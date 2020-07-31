Confie nas Palavras de Perdão

Successfully reported this slideshow.
“Pai, perdoa-lhes, pois não sabem o que estão fazendo!” (Lucas 23.34)
1. RECONHECE a necessidade do perdão.
“Nós estamos sendo punidos com justiça, porque estamos recebendo o que os nossos atos merecem. Mas este homem não cometeu ...
“Portanto, da mesma forma como o pecado entrou no mundo por um homem, e pelo pecado a morte, assim também a morte veio a t...
“Porque todos pecaram e destituídos estão da glória de Deus.” (Romanos 3.23)
2. CONFESSA seus pecados a Ele.
“Então ele disse: Jesus, lembra-te de mim quando entrares no teu Reino.” (Lucas 23.42)
“Se afirmarmos que estamos sem pecado, enganamo-nos a nós mesmos, e a verdade não está em nós...
... Se confessarmos os nossos pecados, ele é fiel e justo para perdoar os nossos pecados e nos purificar de toda injustiça...
3. CONFIA plenamente no perdão dado por Ele.
“Jesus lhe respondeu: Eu lhe garanto: Hoje você estará comigo no paraíso.” (Lucas 23.43)
“Disse-lhe Jesus: Eu sou o caminho, e a verdade e a vida; ninguém vem ao Pai, senão por mim.” (João 14.6)
“Portanto, visto que temos um grande sumo sacerdote que adentrou os céus, Jesus, o Filho de Deus, apeguemo- nos com toda a...
“... porque, por meio de um único sacrifício, ele aperfeiçoou para sempre os que estão sendo santificados.” (Hebreus 10.14)
“Portanto, irmãos, temos plena confiança para entrar no Santo dos Santos pelo sangue de Jesus, por um novo e vivo caminho ...
... Sendo assim, aproximemo-nos de Deus com um coração sincero e com plena convicção de fé.” (Hebreus 10.19-20, 22a)
“O perdão não apenas coloca você na estrada certa, como também o mantém nela.” (Steven Furtick)
4. DECIDE perdoar seus ofensores.
“Pois se perdoarem as ofensas uns dos outros, o Pai celestial também lhes perdoará.” (Mateus 6.14)
“Suportem-se uns aos outros e perdoem as queixas que tiverem uns contra os outros. Perdoem como o Senhor lhes perdoou.” (C...
“O perdão liberta e libera as pessoas na jornada da sua vida.”
“Perdão não é apenas um mecanismo de defesa baseado no que merecemos, mas é uma tática ofensiva para ganhar a guerra contr...
“Pai, perdoa-lhes, pois não sabem o que estão fazendo!” (Lucas 23.34)
“Quando estava à mesa com eles, tomou o pão, deu graças, partiu-o e o deu a eles. Então os olhos deles foram abertos e o r...
“A escolha do perdão é a escolha da libertação!”
Confie nas Palavras de Perdão
×