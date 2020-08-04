Successfully reported this slideshow.
Persamaan Dasar Akuntansi Melinda Dwi Astuti, S.Pd
Hello!Tak Kenal Maka Tak Sayang Sebelum kita masuk ke materi inti mengenai persamaan dasar akuntansi Kita kenalan dulu sam...
Dasarnya, “Ketua Kelompok” nama akun di akuntansi itu cuma ada 3, yaitu Aktiva/Asset/Harta Kewajiban/Liabilitas/ Hutang Mo...
Aktiva/Harta/Asset Merupakan sumber kekayaan yang dimiliki oleh perusahaan. Aktiva ini dibagi atas 2, yaitu… 1
Aktiva Lancar Jenis kekayaan/harta yang cepat habis atau masa pemakaiannya kurang dari 1 tahun. Ciri utama yang paling mud...
Kewajiban/Liabilitas/ Utang Merupakan sejumlah/sesuatu yang harus dibayarkan pada pihak tertentu, bisa berbentuk uang, bar...
Kewajiban dibagi atas 2 macam, yaitu: Utang lancar/Jangka pendek dan Utang jangka panjang 7
8 Ekuitas/Modal Merupakan besaran hak dari pemilik perusahaan pada harta perusahaan
Pengenalan nama nama akun

Pengertian dan pengenalan nama-nama akun pada akuntansi perusahaan jasa

Pengenalan nama nama akun

