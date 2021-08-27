Successfully reported this slideshow.
“Portanto, não se preocupem com o amanhã, pois o amanhã se preocupará consigo mesmo. Basta a cada dia o seu próprio mal.” ...
1. Escolha confiar no cuidado de Deus.
“... o amanhã se preocupará consigo mesmo. Basta a cada dia o seu próprio mal.” (Mateus 6.34)
“Observem as aves do céu: não semeiam nem colhem nem armazenam em celeiros; contudo, o Pai celestial as alimenta...
... Não têm vocês muito mais valor do que elas?” (Mateus 6.26)
“Depender de Jesus é viver um dia de cada vez.”
2. Lance fora toda preocupação.
“Lancem sobre ele toda a sua ansiedade, porque ele tem cuidado de vocês.” (1ª Pedro 5.7)
3. Defina suas prioridades.
“Busquem, pois, em primeiro lugar o Reino de Deus e a sua justiça, e todas essas coisas lhes serão acrescentadas.”(Mateus ...
Livres da Prisão da Ansiedade
mensagem

Livres da Prisão da Ansiedade

