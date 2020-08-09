NCSU Chem Dept Safety Orientation Training

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Chemistry Department Orientation SafetyTraining Chemistry Department Safety Officer: Melinda Box, mcbox2@ncsu.edu (919) 51...
Safety Goals  Prevent acute injuries to yourself and others  Prevent cumulative exposure to yourself and others  Preven...
Know the Space NASA astronaut,Tim Kopra, using a Microgravity Glovebox aboard the International Space Station 3
Know the Space  safety shower  eye wash  first aid kit  fire extinguisher  fire alarm pull  spill kit 4 What safety ...
Know the Space  contact numbers – in addition to 911 and (919) 515-3000  street address and room number (not just buildi...
Know the Space  chemical storage locations (in teaching labs, chemicals present change regularly) 6 Identify chemical haz...
Unwanted Material Mgmt  keep unwanted material container in secondary containment  keep capped when not in use  for lid...
Unwanted Material Mgmt  Labels must be generated by the EHSA system (no handwritten labels)  NEVER label unwanted materi...
Lab Safety Info 9 What do you mean, you didn’t check on that? How hard could it be???
Lab Safety Info  Door Sign  contact person  hazards inside lab SAFETYPLAN 10 Where do you get safety info about your wo...
Chemical Safety Info 11  SDS’s andToxNet Where do you find it?  EH&S email –  Experience of lab mates JUST ASK! gives s...
Interpreting Safety Info 12 But how unstable is “UNSTABLE”?
Interpreting Safety Info  SDS contents 13 Hazard Statements Precautionary Statements First-aid Storage EngineeringControl...
Interpreting Safety Info GHS Hazard Statements GHS Precautionary Statements GHS Health Hazard Category Limits GHS Physical...
Interpreting Safety Info Common Hazards  Corrosive – respond rapidly to eye or skin contact; also store in a cabinet desi...
Interpreting Safety Info Common Hazards  Irritant – avoid skin contact and breathing  Sensitizer – avoid repeated contac...
Interpreting Safety Info Common Hazards  Toxin – OR OR Avoid internal exposure. NOTE: internal exposure can be caused by ...
Interpreting Safety Info Common Hazards  Flammable – keep away from heat and flames and store volumes ≥ 1L in a cabinet d...
Interpreting Safety Info  Mutagen (causes genetic mutation) - eliminate or minimize exposure (may be associated with carc...
 AccessingToxNET  Go to PubChem 20  Click on the names given  Under Contents, click on Information Sources  Filter by...
Interpreting Safety Info “So what does LD50 mean?” 21
Know Chemical Labeling andTransport Requirements  Use secondary containment (ex’s: bucket, bin, or cart with lip)  Label...
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Requirements Always wear safe attire in lab:  safety glasses or goggles  long pants ...
Know Response for Eye Wash and Safety Shower Use  Assist affected person to shower or eye wash and make sure user rinses ...
PPE Support Resources:  Glove Selection:  Ansell Chemical Resistance Guide  North Chemical Resistance Guide  Sigma Ald...
Fume Hoods  Proper Use:  keep face and body outside of hood  keep sash height below marked limit  keep work ≥ 6 inches...
Fume Hoods  toxic solids (including weighing) 27 What types of substances should you work with inside the hood?  volatil...
Managing Physical Hazards 28
Managing Physical Hazards a quick review of the familiar ones  Burns -  How do you prevent them? 29  alert lab mates to...
 Fire  What do I do if I’m on fire? 30 Managing Physical Hazards a quick review of the familiar ones  stop, drop, and r...
 Crush/Pinch Point  ask for assistance  use proper means of moving, lifting, or transport 31 Managing Physical Hazards ...
 U/V rays – cumulative eye and skin damage  don’t look directly into the lamp  use a UV filtering window or safety glas...
 Cryogens – dry ice and liquid nitrogen  wear cyrogenic gloves when touching anything cooled by the cryogen  wear eye a...
 Compressed Gases  cap in transport or while not in use  chain tanks to a cart or brace  only open caps and valves wit...
Know How to Respond to an Accident or Incident  For fire evacuation or medical emergency call 911 from a campus or person...
36 Computer Ergonomics (before)
37 Computer Ergonomics (after)
Taking Responsibility 38
SafetyTraining Needed For all NCSU employees:  Manager’s Safety Checklist (including research group’s SOP’s) For anyone w...
Follow Best Practices 40 The following includes requests from your future Labmates!
Follow Best Practices  Never work alone in lab 41 What is wrong with these pictures?  No lab items in office spaces
Follow Best Practices  No gloves or lab coats in non-lab spaces 42 What is wrong with these pictures?  Never Eat or Drin...
Follow Best Practices in Lab  Always make a plan, preferably written, before starting an experiment.  Considerations in ...
Follow Best Practices in Lab  Allow extra time to do things (rushing tends to undo progress)  Maintain good housekeeping...
DiscussionTopics  In Breakout Rooms discuss your group’s assigned topic -  Labeling Requirements, ChemicalTransport, and...
Campus Safety and Security  For emergency - call 911 from any phone  For assistance – call campus police at (919)515-300...
Helpful Resources  Chem Dept Safety Officer – Melinda Box (919) 515-2537  EH&S Website https://ehs.ncsu.edu/  Chemistry...
Contributors  Lab Safety Officers - Rosalynd Joyce, Madison Davidson, Leiah Carey, Cameron Stevens, Brandon Zoellner, Maa...
NCSU Chem Dept Safety Orientation Training

Training provided to incoming Chemistry Department graduate students

NCSU Chem Dept Safety Orientation Training

  1. 1. Chemistry Department Orientation SafetyTraining Chemistry Department Safety Officer: Melinda Box, mcbox2@ncsu.edu (919) 515-2537
  2. 2. Safety Goals  Prevent acute injuries to yourself and others  Prevent cumulative exposure to yourself and others  Prevent damage to materials and facilities NOTE:This training is an INTRODUCTION. It is not all-inclusive, so if you’re ever unsure, ASK! 2
  3. 3. Know the Space NASA astronaut,Tim Kopra, using a Microgravity Glovebox aboard the International Space Station 3
  4. 4. Know the Space  safety shower  eye wash  first aid kit  fire extinguisher  fire alarm pull  spill kit 4 What safety items should you look for in your workspace?
  5. 5. Know the Space  contact numbers – in addition to 911 and (919) 515-3000  street address and room number (not just building name) 5 Other safety info you should look for:  evacuation route map (either posted or in the safety plan)  land line telephone (as back-up)
  6. 6. Know the Space  chemical storage locations (in teaching labs, chemicals present change regularly) 6 Identify chemical hazards present and the means to manage them:  unwanted material collection arrangements (type, location)  ventilation hoods (types and how to operate)
  7. 7. Unwanted Material Mgmt  keep unwanted material container in secondary containment  keep capped when not in use  for lidded/latching funnels keep fully latched when not in use  segregation, common examples:  keep acids from bases, organics, and metals  Regulated metal ions separately  highly toxics from all else  questions? Contact Michael Long 7
  8. 8. Unwanted Material Mgmt  Labels must be generated by the EHSA system (no handwritten labels)  NEVER label unwanted material as “WASTE” or ”HAZARDOUS”  Bottles must be labeled before any unwanted material is placed in them  Sharps containers must have restricted access lids  Unwanted material must not be moved from the room where it was generated 8
  9. 9. Lab Safety Info 9 What do you mean, you didn’t check on that? How hard could it be???
  10. 10. Lab Safety Info  Door Sign  contact person  hazards inside lab SAFETYPLAN 10 Where do you get safety info about your workspace?  Safety Plan – in binder in lab or on-line  Lab Safety Officer
  11. 11. Chemical Safety Info 11  SDS’s andToxNet Where do you find it?  EH&S email –  Experience of lab mates JUST ASK! gives safety info & goes to purchaser ex’s – peroxide formers, air/water reactives, highly toxics  Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s)  Lab manuals (when teaching)
  12. 12. Interpreting Safety Info 12 But how unstable is “UNSTABLE”?
  13. 13. Interpreting Safety Info  SDS contents 13 Hazard Statements Precautionary Statements First-aid Storage EngineeringControls (ex: fume hoods) PPE Toxicological Info
  14. 14. Interpreting Safety Info GHS Hazard Statements GHS Precautionary Statements GHS Health Hazard Category Limits GHS Physical Hazard Category Limits 14 Globally Harmonized System (GHS) of Labeling
  15. 15. Interpreting Safety Info Common Hazards  Corrosive – respond rapidly to eye or skin contact; also store in a cabinet designed for that purpose (lower conc’s of ≤ 1 L may be kept at the bench) 15  Oxidizer – keep away from flammable and combustible materials, including organic reagents, clothing, and wooden shelves and cabinets
  16. 16. Interpreting Safety Info Common Hazards  Irritant – avoid skin contact and breathing  Sensitizer – avoid repeated contact 16  Carcinogen – eliminate or minimize exposure
  17. 17. Interpreting Safety Info Common Hazards  Toxin – OR OR Avoid internal exposure. NOTE: internal exposure can be caused by touching contaminated gloves, hands, or cell phones to the face 17 But how?
  18. 18. Interpreting Safety Info Common Hazards  Flammable – keep away from heat and flames and store volumes ≥ 1L in a cabinet designated for that purpose 18 Uncommon Hazards  Pyrophoric (ignites spontaneously in air at temps  130 oF or 54.5 oC)– get training from senior group members or PI
  19. 19. Interpreting Safety Info  Mutagen (causes genetic mutation) - eliminate or minimize exposure (may be associated with carcinogenicity) 19 Uncommon Hazards  Explosive – use a blast shield or hood sash  Teratogen (causes harm to developing fetus) – avoid handling while pregnant or while near someone who is pregnant  Lachrymator (causes eyes to water) – always handle in a fume hood
  20. 20.  AccessingToxNET  Go to PubChem 20  Click on the names given  Under Contents, click on Information Sources  Filter by Source: “Hazardous Substance Data Bank”  Scroll down to Sects 3-7  Enter a chemical ID Interpreting Safety Info
  21. 21. Interpreting Safety Info “So what does LD50 mean?” 21
  22. 22. Know Chemical Labeling andTransport Requirements  Use secondary containment (ex’s: bucket, bin, or cart with lip)  Labeling –  storage bottles - full name of all components and approx. composition  vials – initials, date, and lab notebook page NOTE: restraining rail 22
  23. 23. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Requirements Always wear safe attire in lab:  safety glasses or goggles  long pants (to the ankles)  closed toed shoes  covered torso and shoulders  gloves as needed  lab coat as needed 23 What’s RIGHT with this picture? What’s WRONG with this picture?
  24. 24. Know Response for Eye Wash and Safety Shower Use  Assist affected person to shower or eye wash and make sure user rinses for 15 minutes  send someone to get assistance while you stay with the affected person and call 911 for emergency assistance  stop all work in the room & make sure students shut down experiments safely  prepare for flooding of the room  make sure user of safety shower disrobes 24
  25. 25. PPE Support Resources:  Glove Selection:  Ansell Chemical Resistance Guide  North Chemical Resistance Guide  Sigma Aldrich also provides a link, “Suggested Laboratory Gloves,” located under the pricing on product pages.  FREE Prescription Safety Glasses at NCSU (detailed instructions are posted in Chem Dept Safety Resources page)  Getting a Lab Coat – contact Sam Christensen 25
  26. 26. Fume Hoods  Proper Use:  keep face and body outside of hood  keep sash height below marked limit  keep work ≥ 6 inches inside the hood  and, to save energy, close hood when not in use (you save ~$3000/year in energy costs) 26 What’s WRONG with this picture?
  27. 27. Fume Hoods  toxic solids (including weighing) 27 What types of substances should you work with inside the hood?  volatiles (i.e. easily form vapor, low b.p.)  dust irritants  explosion risks
  28. 28. Managing Physical Hazards 28
  29. 29. Managing Physical Hazards a quick review of the familiar ones  Burns -  How do you prevent them? 29  alert lab mates to hot glassware  How do you treat them?  run cold water or place on ice for 15 minutes
  30. 30.  Fire  What do I do if I’m on fire? 30 Managing Physical Hazards a quick review of the familiar ones  stop, drop, and roll and/or use the safety shower  What do I do if something else is on fire?  in a container, cover it  small enough, use fire extinguisher (optional)  on pyrophoric fires, use fire sand
  31. 31.  Crush/Pinch Point  ask for assistance  use proper means of moving, lifting, or transport 31 Managing Physical Hazards a quick review of the familiar ones  Electrocution  be vigilant around modified electronics  do not override interlocks  Loud noises  white or sudden noise - wear hearing protection  get pre-screened before exposure to high decibel background  get on-line Hearing Conservation Training
  32. 32.  U/V rays – cumulative eye and skin damage  don’t look directly into the lamp  use a UV filtering window or safety glasses to look under lamp 32 Managing Physical Hazards introduction to lab ones  Silica Gel – breathing hazard  irritation not scarring  transfer in a hood OR  with a dust mask and eye protection outside a hood
  33. 33.  Cryogens – dry ice and liquid nitrogen  wear cyrogenic gloves when touching anything cooled by the cryogen  wear eye and face protection when handling cryogen  avoid breathing exhaust from a relief valve  never fill a dewar more than 80%  move away from a spill  keep flammables away from liquid nitrogen cold traps that may condense oxygen AdditionalTraining in NCSU EHS Cryogen SafetyVideo 33 Managing Physical Hazards introduction to lab ones
  34. 34.  Compressed Gases  cap in transport or while not in use  chain tanks to a cart or brace  only open caps and valves with an approved tool  don’t force connections  don’t use lube or tape on threads 34 Managing Physical Hazards introduction to lab ones
  35. 35. Know How to Respond to an Accident or Incident  For fire evacuation or medical emergency call 911 from a campus or personal phone  Provide building address and emergency situation to campus dispatchers  Remain on location until responders arrive  Stay with the affected student; send someone else to get assistance  For a spill, evacuate the room and close the door if the substance may pose a breathing hazard. Then call (919)515-3000. EH&S has someone on call to deal with spill clean-up.  Fill out a report form – Chem Department’s and/or NCSU’s on-the- job injury 35
  36. 36. 36 Computer Ergonomics (before)
  37. 37. 37 Computer Ergonomics (after)
  38. 38. Taking Responsibility 38
  39. 39. SafetyTraining Needed For all NCSU employees:  Manager’s Safety Checklist (including research group’s SOP’s) For anyone who might handle chemicals:  Chemical Hygiene Plan  ChemicalWaste Management To Whom It May Apply:  BioSafety  Formaldehyde  Hearing Conservation Program  Laser Safety  Radioactive Material Safety  RespiratorTraining  X-ray Safety  Nanomaterials 39
  40. 40. Follow Best Practices 40 The following includes requests from your future Labmates!
  41. 41. Follow Best Practices  Never work alone in lab 41 What is wrong with these pictures?  No lab items in office spaces
  42. 42. Follow Best Practices  No gloves or lab coats in non-lab spaces 42 What is wrong with these pictures?  Never Eat or Drink in Lab  Use good ergonomics for heavy lifting
  43. 43. Follow Best Practices in Lab  Always make a plan, preferably written, before starting an experiment.  Considerations in making an experimental plan:  chemical, physical, and health hazards  work flow  waste management  other resources and equipment  assess the hazards 43
  44. 44. Follow Best Practices in Lab  Allow extra time to do things (rushing tends to undo progress)  Maintain good housekeeping (for improved experimental success and for consideration of lab mates)  keep bench organized and uncluttered  return materials to shared storage  keep work space open (i.e. not crowded by storage) 44
  45. 45. DiscussionTopics  In Breakout Rooms discuss your group’s assigned topic -  Labeling Requirements, ChemicalTransport, and Compressed Gas Safety  Unwanted Material Management  Cryogen Safety  Eye Wash and Safety Shower Use  Accident or Incident Response 45
  46. 46. Campus Safety and Security  For emergency - call 911 from any phone  For assistance – call campus police at (919)515-3000  For info about campus safety alerts, automatic and requested, including natural disasters – https://www.ncsu.edu/emergency-information/ 46
  47. 47. Helpful Resources  Chem Dept Safety Officer – Melinda Box (919) 515-2537  EH&S Website https://ehs.ncsu.edu/  Chemistry Dept Safety Info https://go.ncsu.edu/chemdeptsafety  Hazardous Waste Management – Michael Long (919) 515-6307  Radiation Safety – Amy Orders (919) 515-5208  BioSafety – DarrenTreml (919) 515-6858  Laser Safety – Simon Lappi (919) 515-6871 47
  48. 48. Contributors  Lab Safety Officers - Rosalynd Joyce, Madison Davidson, Leiah Carey, Cameron Stevens, Brandon Zoellner, Maans Ekeloef,Amanda Cooper, Christina Martinez, Xiaohu Xie, Alec Falzone, Sara Martin, David Daley  Undergraduate Lab Supervisor – Marcie Belisle  Undergraduate Lab Manager – Maria Gallardo-Williams 48

