JUEGOS TRADICIONALES Meliza Sulbaran Álvarez
EL ESCONDITE ■ Consiste en que uno o varios niños se esconden y otro tiene que buscar a los que se han escondido. ■ Antes ...
LAS SILLAS MUSICALES ■ Se deben colocar varias sillas en una habitación, respaldo con respaldo. La cantidad de sillas debe...
EL TROMPO ■ Se debe enrollar la cuerda al trompo, para luego lanzarlo al suelo intentando bailarlo. Según la edad de los j...
LAS CANICAS ■ En el juego de las canicas necesitamos un hoyo o gua y luego se pinta en el suelo una línea a unos cinco met...
El JUEGO DEL YOYO ■ Consiste en dos discos de madera unidos con una ranura profunda en medio en torno a la cual se enrolla...
El TELEFONO ROTO ■ consiste en que un niño le transmite un mensaje a otro al oído rápidamente, este debe decirle lo que ha...
BALÓN PRISIONERO ■ El objetivo es lanzar la pelota a los adversarios, ya que cuando un participante es tocado por la misma...
LA ESTATUA ■ consiste en que los niños y niñas empezarán a bailar la música que suena en ese momento y luego deberán deten...
JACKSES • se colocan en la palma de la mano y de tira hacia la parte superior y se recoge los que quedaron en el piso, tie...
SALTAR LA CUERDA ■ Dos participantes deben tomar los extremos de la cuerda y la harán girar, al mismo tiempo un participan...
EL GATO Y EL RATON ■ consiste en que el gato tiene que coger al ratón, éste tiene que escapar pasando por debajo de los br...
Los juegos y las rondas tradicionales instrumentos que facilitan las relaciones, contribuyen en el aprendizaje y son una prueba de demostración de habilidades.

  1. 1. JUEGOS TRADICIONALES Meliza Sulbaran Álvarez
  2. 2. EL ESCONDITE ■ Consiste en que uno o varios niños se esconden y otro tiene que buscar a los que se han escondido. ■ Antes de comenzar a jugar se delimita la zona donde los participantes podrán esconderse y el tiempo que contara para que se puedan esconder. ■ Se sortea para ver quien empieza a buscar y deberá encontrar a todos los niños; si no consigue a alguno pierde y deberá volver a buscar.
  3. 3. LAS SILLAS MUSICALES ■ Se deben colocar varias sillas en una habitación, respaldo con respaldo. La cantidad de sillas debe ser siempre una menos que la cantidad de jugadores. ■ Alguien debe tocar algún instrumento o encender un equipo de sonido mientras tanto, los jugadores deberán bailar alrededor de las sillas. De repente, la música debe detenerse y los jugadores deben buscar una silla donde tomar asiento.
  4. 4. EL TROMPO ■ Se debe enrollar la cuerda al trompo, para luego lanzarlo al suelo intentando bailarlo. Según la edad de los jugadores así es el grado de dificultad para hacer los distintos trucos mientras el trompo se mantenga girando.
  5. 5. LAS CANICAS ■ En el juego de las canicas necesitamos un hoyo o gua y luego se pinta en el suelo una línea a unos cinco metros del hoyo. ■ Desde esta línea es de donde los jugadores lanzaran sus canicas en dirección al hoyo y el que más cerca que quedo de la línea será el primero y así sucesivamente. ■ El objeto del juego de las canicas es ganarle canicas a los oponentes. ■ Con el dedo pulgar debes introducir la canica en el hoyo para luego poder tirar a las canicas de tus rivales y apoderarte de ellas.
  6. 6. El JUEGO DEL YOYO ■ Consiste en dos discos de madera unidos con una ranura profunda en medio en torno a la cual se enrolla un cordel. Una vez enrollado el cordel y anudado a un dedo, se deja caer el yoyó con fuerza y se consigue que suba y baje por el cordel. ■ Una vez que se aprende a bailar el yoyó de arriba abajo, existen infinidad de variaciones acrobáticas para pulir la destreza de cada uno.
  7. 7. El TELEFONO ROTO ■ consiste en que un niño le transmite un mensaje a otro al oído rápidamente, este debe decirle lo que ha entendido rápidamente al oído al siguiente niño, así sucesivamente hasta llegar al último niño, al terminar, este dirá en voz alta lo que ha entendido, y el primer niño también dirá el mensaje real, de este modo la diversión se encuentra en que el mensaje inicial y el final no tienen nada que ver.
  8. 8. BALÓN PRISIONERO ■ El objetivo es lanzar la pelota a los adversarios, ya que cuando un participante es tocado por la misma se va a la zona de los eliminados de su equipo. Gana el equipo que logre sacar del campo a todos sus adversarios. Los movimientos de los jugadores se limitan a su propio campo, no pudiendo traspasar la línea que los separa del campo rival.
  9. 9. LA ESTATUA ■ consiste en que los niños y niñas empezarán a bailar la música que suena en ese momento y luego deberán detenerse cuando el encargado apague el sonido. A medida que las canciones avancen, los niños empezarán a cometer errores y por lo tanto, serán eliminados.
  10. 10. JACKSES • se colocan en la palma de la mano y de tira hacia la parte superior y se recoge los que quedaron en el piso, tienen que recoger rebotando primero la bola y se van recogiendo cierta cantidad de jackses antes de que la bola vuelva a rebotar luego de dos en dos, luego de tres en tres y así sucesivamente hasta que se tengan que recoger todos en una sola mano. Cuando termina recogiendo los 10 jackses continuas haciendo la maroma segunda, tercera, etc.
  11. 11. SALTAR LA CUERDA ■ Dos participantes deben tomar los extremos de la cuerda y la harán girar, al mismo tiempo un participante saltará, y el que toque la cuerda será descalificado. ■ También se puede saltar en forma de parejas, tríos, etc. Una sola persona puede saltar su propia cuerda.
  12. 12. EL GATO Y EL RATON ■ consiste en que el gato tiene que coger al ratón, éste tiene que escapar pasando por debajo de los brazos de los que forman la cadena. Los que forman la cadena, cuando vaya a pasar el ratón, levantaran los brazos para facilitarle el paso y los bajaran cuando intente pasar el gato.

