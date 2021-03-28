Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Description If you use data to make critical business decisions, this book is for you. Whether you're a data analyst, rese...
Book Details ASIN : 1492079391
IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ Data Science on AWS: Implementing End-to-End, Continuous AI and Machine Learning Pipelines...
DOWNLOAD OR READ Data Science on AWS: Implementing End-to-End, Continuous AI and Machine Learning Pipelines by click link ...
EBOOKS
READ
DOWNLOAD
EPUB
KINDLE
BESTSELLER
PAPERBACK
HARDCOVER
IPAD
ANDROID
THANK YOU
✔[PDF]✔ Data Science on AWS Implementing End-to-End Continuous AI and Machine Learning Pipelines
✔[PDF]✔ Data Science on AWS Implementing End-to-End Continuous AI and Machine Learning Pipelines
✔[PDF]✔ Data Science on AWS Implementing End-to-End Continuous AI and Machine Learning Pipelines
✔[PDF]✔ Data Science on AWS Implementing End-to-End Continuous AI and Machine Learning Pipelines
✔[PDF]✔ Data Science on AWS Implementing End-to-End Continuous AI and Machine Learning Pipelines
✔[PDF]✔ Data Science on AWS Implementing End-to-End Continuous AI and Machine Learning Pipelines
✔[PDF]✔ Data Science on AWS Implementing End-to-End Continuous AI and Machine Learning Pipelines
✔[PDF]✔ Data Science on AWS Implementing End-to-End Continuous AI and Machine Learning Pipelines
✔[PDF]✔ Data Science on AWS Implementing End-to-End Continuous AI and Machine Learning Pipelines
✔[PDF]✔ Data Science on AWS Implementing End-to-End Continuous AI and Machine Learning Pipelines
✔[PDF]✔ Data Science on AWS Implementing End-to-End Continuous AI and Machine Learning Pipelines
✔[PDF]✔ Data Science on AWS Implementing End-to-End Continuous AI and Machine Learning Pipelines
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

✔[PDF]✔ Data Science on AWS Implementing End-to-End Continuous AI and Machine Learning Pipelines

29 views

Published on

https://reader.ebookexprees.com/exspresion/1492079391 If you use data to make critical business decisions, this book is for you. Whether you're a data analyst, research scientist, data engineer, ML engineer, data scientist, application developer, or systems developer, this guide helps you broaden your understanding of the modern data science stack, create your own machine learning pipelines, and deploy them to applications at production scale.The AWS data science stack unifies data science, data engineering, and application development to help you level up your skills beyond your current role. Authors Antje Barth and Chris Fregly show you how to build your own ML pipelines from existing APIs, submit them to the cloud, and integrate results into your application in minutes instead of days.Innovate quickly and save money with AWS's on-demand, serverless, and cloud-managed servicesImplement open source technologies such as Kubeflow, Kubernetes, TensorFlow, and Apache Spark on AWSBuild and deploy an end-to-end, continuous ML pipeline with the AWS data science stackPerform advanced analytics on at-rest and streaming data with AWS and SparkIntegrate streaming data into your ML pipeline for continuous delivery of ML models using AWS and Apache Kafka

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

✔[PDF]✔ Data Science on AWS Implementing End-to-End Continuous AI and Machine Learning Pipelines

  1. 1. Description If you use data to make critical business decisions, this book is for you. Whether you're a data analyst, research scientist, data engineer, ML engineer, data scientist, application developer, or systems developer, this guide helps you broaden your understanding of the modern data science stack, create your own machine learning pipelines, and deploy them to applications at production scale.The AWS data science stack unifies data science, data engineering, and application development to help you level up your skills beyond your current role. Authors Antje Barth and Chris Fregly show you how to build your own ML pipelines from existing APIs, submit them to the cloud, and integrate results into your application in minutes instead of days.Innovate quickly and save money with AWS's on-demand, serverless, and cloud-managed servicesImplement open source technologies such as Kubeflow, Kubernetes, TensorFlow, and Apache Spark on AWSBuild and deploy an end-to-end, continuous ML pipeline with the AWS data science stackPerform advanced analytics on at-rest and streaming data with AWS and SparkIntegrate streaming data into your ML pipeline for continuous delivery of ML models using AWS and Apache Kafka
  2. 2. Book Details ASIN : 1492079391
  3. 3. IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ Data Science on AWS: Implementing End-to-End, Continuous AI and Machine Learning Pipelines, CLICK BUTTON DOWNLOAD IN THE NEXT PAGE
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD OR READ Data Science on AWS: Implementing End-to-End, Continuous AI and Machine Learning Pipelines by click link below GET NOW Data Science on AWS: Implementing End-to-End, Continuous AI and Machine Learning Pipelines OR CLICK THE BUTTON HERE
  5. 5. EBOOKS
  6. 6. READ
  7. 7. DOWNLOAD
  8. 8. EPUB
  9. 9. KINDLE
  10. 10. BESTSELLER
  11. 11. PAPERBACK
  12. 12. HARDCOVER
  13. 13. IPAD
  14. 14. ANDROID
  15. 15. THANK YOU

×