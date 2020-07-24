Successfully reported this slideshow.
1. Creia na PROMESSA de Jesus
“Naquele dia, sendo já tarde, disse-lhes Jesus: Passemos para a outra margem.” (Marcos 4.35)
“As promessas de Jesus são sementes que nunca morrem.”
2. Aproprie-se da PRESENÇA de Jesus
“E eles, despedindo a multidão, o levaram assim como estava, no barco; e outros barcos o seguiam.” (Marcos 4.36)
“Por isso não temas, porque estou contigo; não te assustes, porque sou o teu Deus; Eu te fortaleço, ajudo e sustento com a...
3. Tome posse da PAZ de Jesus
“Ora, levantou-se grande temporal de vento, e as ondas se arremessavam contra o barco, de modo que o mesmo já estava a enc...
... E Jesus estava na popa, dormindo sobre o travesseiro; eles o despertaram e lhe disseram: Mestre, não te importa que pe...
“Deixo-vos a paz; a minha paz vos dou. Não vo-la dou como o mundo a dá. Não permitais que vosso coração se preocupe, nem v...
“Não andeis ansiosos por motivo algum; pelo contrário, sejam todas as vossas solicitações declaradas na presença de Deus p...
... E a paz de Deus, que ultrapassa todo entendimento, guardará o vosso coração e os vossos pensamentos em Cristo Jesus.” ...
4. Confie no PODER de Jesus
“E ele, despertando, repreendeu o vento e disse ao mar: Acalma-te, emudece! O vento se aquietou, e fez-se grande bonança.”...
Avançando com Fé
