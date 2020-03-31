Successfully reported this slideshow.
MECANISMOS CONSTITUCIONALES PARA LA PROTECCION DE LOS DERECHOS HUMANOS MELISSA GRANADOS MART�NEZ
  1. 1. MECANISMOS CONSTITUCIONALES PARA LA PROTECCION DE LOS DERECHOS HUMANOS MELISSA GRANADOS MART�NEZ
  2. 2. Los mecanismos de Protecci�n Ciudadana se ejercen mediante acci�n judicial y est�n establecidos para proteger una eventual o real p�rdida, vulneraci�n o amenaza de los derechos fundamentales consagrados en la Constituci�n Pol�tica y cuando fuere posible restituir las cosas a su estado anterior.
  3. 3. DERECHO DE PETICI�N Es el derecho fundamental que tiene toda persona para presentar solicitudes respetuosas en t�rminos comedidos ante las autoridades o ante las organizaciones privadas que cumplen funciones p�blicas, para obtener de �stas una pronta resoluci�n sobre lo solicitado. La violaci�n del Derecho de Petici�n por parte de las autoridades o de particulares prestadores de servicios p�blicos, puede conducir a que este derecho sea tutelado.
  4. 4. SOLICITUD DE PETICI�N DE INFORMACI�N Petici�n que se hace a las autoridades para que �stas den a conocer c�mo han actuado en un caso concreto, entreguen informaci�n general sobre la entidad, expidan copias y/o permitan el examen de la documentaci�n que reposa en la entidad, en un t�rmino no mayor de diez (10) d�as h�biles siguientes a la fecha de radicaci�n para su respuesta.
  5. 5. PETICIONES DE INTER�S PARTICULAR O GENERAL cuando se hace llegar a las autoridades una solicitud sobre una materia sometida a actuaci�n administrativa, con el fin que se tomen las medidas pertinentes, sean �stas de car�cter individual o colectivo. El t�rmino de respuesta corresponde a quince (15) d�as h�biles siguientes a la fecha de radicaci�n.
  6. 6. CONSULTAS Petici�n que se presenta a las autoridades para que manifiesten su parecer sobre materias relacionadas con sus atribuciones y competencias. Deben ser resueltas dentro de los treinta (30) d�as h�biles siguientes a la fecha de radicaci�n.
  7. 7. QUEJAS Es la manifestaci�n que se realiza ante las autoridades, sobre las conductas irregulares de servidores p�blicos o particulares que ejerzan funciones p�blicas, administren bienes del Estado o presten servicios p�blicos. Deben ser resueltas dentro de los quince (15) d�as h�biles siguientes a su presentaci�n.
  8. 8. MANIFESTACIONES Es la opini�n del peticionario que se hace llegar a las autoridades sobre una materia sometida a actuaci�n administrativa. Deben contestarse dentro de los quince (15) d�as h�biles siguientes a su presentaci�n.
  9. 9. HABEAS CORPUS Es un mecanismo para la protecci�n del derecho a la libertad individual, procede cuando alguien es capturado con violaci�n de las garant�as constitucionales o legales, o cuando se prolongue il�citamente la privaci�n de la libertad. El t�rmino para su resoluci�n es de treinta y seis (36) horas.
  10. 10. HABEAS DATA Es el derecho constitucional que tienen todas las personas a conocer, actualizar y rectificar las informaciones que se hayan recogido sobre ellas en bancos de datos y en archivos de entidades p�blicas y privadas.
  11. 11. ACCION DE TUTELA Procede para la protecci�n inmediata de derechos constitucionales fundamentales cuando �stos resulten vulnerados o amenazados ya sea por autoridad p�blica o particular. No procede cuando existan otros medios de defensa judicial, salvo que se utilice como mecanismo transitorio para evitar un perjuicio irremediable.
  12. 12. ACCION DE CUMPLIMIENTO Es un mecanismo mediante el cual toda persona podr� acudir ante la autoridad judicial para hacer efectivo el cumplimiento de normas aplicables con fuerza material de ley o actos administrativos.
  13. 13. ACCION POPULAR Es un mecanismo judicial encaminado a la protecci�n de los derechos e intereses colectivos, para evitar el da�o contingente, hacer cesar el peligro, la amenaza, la vulneraci�n o agravio, y de ser posible, restituir las cosas a su estado anterior.

