RBT TINGKATAN 1: Bab 2 Pengurusan Projek (1)

Bab 2 Pengurusan Projek
2.1 Pengurusan Projek Reka Bentuk Objektif Pelajaran: 2.1.1 Definisi Pengurusan Projek Reka Bentuk 2.1.2 Penjanaan idea re...
2.1 Pengurusan Projek Reka Bentuk 1. Projek adalah gabungan antara pengurusan dengan bahan 2. Seseorang Pengurus perlu men...
2.1 Pengurusan Projek Reka Bentuk 2.1.1 Definisi Pengurusan Projek Reka Bentuk SKOP KERJA i. - melibatkan kualiti, ciri da...
Pengurusan projek reka bentuk yang baik bermula daripada aktiviti berikut: Pengurusan Projek Reka Bentuk Mengawal pelaksan...
Pengenalpastian masalah boleh dilakukan melalui pelbagai cara seperti: cara mengenal pasti masalah Pengalaman diri sendiri...
2.1 Pengurusan Projek Reka Bentuk 2.1.2 Penjanaan idea reka bentuk untuk menyelesaikan masalah Idea reka bentuk dapat dija...
Menjana idea reka bentuk • Penjana idea reka bentuk bermaksud pencetusan idea yang pertama atau terawal bagi memulakan ses...
PENJANA IDEA REKA BENTUK 1. MENIRU APA SAHAJA YANG TERDAPAT DI PERSEKITARAN DAN MENUKARKANNYA KE DALAM BENTUK PRODUK
PENJANA IDEA REKA BENTUK 2. Menterbalikkan fungsi sesuatu alat
3. Menukar saiz objek PENJANA IDEA REKA BENTUK
4. Menterbalikkan kedudukan PENJANA IDEA REKA BENTUK
2.1 Pengurusan Projek Reka Bentuk 2.1.3 Langkah pengurusan pelaksanaan projek PERANCANGAN PENJADUALAN PENGAWALAN Pasukan p...
2.1 Pengurusan Projek Reka Bentuk 2.1.3 Langkah pengurusan pelaksanaan projek Pasukan projek berperanan dalam menjalankan ...
2.1 Pengurusan Projek Reka Bentuk 2.1.3 Langkah pengurusan pelaksanaan projek • Pengurusan pelaksanaan projek diketuai ole...
  1. 1. Bab 2 Pengurusan Projek
  2. 2. 2.1 Pengurusan Projek Reka Bentuk Objektif Pelajaran: 2.1.1 Definisi Pengurusan Projek Reka Bentuk 2.1.2 Penjanaan idea reka bentuk untuk menyelesaikan masalah 2.1.3 Langkah pengurusan pelaksanaan projek
  3. 3. 2.1 Pengurusan Projek Reka Bentuk 1. Projek adalah gabungan antara pengurusan dengan bahan 2. Seseorang Pengurus perlu mengurus: a) sumber b) pengetahuan c) kemahiran d) teknik dengan bijak demi menuju ke arah kejayaan. 2.1.1 Definisi Pengurusan Projek Reka Bentuk Pengurusan projek reka bentuk merupakan aktiviti yang melibatkan proses kerja iaitu: i) SKOP KERJA ii) TEMPOH MASA iii) KOS PROJEK
  4. 4. 2.1 Pengurusan Projek Reka Bentuk 2.1.1 Definisi Pengurusan Projek Reka Bentuk SKOP KERJA i. - melibatkan kualiti, ciri dan fungsi reka bentuk yang dikehendaki. ii. Skop projek - melibatkan kepimpinan dan pengurusan terhadap masa, bahan, maklumat, ruang dan ahli kumpulan. TEMPOH MASA - projek dapat disiapkan dalam tempoh yang ditetapkan. - Pengurus yang baik perlu mengurus masa berdasarkan jadual waktu sesuatu projek. KOS PROJEK - melibatkan peruntukan kewangan bagi mengendalikan projek. - peruntukan kewangan termasuk urusan pembelian bahan dan peralatan, upah pekerja,
  5. 5. Pengurusan projek reka bentuk yang baik bermula daripada aktiviti berikut: Pengurusan Projek Reka Bentuk Mengawal pelaksanaan Mengawal selia sumber yang terhad Menentukan bilangan produk Merancang aktiviti projek Menyediakan pelan atau lukisan reka bentuk 2.1 Pengurusan Projek Reka Bentuk 2.1.1 Definisi Pengurusan Projek Reka Bentuk
  6. 6. Pengenalpastian masalah boleh dilakukan melalui pelbagai cara seperti: cara mengenal pasti masalah Pengalaman diri sendiri Pengalaman orang lain Uji kaji Rungutan pengguna Kajian Pembacaan 2.1 Pengurusan Projek Reka Bentuk 2.1.2 Penjanaan idea reka bentuk untuk menyelesaikan masalah
  7. 7. 2.1 Pengurusan Projek Reka Bentuk 2.1.2 Penjanaan idea reka bentuk untuk menyelesaikan masalah Idea reka bentuk dapat dijana dengan cara berikut: i. Meniru apa sahaja yang terdapat di persekitaran dan menukarkannya ke dalam bentuk produk. ii. Menterbalikkan fungsi sesuatu alat iii. Menukar saiz objek iv. Menterbalikkan kedudukan
  8. 8. Menjana idea reka bentuk • Penjana idea reka bentuk bermaksud pencetusan idea yang pertama atau terawal bagi memulakan sesuatu projek yang dirancang.
  9. 9. PENJANA IDEA REKA BENTUK 1. MENIRU APA SAHAJA YANG TERDAPAT DI PERSEKITARAN DAN MENUKARKANNYA KE DALAM BENTUK PRODUK
  10. 10. PENJANA IDEA REKA BENTUK 2. Menterbalikkan fungsi sesuatu alat
  11. 11. 3. Menukar saiz objek PENJANA IDEA REKA BENTUK
  12. 12. 4. Menterbalikkan kedudukan PENJANA IDEA REKA BENTUK
  13. 13. 2.1 Pengurusan Projek Reka Bentuk 2.1.3 Langkah pengurusan pelaksanaan projek PERANCANGAN PENJADUALAN PENGAWALAN Pasukan projek berperanan dalam menjalankan ketiga-tiga peringkat pengurusan projek.
  14. 14. 2.1 Pengurusan Projek Reka Bentuk 2.1.3 Langkah pengurusan pelaksanaan projek Pasukan projek berperanan dalam menjalankan ketiga-tiga peringkat pengurusan projek.
  15. 15. 2.1 Pengurusan Projek Reka Bentuk 2.1.3 Langkah pengurusan pelaksanaan projek • Pengurusan pelaksanaan projek diketuai oleh seorang pengurus projek yang bertanggungjawab memimpin sesuatu pasukan projek atau kumpulan kerja • pasukan projek merupakan sekumpulan ahli yang terlibat dalam kerja pembangunan projek. • apabila memilih ahli kumpulan perlu berdasarkan kepakaran, pengetahuan dan pengalaman mereka yang berkaitan sesuatu projek Pasukan projek di peringkat sekolah boleh dibentuk mengikut kesesuaian projek BUKU TEKS M/S 35

