Procesos de enfermeria

Tema 1 de enfermeria II

Procesos de enfermeria

  1. 1. Cc ¿Qué es enfermería? - Latín: -ería = actividad, ciencia o establecimiento - Profesión que realiza tareas de atención, cuidado de enfermos o de personas sanas para ayudar en su salud, facilitar su recuperación según indicaciones médicas y normas clínicas. Proceso de enfermería - Sistema de práctica: Utiliza conocimientos y habilidades para el diagnóstico y tratar un problema de salud. - Características: sistemático, periódico, organizada y controlada. - Basado en el método científico. Datos y experiencias. Evidencia científica (Marco teórico) Formula una meta (hipótesis) Evalúa resultados Planeación (diseño) Ejecuta y toma de acciones Fases del proceso de atención de enfermería Valoración Diagnostico Ejecución Planeación Evaluación FASE 1 VALORACIÓN OBSERVACIÓN  Inspección vista( fuentes primarias)  1er contacto- paciente ENTREVISTA (Subjetivo)  Anamnesis( fuentes primarias)  Enfocado en la necesidad o motivo de atención  Datos de otras fuentes: Clap, laboratorio, eco, etc. (f. sec) EXPLORACIÓN (Objetivo)  Técnicas básicas: Inspección, palpación, auscultación, percusión y mensuración FASE 2 DIAGNÓSTICO - Objetivo resolverlo o disminuirlo - diagnóstico de obst/enf medico Pasos: IDENTIFICACIÓN DE PROBLEMAS  Análisis de los datos significativos, es un planteamiento de alternativas como hipótesis.  Síntesis es la confirmación, o la eliminación de las alternativas. FORMULACIÓN DE PROBLEMAS o diagnostico
  2. 2. Dimensiones de la funciones del profesional de la salud INDEPENDIENTE El profesional de salud es el responsable directo, no requiere supervisión de otro. DEPENDIENTE Responsabilidad directa del médico. Administrar el tratamiento prescrito. - Objetivo es reducir, controlar, corregir o eliminar los problemas de salud. - Estable metas y objetivos para un resultado esperado. Etapas en el plan de cuidado: ESTABLECER PRIORIDADES EN LOS CUIDADOS  Ordenar de forma jerárquica los problemas detectados  Problemas y/o necesidad que presenta una familia y una comunidad PLANTEAMIENTO DE LOS OBJETIVOS DEL PACIENTE CON RESULTADOS ESPERADOS  Criterios de resultados INTERDEPENDIENTE Prescripción y tratamiento en el que colaboran los profesionales. Interconsulta FASE 3 PLANEACIÓN FASE 4 EJECUCIÓN PREPARACIÓN  Intervenir según las prioridades  Aplicación EV. , IM.  Aseo perineal  Parto EJECUTO  Aplicación EV según técnica  Aseo perineal para el parto según la técnica  Atención del parto eutócico (p. normal, por las vías naturales y sin intervención instrumental.) según las normas técnicas. REGISTRO  Toda intervención debe estar registrada en un partograma, resumen de parto y lo hacen: enfermera, medico, etc. FASE 5 EVALUACIÓN - Comparación del estado de enfermedad con los objetivos del plan. (cómo llegó y cómo se va) - Evaluación continua en cada etapa del proceso, verificando la relevancia y calidad. ÁREAS PARA EVALUAR RESULTADOS ESPERADOS  Aspecto general y funcionamiento del cuerpo  Señales y síntomas específicos  El conocimiento que debe tener la paciente de lo que se hace con ella.  Capacidad psicomotora  Estado emocional  Situación espiritual Valoración según las Necesidades de Virginia Henderson - - Henderson (Kansas, 30/11/1897), fue una enfermera teorizada que incorporó los principios fisiológicos y psicológicos a su concepto personal de enfermería. 3. Respiración normal  Capacidad para mantener su intercambio gaseoso, con un nivel suficiente para una buena oxigenación.  Piel y mucosa con un color normal. 2. N. de comer y beber adecuadamente  Nutrición e Hidratación adecuada.  Comida saludable 1. N. de eliminación por vías corporales  Valorar el grado de autonomía para la eliminación urinaria y fecal.  Hábitos de eliminación, incontinencia o retención, estreñimiento, gases, sangrado y dolor.
  3. 3. 6. N. de moverse y mantener postura correcta  Valorar el grado de autonomía para la movilidad. Actividad física, fuerza y estabilidad.  Postura adecuada 4. N. de usar ropas, des/vestir  Uso de prendas cómodas con total autonomía  Uso de zapatos adecuados. 5. N. de dormir  Valorar el patrón de sueño, problemas para dormir.  Sueño: 8 horas  Reposo: después del almuerzo 13. N. la higiene corporal  Valorar la autonomía para la higiene.  Estado de piel y mucosas. Higiene bucal. 12. N. de mantener la temperatura  Termorregulación  Mantener T° dentro de los límites normales y modificación el ambiente 14. N. de evitar los peligros ambientales y lesionar a otras personas. Seguridad  Previene (caídas, infecciones, alergias etc.), conciencia (ponerse mascarilla)  Manejo del régimen terapéutico (sino evita el peligro). 7. N. de vivir con sus propias creencias y valores  Se tiene que respetar (prácticas religiosas) 8. N. de empleo para autorrealizarse  influencia de la salud en su situación laboral, social y familiar 9. N. de comunicarse  Valorar dificultad en la comunicación verbal, relaciones sociales, familiares Y sexuales 11. N. de aprendizaje  El nivel estudio, el conocimiento empodera  Autoestima, imagen corporal 10.N. de participar en actividades recreativas  Al aire libre producen beneficios en el salud de las personas PROMOCION DE LA SALUD - Comparación del estado de enfermedad con los Capacidad psicomotora  Estado emocional  Situación espiritual

