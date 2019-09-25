Successfully reported this slideshow.
REP�BLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACI�N UNIVERSITARIA CIEN CIA Y T�CNOLOG�A UNIV...
INTRODUCCI�N La Convenci�n de las Naciones Unidas contra la Delincuencia Organizada Transnacional, adoptada por la Asamble...
DELITOS DE DELINCUENCIA ORGANIZADA ASOCIACI�N PARA DELINQUIR Y DELITOS DE CUELLO BLANCO Venezuela pa�s suscriptor de la Co...
aprende el comportamiento criminal por interacci�n personal con los miembros del grupo en los que prevalecen las interpret...
Art.35 Legitimaci�n de capitales Art 37 directa o indirectamente, un beneficio econ�mico, pol�tico u otro beneficio de ord...
Asociaci�n Art 38 Tr�fico il�cito de armas Quien forme parte de un grupo de delincuencia organizada Quien como parte integ...
Art 39 Fabricaci�n il�cita de armas Cap�tulo IV De los delitos contra las personas Manipulaci�n gen�tica il�cita Art�culo ...
Trata de personas Art�culo 41. Quien como parte integrante de un grupo de delincuencia organizada a la procreaci�n o terap...
vulnerabilidad, concesi�n, recepci�n u otro medio fraudulento de pagos o beneficios, para obtener el consentimiento de la ...
Art. 42 Inmigraci�n il�cita y tr�fico ilegal de personas Quien como parte integrante sus pr�cticas an�logas, la extracci�n...
Art�culo 42. Tr�fico ilegal de �rganos Art�culo 43. de un grupo de delincuencia Organizada Quien como favorezca, constri�a...
Sicariato Art�culo 44. Cap�tulo V De los delitos contra la parte integrante de un grupo de delincuencia Organizada Quien c...
administraci�n de justicia Obstrucci�n a la administraci�n de justicia Art�culo 45. la administraci�n de justicia o la inv...
Cap�tulo VI De los delitos contra la indemnidad sexual Pornograf�a Art�culo 46. Quien como parte integrante de un grupo de...
Difusi�n de material pornogr�fico Art�culo 47. Utilizaci�n de ni�os, ni�as o adolescentes en la pornograf�a Art�culo 48. Q...
Elaboraci�n de material pornogr�fico infantil Art�culo 49. Quien como parte integrante de un grupo de delincuencia Organiz...
Cap�tulo VII De los delitos contra la libertad de industria y comercio Obstrucci�n de la libertad de comercio Art�culo 50....
Cap�tulo VIII Otros delitos de delincuencia organizada Fabricaci�n il�cita de monedas o t�tulos de cr�dito p�blico Art�cul...
colecte o recabe fondos por cualquier medio, directa o indirectamente, con el prop�sito de que �stos sean utilizados en su...
LISTA DE REFERENCIAS S�nchez. I., (2005). La criminalidad organizada. Aspectos penales, procesales, administrativos y Poli...
  1. 1. REP�BLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACI�N UNIVERSITARIA CIEN CIA Y T�CNOLOG�A UNIVERSIDAD JOS� MAR�A VARGAS. DIRECCI�N GENERAL DE POSTGRADO E INVESTIGACI�N ESPECIALIDAD: CIENCIAS DELITO ASIGNACI�N: DERECHO PENAL SUPERIOR CODIGO CLW 6723 ASIGNACI�N N�MERO 03 DELITOS DE DELINCUENCIA ORGANIZADA ASOCIACI�N PARA DELINQUIR Y DELITOS DE CUELLO BLANCO. PARTICIPANTE: MENFIS DEL CARMEN, �LVAREZ N��EZ. C IV-10.784.470. (ON LINE) Caracas, julio de 2019
  2. 2. INTRODUCCI�N La Convenci�n de las Naciones Unidas contra la Delincuencia Organizada Transnacional, adoptada por la Asamblea General en su resoluci�n 55/25, de 15 de noviembre de 2000, es el principal instrumento internacional en la lucha contra la delincuencia organizada transnacional. En ese �mbito de la ONU, debe significarse el Convenio de Naciones Unidas contra la Delincuencia Organizada Transnacional del d�a 15 de noviembre de 2000, en cuyo Art. 2.a) se define el grupo delictivo organizado como: a) el grupo estructurado de tres o m�s personas que exista durante un cierto tiempo y que act�e concertadamente con el prop�sito de cometer uno o m�s delitos graves o delitos tipificados con arreglo a la presente Convenci�n con miras a obtener, directa o indirectamente, un beneficio econ�mico u otro beneficio de orden material. Definiendo delito grave, en el apartado; b), como toda conducta que constituya un delito punible con una privaci�n de libertad m�xima de, al menos, cuatro a�os o con una pena m�s grave. De all� que se establezca la distinci�n entre grupo delictivo organizado y grupo estructurado, que se define en el apartado; c) como un grupo no formado fortuitamente para la comisi�n inmediata de un delito y en el que no necesariamente se haya asignado a sus miembros funciones formalmente definidas ni haya continuidad en la condici�n de miembro o exista una estructura desarrollada (Blanco y S�nchez, 2000)
  3. 3. DELITOS DE DELINCUENCIA ORGANIZADA ASOCIACI�N PARA DELINQUIR Y DELITOS DE CUELLO BLANCO Venezuela pa�s suscriptor de la Convenci�n de las Naciones Unidas contra la Delincuencia Organizada Transnacional (Convenci�n de Palermo) 13.05.2002 (ratificaci�n). De igual modo suscribi� Protocolo para prevenir, reprimir y sancionar la trata de personas, especialmente mujeres y ni�os, que complementa la Convenci�n de las Naciones Unidas contra la Delincuencia organizada Transnacional. En consonancia con ello suscribe Protocolo contra el tr�fico il�cito de migrantes por tierra, mar y aire, que complementa la Convenci�n de las Naciones Unidas contra la Delincuencia Organizada Transnacional. Una vez suscritos este tratado y protocolos, lo internaliza en la promulgaci�n de la LEY ORG�NICA CONTRA LA DELINCUENCIA ORGANIZADA Y FINANCIAMIENTO AL TERRORISMO, publicada mediante Gaceta Oficial de la Rep�blica Bolivariana de Venezuela N� 5.789, de fecha. 30/01/2012, la cual en su T�TULO III DE LOS DELITOS Y LAS PENAS. Cap�tulo I, establece las Disposiciones generales. En el �mbito de la sociolog�a criminal, seg�n la teor�a de la asociaci�n diferencial, las notas caracter�sticas de la delincuencia de cuello blanco se establecieron en: El delito es cometido por una persona de cierta respetabilidad .El autor pertenece a un estatus social elevado. Comete el delito en el ejercicio de su profesi�n. El hecho constituye una violaci�n de la confianza depositada en el agente. El delincuente de la delincuencia de cuello blanco, es un sujeto interrelacionado con otros individuos sometidos a necesidades y valores centradas en el dinero y el consumo, de forma que
  4. 4. aprende el comportamiento criminal por interacci�n personal con los miembros del grupo en los que prevalecen las interpretaciones desfavorables a la Ley frente a las favorables a la Ley. Delitos Sujeto activo Elementos Constitutivos del delito Circunstancias agravantes Penalidad aplicable Arts. 25. Estipulados en esta Ley el C�digo Penal Art.34 Tr�fico y comercio il�cito de recursos o materiales estrat�gicos Quien forme parte de un grupo organizado actividad delictiva de un grupo estructurado de tres o m�s personas que existe durante cierto tiempo y que act�a concertadamente con el prop�sito de cometer uno o m�s delitos graves o delitos tipificados con arreglo a la Convenci�n de Palermo con miras a obtener, Hecho aut�nomo articulo 29 -12 circunstancias agravantes Art�culo 28sean cometidos o ejecutados por un grupo de delincuencia organizada, la sanci�n ser� incrementada en la mitad de la pena aplicable -------------- Prisi�n de ocho a doce a�os.
  5. 5. Art.35 Legitimaci�n de capitales Art 37 directa o indirectamente, un beneficio econ�mico, pol�tico u otro beneficio de orden materia Personas naturales O jur�dicas prisi�n de diez a quince a�os y multa equivalente al valor del incremento patrimonial il�citamente obtenido. La misma pena se aplicar� a quien por s� o por interpuesta persona realice las actividades siguientes: numerales 1-4- prisi�n de seis a diez a�os. prisi�n de doce a dieciocho a�os.
  6. 6. Asociaci�n Art 38 Tr�fico il�cito de armas Quien forme parte de un grupo de delincuencia organizada Quien como parte integrante de un grupo de delincuencia Organizada importe, exporte, adquiera, venda, entregue, traslade, transfiera, suministre u oculte armas de fuego, sus piezas, componentes, municiones, explosivos y otros materiales relacionados, sin la debida autorizaci�n de la Fuerza Armada Nacional Bolivariana, Si se trata de armas de guerra la pena ser� de quince a veinticinco a�os de prisi�n. Prisi�n de doce a dieciocho a�os. Si se trata de armas de guerra la pena ser� quince a veinticinco a�os de prisi�n.
  7. 7. Art 39 Fabricaci�n il�cita de armas Cap�tulo IV De los delitos contra las personas Manipulaci�n gen�tica il�cita Art�culo 40. Quien como parte integrante de un grupo de delincuencia Organizada Quien como parte integrante de un grupo de delincuencia Organizada fabrique o ensamble armas de fuego, municiones, explosivos y otros materiales relacionados a partir de componentes, partes l�citas o il�citamente fabricadas, o cuando no sean marcadas al momento de su fabricaci�n, manipule genes humanos, ser� penado o penada con prisi�n de seis a diez a�os. Si fecunda �vulos humanos con fines distintos prisi�n de ocho a doce a�os. Si utiliza la ingenier�a gen�tica para producir armas biol�gicas o exterminadoras de la especie humana, ser� penado o penada con prisi�n de veinticinco a treinta a�os de prisi�n. ser� penado o penada con prisi�n de veinte a veinticinco a�os y la
  8. 8. Trata de personas Art�culo 41. Quien como parte integrante de un grupo de delincuencia organizada a la procreaci�n o terap�uticos o realiza actos de clonaci�n u otros procedimientos dirigidos a la modificaci�n gen�tica promueva, favorezca, facilite o ejecute mediante la captaci�n, transporte, traslado, acogida o recepci�n de personas, recurra a la amenaza, fuerza, coacci�n, rapto, enga�o, abuso de poder, situaciones de cancelaci�n de indemnizaci�n por los gastos a la v�ctima para su recuperaci�n y reinserci�n social. Si la v�ctima es un ni�o, ni�a o adolescente ser� penado o penada con prisi�n de veinticinco a treinta a�os.
  9. 9. vulnerabilidad, concesi�n, recepci�n u otro medio fraudulento de pagos o beneficios, para obtener el consentimiento de la v�ctima, directamente o a trav�s de un intermediario, o una persona que tenga relaci�n de autoridad sobre la otra, para que ejerza la mendicidad, trabajos o servicios forzados, servidumbre por deudas, adopci�n irregular, esclavitud o
  10. 10. Art. 42 Inmigraci�n il�cita y tr�fico ilegal de personas Quien como parte integrante sus pr�cticas an�logas, la extracci�n de �rganos, cualquier clase de explotaci�n sexual; como la prostituci�n ajena o forzada, pornograf�a, turismo sexual y matrimonio servil, a�n con el consentimiento de la v�ctima, a�os y la cancelaci�n de indemnizaci�n por los gastos a la v�ctima para su recuperaci�n y reinserci�n social. promueva, induzca, prisi�n de ocho a doce a�os.
  11. 11. Art�culo 42. Tr�fico ilegal de �rganos Art�culo 43. de un grupo de delincuencia Organizada Quien como favorezca, constri�a, facilite, financie, colabore, por acci�n u omisi�n o de cualquier otra forma participe en la entrada o salida de extranjeros o tr�fico ilegal de personas del territorio de la Rep�blica, sin el cumplimiento de los requisitos legales, para obtener provecho econ�mico o cualquier otro beneficio para s� o para un tercero Trafique, prisi�n de veinticinco a treinta a�os. prisi�n de veinticinco a treinta
  12. 12. Sicariato Art�culo 44. Cap�tulo V De los delitos contra la parte integrante de un grupo de delincuencia Organizada Quien cometa un homicidio por encargo o cumpliendo �rdenes de un grupo de delincuencia organizada Quien obstruya trasplante o disponga ilegalmente de �rganos, sangre, concentrado globular, concentrado plaquetario, plasma u otros tejidos derivados o materiales anat�micos provenientes de un ser humanos a�os. Con igual pena ser� castigado quien encargue el Homicidio. 1. Si es por medio de violencia, con pena de seis a ocho a�os de prisi�n, sin perjuicio de la pena correspondiente al delito de lesiones. 2. Si es infringiendo el temor de grave da�o a una persona, su c�nyuge, familia, honor o bienes, o bajo la apariencia de autoridad oficial, con pena de ocho a doce a�os de prisi�n. 3. Si es prometiendo o dando dinero u otra utilidad para lograr su prop�sito, con pena de doce a dieciocho a�os de
  13. 13. administraci�n de justicia Obstrucci�n a la administraci�n de justicia Art�culo 45. la administraci�n de justicia o la investigaci�n penal en beneficio de un grupo de delincuencia organizada o de algunos de sus miembros, prisi�n, igual pena se aplicar� al funcionario p�blico o funcionaria p�blica, o auxiliar de la justicia que lo acepte o reciba. 4. Si destruye, modifica, altera o desaparece evidencias o datos acumulados por cualquier medio, con pena de ocho a doce a�os prisi�n. prisi�n de Veinticinco a treinta a�os de prisi�n.
  14. 14. Cap�tulo VI De los delitos contra la indemnidad sexual Pornograf�a Art�culo 46. Quien como parte integrante de un grupo de delincuencia Organizada explote la industria o el comercio de la pornograf�a para reproducir lo obsceno o imp�dico a fin de divulgarlo al prisi�n de veinticinco a treinta a�os. prisi�n de veinticinco a treinta a�os
  15. 15. Difusi�n de material pornogr�fico Art�culo 47. Utilizaci�n de ni�os, ni�as o adolescentes en la pornograf�a Art�culo 48. Quien como parte integrante de un grupo de delincuencia organizada por cualquier medio directo o indirecto, v Quien como parte integrante de un grupo de delincuencia Organizada p�blico en general, ser� penado o penada con prisi�n de diez a quince a�os. Si la pornograf�a fue realizada con ni�os, ni�as o adolescentes o para ellos, venda, difunda o exhiba material pornogr�fico a ni�os, ni�as o adolescentes utilice a ni�os, ni�as o adolescentes o su imagen, con fines o en espect�culos exhibicionistas o prisi�n de veinte a veinticinco a�os.
  16. 16. Elaboraci�n de material pornogr�fico infantil Art�culo 49. Quien como parte integrante de un grupo de delincuencia Organizada pornogr�ficos, tanto p�blicos como privados, o para elaborar cualquier clase de material pornogr�fico, cualquiera que sea su soporte, o financie cualquiera de estas actividades, se produzca, venda, distribuya, exhiba o facilite la producci�n, venta, difusi�n o exhibici�n por cualquier medio de material pornogr�fico, en cuya elaboraci�n prisi�n de ocho a diez a�os. prisi�n de doce a dieciocho a�os.
  17. 17. Cap�tulo VII De los delitos contra la libertad de industria y comercio Obstrucci�n de la libertad de comercio Art�culo 50. Quien en cualquier forma o grado hayan sido utilizados ni�os, ni�as o adolescentes, aunque el material tenga su origen en el extranjero o fuese desconocidos obstruya, retrase, restrinja, suprima o afecte el comercio o industria por medio de violencia o amenaza contra cualquier persona o propiedad, en apoyo o beneficio de un grupo delincuencia organizada, prisi�n de veinticinco a treinta a�os. prisi�n de quince a veinticinco a�os,
  18. 18. Cap�tulo VIII Otros delitos de delincuencia organizada Fabricaci�n il�cita de monedas o t�tulos de cr�dito p�blico Art�culo 51 Cap�tulo IX Del Financiamiento al terrorismo Terrorismo Art�culo 52. Financiamiento al terrorismo Art�culo 53. Quien como parte integrante de un grupo de delincuencia Organizada El o la terrorista individual o quienes asociados mediante una organizaci�n terrorista, Cualquier sujeto fabrique, custodie, oculte o conserve instrumentos o equipos exclusivamente destinados a la fabricaci�n de monedas o t�tulos de cr�dito p�blico, realice o trate de realizar uno o varios actos terroristas, Quien proporcione, facilite, resguarde, administre, aunque los fondos no hayan sido efectivamente utilizados o no se haya consumado el acto o los actos terroristas. La pena se�alada se aplicar� independientemente de que los fondos sean utilizados por un o una terrorista individual o por una organizaci�n terrorista que opere en territorio extranjero o con independencia del pa�s donde se efect�e el acto o los actos terroristas. El delito de financiamiento al terrorismo no podr� justificarse en ninguna circunstancia, por
  19. 19. colecte o recabe fondos por cualquier medio, directa o indirectamente, con el prop�sito de que �stos sean utilizados en su totalidad o en parte por un terrorista individual o por 25 una organizaci�n terrorista, o para cometer uno o varios actos terroristas, consideraciones de �ndole pol�tica, filos�fica, ideol�gica, religiosa, discriminaci�n racial u otra similar.
  20. 20. LISTA DE REFERENCIAS S�nchez. I., (2005). La criminalidad organizada. Aspectos penales, procesales, administrativos y Policiales. Madrid: Ministerio del Interior, Dykinson https://www.unodc.org/unodc/es/organized-crime/intro.html , acceso 15/07/2019, 4:00pm Https: //www.unodc.org/pdf/crime/a_res_55/res5525s.pdf, acceso 15/07/2019, 5:00pm https://www.unodc.org/pdf/crime/a_res_55/res5525s.pdf, acceso 15/07/2019, 6:00pm https://www.unodc.org/documents/treaties/UNTOC/Publications/A- RES%2055-255/55r255s.pdf, acceso 15/07/2019, 7:00pm

