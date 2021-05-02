Successfully reported this slideshow.
Order: Collembola and Diplura
Collembola Collembola : Coll – glue; embol – wedge or peg Synonyms : Oligentoma, Oligoetomata Common names : Spring tails,...
Distinguishing Characteristics: • They are small, wingless arthropods, usually 1 – 3 mm long. • They are the smallest hexa...
Ventral tube or Glue peg or Collophore: It is found in first abdominal segment. It function as an adhesive organ, but it i...
Importance: Sminthurus viridis is a pest on alfalfa. It can be collected from moist places in soil. They are also found in...
Diplura Diplura : diplo – two; ura – tails Common name : Diplurans, Japygids, Compodeid
Habit: Feed on dead organic matters and fungus. Habitat: They are found in damp place in the soil, under stone, bark, amon...
