Juan; balloons thoughts findings

Designed by Melany Cifuentes, Maria Corena, Sara Jim�nez, Juan Mena, Laura Ocampo
Findings and discussion

  1. 1. Designed by Melany Cifuentes, Maria Corena, Sara Jim�nez, Juan Mena, Laura Ocampo
  2. 2. According to Ortiz (2009) the language used in the comic helps to understand the reality and students daily context; for this reason, in this research project The reading of comics to promote values and generate critical thinking, it was found that in the searching of reading materials and choosing a comic as one of those reading sources that works better for the purpose of this research, and using strategies or pedagogical tools such as reading aloud and cooperative learning, allowing students to give their opinions, putting notes in the boxes of the comic and writing their feelings and thoughts, among others.
  3. 3. All this has an important connection with what Ortiz (2009) expresses about how the analysis and the comprehension of the language used in the comic, and the characters attitudes throughout what they say or how they say it, contributes to something important as it is that the kid develops a critical thinking, as much about values as the aesthetic elements that shape and characterize the comic strip. Also, it was found that it is important to understand that the images, dialogues and the context present in the comic helps children to compare what they read in the comic and what they are able to see in their own context. In that order of ideas it was perceived that is not only the comic the one that determines a range to develop critical thinking in students, but also is the pedagogical way the teacher uses those materials that helps them to reach a higher level or stages of the critical thinking.
  4. 4. Following with the idea of connecting all the results from the studied elements in the research, it is evidence in the words of Mullis, I., Martin, M., Kennedy, A. & Foy, P. (2006) who states that "positive student attitudes toward reading and a healthy reading self-concept are major objectives of the reading curriculum in most countries. Students who enjoy reading and who perceive themselves to be good readers usually read more frequently and more widely, which in turn broadens their reading experience and improves their comprehension skills." This means that the attitude that students take in front of a reading, in this case the reading of comics, strongly influences the way they analyze the context that surrounds them inside and outside the classroom.
  With the right application of the comics as a didactic material, the students feel more comfortable to show their attitudes in front of situations, activities, classes, etc. that they consider are more interesting. Through the use of guided activities presented in the classroom, especially through the reading of comics as a didactic material, students can develop a critical awareness and attitude. By the reading of comics the students feel free to express all their opinions and feelings, creating an awareness of the issues presented in the reading and around them.

