Quando Deus Parece Estar em Silêncio

““Meu Deus! Meu Deus! Por que me abandonaste? Por que estás tão longe de salvar-me, tão longe dos meus gritos de angústia?...
“...Meu Deus! Eu clamo de dia, mas não respondes; de noite, e não recebo alívio!” (Salmo 22.1,2 NVI)
““Até quando, Senhor? Para sempre te esquecerás de mim? Até quando esconderás de mim o teu rosto?” (Salmo 13.1 NVI)
““Ó Eterno, estás me evitando? Onde estás quando preciso de ti?” (Salmo 10.1 AM)
““Por volta das três horas da tarde, Jesus bradou em alta voz: [...] Meu Deus! Meu Deus! Por que me abandonaste?” (Mateus ...
1. Eu DESCUBRO que preciso ter mais INTIMIDADE com Ele.
“Disse então o Senhor a Satanás: Reparou em meu servo Jó? Não há ninguém na terra como ele, irrepreensível, íntegro, homem...
“... Não vou desistir, vou em frente, pois a minha queixa é legítima. Deus não pode me tratar assim – não é justo. Se eu s...
“Agora confesso: antes eu ouvi falar a teu respeito; mas agora te conheço, pois vi com meus próprios olhos.” (Jó 42.5 AM)
2. Eu APRENDO que preciso DEPENDER dele ainda mais.
“Ó Eterno, há quanto tempo estou clamando por ajuda, e não me ouves! Quantas vezes vou ter de gritar ‘socorro’, até que ve...
“Mesmo não florescendo a figueira, não havendo uvas nas videiras; mesmo falhando a safra de azeitonas, não havendo produçã...
... nem ovelhas no curral nem bois nos estábulos, ainda assim eu exultarei no Senhor e me alegrarei no Deus da minha salva...
... ele faz os meus pés como os do cervo; ele me habilita a andar em lugares altos...” (Habacuque 3.17-19 NVI)
3. Eu CREIO que seus MILAGRES estão perto de ACONTECER.
“Marta, então, lhe disse: se o senhor estivesse aqui, meu irmão não teria morrido...
... Maria foi até onde Jesus estava e caiu aos pés dele, dizendo: se o senhor estivesse aqui, meu irmão não teria morrido....
“Jesus olhou bem nos olhos de Marta: eu não disse que, se acreditasse, você veria a glória de Deus...
... Então, ele bradou: Lázaro, venha para cá. Lázaro saiu, ainda enrolado nos panos, da cabeça aos pés, e com um lenço sob...
... desamarrem-no, para que possa ir.” (João 11.40,43-44 AM)
“Mas os que esperam no Eterno renovam suas forças. Abrem as asas e voam alto como águias, correm e não se cansam, andam e ...
Quando Deus Parece Estar em Silêncio
Quando Deus Parece Estar em Silêncio

mensagem

Published in: Spiritual
Quando Deus Parece Estar em Silêncio

