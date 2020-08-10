Successfully reported this slideshow.
Week 5 criminal law quiz
  1. 1.  The grand jury does not need probable cause to issue subpoenas to investigate Selected Answer: B. because the purpose of a grand jury investigation is to determine whether probable cause exists. Correct Answer: B. because the purpose of a grand jury investigation is to determine whether probable cause exists.  Question 2 10 out of 10 points Grand jury investigations Selected Answer: C. both a and b. Correct Answer: C. both a and b.  Question 3 10 out of 10 points There is one United States Attorney Selected Answer: B. for each federal district with each state consisting of at least one and in many cases two or more federal districts. Correct Answer: B. for each federal district with each state consisting of at least one and in many cases two or more federal districts.  Question 4 10 out of 10 points A judge has the power Selected Answer: E. None of the above. Correct Answer: E. None of the above.
  2. 2.  Question 5 10 out of 10 points Many prosecutors’ offices use a three pronged analysis in determining whether to initiate a criminal prosecution. That three part analysis asks: Selected Answer: B. is there admissible evidence on each element of the offense to be charged, does that evidence establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, and is this the type of case on which prosecutorial resources should be expended. Correct Answer: B. is there admissible evidence on each element of the offense to be charged, does that evidence establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, and is this the type of case on which prosecutorial resources should be expended.  Question 6 10 out of 10 points As it relates to searches the Fourth Amendment Selected Answer: C. protects any area in which a person has an actual expectation of privacy and that person’s expectation of privacy in that area is one that society is prepared to accept as objectively reasonable. Correct Answer: C. protects any area in which a person has an actual expectation of privacy and that person’s expectation of privacy in that area is one that society is prepared to accept as objectively reasonable.  Question 7 10 out of 10 points Law enforcement agents go to Salome’s home to execute a search warrant for child pornography. When they enter Salome’s home they see packets of what appears to be cocaine together with a scale lying on her kitchen table. Selected Answer: B. Law enforcement agents can seize the packets and scale because the search warrant authorizes them to be in Salome’s apartment and the packets and scale were in plain view. Correct Answer: B.
  3. 3. Law enforcement agents can seize the packets and scale because the search warrant authorizes them to be in Salome’s apartment and the packets and scale were in plain view.  Question 8 10 out of 10 points The privilege against self-incrimination applies when Selected Answer: C. a person is compelled to answer question whose answers will incriminate him. Correct Answer: C. a person is compelled to answer question whose answers will incriminate him.  Question 9 0 out of 10 points In the charging process the grand jury Selected Answer: C. must determine if there is sufficient evidence to establish probable cause to believe a crime has been committed and a specific individual committed it. Correct Answer: E. both b and c.  Question 10 0 out of 10 points In preliminary hearings Selected Answer: E. both a and c. Correct Answer: D. both b and c. Saturday, June 6, 2020 12:49:25 PM EDT OK

