras de la historia del cine. La humildad, la imperfección y honradez de sus personajes nos va doliendo más y más en cada uno de sus choques contra la Norteamérica posterior al Crack del 29 que desmanteló la vida de cientos de millones de agricultores estadounidenses. https://magnet.xataka.com/en-diez-minutos/13-peliculas-que-nos-muestran-las-maquiavelica-forma-que-tiene-el-mundo-laboral-de- condenar-nuestras-vidas El ladrón de bicicletas (Vittorio De Sica, 1950) Una de las películas esenciales del neorrealismo italiano, con un argumento que de puro simple se hace inexcusablemente honesta. En la durísima posguerra que vivió el país descubrimos cómo estaba maximizado otro de los procesos más dolorosos del trabajador precario: hasta para trabajar tienes que tener cierto poder adquisitivo. Si la compra de una bicicleta para poder trabajar es todo un sacrificio para las familias pobres, que por un descuido te la acaben robando es la gota que colma el vaso y que nos hace bajar todas las escalas morales entre los que se han desesperado.
  8. 8. 8 https://magnet.xataka.com/en-diez-minutos/13-peliculas-que-nos-muestran-las-maquiavelica-forma-que-tiene-el-mundo-laboral-de- condenar-nuestras-vidas El empleo (Ermanno Olmi, 1961) Cuanto más difícil se hace tener una vida estable más se desnuda la falacia de la conciliación laboral: si la ley de oferta y demanda laboral está del lado de los empresarios, el resto de facetas de tu vida va a pasar a un segundo plano, también el amor. Un joven italiano de provincias representa en su figura a toda una generación de jóvenes a los que les tocó sobrevivir en el país que inicia la modernización, y pese a su empeño por conquista a una oficinista de la que se ha quedado prendado, la empresa va prometiéndole salir del inestable puesto de becario-conserje para convertirse en un empleado más. Su comportamiento ante los superiores y los planos de su rostro encierran en la película todo lo que nosotros callamos. https://magnet.xataka.com/en-diez-minutos/13- peliculas-que-nos-muestran-las-maquiavelica-forma-que-tiene-el-mundo-laboral-de-condenar-nuestras-vidas Los santos inocentes (1984, Mario Camus) No por nada “milana bonita” se ha convertido en el concepto recurrente de miles de personas cuando discuten con otros trabajadores que, aún hoy, defienden a sus superiores que les explotan. Es todo un clásico del cine español (y la película más mencionada por casi cualquier político patrio) y un importante hito cultural nacional, también por su condición de adaptación de una novela de Miguel Delibes. Paco, Régula y el resto de campesinos a las órdenes del señor del cortijo encarnaban, gracias a las extraordinarias actuaciones de los actores de la película, la miseria existencial a la que se sometía a los perdedores del franquismo, así como todos los mecanismos psicológicos por los que ese orden de amos y esclavos se mantenía inquebrantable hasta hace no mucho (y que aún hoy permanece como remanente subliminal en algunas situaciones de nuestro día a día). https://magnet.xataka.com/en-diez-minutos/13- peliculas-que-nos-muestran-las-maquiavelica-forma-que-tiene-el-mundo-laboral-de-condenar-nuestras-vidas El empleo del tiempo (Laurent Cantet, 2001) Laurent Cantent, a quien le ha interesado mucho el tema del trabajo, se vale de una historia real que apareció en los periódicos franceses de la época para reconstruir ese caso a su manera. Y es que, ¿quién no ha pensado nunca en simplemente dejar de trabajar e intentar continuar con tu vida como si nada? Un ejecutivo de clase media-alta es fulminantemente despedido y es incapaz de afrontar la nueva realidad, pero eso tiene un efecto secundario: miente a su familia, les oculta su despido e imposta cada día su marcha al trabajo. Un tren descarrilado que no puede llegar a buen puerto. El filme, además, toma la forma de thriller, pero era una elección lógica: condenar a tu familia a la pobreza es el más terrorífico de los escenarios. https://magnet.xataka.com/en-diez-minutos/13-peliculas-que-nos-muestran-las-maquiavelica-forma-que-tiene-el-mundo-laboral-de- condenar-nuestras-vidas El método (Marcelo Piñeyro, 2005) La fábula más literalmente hobbesiana de todas las anteriores, El método se trata más de una simulación psicológica de la lucha por el puesto de trabajo que de una película en sí misma, pero cada nuevo reto, cada genuflexión de los protagonistas ante la siguiente bajada de la barra del limbo del proceso de selección de la empresa moderna, vamos viendo todo lo despiadada que puede llegar a ser la desesperación. https://magnet.xataka.com/en- diez-minutos/13-peliculas-que-nos-muestran-las-maquiavelica-forma-que-tiene-el-mundo-laboral-de-condenar-nuestras-vidas Tokyo Sonata (Kiyoshi Kurosawa, 2008)
  9. 9. 9 La premisa de partida esta película de Kurosawa (el joven, no el Viejo) es idéntica a la de El empleo del tiempo, lo que cambia es la diferencia que se le da culturalmente al trabajo en Europa frente a Japón. En el país oriental, que el patriarca pierda su trabajo es mucho más que la consecuencia del cada día más voluble mundo laboral, es un motivo de deshonra que casi pide el sacrificio vital de esa persona. Frente a la película de Cantet, Kurosawa se preocupa además de explicar esas otras vidas, la de la esposa y el hijo, que también giran en torno al trabajo del “salarymen”. Y por tanto, que todas sus vidas, sus anhelos o expectativas, giran en torno a un falso andamiaje que, en cuanto se empieza a disolver, descoloca a unos civiles que no han sido preparados para ese desconcertante nuevo escenario y desata las emociones más incendiarias y genuinas en todos ellos. https://magnet.xataka.com/en-diez-minutos/13-peliculas-que-nos- muestran-las-maquiavelica-forma-que-tiene-el-mundo-laboral-de-condenar-nuestras-vidas Up in the air (Jason Reitman, 2009) Puede que sea la cinta más floja de toda la selección, pero Up in the air retrata algo tan retorcido pero capitalista al mismo tiempo: George Clooney trabaja viajando por el mundo despidiendo a los empleados de otras empresas, pero Anna Kendrick, su jovencísima nueva compañera, es la sangre fresca que añadirá a su ámbito laboral la idea de que no hacen falta andar cogiendo aviones: basta con una videollamada para despedir a la gente. Es decir, que a Clooney y su modo de trabajo le quedan dos telediarios. Cuando las empresas pierden el pudor siquiera de pasar por el proceso de decirle a un empleado que está despedido, cuando se externaliza el protocolo de la renuncia a un recurso humano (y se crean nuevos profesionales para eso mismo) se instala la inseguridad laboral más absoluta en la psique del trabajador, incluso de los que se encargan de hacer esto último. Una paradoja absoluta. https://magnet.xataka.com/en-diez-minutos/13- peliculas-que-nos-muestran-las-maquiavelica-forma-que-tiene-el-mundo-laboral-de-condenar-nuestras-vidas Dos días una noche (Jean-Pierre Dardenne y Luc Dardenne, 2014) Esta película de los hermanos Dardenne tiene apenas un par de años. Y se nota. Es un drama social que trata de cómo una mujer a la que han despedido tendrá que convencer en menos de 48 horas a sus otros compañeros de que voten por mantenerla en la empresa a cambio de que todos, colectivamente, renuncien a un bonus de 100 euros mensuales cada uno. Es, simple y llanamente, la historia de cómo el entorno europeo actual nos hace repartir la pobreza o responsabilizarnos de la desgracia ajena, de si quieres llevar a la ruina a esa persona con la que has trabajado codo con codo. La culpa jamás es de la empresa, sino que “así son las cosas” y a ti te toca enfrentarte al dilema moral. https://magnet.xataka.com/en-diez- minutos/13-peliculas-que-nos-muestran-las-maquiavelica-forma-que-tiene-el-mundo-laboral-de-condenar-nuestras-vidas Mundo Grúa (Pablo Trapero 1999) Rulo (Luis Margani), un operador de grúas de cincuenta años, carga con dignidad el peso de una vida con demasiados sinsabores y algunos fugaces momentos de gloria. Hoy, divorciado y con un patético pero querible hijo adolescente a su cargo, trata de sostener su miserable departamento y luchar contra la amenaza del desempleo. https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mundo_gr%C3%BAa La fiaca (Fernando Ayala 1969) Un prototípico empleado de oficina decide un día rebelarse frente a su rutina y no va a trabajar porque tiene "fiaca". Su familia, sus amigos y compañeros intentan disuadirlo sin éxito al principio. Pero a medida que el tiempo pasa su situación se complica
  10. 10. 10 afectiva y económicamente. Estas circunstancias frustran su rebeldía. https://www.filmaffinity.com/ar/film564353.html Come, duerme, muere, (Gabriela Pichler 2012) La empresa en la que Rasa gasta su inagotable energía se afronta a un recorte de personal y, a pesar de que a nadie le cunde el trabajo más que a ella, le dan la patada en el culo. Con un padre dependiente al que mantener, Rasa no se amedrenta y no deja de buscar trabajo. Pero va a encontrarse con un obstáculo difícil de sortear: su nombre, de origen montenegrino, le va a cerrar demasiadas puertas en un país hipócritamente racista. https://b-sidemg.com/2014/05/10-peliculas-sobre-el-trabajo-la-lucha-contra-el-desempleo/ :::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::: A CONTINUACIÓN, BRINDAMOS CONCEPTOS DE LO QUE SE LLAMA “TEORÍA DE LOS JUEGOS”, LA QUE RESULTA SER UNA HERRAMIENTA, EN GENERAL UTILIZADA POR LAS CIENCIAS ECONÓMICAS. ¿Qué es exactamente la teoría de juegos? Tras la muerte de John Nash, resulta necesario un repaso por el trabajo basado en la toma de decisiones, el conflicto y la estrategia en situaciones sociales que consagró al científico La teoría de juegos puede ser descrita como el estudio matemático de la toma de decisiones, de conflicto y estrategia en situaciones sociales. Ayuda a explicar cómo nos relacionamos en procesos de toma de decisión claves. Siempre que interactuamos con otro ser humano, ya sea tratando de quedarnos con el último pedazo de torta en la cafetería o haciéndole un favor a un colega que esperamos retorne en el futuro, usamos una lógica que puede describirse como las reglas de la teoría de juegos. Esos "juegos" son vitales hasta para los animales, señala Antonio Cabrales, profesor de Economía del University College London, Reino Unido. "Yo actúo de una manera, tú actúas de otra", explica Cabrales. "Algo sucede. Ese algo que sucede va a depender de lo que ambos hagamos". Un clásico El juego es un tipo de modelo matemático para entender la toma de decisión y la interacción entre quienes toman las decisiones. Y el mejor conocido se llama "El dilema del prisionero". Dos personas son arrestadas, encarceladas y se les fija la fecha del juicio. El fiscal del caso habla con cada prisionero por separado y les presenta una oferta: Si confiesa contra el socio, todos los cargos en su contra serán retirados y la confesión será usada como evidencia para condenar al otro. La sentencia que recibirá será de 20 años. Si no confiesa y su socio lo hace, será condenado a 20 años y su socio quedará libre. Si ambos confiesan, serán condenados a 5 años de prisión.
  11. 11. 11 Si ninguno confiesa, serán condenados a 1 años de prisión. En "El dilema del prisionero" el destino de cada uno depende de las acciones del otro. Individualmente, confesar sería la mejor opción, pero si ambos lo hacen el castigo es peor que si ambos callan. "Cuando uno escoge algo, eso tiene un impacto en otras personas", señala Paul Schweinzer, catedrático en el departamento de Economía de la Universidad de York, Inglaterra. "La teoría de juegos es tener en cuenta el impacto de mis decisiones en los otros cuando las voy a tomar". El "juego" es la interacción entre dos o más partes, y depende de que la gente actúe racionalmente, consciente de los límites del "juego" y de que la otra parte también conoce las reglas. Estas interacciones estratégicas forman el punto crucial de la teoría de juegos. "A veces la usamos conscientemente y otras intuitivamente", anota Cabrales. Incluso si la gente -y algunos animales- no razonan conscientemente sobre las estrategias que van a usar, otras fuerzas, como la evolución o la experiencia de errores pasados, a menudo la hace comportarse de la misma manera que si fueran jugadores fríamente racionales. En muchos escenarios Hoy en día, la teoría de juegos es usada por muchas personas distintas en un amplio espectro de intereses. "La principal razón de su éxito fue la variedad de escenarios en los que la gente empezó a darse cuenta que tenían que pensar formal y sistemáticamente sobre las interacciones estratégicas", explica Rakesh Vohra, profesor de Economía en la Universidad de Pensilvania y alto miembro de la Sociedad de la Teoría de Juegos. En 2001, la Teoría entró en la cultura popular gracias a la laureada película "A Beautiful Mind" ("Una mente brillante" o "Una mente maravillosa"), en la cual el actor australiano Russell Crowe representaba al premio Nobel John Nash. Nash, quien falleció este sábado en un accidente, fue ampliamente considerado como uno de los expertos en la Teoría de Juegos y uno de los grandes matemáticos del siglo 20. Aplicaciones "La teoría de juegos revolucionó el estudio de la economía". Pero no sólo eso. Desde licitaciones para proyectos de infraestructura, campeonatos de fútbol, hasta aplicaciones de citas románticas por internet dependen de ella. Las firmas que venden bienes a los consumidores usan la teoría de juegos para predecir cómo reaccionará la competencia -y los clientes- ante una guerra de precios. Uno de los primeros usos codificados de esta teoría fue en la guerra. Los ejércitos estadounidense y británico utilizaron las primeras computadoras para probar modelos que utilizaban teoría de juegos para ayudar a los comandantes a decidir si debían atacar al enemigo, dónde y cuándo. Sin botón Desde entonces, el concepto ha evolucionado. Vohra explica que "cuando la teoría de juegos nació, había un grupo de personas que pensaba que, si hacíamos un modelo lo suficientemente grande y complejo, y apretábamos un botón, sabríamos qué hacer". Eso resultó demasiado ambicioso, así que cambió. "Lo que tratamos de hacer es informar: no podemos decirte qué hacer, excepto en unas circunstancias limitadas. Pero sí podemos decirte cuáles son las cosas importantes sobre las que debes decidir. En un mundo complejo, en el que hay muchas cosas a las cuales prestarles atención, es enormemente útil enfocar la atención". El concepto no sólo se basa en conflicto y combate, también puede ayudar a cooperar. "Hay juegos como el ajedrez, en el que si alguien gana el otro inmediatamente pierde. Pero hay juegos de producción conjunta: si tú y yo escribimos algo juntos, ambos podemos ganar. No hay ganador o perdedor, pero el acto de jugar juntos genera algo de lo que ambos nos podemos beneficiar", explica Schweinzer. ¿Se puede aplicar a la negociación de la deuda griega? Las negociaciones que se están llevando a cabo entre Grecia y sus acreedores son un lugar ideal para desplegar la teoría de juegos, no sólo porque el ministro de Finanzas de Grecia, Yanis Varoufakis, es un teórico en este campo. "Algunos comentaristas se apresuraron a presumir que como nuevo ministro de Finanzas de Grecia yo estaba ocupado inventando pantomimas, estratagemas y opiniones extrañas, luchando por mejorar una posición débil", escribió Varoufakis en el New York Times esta semana.
  12. 12. 12 "Si algo, mi formación en teoría de juegos me convenció que sería una bobada pensar que las actuales deliberaciones entre Grecia y nuestros socios son un juego de negociación que se ganará o perderá por medio de pantomima o subterfugio táctico". "Si uno piensa en la renegociación de los préstamos a Grecia, es un buen ejemplo en el que hay tensión entre competencia y cooperación", dice Vohra. Pero no todo el mundo está de acuerdo. Sean Hargreaves Heap, profesor de Economía Política en King's College London, quien coescribió una introducción crítica a la teoría de juegos en 1990, cree que esta teoría es inútil en este caso. "Si uno piensa en las negociaciones, se trata de quién va a parpadear primero: el gobierno griego o los alemanes. Eso es útil, pero la teoría de juegos sólo te dice que hay tres cosas diferentes que se pueden esperar: Que los alemanes parpadeen Que los griegos parpadeen Que ambas partes tiren la moneda a ver si parpadean o no. La teoría de juegos es una manera útil de caracterizar un problema, pero en términos de decirnos qué va a pasar, es inútil". Hargreaves Heap escribió su libro sobre la teoría de juegos con un joven académico nacido en Atenas y educado en Essex y Birmingham, Inglaterra. ¿El nombre del coautor? Yanis Varoufakis. Thomas Schelling Uno de los primeros en aplicar la teoría de juegos en relaciones internacionales en su libro "La estrategia de conflicto" que analizaba la carrera de armas nucleares Argumentó que la capacidad de tomar represalias era más útil que la habilidad de resistir un ataque y que la amenaza de una represalia incierta eran más eficaz que una amenaza precisa. Tanto EE.UU. como la antigua Unión Soviética adoptaron esa estrategia -conocida como destrucción mutua asegurada- durante la Guerra Fría. *Este artículo fue publicado inicialmente en febrero de 2015, y actualizado tras la muerte del matemático y premio Nobel John Nash en mayo de 2015. ::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::: HALLAR EL MENSAJE OCULTO EN LA SOPA Respuesta al finalizar esta revista ::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::: • TIEMPO DE JUEGO ES UNA ASOCIACIÓN CIVIL SIN FINES DE LUCRO. • POR ESTE MOTIVO ES QUE AYUDAMOS LÚDICAMENTE A GRUPOS O INSTITUCIONES, SIN CARGO O A MUY BAJO COSTO, A LOGRAR OBJETIVOS PROPUESTOS POR ELLOS/AS MISMOS/AS.
  13. 13. 13 • A CONTINUACIÓN, TE DETALLAMOS LO QUE OFRECEMOS PARA QUE LO TENGAS EN CUENTA Y NOS PIDAS AMPLIACIÓN DE INFORMACIÓN. CAPACITACIONES BREVES Y PRÁCTICAS (a pedido y en las sedes de las entidades solicitantes) • “El juego como herramienta para la educación e intervención social”. Son tres módulos de cuatro horas cada uno. Se dicta a pedido de entidades o grupos en las sedes de los mismos. • “Ludotecas para ámbitos institucionales, comunitarios y/o educativos”. Son tres módulos de cuatro horas cada uno. Se dicta a pedido de entidades o grupos en las sedes de los mismos. • SOLICITAR PROGRAMAS TALLER DEMOSTRATIVO SOBRE EL JUEGO TEMÁTICO GRUPAL (actividad práctica de 3 horas a pedido y en las sedes de las entidades solicitantes) (gratuito para entidades estatales o sin fines de lucro) SOLICITAR PROGRAMA FACILITACIÓN LÚDICA DE PROYECTOS SOCIOEDUCATIVOS O DE INTERVENCIÓN SOCIAL: Asesoramiento a diversas organizaciones para que incorporen facilitación lúdica a sus proyectos. También se ofrece la implementación del proyecto. PRIMER ASESORAMIENTO SIN CARGO. REVISTA “LA LUDONAUTA” Publicación mensual, digital y GRATUITA. Trata sobre disciplina lúdica en relación a problemas y cuestiones sociales y educativos. Se solicita la subscripción por pedido vía correo electrónico. JUGUETES ARTESANALES FABRICADOS EN TALLER PROPIO ¡muy económicos! Tiempo de juego posee su propio taller de juguetes realizados en madera y materiales reciclados. Son creaciones lúdicas originales que ayudan a estimular habilidades motoras e intelectuales. Están ideadas para todas las edades, pero en espacial para niños y adultos mayores. SOLICITAR CATÁLOGO CUENTA JUEGOS Diversas técnicas para narrar o contar cuentos jugando. Para facilitar la redacción de cuentos. Para agudizar la concentración y el ingenio a partir de un cuento. Para desarrollar la imaginación y creatividad por medio de los cuentos. OFRECIMIENTO GRATUITO y A PEDIDO. JUEGOS DE MESA EDUCATIVOS Se trata de juegos elaborados en programa Word, que se envían a la persona adquiriente por correo electrónico para ser impresos en impresoras comunes de PC. $ 400 c/u Son los siguientes: - “La oca ingeniosa”: juego de la oca adaptado con nuevos desafíos que se deben superar con ingenio y creatividad. No solo es necesario el azar, sino el uso de la inteligencia y la imaginación. - “Eso no se hace”: juego en el que se evidencian cuestiones que afectan a los demás y al medio ambiente. Este juego propone un recorrido en el que hay que superar problemas que mucha gente comete y que deben ser revertidos para poder vivir mejor. - “Juegos concentrados”: se trata de una amplia batería de juegos de ingenio, creatividad, imaginación y atención, que estimulan la concentración de la persona jugadora. Para jugar solo/a o en grupo.
  14. 14. 14 - “Sistema de juegos para eventos sociales”: resulta ser un instructivo con decenas de juegos que sirve para organizar reuniones sociales con grupos reducidos o muy numerosos. Se conforma de esta manera una actividad original, divertida e integrativa en donde pueden participar todas juntas, personas desde los 6 años y sin límite de edad. LUDOTEMAS Tiempo de Juego cuenta con decenas de secuencias lúdicas referidas a diversos problemas y temas de interés social. SE OFRECEN SIN CARGO previo pedido especificando qué temática se desea abordar lúdicamente. BIBLIOGRAFÍA LÚDICA DE PRODUCCIÓN Y EDICIÓN PROPIA $ 500 c/u en papel y PDF • “Los problemas sociales tomados como un juego” – Tomo I: aborda la metodología de diseño lúdico temático grupal y juegos sobre violencia familiar, economía social, integración familiar, solidaridad, derechos del niño/a. • “Los problemas sociales tomados como un juego” - Tomo II: juegos sobre protección del medio ambiente, actividades lúdicas para adultos mayores, educación sexual integral. • “Juegos para muchos – juegos para pocos”: juegos para organizar actividades lúdicas para grupos de hasta 400 personas, en donde pueden participar integrados, desde niños de 6 años hasta adultos sin límite de edad. • "El juego temático grupal": (facilitador de la intervención y educación social): Obra que ofrece un marco teórico relevante sobre la disciplina lúdica en general, enfocando luego su desarrollo a la planificación y coordinación de secuencias de juegos dirigidos a complementar proyectos socioeducativos o de intervención social. • "Juguemos con los sentimientos”: Obra que compila 30 sentimientos humanos, los que son expresados lúdicamente. • “¡A no moverse, estamos jugando!”: Manual de juegos, que van dirigidos a facilitar proyectos para personas con poca o nula movilidad física, situación de internación por problemas de salud física, detención penal o asistencial, entidades geriátricas, tratamientos ambulatorios de salud que requieren inmovilidad física, actividades de esparcimiento o educación social grupal en lugares reducidos, contingentes de viajes turísticos en transportes públicos o privados, proyectos de recaudación de fondos económicos, etc. PREVENCIÓN DE LA VIOLENCIA EN EL ÁMBITO ESCOLAR – “Violengando” (versión en papel o en PDF). $650 Instructivo práctico para prevenir lúdicamente el problema de la violencia en el ámbito escolar y el bullying. Sirve para trabajar durante todo un año en la escuela primaria y secundaria. PRESENTA JUEGOS Compilación de juegos diseñados para facilitar la presentación de las personas que participan de una actividad socioeducativa o de intervención social. OFRECIMIENTO GRATUITO y A PEDIDO ACTIVIDADES O INTERVENCIONES SOCIOEDUCATIVAS CON FACILITACIÓN LÚDICA $ 400 c/u Son actividades lúdicas socioeducativas en formato Word o en PDF que se envían por correo electrónico al/la adquirente para que el/la mismo/a las ponga en práctica con suma facilidad. Sirven para facilitar en grado sumo el abordaje de diversos temas a saber:
  15. 15. 15 • ASI NO: sobre prevención del abuso sexual infantil. • VAMOS A TRATARNOS BIEN: sobre la promoción del buen trato. • SOLIDARIDAD: sobre la promoción de la solidaridad y la cooperación. • NO A LA VIOLENCIA FAMILIAR: sobre prevención de la violencia familiar. • COMUNICACIÓN EN JUEGO: para facilitar la comunicación cotidiana. • EDUCACIÓN SEXUAL: jugando se facilita el conocimiento de este tema. • NO AL BULLYING: sobre la prevención del acoso escolar e institucional • CONTAMINACIÓN O SALUD: sobre la promoción del cuidado ambiental. • ADICCIONES EN JUEGO: prevención de las adicciones • INTERCULTURALIDAD: para conocer y facilitar la comunicación entre culturas. Jugando con las palabras Compilación de juegos en los que hay que utilizar de diversas maneras las palabras. OFRECIMIENTO GRATUITO y A PEDIDO “ACERTI JUEGOS” $ 400 Compilación de 50 juegos de acertijos que permiten agudizar el ingenio, la creatividad, la imaginación y la concentración. Se envían por correo electrónico al adquirente en formato Word. EXPERI JUEGOS Compilación en formato PDF sobre experimentos de física lúdicamente diseñados. 60 experimentos jugados de efectivo valor pedagógico. SE OFRECE SIN CARGO y A PEDIDO. “ESCONDI JUEGOS” I, II y III Compilación de 30 juegos de escondidas. Estos juegos estimulan la concentración, observación, ingenio y creatividad dentro de un clima emocional de diversión. Se envían por correo electrónico al adquirente en formato PDF con un link. Se ofrecen dos conjuntos de 30 juegos cada uno. SE OFRECE SIN CARGO y A PEDIDO. A JUGAR Y DIVERTIRSE CON NÚMEROS Y FIGURAS Compilación de 20 juegos para desafiar tu mente. OFRECIMIENTO GRATUITO y A PEDIDO. “FESTI JUEGOS” ¡Animá vos mismo/a tus fiestas muy fácilmente con juegos grupales diseñados por Tiempo de Juego! Momento inolvidable para tus fiestas, original, variado, muy divertido, integrador de todas las edades, exento de groserías y burlas. Festijuegos son juegos grupales cuidadosamente diseñados para fiestas familiares, o sociales. Consta de 9 juegos, con sus respectivos materiales e instructivo de muy sencilla comprensión y puesta en práctica. Está diseñado para grupos de 20 a 40 personas de todas las edades y para ocupar más o menos 2 horas. Se lo puede administrar a gusto para menos tiempo. Es reutilizable en otra fiesta Se entrega al adquirente en un envase que contiene el instructivo y los materiales para poner en práctica cada juego. Pedir presupuesto
  16. 16. 16 DIRECTORIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO SOBRE DISCIPLINA LÚDICA Tiempo de juego cuenta con una biblioteca no pública de más de 500 obras sobre disciplina lúdica. A pedido de investigadores y personas interesadas, se provee SIN CARGO datos bibliográficos lúdicos solicitándolos por tema o problema (por ej.: ecología, derechos del niño, violencia familiar, etc.) JUEGOS PARA FORMAR SUBGRUPOS Complicación de juegos para formar subgrupos en actividades educativas o afines. OFRECIMIENTO GRATUITO y A PEDIDO PARA MÁS INFORMACIÓN ESCRIBINOS A tiempodejuego1985@gmail.com ::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::: COLECCIÓN DE INTERVENCIONES O ACTIVIDADES SOCIOEDUCATIVAS CON FACILITACIÓN LÚDICA Tiempo de Juego presenta su colección de intervenciones o actividades socioeducativas con facilitación lúdica. Cada una de las mismas representa una herramienta pedagógica, promocional y/o preventiva en relación a problemas y temas importantes de la vida real cotidiana. Se presentan en formato Word y el o la adquiriente las recibe por correo electrónico. Por medio de la facilitación lúdica se logra en los integrantes de un grupo una mayor participación, concentración y expresividad, también placer por el conocimiento. El juego utilizado sistemáticamente promueve la integración operativa grupal dentro de la diversidad, conformando además un clima comunicacional muy agradable. Estas intervenciones o actividades pretenden facilitar el tratamiento de temas y problemas sociales, los que en sí mismos son muy complejos, mereciendo un abordaje en profundidad dirigido por especialistas. Por esta razón es que resaltamos el valor complementario y facilitador de estas actividades en lo pedagógico y de ninguna manera que sean herramientas totalizadoras para el conocimiento. Las intervenciones o actividades son las siguientes: ASI NO: sobre prevención del abuso sexual infantil. VAMOS A TRATARNOS BIEN: sobre la promoción del buen trato. SOLIDARIDAD: sobre la promoción de la solidaridad y la cooperación. NO A LA VIOLENCIA FAMILIAR: sobre prevención de la violencia familiar. COMUNICACIÓN EN JUEGO: para facilitar la comunicación cotidiana. EDUCACIÓN SEXUAL: jugando se facilita el conocimiento de este tema. NO AL BULLYING: sobre la prevención del acoso escolar e institucional
  17. 17. 17 CONTAMINACIÓN O SALUD: sobre la promoción del cuidado ambiental. ADICCIONES EN JUEGO: sobre prevención de las adicciones INTERCULTURALIDAD: para conocer y facilitar la comunicación entre culturas. ✓ Cada intervención contiene un breve marco teórico temático, juegos relacionados al tema y la forma de aplicarlos. También contiene la modalidad para traspasar lo jugado a lo cognitivo y proposicional o proyecto preventivo o promocional. ✓ Se envían al adquirente por correo electrónico y se abonan por transferencia bancaria ✓ Por adquisición de tres o más actividades, se realiza un 10% de descuento ✓ Costo de cada intervención o actividad: $ 400 PARA MÁS INFORMACIÓN ESCRIBIR A tiempodejuego1985@gmail.com :::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::: COLECCIÓN BIBLIOGRAFICA "TIEMPO DE JUEGO" Bibliografía especializada en disciplina lúdica teórico – práctica de elaboración y edición propia Se presentan en versión impresa y en PDF "Los problemas sociales tomados como un juego" - Tomo I: Obra que relaciona al juego como facilitador del conocimiento e intervención social en cuestiones sociales como: la violencia, solidaridad, cooperación, derechos de la infancia, economía de la vida cotidiana, integración familiar. Desarrolla un método de diseño de secuencias lúdicas, técnicas de facilitación para grupos de juegos y 50 juegos referidos a las cuestiones enumeradas. Esta obra consta de 84 páginas, con tapas de cartulina ilustración con fotocromía a todo color , formato de 13, 5 cm x 18 cm. Valor por unidad $ 500 "Los problemas sociales tomados como un juego" – Tomo II: Obra dirigida lúdicamente a las siguientes cuestiones: ciudadanía y derechos de los adultos mayores; enfermedades de transmisión sexual y anticoncepción; preservación del medio ambiente socio natural. Esta obra contiene 27 juegos, consta de 59 páginas, con tapa de cartulina ilustración con fotocromía a todo color, formato de 13.5 cm x 18 cm. Valor por unidad $ 500
  18. 18. 18 "Juegos para muchos, juegos para pocos"; Obra que contiene un método de planificación lúdica para grupos numerosos ( de 30 hasta 400 personas). Posee 25 juegos y es especial para la organización de eventos institucionales dirigidos a la educación popular, esparcimiento, integración social, logro de recursos económicos, etc. Esta obra consta de 40 páginas, con tapas de cartulina ilustración con fotocromía a todo color, formato de 13.5 cm. X 18 cm. Valor por unidad $ 500 "El juego temático grupal"(facilitador de la intervención y educación social): Obra que ofrece un marco teórico relevante sobre la disciplina lúdica en general, enfocando luego su desarrollo a la planificación y coordinación de secuencias de juegos dirigidos a complementar proyectos socioeducativos o de intervención social. Esta obra consta de 62 páginas, con tapa de cartulina ilustración con fotocromía a todo color. Formato de 13,5 cm. X 18 cm. Valor por unidad $ 500 "Juguemos con los sentimientos". : Obra que compila 30 sentimientos humanos, los que son expresados lúdicamente. Este trabajo es un manual de juegos y se respalda teóricamente en las obras anteriores. Abordamos lúdicamente con esta nueva obra sentimientos como el amor, el odio, el desamparo, la alegría, el hartazgo, la gratitud, el egoísmo, y tantos otros que el ser humano posee por el solo hecho de "ser". Esta obra consta de 52 páginas, con tapa de cartulina ilustración mate, con fotocromía a color. Formato 13,5 cm x 18 cm. Valor por unidad $ 500 “¡A no moverse, estamos jugando!”: Obra de técnicas lúdicas, que van dirigidas a facilitar proyectos socioeducativos o de intervención social para personas con poca o nula movilidad física, situación de internación por problemas de salud física, detención penal o asistencial, entidades geriátricas, tratamientos ambulatorios de salud que requieren inmovilidad física, actividades de esparcimiento o educación social grupal en lugares reducidos, contingentes de viajes turísticos en transportes públicos o privados, proyectos de recaudación de fondos económicos, aburrimiento en días de lluvia, integración social, etc. Valor por unidad: $ 500 Por adquisición de 10 o más ejemplares, se realiza un 10% de descuento Los precios de este catálogo, pueden ser modificados sin previo aviso Dónde adquirir nuestros libros: Corvalán 170 Cap. Fed. (altura Rivadavia 10300) (Llamar por teléfono para acordar cita)
  19. 19. 19 En versión PDF, solicitar datos bancarios para realizar transferencia de $ 500. Una vez acreditada la misma se envía el libro por correo electrónico. Envíos a toda la Argentina por correo certificado, previo pago por transferencia bancaria Visite nuestro sitio Web: http://estiempodejuego.blogspot.com.ar/ Mail: tiempodejuego1985@gmail.com Tel.: 4682-3670 ::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::: TODOS LOS DÍAS JUEGOS NUEVOS Y GRATIS PARA TODOS/AS Te invitamos a ingresar todos los días al Facebook de Tiempo de Juego y Tiempo de juego bis para encontrar juegos nuevos y gratis para vos o para replicar en donde más quieras. También encontrarás informaciones útiles sobre disciplina lúdica ¡TE ESPERAMOS! ::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::: Respuesta del juego hallar el mensaje oculto en la sopa “Ella no te quiere”

×