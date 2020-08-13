Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Nama Akun MELINDA DWI ASTUTI, S.PD
Pada pelajaran sebelumnya, kamu sudah tau bahwa ada 3 “ketua kelompok” akun HARI INI KAMU AKAN BELAJAR SIAPA SAJA ANGGOTA ...
AKTIVA/HARTA /ASSET AKTIVA LANCAR 1. KAS : Kas ini merupakan aktiva perusahaan yang berbentuk Aktiva ini dibagi atas 2, ya...
AKTIVA TETAP 1. Peralatan : merupakan aktiva perusahaan yang berbentuk mesin yang digunakan untuk operasional perusahaan. ...
Selain itu, ada juga utang yang dibagi atas 2, yaitu utang lancar/jangka pendek dan utang jangka Panjang. Teruuus ada moda...
PENDAPATAN Pendapatan merupakan hasil balas jasa yang diberikan oleh pelanggan atas jasa atau pekerjaan yang telah dilakuk...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Nama Akun Akuntansi XI SMA

20 views

Published on

contoh dan penjelasan akun-akun pada akuntansi perusahaan jasa

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Nama Akun Akuntansi XI SMA

  1. 1. Nama Akun MELINDA DWI ASTUTI, S.PD
  2. 2. Pada pelajaran sebelumnya, kamu sudah tau bahwa ada 3 “ketua kelompok” akun HARI INI KAMU AKAN BELAJAR SIAPA SAJA ANGGOTA DALAM KELOMPOK TERSEBUT
  3. 3. AKTIVA/HARTA /ASSET AKTIVA LANCAR 1. KAS : Kas ini merupakan aktiva perusahaan yang berbentuk Aktiva ini dibagi atas 2, yaitu: 1. Aktiva Lancar 2. Aktiva Tetap Sebelumnya, kamu juga sudah mencari tahu apa saja yang termasuk dalam aktiva lancer dan apa saja yang termasuk aktiva tetap.
  4. 4. AKTIVA TETAP 1. Peralatan : merupakan aktiva perusahaan yang berbentuk mesin yang digunakan untuk operasional perusahaan. Contoh: mesin sablon, alat untuk creambath, potong rambut, mesin cuci dan seterusnya. 2. Tanah 3. Gedung/Rumah 4. Kendaraaan : merupakan aktiva perusahaan yang digunakan untuk transportasi perusahaan, seperti mobil, motor, bus dan lain sebagainya.
  5. 5. Selain itu, ada juga utang yang dibagi atas 2, yaitu utang lancar/jangka pendek dan utang jangka Panjang. Teruuus ada modal/ekuitas Nah yang paling penting adalah akun yang belum kalian pelajari karena tidak termasuk dalam 3 kelompok akun ini. Akun tersebut adalah…. Pendapatan dan Beban Apa sih Pendapatan dan Beban itu???
  6. 6. PENDAPATAN Pendapatan merupakan hasil balas jasa yang diberikan oleh pelanggan atas jasa atau pekerjaan yang telah dilakukan. Contoh: Bengkel A telah selesai motor Pak Jono dengan total pengerjaan seharga Rp. 250.000 Nah Rp. 250.000 ini yang disebut pendapatan BEBAN Beban merupakan sejumlah biaya yang dikeluarkan oleh perusahaan dikarenakan telah memakai atau menggunakan sesuatu. Contoh: beban telepon, beban listrik, beban air, beban gaji, beban perlengkapan

×