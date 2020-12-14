Kuramlar slayt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
HAZIRLAYAN: EMİNE MELİKE GÜRBÜZ SINIF ÖĞRETMENLİĞİ 3/A 18310401065 DANIŞMAN: DOÇ.DR. AGAH TUĞRUL KORUCU
GAGNE DOKUZ ADIM KURALI Robert Gagné, 1960’lı yıllarda yeni davranışçı akımın temsilcilerinden biri olarak kabul edilmekle...
1.DİKKATİ ÇEKME: Öğretimin hedefler doğrultusunda gelişmesi için, öncelikle öğrencinin dikkatinin öğretilecek materyale çe...
4. MATERYALİ SUNMA: Davranışı her bir öğrenciye kazandırmak için gerekli araç-gerecin öğrenciye doğru tekniklerle sunulmas...
7. DÖNÜT VERME: Öğrenci gösterdiği davranışın doğru olduğunu bilirse, davranışı pekişir ve öğrenmeye karşı güdüsü artar. 8...
Bir eğitim psikoloğu olan ve öğretim durumları üzerinde çalışan Robert Gagne, 1965 senesinde öğrenme için gerekli olan zih...
ALLAN PAİVİO İKİLİ KODLAMA KURAMI Allan Paivio (1971) tarafından geliştirilen İkili Kodlama Kuramı, birbirinde yapısal ve ...
Kuramın İlkeleri a- Çoklu Temsil İlkesi: Bir ifadeyi hem sözcüklerle hem de resimlerle açıklamak yalnızca sözcüklerle açık...
e- Birliktelik İlkesi: Bu ilke uzaysal birliktelik ilkesi ve zamansal birliktelik ilkesi olarak ikiye ayrılmıştır. 1. Uzay...
BİLGİYİ İŞLEME KURAMI Bilişsel öğrenme kuramları, insanın dünyayı anlamada kullandığı zihinsel süreçleri inceleyen kuramla...
Bilgiyi işleme kuramı iki temel öğe üzerinde durmaktadır. Birincisi üç yapıdan oluşur; duyusal kayıt , kısa süreli bellek ...
BellekTürleri 1.DUYUSAL KAYIT: Çevreden gelen uyarıcılar öğrenenin alıcılarını yani duyu organlarını etkiler ve duyusal ka...
2. KISA SÜRELİ BELLEK/ İŞLEYEN BELLEK: Duyusal kayıttan dikkat yoluyla aktarılan bilgileri kısa süreli olarak depolar, bil...
TERS YÜZ ÖĞRENME MODELİ (FLIPPED LEARNING) Geleceğin eğitim modeli olarak kabul edilen Flipped Learning, geleneksel öğrenm...
  1. 1. HAZIRLAYAN: EMİNE MELİKE GÜRBÜZ SINIF ÖĞRETMENLİĞİ 3/A 18310401065 DANIŞMAN: DOÇ.DR. AGAH TUĞRUL KORUCU
  2. 2. GAGNE DOKUZ ADIM KURALI Robert Gagné, 1960’lı yıllarda yeni davranışçı akımın temsilcilerinden biri olarak kabul edilmekle birlikte, sonraki yıllarda bilgiyi işleme kuramcılarının öncülerinden biri olmuş, davranışçı yaklaşımın ilkeleri ile bilgi işlem süreci yaklaşımının ilkelerini birleştirmiştir. Gagné öğrenmeyi hem ürün hem de süreç olarak ele almıştır. Gagné bilgi işlem süreci modeline paralel olarak bir öğretme modeli geliştirmiştir. Modele göre öğretimin düzenlenmesinde sırasıyla dokuz basamak yer almalıdır.
  3. 3. 1.DİKKATİ ÇEKME: Öğretimin hedefler doğrultusunda gelişmesi için, öncelikle öğrencinin dikkatinin öğretilecek materyale çekilmesi gerekir. 2.HEDEFTEN HABERDAR ETME: Amacın önceden duyulması, yönetim mekanizmasını harekete geçirir ve beklentilerin oluşmasına yardımcı olur. Öğrenciyi konu dışına çıkmaktan kurtarır. 3. ÖN BİLGİLERİ HATIRLATMA: Kazandırılacak davranış, daha önceden kazanılmış davranışlara bağlıdır. İlgili ön öğrenmelerin öğrenciye hatırlatılması gerekir. Eksiklikler, yeni öğrenilecek davranışı olumsuz yönde etkiler.
  4. 4. 4. MATERYALİ SUNMA: Davranışı her bir öğrenciye kazandırmak için gerekli araç-gerecin öğrenciye doğru tekniklerle sunulması gerekir. Uyarıcıların verilmesinde çeşitli örneklerin yer alması ayrıca önem taşır. 5. ÖĞRENMEYE REHBERLİK ETME: Öğretmen, öğrenciye karşılaştırmaları, anımsama yöntemlerini, örneklemeleri, çalışma durumlarını, grafik ve harita örgütleyici kullanarak öğrencilere rehberlik etmelidir. 6. DAVRANIŞI ORTAYA ÇIKARMA: Her yeni davranış öğretildikten sonra, öğrencilerin bu davranışı ne derecede kazandıklarının yoklanması gerekir. Öğretmen öğrencilere yazılı ve sözel sorular sorarak davranışı ortaya çıkarmaya çalışmalıdır.
  5. 5. 7. DÖNÜT VERME: Öğrenci gösterdiği davranışın doğru olduğunu bilirse, davranışı pekişir ve öğrenmeye karşı güdüsü artar. 8. DEĞERLENDİRME: Öğretme durumunun sonunda her bir öğrencinin istendik davranışı ne derecede kazandığının belirlenmesi gerekir. 9. KALICILIĞI VE TRANSFERİ SAĞLAMA: Öğrenilenlerin aralıklı olarak değişik durumlar içinde tekrar edilmesi kalıcılığı artırır. Farklı problem durumları sunulması da öğrencilerin öğrenilenleri başka alanlara transfer edebilmelerini sağlar.
  6. 6. Bir eğitim psikoloğu olan ve öğretim durumları üzerinde çalışan Robert Gagne, 1965 senesinde öğrenme için gerekli olan zihinsel koşullarını belirleyen Dokuz Öğretim Etkinliğini bilgi işlem modeline dayalı olarak yayınlamıştır. Gagne, öğrenme için dış koşulların düzenlenmesinin dışında, iç faktörlerin de önemli olduğunu ve öğrenme sürecinde bu adımlar izlenildiğinde ilgi çekici ve anlamlı bir öğrenmenin gerçekleşeceğini savunur.
  7. 7. ALLAN PAİVİO İKİLİ KODLAMA KURAMI Allan Paivio (1971) tarafından geliştirilen İkili Kodlama Kuramı, birbirinde yapısal ve işlevsel yönden farklı iki bilişsel alt-sistemle ilgilidir. İmgelem sistemi sözel olmayan nesnelerin, sözel sistem ise dile ilişkin olguların bellekte temsili ve işlenilmesi ile ilgilenirler. Paivio öğrenmede somut kelimelerin hem sözel hem de imgelem sisteminde temsil edilebilmesi olasılıkları nedeniyle, soyut kelimelere kıyasla daha avantajlı durumda olduklarını savunmuştur. Bellek destekleme, sınıflandırma, karşılaştırma, çıkarım gibi temel bilişsel etkinlikler kapsamında yapılan araştırmaların sonuçları ikili kodlama kuramında öngörülen yapı ve işlevleri kanıtlamaktadır.Bilişsel haritalama, mantık problemleri, metni anlama, ders çalışma becerilerini geliştirme, dil öğrenmede bellek destekleyicileri çalışmaları ikili kodlama kuramı desteklemektedir.
  8. 8. Kuramın İlkeleri a- Çoklu Temsil İlkesi: Bir ifadeyi hem sözcüklerle hem de resimlerle açıklamak yalnızca sözcüklerle açıklamaktan iyidir. b- Özlülük/Tutarlılık İlkesi: Konu dışı sözcükler, resimler, sesler dahil edilmediğinde öğrenci daha iyi öğrenmektedir. Çoklu ortam sunuları açık ve özlü olmalıdır. İlgiyi artırmak veya benzeri amaçlarla, konu ile ilgili olmayan eklemeler öğrencilerin öğrenmelerini olumsuz yönde etkilemektedir. c- Kanal İlkesi: Canlandırmanın sözlü anlatımla desteklendiği durumlar, canlandırmanın yazılı metinle desteklendiği durumlardan daha etkilidir. d- Aşırılık İlkesi: Canlandırmanın sadece sözlü anlatımla desteklendiği durumlar, canlandırmanın aynı anda, sözlü anlatım ve yazılı metinle desteklendiği durumlardan daha etkilidir.
  9. 9. e- Birliktelik İlkesi: Bu ilke uzaysal birliktelik ilkesi ve zamansal birliktelik ilkesi olarak ikiye ayrılmıştır. 1. Uzaysal/konumsal birliktelik ilkesi, birbiriyle ilgili veya birbirine karşılık gelen sözcük ve resimlerin ekranda veya sayfada yakın sunulduğunda öğrenmenin daha etkili olacağına işaret eder. 2. Zamansal birliktelik ilkesi ise, birbiriyle ilgili veya birbirine karşılık gelen sözcük ve resimlerin ardışık olarak değil, eşzamanlı olarak sunulduğunda öğrenmenin olumlu olarak etkileneceğine işaret etmektedir. d- Bireysel Farklılıklar İlkesi: Yukarıda sözü edilen ilkeler, konuyu daha az bilenler ve uzaysal yetenekleri daha yüksek olanlar için daha önemli gözükmektedir.
  10. 10. BİLGİYİ İŞLEME KURAMI Bilişsel öğrenme kuramları, insanın dünyayı anlamada kullandığı zihinsel süreçleri inceleyen kuramlardır. Kuramcılar, gözlenilebilen davranışlara ek olarak öğrenenin kafasının içinde olup bitenlerle, yani içsel yapılarla, süreçlerle ilgilenmektedirler. Bilgiyi işleme kuramı temel olarak şu dört soruyu yanıtlamaya çalışır (Senemoğlu,1997; 270 ): 1. Yeni bilgi dışardan nasıl alınmaktadır?. 2. Alınan yeni bilgi nasıl işlenmektedir?. 3. Bilgi uzun süreli nasıl depolanmaktadır?. 4. Depolanan bilgi nasıl geriye getirilip hatırlanmaktadır ?
  11. 11. Bilgiyi işleme kuramı iki temel öğe üzerinde durmaktadır. Birincisi üç yapıdan oluşur; duyusal kayıt , kısa süreli bellek / çalışan bellek ve uzun süreli bellektir. İkincisi ise bilişsel süreçleri içerir. Bunlar içsel, zihinsel eylemlerdir ve bilginin bir yapıdan diğerine geçişini sağlarlar. Bilgiyi işleme kuramının birinci adımı bireyin duyu organları yolu ile çevreden gelen uyarıcıları alması ile başlar. Duyusal kayıda gelen bilgilerin çoğu atılır ve bir kısmı da çok kısa bir süre tutularak algılanır ve tanınır. Duyular dikkat ve algı süreçleri aracılığı ile kısa süreli belleğe geçirilir. Depolama yetikliği çok sınırlı olan kısa süreli bellek aynı zamanda çalışan bellektir. Çünkü burada bilgi etkindir ve işlenir. Bilgi bazı süreçlerin yardımı ile uzun süreli belleğe geçer. Kimi psikologlar bilginin uzun süreli bellekte asla kaybolmadığına inanarak, geri getirilememesinin bilginin yanlış yerleştirilmesine bağlamaktadırlar (Woolfolk,1993 ). Bilgi, gereksinim olduğunda uzun süreli bellekten araştırılır ve geri getirilir. Bu işlem bazen bilinçli olarak yapılır, bazen de otomatik olarak. Uzun süreli bellekteki bilgi, kısa süreli bellekten gelen bilgi ile birleşir.
  12. 12. BellekTürleri 1.DUYUSAL KAYIT: Çevreden gelen uyarıcılar öğrenenin alıcılarını yani duyu organlarını etkiler ve duyusal kayıt yoluyla sinir sistemine girer. Duyu organların her birine gelen uyarıcıların ilk algılanmalarından duyusal kayıt sorumludur. Buradaki bilgi, orijinal uyarıcıyı temsil eden bir yapıdadır. Uyarıcının tam olarak aynısıdır. Bilgi burada çok kısa kalabilmektedir. Bir ile dört saniye arasında kalış süresi değişmektedir. Duyusal kayıtın kapasitesi sınırsızdır. Bununla birlikte gelen bilgi anında işlenmezse, çok hızlı bir şekilde kaybolur. Sadece dikkat edilen sınırlı sayıdaki bilgi kısa süreli belleğe aktarılabilir. Bilginin duyusal kayıttan kısa süreli belleğe geçişinde dikkat ve algı süreçleri süzgeçtir.
  13. 13. 2. KISA SÜRELİ BELLEK/ İŞLEYEN BELLEK: Duyusal kayıttan dikkat yoluyla aktarılan bilgileri kısa süreli olarak depolar, bilgi sadeleştirir, anlamlı hale getirir, uzun süreli belleğe aktarır. – Her türlü öğrenme bu bellekte gerçekleşir. – Kapasitesi sınırlıdır. – Tekrar ve gruplama ile etkinliği arttırılabilir. 3. UZUN SÜRELİ BELLEK: Kısa süreli bellekten tekrar ve kodlama stratejileriyle kendine aktarılan bilgileri sınırsız süreyle saklar. Kapasitesi sınırsızdır. 3 temel kısmı var; a) Anlamsal (Semantik) Bellek : Okulda öğrendiğimiz bilgilerin çoğu bu bellekte toplanır. (Kavram Kural Genelleme) b) Anısal (Epizodik) Bellek : Öznel yaşadığımız olayların depolandığı alandır. c) İşlemsel (Prosedürel) Bellek: Bir şeyin nasıl yapılacağına ilişkin bilgiler bu bellekte depolanır.
  14. 14. TERS YÜZ ÖĞRENME MODELİ (FLIPPED LEARNING) Geleceğin eğitim modeli olarak kabul edilen Flipped Learning, geleneksel öğrenmeyi tam tersine çevirmektedir. Geleneksel eğitim sisteminde bilgi, eğitimci tarafından sınıfta öğrenciye aktarılır, bilginin özümsenmesi aşamasında ise öğrenci ödevlerle, projelerle baş başa bırakılmaktadır. Flipped Learning modelinde ise, öğrenciye bilgi aktarımı ders gününden önce akademisyen tarafından hazırlanan ders videoları ile gerçekleşiyor. Öğrenciler derse gelmeden önce, istediği bir zamanda ve yerde ders videosunu izlerler, notlar alırlar ve anlamadıkları yerlerle ilgili sorular hazırlarlar. Sınıfta ise, bilginin özümsenmesi ve yeni bilgilerin çıkarımına yönelik grup çalışmaları, tartışmalar, problem çözme etkinlikleri, soru- cevap aktiviteleri gibi öğrencinin aktif katılımını gerektiren aktiviteler gerçekleştirilir.

