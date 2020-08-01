Successfully reported this slideshow.
DANIEL MERCADO MEDICAL CENTER Department of Internal Medicine CASE PRESENTATION A case of Tetanus infection Moderator: Dr....
PAST MEDICAL HISTORY No previous medical or surgical hospitalizations. Patient has no history of immunizations. Adult illn...
Back & Extremities: Spine at midline, no deformities, (-) cyanosis, (-) nail clubbing, (-) edema, full equal pulses, (+) m...
COURSE IN THE WARDS Patient was admitted in the ICU. Vital signs, fluid intake and output were monitored hourly. Random bl...
settings: tidal volume at 400, BUR 16. Sedation was continued with Midazolam drip, started at 3 mg/h and titrated (due to ...
Concept map DIAGNOSTICS CBC Day 1 2 4 10 14 Normal Hemoglobin 15.7 14.9 12.6 11.5 10.9 10.8 – 14.2 g/dL Hematocrit 44.3 42...
Blood chem. 1 3 5 7 8 9 Normal Sodium 132.00 132.90 140.30 135 – 145 Potassium 4.30 3.35 3.20 2.84 3.5 – 5.5 mmol/L Magnes...
PT, PTT Day 1 15 Normal PT control 11.9 11.9 PT patient 10.4 18 11.0-14.0 % activity 100 66 70-100 INR 0.87 1.51 APTT 34.3...
Protocol, tetanus infection (case conference)

Tetanus is a nervous system disorder characterized by muscle spasms that is caused by the toxin-producing anaerobe Clostridium tetani, which is found in the soil. The clinical features of tetanus and its relationship to traumatic injuries were well known among the ancient Greeks and Egyptians and to many clinicians before the introduction of vaccination with tetanus toxoid in the 1940s. The term "lockjaw" (or trismus) lives in modern parlance as a reminder of one of the cardinal features of tetanus: intense, painful spasms of the masseter muscles, and an inability to open the mouth.

Although tetanus is now rare in resource-rich settings, the disease remains a threat to all unvaccinated people, particularly in resource-limited countries. Since C. tetani spores cannot be eliminated from the environment, immunization and proper treatment of wounds and traumatic injuries are crucial for tetanus prevention.

Protocol, tetanus infection (case conference)

  1. 1. DANIEL MERCADO MEDICAL CENTER Department of Internal Medicine CASE PRESENTATION A case of Tetanus infection Moderator: Dr. Dennis M. Mercado, FPCP Resource speakers: Presenter: Melvin M. Garcia, MD Dr. Mark Kristoffer V. Pasayan, FPCP, FPSMID Year 3 IM resident Dr. Novito M. Magsino, FPNA Date: July 30, 2020 | Thursday 8:00 AM ZOOM conference ID: Password: Objectives: 1. To discuss the clinical presentation and pathophysiology of tetanus infection. 2. To tackle the management approach to patient suspected of having tetanus infection. 3. To know the use of different severity scoring systems in the management. CLINICAL HISTORY PATIENT PROFILE: (See salient features) Chief complaint: Jaw stiffness HISTORY OF PRESENT ILLNESS 13 days prior to admission, while patient is working at a construction site, he acquired a punctured wound on the dorsum of his right foot, after a block of wood fell on it. The wound became inflamed associated with edema of the right foot, for 2 days. No medication was taken or applied over the wound, no consult was done. It was left to heal without proper measures of regular cleaning or local wound care. There was noted resolution of inflammation, and a scab formed over the wound. In the interim, patient was noted to be in good health condition, without fever, difficulty ambulation, pain on the site of trauma, muscles spasms or myalgias. 1 day prior to admission, patient had experienced jaw stiffness, resulting in difficulty opening the mouth, associated with difficulty speaking, difficulty mastication and swallowing. Morning prior to admission, patient was still able to go to work in the construction site, though with persistence of above symptoms, more prominently noted is the jaw stiffness, which resulted to loss of appetite and generalized body weakness. Few hours prior to admission, patient noted that opening his mouth became impossible, and dysphagia progressed significantly in the last 24 hours. 1 hour prior to admission, after work patient sought consult with the attending physician due to persistence of jaw stiffness, associated with difficulty opening the mouth, increased salivation, dysphagia, resulting to loss of appetite, and generalized body weakness. Also noted were right facial numbness, right upper extremity spasticity, associated with jaw and neck pain, patient was advised admission for further work up and management.
  2. 2. PAST MEDICAL HISTORY No previous medical or surgical hospitalizations. Patient has no history of immunizations. Adult illnesses: (+) DM type II for 5 years, not compliant with medications (+) Hypertension for 5 years, not compliant with medications (+) Pulmonary tuberculosis (2011), completed 6 months of anti-Koch’s therapy Medication history: Amlodipine 5mg/tab, 1 tab OD, Losartan 50mg/tab, 1 tab OD, and Metformin 500mg/tab, 1 tab BID. Patient was not compliant to these medications for more than a year. (-) Bronchial asthma (-) Thyroid problem (-) Gouty arthritis (-) Liver disease FAMILY MEDICAL HISTORY (-) Hypertension (-) Diabetes (-) Thyroid disease (-) Heart disease (-) Liver disease (-) Malignancy PERSONAL & SOCIAL HISTORY Patient works as a carpenter, he has an active lifestyle, and able to do heavy lifting at work. He is a non-smoker, but is a chronic alcohol beverage drinker, drinks ½ to 1 bottle of Gin most days (>4 days per week) of the week after work. He has no known food and drug allergy. REVIEW OF SYSTEMS General: (-) fever, (-) weight loss, (-) rashes Skin: (-) rashes, (-) lumps, (-) changes in hair or nails HEENT: (−) head injury, (−) headache, (−) dizziness, (−) use of glasses or contact lenses, (−) blurring of vision, (−) decreased hearing, (−) vertigo, (−) tinnitus, (−) earaches, (−) ear discharge, (-) toothaches, (-) goiter, (-) lumps Respiratory: (-) cough, (−) colds, (−) dyspnea, (−) pleurisy Cardiovascular: (-) easy fatigability, (-) orthopnea, (-) paroxysmal nocturnal dyspnea, (−) chest pain, (−) palpitations Gastrointestinal: (-) heartburn, (-) abdominal pain, (-) bowel changes, (−) melena, (-) hematochezia Genitourinary: (-) urinary urgency, (-) dysuria, (-) difficulty voiding Musculoskeletal: (–) deformities, (-) difficulty in ambulation Neurologic: (−) seizure, (−) loss of consciousness, (-) unilateral extremity weakness Hematologic: (−) easy bruising, (−) bleeding Endocrine: (−) heat or cold intolerance, (+) polyuria, (+) polydipsia, (+) polyphagia prior to history of present illness PHYSICAL EXAMINATION Examined awake, coherent, afebrile, with difficulty speaking, due to inability to open mouth wide, but comprehensible, not in respiratory distress with the following vital signs: BP ranges: 160/80 mmHg, HR: 82 bpm, TO : 36.7O C, RR: 20 cpm, O2 sat: 97% at room air Weight: 61.7 kg, Height: 1.63 m, BMI: 23.2 kg/m2 Skin: Warm, good motility and turgor, no pallor, no jaundice, (+) scab wound on dorsum R. foot, 1cm wide, <0.5cm depth after cleaning HEENT: Atraumatic skull, anicteric sclera, pink palpebral conjunctiva, (-) ear discharge, (+) unable to open mouth wide, intercisal opening <2cm, (+) drooling, (-) cervical lymphadenopathy, (-) neck vein engorgement, thyroid is not enlarged, (-) mass, (+) neck muscles spasms, (+) limitation of movement on neck flexion, extension, head turning side to side Cardiovascular: Adynamic precordium, PMI at 5th ICS, distinct heart sounds, normal rate, regular rhythm, (-) murmur Chest & Lungs: Thorax is symmetric with good expansion, no retractions, (-) rales, (-) wheezes, (-) rhonchi Abdomen: Flabby, normoactive bowel sounds, (+) abdominal muscle spasms, (-) tenderness, (-) mass palpated
  3. 3. Back & Extremities: Spine at midline, no deformities, (-) cyanosis, (-) nail clubbing, (-) edema, full equal pulses, (+) muscles spasms over the upper extremities Neurologic: Cerebral: conscious, oriented to time, place, and person Cranial Nerves: CN I: not assessed CN II, III: (+) PLR, direct and consensual, both eyes (3mm/3mm) CN III, IV, VI: full EOM by Finger Following Test CN V: (+) trismus CN VII: no facial asymmetry CN VIII: able to hear spoken words at 2 feet distance CN IX, X: not assessed (unable to open mouth) CN XI: able to shrug shoulders against resistance CN XII: tongue midline on protrusion Cerebellar: well-coordinated movements by finger to nose test Sensory: intact pain and light touch sensation Motor: no tremors, no atrophy, no fasciculation, muscle strength: Reflexes: Salient Features: 61 year old, male, born on July 25, 1958 Presented with lockjaw Risk factors: history of penetrating trauma, failure to clean wound, and no history of vaccination (+) scab wound R. foot (+) trismus (+) painful muscle spasms (+) trismus (+) intercisal opening <2cm (+) dysphagia and salivation (+) difficulty mastication, speaking, and mouth opening (+) resulting loss of appetite and generalized body weakness (+) uncontrolled comorbids: diabetes and hypertension Initial working impressions: Moderate tetanus infection, ABLETT grade II DM type II, poorly controlled Hypertensive urgency Differential diagnosis: Stroke Temporomandibular joint disorder Mandibular fracture Odontogenic infection Hypocalcemic tetany Drug-induced dystonias Strychnine poisoning Stiff-person syndrome Malignant neuroleptic syndrome 5/5 5/5 5/5 5/5
  4. 4. COURSE IN THE WARDS Patient was admitted in the ICU. Vital signs, fluid intake and output were monitored hourly. Random blood sugar was taken TID prefeeding. Venoclysis was started using PNSS 1L at 100cc/hour. The following diagnostics were taken CBC, serum Na+ , K+ , creatinine, BUN, RBS, urinalysis, FBS, HbA1c, lipid profile, BUA, PT, PTT, CXR PA/L view, and 12-lead ECG. Under the suspicion of a neurologic disease, because of trismus and spasticity, the patient was referred to a neurologist. Cranial CT scan of the brain and facial skeleton was done revealing small chronic infarcts, right thalamus; cerebro-cerebellar atrophy and arteriosclerotic internal carotid and vertebrobasilar arteries; no intracerebral bleeding or acute infarction was found and no abnormalities of the facial bone structures seen. Tetanus infection was suspected, Metronidazole 500mg IV q6h, Ceftriaxone 2 gm IV OD, and Diazepam drip 1mg/h were immediately started, and the patient was referred to an infectious disease specialist. In addition Tetanus toxoid 0.5 ml IM, and Tetanus Immunoglobulin 3,000 units IM were administered, and serum iCa2+ , Mg2+ , and CK-MM were requested with normal results. The wound was quite superficial and easy to clean. The patient was sedated and kept in a dark room with as few stimuli as possible. The following medications were also started: Nicardipine drip 0.5mg/h, Hydralazine 5mg SIVP PRN for BP >220/110, Insulin glargine 15 units SQ ODHS, Linagliptin 5mg/tab, 1 tab OD in AM, Regular insulin 5 units IV PRN for CBG >200mg/dl, Tramadol 50mg IV q8h, NAC 600mg tab OD, Budesonide nebulization, Atorvastatin 80mg tab ODHS, Lactulose 30cc ODHS. Laboratory results revealed elevated WBC of 17.1, HbA1c of 10.61%, FBS 259.09, total cholesterol 255.98, slightly elevated creatinine at 1.42 mg/dl probably secondary to dehydration due to poor oral intake. Urinalysis and other serum examinations were within normal. ECG was sinus rhythm, normal axis, within normal limits. CXR was unremarkable. On the 2nd hospital day, there were still noted trismus, and spasticity of the neck and upper extremities. Later in the day, patient experienced difficulty breathing, with noted agitation, and more frequent spasms now involving the chest and abdominal muscles. Elevations BP 170-220/80-110 mmHg were noted associated with sinus bradycardia, tachycardia, and new onset of paroxysmal atrial fibrillations. Diazepam drip rate was increased accordingly, one dose of Atropine 0.5mg IV for bradycardia (30 bpm). The patient now exhibits signs of severe tetanus infection, ABLETT grade III. Laryngeal spasms and airway compromise intervened, and tracheostomy was performed. After tracheostomy, the patient was easier to ventilate and monitor. Pulmonology and cardiology referral were requested. Amiodarone drip 150mg IV x 1 hour was given. Supportive management was continued. On the 3rd to 9th hospital day, muscle spasms were noted to be decreased. Patient was in a dark room with as few stimuli as possible, when awake patient communicated by nodding and shaking his head, responses were appropriate. Sedation was increased. The following laboratories were measured serum creatinine, Na+ , K+ , and ABGs, which revealed hypokalemia at 3.22mmol/L, and improvement of serum creatinine was noted after adequate hydration. ABGs revealed normal acid-base with adequate oxygenation, CBGs were within normal range. The following medications were added: KCl tab, 1 tab TID was started, Magnesium sulfate as started at 0.25 g/h and titrated until no tendon reflexes observed, Baclofen 10mg/tab, 1 tab q6h was also added. Other medications were continued: Metronidazole, Insulin glargine, Linagliptin, Atorvastatin, Losartan, Tramadol, Lactulose, N-Acetylcysteine, Budesonide, Diazepam drip, and Ceftriaxone completed for 7 days. Taking into consideration that patient may be immobilized for weeks, which predisposes him to develop complications such as thromboembolic disease, nosocomial infections, decubitus ulcers, and gastrointestinal hemorrhage. The following measures were given early: DVT prophylaxis with compression stockings and Enoxaparin 0.4 ml subcutaneously OD; VAP precaution protocol; and giving PPI, i.e. Omeprazole 40 mg IV OD. Since tetanus toxin cannot be displaced from the nervous system once bound to neurons, supportive care is the main treatment for tetanus, and was optimized until new axon connections developed. On the 10th to 11th hospital day, patient was kept sedated in a dark room. Physical examination revealed hypoxemia at <90%, blood tinged tracheal secretions, afebrile, no recurrence of AF noted. Auscultation revealed bibasal coarse crackles. Chest x-ray showed pneumonic densities bibasal. Procalcitonin was slightly elevated at 0.52ng/ml suggestive of bacterial infection, and ABG revealed respiratory alkalosis with severe hypoxemia. Ventilator associated pneumonia was considered. Tracheostomy aspirate GS/CS was requested. Piperacillin-Tazobactam 4.5 gm IV q8h and Amikacin 1 gm IV q24h was started. Enoxaparin 0.4 ml was withheld temporarily until blood tinged tracheal secretions cleared. FiO2 was increased to 80% and PEEP of 5 cmH2O was added to the mechanical ventilator
  5. 5. settings: tidal volume at 400, BUR 16. Sedation was continued with Midazolam drip, started at 3 mg/h and titrated (due to unavailability of Diazepam in the pharmacy and the province). Baclofen was increased to 10 mg/tab, 2 tabs every 6 hours. MgSO4 was increased to 1.5 gm/h. Regular insulin was given for CBG elevations more than 200 mg/dl. Serum creatinine, BUN, Na+ , K+ , and ABGs were measured periodically. Hypokalemia (2.99 mmol/L), was corrected with KCl- drip, and KCl- tab continued as 2 tabs TID, 1 vial of calcium gluconate given for hypocalcemia (0.93 mmol/L). Other medications were continued: Metronidazole, Insulin glargine, Linagliptin, Atorvastatin, Losartan, Tramadol, Omeprazole, Lactulose, N- Acetylcysteine, and Budesonide. On the 12th to 15th hospital day, patient was able to open his mouth as wide as 2 finger breadths, patient communicated by nodding and shaking his head, responses were appropriate. Sedation was continued. No febrile episodes or arrhythmia noted. Samples sent for AFB smear and KOH revealed no acid-fast bacilli or fungal elements, respectively. Cultures of wound samples also revealed no bacterial growth. Final result of tracheal aspirate culture revealed heavy growth of Pseudomonas aeruginosa sensitive to Piperacillin-Tazobactam, hence antibiotics were continued. Repeat CXR showed pulmonary congestion with elevated hemidiaphragms partly obscuring the lower lungs; cannot rule out pleural effusion at this point. Gliclazide 60 mg/tab, 1 tab OD was added. The following laboratories were also measured periodically serum creatinine, BUN, Na+ , K+ , and ABGs. Potassium correction was continued with other supportive management and medications: Metronidazole, Insulin glargine, Linagliptin, Atorvastatin, Losartan, Tramadol, Omeprazole, Lactulose, N-Acetylcysteine, and Budesonide. On the 16th to 19th hospital day, noted more decrease in trismus, patient was able to open his mouth more than 2 finger breadths. Febrile episodes were noted, associated with hypotension and hypoxemia, which were responsive to antipyretics, fluid challenge, inotrope support, and adjustment of ventilator settings. CBC revealed leukocytosis with prominent neutrophilia. Repeat procalcitonin showed increasing trend at 1.29ng/ml. ABG revealed mixed respiratory alkalosis and metabolic acidosis and severe hypoxemia. Norepinephrine was given at 0.1mcg/kg/min. Pneumonia was still suspected as the main complicating infection. Antibiotic regimen was advised to be shifted to Vancomycin 1 gm IV q12h, but due to lack of funds they were unable to procure the medication. Patient’s family convened, and opted to consume all the remaining medications of the patient. Transfer to a specialty facility for tetanus cases, under charity service, was again offered to the family, but this was not pursued due to the lack of finances. The family then signed an advanced directive not to do any kind of resuscitation if the patient’s status worsened. All medications were consumed, but other supportive measures were continued. On the 20th hospital day, patient’s relatives signed a waiver for patient to go home against medical advice. Final Diagnosis Severe tetanus infection, with secondary pneumonia (VAP) DM type II, poorly controlled Hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, cardiac dysrhythmia: paroxysmal atrial fibrillation, not in failure Electrolyte imbalance; hypokalemia and hypocalcaemia secondary to tetany
  6. 6. Concept map DIAGNOSTICS CBC Day 1 2 4 10 14 Normal Hemoglobin 15.7 14.9 12.6 11.5 10.9 10.8 – 14.2 g/dL Hematocrit 44.3 42.3 31.8 32.3 30.4 37.7 – 53.7 % RBC 5.2 5.0 3.7 3.9 3.6 3.6 – 4.69 x1012/L WBC 17.1 16.7 17.5 18.3 22.9 3.7 – 10.1 x109/L Neutrophil 42.5 69.8 64.4 69.1 82.9 39.3 – 73.7 % Lymphocytes 32.8 15.5 16.6 13.1 7.4 18.0 – 48.3 % Monocytes 7.0 6.2 8.8 7.8 6.8 4.4 – 12.7 % Eosinophils 15.4 6.7 8.6 9.0 1.9 0.6-7.3 % Basophils 2.2 1.7 1.6 0.9 0.8 0 – 1.7 % MCV 85.2 83.9 84.0 82.8 83.5 81.1 – 96 fL MCH 30.1 29.6 33.3 29.6 29.9 27 – 31.2 pg MCHC 35.4 35.2 39.6 35.8 35.7 31.8 – 35.4 g/dL RDW 11.0 11.0 11.1 11.1 11.6 11.5 – 14.5 %CV Platelet 221 205 134 275 337 150 – 450 x109/L
  7. 7. Blood chem. 1 3 5 7 8 9 Normal Sodium 132.00 132.90 140.30 135 – 145 Potassium 4.30 3.35 3.20 2.84 3.5 – 5.5 mmol/L Magnesium 1.80 3.90 2.20 1.6-2.6 mg/dl Calcium 1.24 1.12-1.32 Creatinine 1.42 1.53 1.52 1.38 0.6-1.1 mg/dl BUN 20.17 9.8-20.1 mg/dl Blood chem. 10 11 12 14 15 16 Normal Sodium 135 – 145 Potassium 2.99 3.20 2.95 5.24 3.5 – 5.5 mmol/L Magnesium 2.83 2.52 3.73 2.86 2.77 1.6-2.6 mg/dl Calcium 0.93 0.76 0.86 0.86 1.12-1.32 Creatinine 1.01 1.21 0.6-1.1 mg/dl BUN 11.48 21.57 9.8-20.1 mg/dl ABG 2 4 5 7 9 11 8AM Normal pH 7.17 7.40 7.40 7.43 7.44 7.52 7.35-7.45 pCO2 66.6 31.5 29.8 31.0 30.5 24.5 35-45 mmHg pO2 411 119 114 82 82 78 80-100 HCO3 24.5 19.8 18.7 20.9 21.2 20.2 22-26 mEqs/L BE -4 -5 -6 -3 -3 -3 +2 SaO2 100 99 99 97 97 97 95-100% FiO2 100 40 40 40 40 40 ABG cont. 11 8PM 12 13 14 15 17 Normal pH 7.51 7.49 7.38 7.42 7.39 7.42 7.35-7.45 pCO2 22.7 23.2 33.6 27 31.8 34.7 35-45 mmHg pO2 52 54 133 69 74 57 80-100 HCO3 18.1 18.0 20.2 17.8 19.6 22.6 22-26 mEqs/L BE -5 -5 -5 -7 -5 -2 +2 SaO2 91 91 99 94 95 90 95-100% FiO2 60 80 100 80 90 100 Procalcitonin ng/ml Normal Day 11 0.52 Suggestive of the presence of bacterial infection. Day 15 1.26 Suggestive of the presence of bacterial infection. Urinalysis Day 2 Color Yellow Transparency Hazy Reaction 6.0 Specific gravity 1.02 Protein ++ Glucose ++ Pus 4 Red blood cells 4 Epithelial 1 Bacteria 12 Cast 0 Bacteriologic Studies Results Sputum GS (collected Day 4) No microorganism seen Sputum KOH No fungal elements seen Sputum AFB (2 samples) No acid fast bacilli seen Sputum CS No growth after 48H Wound CS No growth after 48H Tracheal aspirate GS (Day 12) No microorganism seen Tracheal aspirate CS Heavy growth of P. aeruginosa Sensitive to: Ceftazidime, Gentamicin, Tobramycin, Piperacillin-Tazobactam.
  8. 8. PT, PTT Day 1 15 Normal PT control 11.9 11.9 PT patient 10.4 18 11.0-14.0 % activity 100 66 70-100 INR 0.87 1.51 APTT 34.3 36.1 28.0-42 Blood chem. 2 8 Normal FBS 259.09 70-105 mg/dL HbA1c 10.61 4-6% Cholesterol 255.98 <200 mg/dL Triglycerides 144.25 <150 mg/dL HDL 55.98 >/=60 mg/dL LDL 171.40 0-100 mg/dL Uric acid 6.61 3.5-7.2 mg/dL CK-MM 173 55-154 u/L TSH 4.95 0.35-4.94 uIU/ml FT3 1.52 1.71-3.71 pg/ml FT4 0.9 0.7-1.48 ng/dl Plain cranial CT scan (Day 1): Examination reveals a well-defined hypodensity in the right thalamus. No demonstrable acute intracranial hemorrhage or mass lesion. Midline structures are undisplaced. No hydrocephalus seen. Cerebro-cerebellar atrophy, arteriosclerotic internal carotid and vertebrobasilar arteries. Posterior fossa structures and sella are unremarkable. Visualized paranasal sinuses, petromastoids and bony calvarium are intact. Remarks: Small chronic infarct, right thalamus. Cerebro-cerebellar atrophy; arteriosclerotic internal carotid, and vertebrobasilar arteries noted. 12-Lead ECG (Day 1): Normal sinus rhythm, normal axis, within normal limits. Chest x-ray PA/L view (Day 1): No significant chest findings save for atherosclerotic aorta and degenerative osseous changes. Chest x-ray AP view (Day 11): Reference made to 2-18-20 (Day 1) Present examination shows development of pneumonic densities in both bases. Heart is not enlarged. Diaphragm and costophrenic sulci are intact. Bones and soft tissue outline are unremarkable. Tracheostomy tube was in place with tip at T2 level. Chest x-ray AP view (Day 14): Follow up study since 2-27-20 (Day 11), still with tracheostomy tube, shows pulmonary congestion. The hemidiaphragms are elevated, partly obscuring the lower lungs; cannot rule out pleural effusion. No other significant interval finding.

