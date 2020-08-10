Week 5 portfolio project demand letter

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Demand for Discovery Notice Supreme Court of the State of New York Court of New York People of New York Index No: 298-04-076 Plaintiff(s), -against- Christoph Blume Defendant(s), Demand of Discovery Certification The following documents are required and should be Certified Demand for Incident Report Defendant Demand for Expert Witnesses and Opinions Defendant Demand for Discovery and Inspection Demand for Discovery Photographs Demand for Discovery Statements Demand for Witness Information Name and Addresses the Prosecution Plans on using During trail Notice of Deposition Notice of Availability for Physical and Mental Examination Notice of All Relevant Evidence Seized Notice of Exculpatory Evidence Dated: Buffalo New York June 5, 2020
  2. 2. _____________________________________ Ironside, Sifuentes, Matlock and Reagan, P.C. By Steven Ironside Attorney for Defendant 801 S. Broadway Hicksville, New York 11801 (516) 739-2220
  3. 3. Demand for Incident Report SIRS PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that demand is hereby made upon you to serve upon the attorney for the undersigned copies of the following, if applicable, please so state: 1. Incident reports prepared in the normal course of business and filed with prosecuting attorney. 2. Incident report prepared by investigators or representatives employed by the prosecutor setting forth an account of the incident. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that these documents and items demanded must be served upon the undersigned within twenty days of the service of this notice. This demand shall be deemed to continue during the pendency of this action. In the event of failure to comply with this demand, the undersigned shall seek to preclude the offering of any such evidence at the time of trail. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE, that this is a continuing notice and should any of the information requested become available or known in the future, then you are required to furnish same at such time. Defendant Demand for Expert Witnesses and Opinions SIRS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that pursuant to CPLR 3101(d)1(i) and other pertinent statutory and case law, you are required to provide the undersigned with the following information: (1) The name and address of each expert witness whom you expect to call at the trail of this action; (2) The name and address of the company, firm or other legal entity by whom and/or with which each such expert is employed and/or associated; (3) A detailed statement of the subject matter upon which each of such expert is expected to testify; (4) The substance of facts and opinions upon which each such expert is expected to testify; (5) The full qualification of each expert witness; (6) A summary of the grounds for each opinion as to which each of such expert is expected to testify; (7) If any of such experts intends to rely upon, refer to or introduce into evidence any portion of any technical stand or learned treaties or journal and/or articles, you are hereby required to identify the same including, in the case of stands, the issuing body and the standard number, and in the case of treaties, and author, title, publication date, publisher and page reference within the treaties, and in the case of journals and/or
  4. 4. articles, the title of the publication, volume number, page number, publication date and publisher. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE, that upon your failure to comply with the foregoing, the undersigned will move for the imposition of the appropriate sanction under the CPLR. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE, that this demand shall be deemed to continue during the pendency of this action. In the event of failure to comply with this demand, the undersigned shall seek to preclude the offering of any such evidence at the time of trail. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE, that this is a continuing notice and should any of the information requested become available or known in the future, then you are required to furnish same at such time. DEFENDANT DEMAND FOR DISCOVERY AND INSPECTION SIRS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that the pursuant to CPLR Article 31 and Prewitt v. Beverly 50th Street Corp, 546 N.Y.S.2d815 (1989), the below named plaintiff is required to produce discovery, inspection and copying, the following: 1. Surveillance films of defendant. 2. Videotapes of defendant. 3. Photographs and surveillance photographs of defendant. 4. Statements by defendant and friends during the incident. PLEASE TAKE SDFURTHER NOTICE, that said discovery, inspection, and coping, is to take place at the office of the undersigning on May 5, 2020 at 11:00 am. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE, that default in complying with this notice will serve as a basis for objection by the undersigned to the use of any such material upon the trail of this action, and motion will be made to prevent such use at the trail of this action. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE, that this demand shall be deemed to continue during the pendency of this action. In the event of failure to comply with this demand, the undersigned shall seek to preclude the offering of any such evidence at the time of trail. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE, that this is a continuing notice and should any of the information requested become available or known in the future, then you are required to furnish same at such time. DEMAND FOR DISCOVERY OF PHOTOGRAPHS SIRS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that pursuant to the pertinent statuary and case law, you are required to produce for discovery, inspection, and copying at the office of the undersigned on May 5, 2020 at 11:00 am, any and all photographs of the scene of the occurrence, taken in
  5. 5. connection with the event that gave rise to the instant litigation and/or to the condition or conditions complained in the Complaint herein, and/or to any fact bearing on the issue of murder. In no such photographs are known to your or representatives, so state in reply to this Demand. If such photographs become known to you and/or your representatives, subsequent to the service of this Notice, such information is required to be furnished to the undersigned whenever so obtained. PLEASE TAKE FURTURE NOTICE, that in the event of your failure to comply with this Notice, the defendant will apply to the Court for an Order for such relief as may be appropriate. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE, that this demand shall be deemed to continue during the pendency of this action. In the event of failure to comply with this demand, the undersigned shall seek to preclude the offering of any such evidence at the time of trial. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE, that this is a continuing notice and should any of the information requested become available or known in the future, then you are required to furnish same at such time. DEMAND FOR DISCOVERY FOR WITNESS INFORMATION SIRS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that pursuant to pertinent statutory and case law, you are required to furnish to the undersigned, within twenty (20) days, the names and addresses of any witnesses to the occurrence or event that resulted in the instant litigation, and/or to the condition(s) complained of in the Complaint herein, and/or to any fact bearing on the issue of murder or self-defense herein. If no such persons are known to you or those you represent, so state in reply to this Demand. If the names of such persons become known to you and/or those you represent after the service of this Demand, such information is required to be furnished to the undersigned whenever so obtained. The undersigned will object at the time of trial of this action to the testimony of any persons whose names and addresses have not been so furnished. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE, that upon your failure to furnish information as indicated above, a motion will be made for such sanctions as to the Court may seem just and proper. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE, that this demand shall be deemed to continue during the pendency of this action. In the event of failure to comply with this demand, the undersigned shall seek to preclude the offering of any such evidence at the time of trial.
  6. 6. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE, that this is a continuing notice and should any of the information requested become available or known in the future, then you are required to furnish same at such time. NOTICE OF DEPOSITION S I R S: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that pursuant to Article 31 of the Civil Practice Laws and Rules, the testimony, upon oral examination of: Christoph Blume and his wife Lori Blume as an adverse party(ies) will be taken before a disinterested Notary Public who is not an attorney or employee of an attorney for any party or prospective party herein and is not a person who would be disqualified to act as a juror because of interest or because of consanguinity or affinity to any party herein as follows: Date and Time : June 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Location : BERGMAN, BERGMAN, GOLDBERG, FIELDS & LAMONSOFF, LLP 801 S. Broadway Hicksville, NY 11801 (or any other location agreed upon between counsel prior to) with respect to evidence and materials necessary in the defense of this action. That said person to be examined are required at such examination to produce the following: 1. Any statements given by or on behalf of the party serving this notice. 2. Exhibits, papers and/or documents relative to this case which the witness intends to utilize at the time of trial. NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY FOR PHYSICAL EXAMINATION S I R S: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that pursuant to the rules governing physical examinations and exchange of medical information, the Defendant(s) in the within action desire(s) that the People of New York Plaiintiff(s) hold a physical examination of the Defendant(s) and that such examination will be held at a physician's office designated by the Plaintiff(s) herein within the county of this action on any date you request which, according to the aforementioned rules, may not be less than thirty (30) days or more than sixty(60) days from the date of service hereof. Enclosed herewith or previously served herein are/were duly executed and acknowledged written authorizations permitting the Defendant(s) to obtain and make copies of all medical and hospital records and such other records including x-rays and technicians' reports as may be referred to and identified within Plaintiff's Bill of Particulars. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that you are required within five days after the receipt of this notice, to submit to the undersigned the name and address of the physician who
  7. 7. will conduct such physical examination on behalf of the Defendant(s) or otherwise it will be deemed that you have waived your right to any type of physical examination. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that following the same examination, unless a copy of the examining physician's report is forwarded to the undersigned within forty-five (45) days of said examination, you will be precluded at the trial of this action from offering the testimony of said physical. Citation: TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA, INC., GEORGE P. JOHNSON COMPANY, FREEMAN DECORATING CO., FREEMAN EXPOSITIONS, INC. and TOYOTA MOTOR SALES U.S.A., INC, https://iapps.courts.state.ny.us/nyscef/ViewDocument?docIndex=sjrR6ygQbFsSukZ_PLUS_yvi FrQ== Criminal Discovery: The Right to Evidence Disclosure, https://www.lawyers.com/legal- info/criminal/criminal-law-basics/criminal-law-right-to-evidence-disclosure.html What About the Motion for Discovery in my Columbus Criminal Case? https://www.columbuscriminaldefenseattorney.com/blog/what-about-the-motion-for-discovery- in-my-columbus-criminal-case/

