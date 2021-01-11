Theology is the study of God, what He has done, is doing, and will do in the world. And it's not just for those with formal education or those who work at your church. It's for you in your everyday moments, questions, and decisions. It's for the big and little, the exciting and mundane. Our theology is the basis of our faith and touches every part of our existence.In this 8-session study, explore the essential doctrines of Scripture, God, Jesus, the Holy Spirit, humanity, salvation, the church, and the end times to know God more deeply through these foundational truths.Features: Leader helps to guide questions and discussions within small groupsPersonal study segments to complete between 8 weeks of group sessionsDaily foundational Bible verses for memorizationAdditional resources to support and reinforce weekly studyBenefits: Worship with a greater understanding of who God is and His work in the world.Increase your ability to discern between truth and false teaching.Examine foundational truths to better understand what you believe and deepen your relationship with God.

