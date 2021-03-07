✔GIFT IDEAS❤ | ✔COLORING BOOKS FOR GROWN-UPS❤ | ✔HUMOROUS❤ ✔<p>"Nobody presents with a mandibular fracture who didn’t deserve one."</p><p>---The Snarky Mandala</p>❤The path to doctorhood is nothing short of impressive⭐ paved with one impossible challenge right after another. As a doctor you perform miracles daily and seeing the relief on a patient’s face makes you smile⭐ knowing it was all worth it.But let’s face it. Some days (and nights) push you to your limits and you need to destress. Good news! Doctor Life is just what the doctor ordered—no script needed. Grab your colored pencils and relive the most hilarious (and snarky) moments of medical school⭐ residency⭐ and doctorhood that only MDs can appreciate. After all⭐ laughter is the best medicine.Happy coloring!Product Details:Printed single-sided on bright white paperPremium matte-finish cover designSoothing seamless patterns on reverse pagesPerfect for all colouring mediumsBlack background reverse pages to reduce bleed-throughHigh quality 60lb (90gsm) paper stockLarge format 8.5"x11.0" (22x28cm) pages