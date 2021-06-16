Tarea2 u1 grupo1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BREVE HISTORIA DE LAS “CIENCIAS” DE LA COMUNICACIÓN
GRUPO 1 INTEGRANTES: 1. Tony Solis 2. Luz Villalta 3. Darío Guerrero 4. Liu Zhangalimbay 5. Melany Benalcázar
Tabla de Contenidos La comunicación 01 En la Antigua Grecia La comunicación 02 En la Edad Media La comunicación 03 En el r...
COMUNICACIÓN EN LA ANTIGUA GRECIA COMO DISCIPLINA En la Antigua Grecia Incorporar en sus gobiernos asambleista Inició el i...
OTROS ASPECTOS IMPORTANTES DE LA RETÓTICA DE ARISTÓTELES LOGOS Corresponde al uso de la razón. ETHOS Se refiere aspectos c...
La comunicación en la Edad Media 02 Época mas llamativa por: Catillos, batallas, inquisición Dificil para comunicadores y ...
La comunicación en el Medievo  Retórica, enseñada a una élite reducida  Gobernantes de la mano con la iglesia  Panfleto...
LA COMUNICACIÓN EN EL RENACIMIENTO 03  Fue entre la edad media y edad moderna  Ámbito académico con el regreso de las id...
LA COMUNICACIÓN COMO DISCIPLINA ACADÉMICA 04 El humanismo: movimiento intellectual, recuperar textos clásicos Bacon: no se...
LA RETÓRICA CIENTÍFICA Desarrollo de escuelas marcan inicio del estudio Escuela Midweste, querían volver a textos clásicos...
  1. 1. BREVE HISTORIA DE LAS “CIENCIAS” DE LA COMUNICACIÓN
  2. 2. GRUPO 1 INTEGRANTES: 1. Tony Solis 2. Luz Villalta 3. Darío Guerrero 4. Liu Zhangalimbay 5. Melany Benalcázar
  3. 3. Tabla de Contenidos La comunicación 01 En la Antigua Grecia La comunicación 02 En la Edad Media La comunicación 03 En el renacimiento Desarrollo de la 04 Comunicación como disciplina académica
  4. 4. COMUNICACIÓN EN LA ANTIGUA GRECIA COMO DISCIPLINA En la Antigua Grecia Incorporar en sus gobiernos asambleista Inició el interes en convencer y ganar público ESCUELA DE PLANTÓN Discípulo de Sócrates Fundó una escuela llamada Academia Énfasis en el discurso y argumentación lógica ESCUELA DE ARISTÓTELES Discípulo de Plantón Propósito: persuadir al otro Defensores llamados sofistas Método dialéctico Primer modelo de la comunicación 01
  5. 5. OTROS ASPECTOS IMPORTANTES DE LA RETÓTICA DE ARISTÓTELES LOGOS Corresponde al uso de la razón. ETHOS Se refiere aspectos como la credibilidad PATHOS Se apela a las emociones para atraer a la audiencia Finalmente, los trabajos sobre comunicación de Filósofos tuvieron influencia en la Antigua Grecia
  6. 6. La comunicación en la Edad Media 02 Época mas llamativa por: Catillos, batallas, inquisición Dificil para comunicadores y científicos Aspectos relevantes • Periódo más largo • Tranformaciones políticas y culturales
  7. 7. La comunicación en el Medievo  Retórica, enseñada a una élite reducida  Gobernantes de la mano con la iglesia  Panfletos impresos eran costosos, Gutenberg inventa imprenta metálica  Separación de estudios profanos de la religion  Cambió el crecimiento de comercio y la imprenta
  8. 8. LA COMUNICACIÓN EN EL RENACIMIENTO 03  Fue entre la edad media y edad moderna  Ámbito académico con el regreso de las ideas democráticas  Se retomó el estudio de la retórica  La imprenta jugó un papel importante  Reforma protestante de Martin Lutero
  9. 9. LA COMUNICACIÓN COMO DISCIPLINA ACADÉMICA 04 El humanismo: movimiento intellectual, recuperar textos clásicos Bacon: no se necesitan alas para la imaginación, sino cadenas Galileo Galilei: eran las matemáticas y no el griego ni latín, el camino hacia el verdadero conocimiento EL CONOCIMIENTO ES PODER LOS ESTUDIOS DE LA COMUNICACIÓN Investigaciones bajo el método científico Método científico = procedimiento sistematico y crítico La filología: se basaba en el estudio de textos clásicos
  10. 10. LA RETÓRICA CIENTÍFICA Desarrollo de escuelas marcan inicio del estudio Escuela Midweste, querían volver a textos clásicos Escuela Cornell, auge en 1920 DESARROLLO DEL CAMPO DE LA COMUNICACIÓN Después de la Segunda Guerra Mundial, surge como campo autónomo desintegrado Se formaron por: periodistas, científicos, sociólogos, etc. Era un campo novedoso pero disperso SURGIMIENTO DE LA DISCIPLINA DE LA COMUNICACIÓN Incremento de debates sacó a la retórica, nuevos caminos Preocupación por los efectos de la comunicación Unión de los estudios dió origen a la disciplina

