Test Design for Continuous Integration and Delivery (2020)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Melissa Benua / Director of Engineering Test Design for Fully Automated Build Architectures STAREAST 2020
ABOUT ME Melissa Benua Director of Engineering mParticle Get in touch! mbenua@gmail.com @queenofcode Follow my work! https...
ABOUT THE TUTORIAL 1. Track Work Ensure the right change is being made 2. Write Code + Tests Keep prod and test code toget...
KEY SECTIONS Learning continuous test case principles and features 1 Defining the continuous integration pipeline 2 Catego...
Continuous Test Case Principles WHAT ARE WE DOING HERE?
01 Unit Tests 02 Integration Tests 03 Specialty Tests TEST CASE PYRAMID @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
TEST CASE KEY FEATURES Important Reliable Specific @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
IMPORTANCE Triage scenario s based on priority Don’t try to cover every scenario Run the most importa nt tests first Under...
IMPORTANCE Build Failure? UI Test Failure? @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
RELIABILITY Not flakey Has no false- negative s or false- positives Cleans up after itself Repeatabl e without human inter...
RELIABILITY @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
SPECIFICITY Doesn’t boil the ocean Is a clear answer to a clear question Minimiz es overlaps in coverage Has one main goal...
SPECIFICITY @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
PROCEED WITH CAUTION Shared resource reliance 1 Single- threading 2 Long duration test time 3 Caching 4 @QUEENOFCODESTAREA...
EXERCISE: TEST CASES Photo Gallery Site UX FrontEnd (HTML5 + JS) Logic BackEnd (Java) Data Store (NoSQL) • What to test? •...
Continuous Test Categorization WHAT DOES IT LOOK LIKE?
CI + CD PIPELINE 1. Track Work Ensure the right change is being made 2. Write Code + Tests Keep prod and test code togethe...
UNIT TEST GUIDELINES Does not cross application boundaries Should support parallelism Textual `Input -> Output` validation...
BEYOND UNIT TESTS Build •Compile change against mainline •Execute unit tests Deploy •Deploy change to testing environment ...
EXAMPLE SERVICE ARCHITECTURE UI App JS Framework ASP Frontend Web Server Backend App Auth Service RESTful API Cache Servic...
EXAMPLE SUITE BREAKDOWN Unit Test Integration Test Speciality Test JS Suite Auth Service SuiteShared Library Suite Smoke S...
TEST FLOW Build Change 01 Build Javascri pt Run JS Unit Tests Create App Package 02 Deploy App Package 03 Validate Product...
@QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
INTEGRATION TEST GUIDELINES Crosses application boundaries Does not require manual intervention Simple `Input -> Output` v...
INTEGRATION TEST MATRIX – LOGIN STORY UI App JS Framework ASP Frontend Web Server Backend App Auth Service RESTful API Cac...
INTEGRATION TEST MATRIX – API STORY UI App JS Framework ASP Frontend Web Server Backend App Auth Service RESTful API Cache...
SPECIALTY TEST GUIDELINES Crosses many boundaries Requires manual intervention or setup Complex validation Validates non-f...
EXERCISE: MAPPING CASES TO CATEGORIZED SUITES Photo Gallery Site UX FrontEnd (HTML5 + JS) Logic BackEnd (Java) Data Store ...
KEY TAKEAWAYS Easy to conditionally run different categories 1 Find the balance between too many stages and too few 2 Mach...
Monitoring and Reporting WHAT JUST HAPPENED?
CODE HEALTH STAREAST 2020 @QUEENOFCODE
IF YOUR SITE CRASHES ON THE INTERNET BUT ISN’T MONITORED, IS IT REALLY DOWN??? STAREAST 2020 @QUEENOFCODE
PILLARS OF OBSERVABILITY Logging •Detailed information •Specific events Metrics •Systemic informatio n •Events over time T...
LOGGING VS METRICS Text Log File? Graph? @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
METRIC TYPES Rate Success Requests Per Second Failure Requests Per Second Events Per Second Percentile Request Latency Dat...
USING METRICS @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
METRICS AND ALERTS @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
METRICS AND AUTOMATION Function Call Validate A = 2 B = 5 Calls == 11 5 == A 0 == B 12 == Calls Create Input void Call(ref...
KEY TAKEAWAYS Respect natural system architectural boundaries 1 Know where your cutline is and respect your time 2 Don’t t...
Thank you! GET IN TOUCH! MELISSA BENUA MBENUA@GMAIL.COM TWITTER: @QUEENOFCODE HTTPS://QUEENOFCODE.NET
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Test Design for Continuous Integration and Delivery (2020)

50 views

Published on

Imagine this … As soon as any developed functionality is submitted into the code repository, it is automatically subjected to the appropriate battery of tests and then released straight into production. Setting up the pipeline capable of doing just that is becoming more and more common and something you need to know about. But most organizations hit the same stumbling block—just what IS the appropriate battery of tests? Automated build architectures don't always lend themselves well to the traditional stages of testing. In this hands-on tutorial, Melissa Benua introduces you to key test design principles—applicable to organizations both large and small—that allow you to take full advantage of the pipeline's capabilities without introducing unnecessary bottlenecks. Learn how to make highly reliable tests that run fast and preserve just enough information to let testers and developers determine exactly what went wrong and how to reproduce the error locally. Explore ways to reduce overlap while still maintaining adequate test coverage. Take back ideas about which test areas could benefit from being combined into a single suite and which areas could benefit most from being broken out altogether.

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Test Design for Continuous Integration and Delivery (2020)

  1. 1. Melissa Benua / Director of Engineering Test Design for Fully Automated Build Architectures STAREAST 2020
  2. 2. ABOUT ME Melissa Benua Director of Engineering mParticle Get in touch! mbenua@gmail.com @queenofcode Follow my work! https://www.linkedin.com/in/mbe nua/ https://www.slideshare.net/Meliss aBenua/ https://github.com/queen-of- code/ https://queenofcode.net STAREAST 2020 @QUEENOFCODE
  3. 3. ABOUT THE TUTORIAL 1. Track Work Ensure the right change is being made 2. Write Code + Tests Keep prod and test code together in source control 3. Request a Peer Review Automated system to run build + unit test + static 6. Monitor Change in Prod Ensure nothing unexpected happened with the change 5. Merge Peer Review Land code + tests together for deployment 4. Deploy Change for Testing Validate the change works in a prod-likeSTAREAST 2020 @QUEENOFCODE
  4. 4. KEY SECTIONS Learning continuous test case principles and features 1 Defining the continuous integration pipeline 2 Categorizing test cases into suites 3 Leveraging observability to backstop testing 4 @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
  5. 5. Continuous Test Case Principles WHAT ARE WE DOING HERE?
  6. 6. 01 Unit Tests 02 Integration Tests 03 Specialty Tests TEST CASE PYRAMID @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
  7. 7. TEST CASE KEY FEATURES Important Reliable Specific @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
  8. 8. IMPORTANCE Triage scenario s based on priority Don’t try to cover every scenario Run the most importa nt tests first Understa nd what failures can be tolerated @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
  9. 9. IMPORTANCE Build Failure? UI Test Failure? @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
  10. 10. RELIABILITY Not flakey Has no false- negative s or false- positives Cleans up after itself Repeatabl e without human interventi on @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
  11. 11. RELIABILITY @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
  12. 12. SPECIFICITY Doesn’t boil the ocean Is a clear answer to a clear question Minimiz es overlaps in coverage Has one main goal @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
  13. 13. SPECIFICITY @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
  14. 14. PROCEED WITH CAUTION Shared resource reliance 1 Single- threading 2 Long duration test time 3 Caching 4 @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
  15. 15. EXERCISE: TEST CASES Photo Gallery Site UX FrontEnd (HTML5 + JS) Logic BackEnd (Java) Data Store (NoSQL) • What to test? • All ideas are good ideas! @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
  16. 16. Continuous Test Categorization WHAT DOES IT LOOK LIKE?
  17. 17. CI + CD PIPELINE 1. Track Work Ensure the right change is being made 2. Write Code + Tests Keep prod and test code together in source control 3. Request a Peer Review Automated system to run build + unit test + static 6. Monitor Change in Prod Ensure nothing unexpected happened with the change 5. Merge Peer Review Land code + tests together for deployment 4. Deploy Change for Testing Validate the change works in a prod-likeSTAREAST 2020 @QUEENOFCODE
  18. 18. UNIT TEST GUIDELINES Does not cross application boundaries Should support parallelism Textual `Input -> Output` validation Does NOT leave the box @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
  19. 19. BEYOND UNIT TESTS Build •Compile change against mainline •Execute unit tests Deploy •Deploy change to testing environment •Execute integration tests Validate •Execute UI + load tests •Manual signoff •Monitoring signoff • Project structure? • Moving parts? • Functional boundaries? • Shared resources? • Mocking potential? @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
  20. 20. EXAMPLE SERVICE ARCHITECTURE UI App JS Framework ASP Frontend Web Server Backend App Auth Service RESTful API Cache Service Data Layer Database File Storage @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
  21. 21. EXAMPLE SUITE BREAKDOWN Unit Test Integration Test Speciality Test JS Suite Auth Service SuiteShared Library Suite Smoke Suite E2E API Suite Auth Suite Visual UI Suite Load Suite Security Suite @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
  22. 22. TEST FLOW Build Change 01 Build Javascri pt Run JS Unit Tests Create App Package 02 Deploy App Package 03 Validate Product 04 Build UI App Run All Unit Tests Deploy UI App Run Service Tests Run Specialty Tests Validate@QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
  23. 23. @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
  24. 24. INTEGRATION TEST GUIDELINES Crosses application boundaries Does not require manual intervention Simple `Input -> Output` validation Follows user stories @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
  25. 25. INTEGRATION TEST MATRIX – LOGIN STORY UI App JS Framework ASP Frontend Web Server Backend App Auth Service RESTful API Cache Service Data Layer SQL DB NoSQL DB @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
  26. 26. INTEGRATION TEST MATRIX – API STORY UI App JS Framework ASP Frontend Web Server Backend App Auth Service RESTful API Cache Service Data Layer SQL DB NoSQL DB @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
  27. 27. SPECIALTY TEST GUIDELINES Crosses many boundaries Requires manual intervention or setup Complex validation Validates non-functional scenarios @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
  28. 28. EXERCISE: MAPPING CASES TO CATEGORIZED SUITES Photo Gallery Site UX FrontEnd (HTML5 + JS) Logic BackEnd (Java) Data Store (NoSQL) • What should we run? • When should we run it? • How long should we wait? @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
  29. 29. KEY TAKEAWAYS Easy to conditionally run different categories 1 Find the balance between too many stages and too few 2 Machine time is MUCH cheaper than human time 3 Fail fast and fail often 4 @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
  30. 30. Monitoring and Reporting WHAT JUST HAPPENED?
  31. 31. CODE HEALTH STAREAST 2020 @QUEENOFCODE
  32. 32. IF YOUR SITE CRASHES ON THE INTERNET BUT ISN’T MONITORED, IS IT REALLY DOWN??? STAREAST 2020 @QUEENOFCODE
  33. 33. PILLARS OF OBSERVABILITY Logging •Detailed information •Specific events Metrics •Systemic informatio n •Events over time Tracing •Systemic information •Specific events @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
  34. 34. LOGGING VS METRICS Text Log File? Graph? @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
  35. 35. METRIC TYPES Rate Success Requests Per Second Failure Requests Per Second Events Per Second Percentile Request Latency Database Latency 6 0 % 9 0 % 60 75 5090 Number Max items in queue Bytes in use 2-Feb 3-Feb 4-Feb 5-Feb Avg 90th 99th @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
  36. 36. USING METRICS @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
  37. 37. METRICS AND ALERTS @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
  38. 38. METRICS AND AUTOMATION Function Call Validate A = 2 B = 5 Calls == 11 5 == A 0 == B 12 == Calls Create Input void Call(ref int A, ref int B) { A = DoWork(); B = DoOtherWork(); CallsCounter.Increment(); } @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
  39. 39. KEY TAKEAWAYS Respect natural system architectural boundaries 1 Know where your cutline is and respect your time 2 Don’t try to boil the ocean – rely on the backstop! 3 Use and manage your data wisely 4 @QUEENOFCODESTAREAST 2020
  40. 40. Thank you! GET IN TOUCH! MELISSA BENUA MBENUA@GMAIL.COM TWITTER: @QUEENOFCODE HTTPS://QUEENOFCODE.NET

×