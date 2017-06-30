CURSO : CIENCIA DE LOS MATERIALES AUTOR: JESUS NOEL MENDOZA VENTURA TEMA : IMPERFECCIONES CRISTALINAS CICLO : V
IMPERFECCIONES CRISTALINAS Realmente no existen cristales perfectos sino que contienen varios tipos de imperfecciones y De...
A.- DEFECTOS PUNTUALES Son discontinuidades de la red que involucran uno o varios átomos. La introducción de impurezas en ...
VACANTE Constituye el defecto puntual más simple. Es un hueco creado por la perdida de un átomo que se encontraba en esa p...
DEFECTOS INSTERSTICIALES Algunas veces, un átomo extra se inserta dentro de la estructura de la red en una posición que no...
IMPUREZAS EN SÓLIDOS Este defecto se introduce cuando un átomo es reemplazado por un átomo diferente. El átomo sustituyent...
Dependiendo de la clase de impureza que se halle en el cristal, de su concentración y de la temperatura se formará en el c...
-Intersticial: Aquí los átomos de las impurezas llenan los vacíos o intersticios dentro del material original. En la mayor...
DEFECTO SCHOTTKY Es un par de vacancias en un material con enlaces iónicos. Para mantener la neutralidad, deben perderse d...
B).- DEFECTOS DE LINEA (DISLOCACIONES) Afecta a una serie lineal de átomos. Una dislocación es una interrupción de la red ...
DISLOCACIÓN DE CUÑA ( BORDE ) Se crea por inserción de un semiplano adicional de átomos dentro de la red. Los átomos a lad...
DISLOCACIÓN HELICOIDAL (Tornillo) Esta dislocación se forma cuando se aplica un esfuerzo Cortante (cizalladura) hacía arri...
SIGNIFICADO DE LAS DISLOCACIONES Aunque los deslizamientos o desplazamientos atómicos pueden ocurrir en cerámicos y políme...
Dislocaciones presentes en una lámina de acero inoxidable de 100 nm de espesor. Las líneas de dislocación presentes en la ...
LEY DE SCHMID Se puede entender las diferencias en el comportamiento de los metales que tienen diferentes estructuras, exa...
Si esta ecuación se divide por el área del plano de deslizamiento, se obtiene la LEY DE SCHMID, donde:
C. DEFECTOS PLANARES (DEFECTOS INTERFACIALES O SUPERFICIALES) Los defectos superficiales son los límites o bordes o planos...
BORDES DE GRANO Se puede definir como la superficie que separa los granos (cristales) individuales de diferentes orientaci...
MACLAS Una macla es un tipo especial de límite de grano en el cual los átomos de un lado del límite están localizados en u...
Figura: representación esquemática de una macla, (a) plano de desplazamiento de átomos, (b) formación de la macla
MACRODEFECTOS (defectos volumetricos o tridimensionales) A parte de los defectos a escala microscópica existen los macróde...
  3. 3. A.- DEFECTOS PUNTUALES Son discontinuidades de la red que involucran uno o varios átomos. La introducción de impurezas en una estructura no representa un cambio importante en ella, porque entran en cantidades muy pequeñas y solo producen alteraciones locales sin efectos importantes. Estas imperfecciones en la red cristalina ocupan un volumen, su extensión se limita a un desorden local y en consecuencia se trata como puntos. Tenemos: .- Vacantes .- Atomos Intersticiales .- Atomos Sustitutos (Impurezas en Sólidos) .- Defectos de Shottky .- Defectos Frenkel
  4. 4. VACANTE Constituye el defecto puntual más simple. Es un hueco creado por la perdida de un átomo que se encontraba en esa posición. Puede producirse durante la solidificación por perturbaciones locales durante el crecimiento de los cristales. También puede producirse por reordenamientos atómicos en el cristal ya formado como consecuencia de la movilidad de los átomos. (Figura 1) El número de vacantes en equilibrio Nv para una cantidad dada de material, se incrementa con la temperatura de acuerdo a la ecuación: Donde Nv es el número de vacantes por metro cúbico N es el número de puntos en la red por metro cúbico Q es la energía requerida para producir una vacancia (J/átomo) T es la temperatura en °K K es la constante de Boltzmann de los gases (1.38 x 10-23J/átomo°K) ó 8.62 x 10-5eV/átomo°K Son las imperfecciones más comunes en los cristales. En la mayoría de los metales, al llegar a la temperatura de fusión la fracción Nv/N es del orden de 10 -4: hay una vacante por cada 100000 lugares ocupados. Las vacantes pueden trasladarse intercambiando su posición con la de sus vecinos. Este proceso es importante en la migración o difusión de los átomos en el estado sólido, sobre todo a altas temperaturas donde la movilidad de los átomos es mayor.
  5. 5. DEFECTOS INSTERSTICIALES Algunas veces, un átomo extra se inserta dentro de la estructura de la red en una posición que normalmente no está ocupada formando un defecto llamado “ Defecto intersticial” . Generalmente este tipo de defecto introduce relativamente grandes distorsiones en los alrededores puesto que normalmente el átomo es sustancialmente más grande que la posición intersticial en la que se sitúa. Consecuentemente la formación de este defecto no es muy probable. Se pueden introducir en una estructura por radiación. (Figura 2)
  6. 6. IMPUREZAS EN SÓLIDOS Este defecto se introduce cuando un átomo es reemplazado por un átomo diferente. El átomo sustituyente puede ser más grande que el átomo original y en ese caso los átomos alrededor están a compresión . O puede ser más pequeño que el átomo original y en este caso, los átomos circundantes estarán a tensión. Este defecto puede presentarse como una impureza o como una adición deliberada en una aleación. (Figura 3)
  7. 7. Dependiendo de la clase de impureza que se halle en el cristal, de su concentración y de la temperatura se formará en el cristal una SOLUCIÓN SÓLIDA. Cuando se habla de solución sólida hay que hacer claridad sobre algunos términos: - Soluto: Es el elemento o compuesto dentro de la solución sólida, que se encuentra en menor concentración -Solvente: Es el elemento dentro de la solución sólida, que se encuentra en mayor concentración. Una solución sólida se forma cuando átomos de soluto se adicionan al material y la estructura cristalina original se mantiene. Se puede asimilar a una solución líquida en la que también los átomos que constituyen las impurezas (soluto) están distribuidos al azar y uniformemente dispersos dentro del sólido. Los defectos puntuales de impurezas dentro de las soluciones sólidas pueden generarse por dos mecanismos: - Sustitución: Aquí el soluto o las impurezas reemplazan a átomos originales. Esto se da cuando los átomos que constituyen el soluto y el solvente cumplen los siguientes requerimientos (Reglas de Hume-Rothery): o Los radios atómicos no difieran más del 15% o Las estructuras cristalinas deben ser las mismas o Las electronegatividades deben ser similares ya que de otra manera reaccionarían y se formarían nuevos compuestos o Deben tener la misma valencia Un ejemplo de solución sólida en metales lo constituyen el Cobre y el Níquel. (Figura 3)
  8. 8. -Intersticial: Aquí los átomos de las impurezas llenan los vacíos o intersticios dentro del material original. En la mayoría de los materiales metálicos el empaquetamiento atómico es alto y los intersticios son pequeños. Consecuentemente los diámetros de los átomos que constituyen las impurezas intersticiales deben ser sustancialmente más pequeñas que los del material original, razón por la cual este defecto es mucho menos común. Un ejemplo de este tipo de impureza por sustitución lo constituyen el carbón y el hierro. En una solución sólida de estos dos elementos, el carbón puede sustituir al hierro en no mas del 2%. (Figura 4) Otros defectos puntuales importantes son: DEFECTO FRENKEL Es una imperfección combinada Vacancia – Defecto intersticial. Ocurre cuando un ion salta de un punto normal dentro de la red a un sitio intersticial dejando entonces una vacancia. (Figura 5)
  9. 9. DEFECTO SCHOTTKY Es un par de vacancias en un material con enlaces iónicos. Para mantener la neutralidad, deben perderse de la red tanto un catión como un anión. (Figura 6) Otro defecto puntual importante ocurre cuando un ion de una carga reemplaza otro ion de diferente carga. Por ejemplo un ion de valencia +2 reemplaza a un ion de valencia +1. En este caso una carga extra positiva se introduce dentro de la estructura. Para mantener un balance de carga, se debe crear una vacante de una carga positiva (Enlaces iónicos). Figura 7
  10. 10. B).- DEFECTOS DE LINEA (DISLOCACIONES) Afecta a una serie lineal de átomos. Una dislocación es una interrupción de la red cristalina y se da en torno a algunos átomos desalineados. Se crean durante la solidificación de los sólidos cristalinos o por deformación plástica o permanente, por condensación de vacancias. Hay dos tipos de dislocaciones: .- las de cuña y .- las helicoidales. .- Combinación de ambas, denominada dislocación mezcla
  11. 11. DISLOCACIÓN DE CUÑA ( BORDE ) Se crea por inserción de un semiplano adicional de átomos dentro de la red. Los átomos a lado y lado del semiplano insertado se encuentran distorsionados. Los átomos por encima de la línea de dislocación, que se encuentra perpendicular al plano de la página, en el punto donde termina el semiplano insertado, se encuentran comprimidos y los que están por debajo se encuentran apartados. Esto se refleja en la leve curvatura de los planos verticales de los átomos mas cercanos del extra semiplano. La magnitud de esta distorsión decrece con la distancia al semiplano insertado. La distancia de desplazamiento de los átomos alrededor de una dislocación se llama DESLIZAMIENTO o vector de Burgers y es perpendicular a la línea de dislocación de Cuña (borde).
  12. 12. DISLOCACIÓN HELICOIDAL (Tornillo) Esta dislocación se forma cuando se aplica un esfuerzo Cortante (cizalladura) hacía arriba y hacía abajo en un cristal perfecto que ha sido separado por un plano cortante. Figura 9. Estos esfuerzos se introducen en una zona de distorsión de la red cristalina en forma de rampa espiral o dislocación de tornillo, creando una zona de fuerza alrededor de la dislocación, en las cuales se almacena energía. Aquí el vector de Burgers o de desplazamiento es paralelo a la línea de dislocación. DISLOCACIONES MIXTAS Con frecuencia los cristales exhiben mezcla de las dislocaciones anteriores. Su vector de Burgers no es ni perpendicular ni paralelo a la línea de dislocación, pero mantiene una orientación fija en el espacio. La estructura atómica local en torno a la dislocación mixta es difícil de visualizar, pero el vector de Burgers proporciona una descripción conveniente y sencilla. (Figura 10) Figura 10. Dislocación mixta
  13. 13. SIGNIFICADO DE LAS DISLOCACIONES Aunque los deslizamientos o desplazamientos atómicos pueden ocurrir en cerámicos y polímeros, estos procesos son particularmente útiles para entender el comportamiento mecánico de los metales. Primero que todo, el deslizamiento atómico explica por que la resistencia de los metales es mucho mas baja que el valor teórico predicho de los enlaces metálicos. Cuando los deslizamientos ocurren, solo una pequeña fracción de todos los enlaces metálicos a lo largo de la interfase necesita ser roto y la fuerza requerida para deformar el metal es pequeña. Segundo, los deslizamientos proveen ductilidad en los metales. Si no estuvieran presentes las dislocaciones, una barra de hierro sería frágil y los metales no podrían ser moldeados por varios procesos tales como forjado. Tercero, es posible controlar las propiedades mecánicas de un metal o aleación interfiriendo con el movimiento de las dislocaciones. Un obstáculo introducido dentro del cristal evita que una dislocación se deslice a menos de que se aplique una fuerza muy grande. Es posible encontrar un gran número de dislocaciones en los materiales. La densidad de las dislocaciones o longitud total de las dislocaciones por unidad de volumen, se usa generalmente para representar la cantidad de dislocaciones presentes. Densidades de dislocaciones de 10 m. de dislocaciones por mm3 son típicas de los metales más suaves, mientras que densidades de dislocaciones superiores a 1000 Km. De dislocaciones por mm3 se pueden conseguir deformando el material.
  14. 14. Dislocaciones presentes en una lámina de acero inoxidable de 100 nm de espesor. Las líneas de dislocación presentes en la micrografía tiene un longitud aproximada de 1000 diámetros atómicos. El tamaño de la imagen es aproximadamente 1000×1500 nm.
  15. 15. LEY DE SCHMID Se puede entender las diferencias en el comportamiento de los metales que tienen diferentes estructuras, examinando la fuerza requerida para iniciar el proceso de deslizamiento. Suponga que se aplica una fuerza unidireccional F a un cilindro de metal que es un cristal simple o monocristal (Figura 11). Es posible ubicar el plano de deslizamiento y la dirección del desplazamiento al aplicar la fuerza, definiendo los ángulos l y f. l es el ángulo entre la dirección del desplazamiento y la fuerza aplicada, y f es el ángulo entre la normal al plano de desplazamiento y la fuerza aplicada. Para que la dislocación se mueva en el sistema de deslizamiento, se necesita que actúe una fuerza de cizalladura en la dirección del desplazamiento, producida por la fuerza aplicada. La resultante de esta fuerza de cizalladura, Fr, está dada por
  16. 16. Si esta ecuación se divide por el área del plano de deslizamiento, se obtiene la LEY DE SCHMID, donde:
  17. 17. C. DEFECTOS PLANARES (DEFECTOS INTERFACIALES O SUPERFICIALES) Los defectos superficiales son los límites o bordes o planos que dividen un material en regiones, cada una de las cuales tiene la misma estructura cristalina pero diferente orientaciones. Estos defectos incluyen las Superficies externas, los bordes de grano, los límites de macla, los defectos de Apilamiento y límite de fases SUPERFICIE EXTERNA Las dimensiones exteriores del material representan superficies en las cuales la red termina abruptamente. Los átomos de la superficie no están enlazados al número máximo de vecinos que deberían tener y por lo tanto, esos átomos tienen mayor estado energético que los átomos de las posiciones internas. Los enlaces de esos átomos superficiales que no están satisfechos dan lugar a una energía superficial, expresada en unidades de energía por unidad de área (J/m2 o Erg/cm2). Además la superficie del material puede ser rugosa, puede contener pequeñas muescas y puede ser mucho mas reactiva que el resto del material. Efecto del tamaño de grano en el límite elástico del acero a temperatura ambiente.
  18. 18. BORDES DE GRANO Se puede definir como la superficie que separa los granos (cristales) individuales de diferentes orientaciones cristalográficas en materiales policristalinos. En los metales los límites de grano se crean durante la solidificación El límite de grano es una zona estrecha en la cual los átomos no están uniformemente separados, o sea que hay átomos que están muy juntos causando una compresión, mientras que otros están separados causando tensión. De cualquier forma los limites de grano son áreas de alta energía y hace de esta región una mas favorable para la nucleación y el crecimiento de precipitados, debido a que algunos átomos tienen posiciones rígidas. Los bordes de grano pueden ser vista en un microscopio metalográfico como líneas oscuras, previamente se prepara el material para luego ser atacada químicamente. Los bordes de grano en cristales actúan como barreras que dificultan el desplazamiento de las dislocaciones. En consecuencia un metal de grano fino es mas resistente que una muestra de grano grueso del mismo metal.
  19. 19. MACLAS Una macla es un tipo especial de límite de grano en el cual los átomos de un lado del límite están localizados en una posición que es la imagen especular de los átomos del otro lado. ¿Qué es una macla? Pon algún ejemplo de material que suela formar maclas. Una macla son dos o más minerales unidos por una cara o arista. El yeso es uno de los minerales que suele presentar maclas. Un límite de macla es un tipo especial de límite de grano donde hay una red simétrica, por lo que los átomos de un lado de la frontera se localizan en una imagen a espejo de los átomos del otro lado Cristales de yeso sin maclar Macla de yeso
  20. 20. Figura: representación esquemática de una macla, (a) plano de desplazamiento de átomos, (b) formación de la macla
  21. 21. MACRODEFECTOS (defectos volumetricos o tridimensionales) A parte de los defectos a escala microscópica existen los macródefectos productos de la solidificación que son observados a simple vista. Los macrodefectos mas comunes son: Las cavidades de contracción y las porosidades. Este tipo de defectos aparece a: .- Control inadecuado durante durante la solidificación de los metales .- Inadecuada realización de tratamientos térmicos. .- Sobre esfuerzos aplicados a las piezas. .- Mal diseño de piezas mecánicas. .- Mala selección de materiales. Rechupes Grietas Poros
  22. 22. BIBLIOGRAFIA APRAIZ BARREIRO, J., Fundiciones. APRAIZ BARREIRO, J., Hierro, Aceros y Fundiciones. APRAIZ BARREIRO, J., Aceros Especiales y otras Aleaciones. APRAIZ BARREIRO, J., Tratamientos Térmicos de los Aceros. ASKELAND, D. R., La ciencia e ingeniería de los materiales. AVNER, S. H., Introducción a la Metalurgia Física . CALLISTER W. D., Introducción a la ciencia e ingeniería de los materiales. COCA, P.; ROSIQUE, J. Ciencia de los materiales. Teoría, Ensayo y Propiedades FLINN, R. A.; TROJAN P. K., Materiales de Ingenirería y sus aplicaciones. FERRER GIMÉNEZ, C. Metalurgia General I. RAMOS CARPIO, M. A., Ingeniería de los Materiales Plásticos. SHACKELFORD, J. F., Ciencia de materiales para ingenieros. SMITH, W. F., Fundamentos de la ciencia e ingeniería de materiales.

