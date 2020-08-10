Successfully reported this slideshow.
Week 6 project portfolio memorandum

Week 6 project portfolio memorandum

  1. 1. Company Name Memo To: Steven Ironside From: Melanie E. Miller (paralegal) cc: Timothy Griffin Date: 05/30/2020 Re: Christoph Blume (2nd Degree Murder Trail) Questions Presented Is Christoph Blume guilty of murder in the second degree in the shooting death of his brother in law Stephon Archer under New York penal code 125.25 murder in the second degree? Did Christoph’s actions support self-defense within the New York Penal Code 35. Short Answer No. Second degree murder is defined under New York Penal code 125.25, murder in the 2nd degree is a Class A felony crime that carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Known as “intentional murder”, New York Penal Code section 125.25 (1) provides that a person is guilty of Murder in the Second Degree with intent to cause the death of another person, if he causes the death of such person or of a third person.
  2. 2. 2 Yes, Christoph’s actions support the self-defense under penal code 35. Murder in the second degree is an intentional act. 1. Reckless cause of death to another person due to indifference for human life 2. Death caused because of another crime 3. Death caused to a child younger than 11 during a sex crime Christoph did not intentionally murder Stephon Archer, according to witnesses, their relationship stemmed from personal jealousy and the inability to communicate with each other. Although they have had words in the past does not constitute murder in the second degree. We can show that the death of Stephon Archer resulted not because of Christoph’s reckless behavior but because Stephon was acting in a threatening manner towards Christoph, he was shot. Statement of Facts Christoph Blume is a 55 year old school teacher is well-known and liked within his community, Christoph coaches little league baseball, volunteers his time delivering meals to the elderly, and an active member within his church He has been married for 27 years to Lori Blume, they have two adult children together. Lori Blume has a brother Stephon Archer a 27-year-old electrician that owns his own business. Stephon and Christoph have a history of agitation, animosity and ill will over the years against each other. Both men had acrimonious feelings toward each other and has for years. No one
  3. 3. 3 knows what the root of the issues are between both men, but some suggest that it could have been jealousy because of the differences in their work career or the closeness of Christoph’s and Lori’s relationship. In all honesty, no one really knows why the two men could not get along, but they notice that when the two are together there was always issues including shouting matches and pushing and shoving. Normally, when both men were drinking, others have noticed an increase amount of frustration and edginess between the two men. On the night of July 3rd, Christoph and Lori held their annual cook out for the holiday and invited Lori’s brother Stephon at the last minute, which appeared to aggravate Stephon because he felt his invite was an afterthought. During the cookout, the guests noticed both men drinking and arguing and they began to leave because of the uncomfortable environment. Lori tried to intervene between both men, her bother and husband, throughout the night, but the situation appeared to escalate as the night grew. Lori was heard requesting Christoph her husband to slow down drinking and to try an avoid getting into it with her brother Stephon. Although Christoph agreed with his wife Lori, he was heard by others saying, “he just pushes my buttons and gets under his skin.” . On July 3, as the night approached both Stephon and Christoph became increasingly anxious and there was obvious animosity and tension brewing between the two. The guest left before the fireworks began to avoid the uncomfortable situation. Twice during the cookout both Stephon and Christoph had shoving matches break out while others tried to keep them separated. Around 9:35 pm near dark, a fight broke out where they began punching each other while Lori tried to intervein. Stephon is much older than Christoph and small in stature and Christoph gets
  4. 4. 4 the better of his brother in law Stepson. Christoph hits Stephon in the body and face several times leaving Stephon bruised and battered. During the fight, both men momentum carries them through the front door screen door. While watching the fighting of the two men, the neighbors call 911 and Lori yells at her husband to go into the house and upstairs to cool off. Stephon goes into the house upstairs into the bedroom and comes out holding his Remington 870 pump action 12-gauge shotgun. Lori screams and requested her husband to return upstairs with the shotgun. Stephon moves toward Christoph and turns around calling him a vulgarity in a swift fashion and Christoph fire his shot gun at Stephon four times hitting him in the back and midbody. Minutes later, the police arrived finding Stephon dead and arrest Christoph for second degree murder. Discussion Under Penal code §35 § 35.15 Justification; use of physical force in defense of a person. 1. A person may, subject to the provisions of subdivision two, use physical force upon another person when and to the extent he or she reasonably believes such to be necessary to defend himself, herself or a third person from what he or she reasonably believes to be the use or imminent use of unlawful physical force by such other person, unless: (a) The latter's conduct was provoked by the actor with intent to cause physical injury to another person; or (b) The actor was the initial aggressor; except that in such case the use of physical force is nevertheless justifiable if the actor has withdrawn from the encounter and effectively communicated such withdrawal to such other person but the latter persists in continuing the incident by the use or threatened imminent use of unlawful physical force; or (c) The physical force involved is the product of a combat by agreement not specifically authorized by law. 2. A person may not use deadly physical force upon another person under circumstances specified in subdivision one unless:
  5. 5. 5 (a) The actor reasonably believes that such other person is using or about to use deadly physical force. Even in such case, however, the actor may not use deadly physical force if he or she knows that with complete personal safety, to oneself and others he or she may avoid the necessity of so doing by retreating; except that the actor is under no duty to retreat if he or she is: (i) in his or her dwelling and not the initial aggressor Conclusion Although this situation is a tragedy, there is no history of either Christoph or Stephon having altercations or aggressive behavior with anyone other than themselves. Christoph is described as a helpful gentle person; he has no criminal past and does not pose a threat to others nor is he a flight risk since his wife and kids live in their family home. With all the evidence available, I believe this was a self-defense case under the New York Penal Codes 35. Citations: Findlaw: file:///C:/Users/mel02/AppData/Local/Packages/Microsoft.MicrosoftEdge_8wekyb3d8bbw e/TempState/Downloads/LawDepot%20-%20Affidavit%20(1).html New York Penal Codes: http://ypdcrime.com/penal.law/article35.htm#p35.10 LawDepot: https://www.lawdepot.com/contracts/affidavit-form/#.XtKFvEBFzIV The New York State Senate: https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/laws/PEN/P3THA125 Lexis Nexis: https://advance.lexis.com/document/?pdmfid=1000516&crid=d5a48d81- edbc-4ffa-a740-cbfbd0032de4&pddocfullpath=%2Fshared%2Fdocument%2Fbriefs-pleadings- motions%2Furn%3AcontentItem%3A5F4S-PS41-FFTT-X00W-00000- 00&pdcontentcomponentid=109440&pdteaserkey=sr4&pditab=allpods&ecomp=kxdsk&earg=sr4 &prid=a06bf21c-cde8-4855-9a46-5f8b975c25ff

