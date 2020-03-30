Mexicana Bóvedas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MELANIE TAINO SUYIN CHANG TIPOS DE BÓVEDAS ARQUITECTURA MEXICANA
BÓVEDA DE FAJONES
Es visible desde el interior de la bóveda, apoyándose en los pilares laterales que sostienen la cubierta, a modo de prolon...
BÓVEDA DE FORMEROS
Abadía de Saint- Denis, Paris • Se encuentran en los templos de varias naves forman do la arquería de separación entre ell...
BÓVEDA DE TORALES
Ex convento Franciscano de San Gabriel • Es un elemento estructural, cada uno de los cuatro arcos sobre los que generalmen...
BÓVEDA DE PERPIAÑO
Abadía Cisterciense de Sta. María de Vaibuena • Tipo de arco estructural que se suele emplear en ciertas bóvedas como conc...
BÓVEDA DE LUNETO DE INTERSECCIÓN
Santuario de Nuestra Señora de Las Caldas • Consistente en la intersección de dos bóvedas de altura diferente. BÒVEDA DE L...
BÓVEDA DE ARTISTA RENACENTISTA
Iglesia de Santa María la Mayor - Alcañiz • Elemento arquitectónico abovedado que se utiliza para cubrir espacios cuadrang...
BÓVEDA DE FLOR O CRUCERÍA
Es un tipo de bóveda característica de la arquitectura gótica que recibe este nombre porque está conformada por el cruce, ...
BÓVEDA FRANCISCANA
Iglesia Franciscana de Salzburgo En el centro se encuentra una nave central Romanesca, tiene esbeltas columnas que se elev...
BÓVEDA DE RINCÓN DE CLAUSTRO
SAN JUAN DE DUERO • Es un tipo de bóveda con planta cuadrada. • Dividida en secciones por aristas o nervios. • Se denomina...
BÓVEDA DE CADENAS Y TERCELETES
Notre Dame • Es una bòveda que va desde cada uno de los angulos de apoyo, donde une los nervios a arcos diagonals. • Su ca...
GRACIAS
