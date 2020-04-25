Successfully reported this slideshow.
IRREGULAR VERBS ANGIE MELISSA QUINTANA CUBILLOS LIC. EN INGL�S - 2020 An easy guide to understand irregular verbs in Engli...
WRITE ESRIBIR WRITTEN SPANISH PARTICIPLE INFINITIVE WROTE INFINITIVE
WEEP LLORAR WEPT SPANISH PARTICIPLE INFINITIVE WEPT PAST
LANZAR THREW THROWN SPANISH PARTICIPLE PAST THROW INFINITIVE
HUELGA STRIKE STRUCKEN SPANISH PARTICIPIO INFINITIVE STRUCK PAST
BALANCEAR SWING SWUNG SPANISH PARTICIPLE INFINITIVE SWUNG PAST
SACUDIR SHAKE SHAKEN SPANISH PARTICIPLE INFINITIVE SHOOKPAST
LEVANTAR RISE RISEN SPANISH PARTICIPLE INFINITIVE RODEPAST
ESTABLECER SET SET SPANISH PARTICIPLE INFINITIVE SETPAST
MONTAR RIDE RIDDEN SPANISH PARTICIPIO INFINITIVE RODEPAST
SONAR RING RUNG SPANISH PARTICIPLE INFINITIVE RANGINFINITIVE
PERDER LOSE LOST SPANISH PARTICIPLE INFINITIVE LOSTPAST
MENTIR LIE LAIN SPANISH PARTICIPLE INFINITIVE LAYPAST
PONER LAY LAID SPANISH PARTICIPLE INFINITIVE LAIDPAST
ARRODILLAR KNEEL KNELT SPANISH PAST INFINITIVE KNELTPARTICIPLE
VENIR COME COME SPANISH PARTICIPLE INFINITIVE CAMEPAST
COMER EAT EATEN SPANISH PARTICIPLE INFINITIVE ATEPAST
LIDERAR LEAD LED SPANISH PARTICIPLE INFINITIVE LEDPAST
VOLAR FLY FLOWN SPANISH PARTICIPLE INFINITIVE FLEWPAST
HUIR FLEE FLED SPANISH PARTICIPLE INFINITIVE FLEDPAST
CONGELAR FREEZE FROZEN SPANISH PARTICIPLE INFINITIVE FROZEPAST
OLVIDAR FORGET FORGOTTEN SPANISH PARTICIPLE INFINITIVE FORGOTPAST
OBTENER / RECIBIR GET GOTTEN SPANISH PARTICIPLE INFINITIVE GOTPAST
PERDONAR FORGIVE FORGIVEN SPANISH PARTICIPLE INFINITIVE FORGAVEPAST
ALIMENTAR FEED FED SPANISH PARTICIPLE INFINITIVE FEDPAST
SER / ESTAR BE BEEN SPANISH PARTICIPLE INFINITIVE WAS / WERE PAST
TRAER BRING BROUGHT SPANISH PARTICIPLE INFINITIVE BROUGHTPAST
LUCHAR / PELEAR FIGHT FOUGHT SPANISH PARTICIPLE INFINITIVE FOUGHTPAST
DAR GIVE GIVEN SPANISH PARTICIPLE INFINITIVE GAVEPAST
ARRASTRAR CREEP CREPT SPANISH PARTICIPLE INFINITIVE CREPTPAST
COSTAR COST COST SPANISH PARTICIPLE INFINITIVE COSTPAST
CRECER GROW GROWN SPANISH PARTICIPLE INFINITIVE GREWPAST
TENER HAVE HAD SPANISH PARTICIPLE INFINITIVE HADPAST
ESCONDER HIDE HIDDEN SPANISH PARTICIPLE INFINITIVE HIDPAST
CONSTRUIR BUILD BUILT SPANISH PARTICIPLE INFINITIVE BUILTPAST
CAER FALL FALLEN SPANISH PARTICIPLE INFINITIVE FELLPAST
HABLAR SPEAK SPOKEN SPANISH PARTICIPLE INFINITIVE SPOKEPAST
Irregular verbs

×