Ssegunda guerra mundial 2.0

LA SEGUNDA GUERRA MUNDIAL
¿CUANDO INICIO? INICIO EL PRIMERO DE SEPTIEMBRE DE 1939
CAUSAS EN 1918 EL TRATADO DE VERSALLES IMPONE CONDICIONES MUY FUERTES PARA ALEMANIA, TRAS PERDER TERRITORIO Y TENER QUE PA...
BANDOS
BANDO TOTALITARIO ALEMANIA
BANDO TOTALITARIO JAPON
BANDO TOTALITARIO BANDERA DE ITALIA EN LA II GUERRA MUNDIAL
BANDO TOTALITARIO TURQUIA
BANDO CONTRARIO
PAIS AGREDIDO POR ALEMANIA POLONIA
BANDO CONTRARIO FRANCIA
BANDO CONTRARIO INGLATERRA
BANDO CONTRARIO ESTADOS UNIDOS
BANDO CONTRARIO LA URRS
INVASIONES
EN 1939 POLONIA FUEEN 1939 POLONIA FUE INVADIDO POR HITLER EN UNINVADIDO POR HITLER EN UN PERIODO DE TRES SEMANASPERIODO D...
. .
LOS JUDIOS Y SU PAPEL
LOS JUDIOS FLOS JUDIOS F
LA PARTICIPACION DE LAS MUJERES EN LA SEGUNDA GUERRA MUNDIAL
LAS MUJERESLAS MUJERES TAMBIEN FUERONTAMBIEN FUERON PILOTOS,ESPIAS,PILOTOS,ESPIAS, FRANCOTIRADORFRANCOTIRADOR CREARONCREAR...
MEDICINA EN LA II GUERRA MUNDIAL APARECE -LA TRANSFUCION DE SANGRE. - LA CAFEINA SINTETICA. -LA MORFINA. - LA PENICILINA.
EXPERIMENTOS
1. EXPERIMENTABAN CON LOS PRISIONES CON ENFERMEDADES COMO LA LEPRA, GONORREA Y SIFILIS. DESPUES, LOS ENCERRABAN CON VIDRIO...
https://www.kienyke.com/krimen/experimento-humanos-macabro-historia-sueno
RECOGIERON A CINCO PRISIONEROS, EL EXPERIMENTO CONSISTIA EN MANTENER A LOS PRESOS DESPIERTOS A BASE DE UN GAS. EL EXPERIME...
EL HOLOCAUSTO (EL EXTERMINIO)
SE CALCULA QUE AL MINIMO CINCO MILLONES DE JUDIOS FUERON ASESINADOS `POR EL RACISMO DEL IDEARIO NAZI, Y COMO MAXIMO SEIS M...
LA PARTICIPACION DE ALBERT EINSTEN EN LA SEGUNDA GUERRA MUNDIAL
SE NACIONALIZO ESTADOUNIDENSESE NACIONALIZO ESTADOUNIDENSE EN 1940 PARA LA FIRMA DE LAEN 1940 PARA LA FIRMA DE LA CARTA DE...
GUERRA ENTRE JAPON Y ESTADOS UNIDOS
EN 1941 JAPON ATACA ESTADOS UNIDOSEN 1941 JAPON ATACA ESTADOS UNIDOS
EN 1942 ESTADOS UNIDOS CONTRA JAPONEN 1942 ESTADOS UNIDOS CONTRA JAPON
EL 6 Y 9 DE AGOSTO DE 1945 DOS BOMBAS ATOMICAS SON LANZADAS EN HIROSHIMA Y NAGASAKI POR ESTADOS UNIDOS. • . HIROSHIMAHIROS...
BANDERA DE RENDICIONBANDERA DE RENDICION EN 1945 ALEMANIA SE RINDEEN 1945 ALEMANIA SE RINDE
EN ABRIL DE 1945 HITLER SE SUICIDA
CONSECUENCIAS LA GUERRA DEJO UNA PROFUNDA DEVASTACION MATERIAL, ASI COMO UN IMPACTO MORAL, DEBIDO A LOS DESPLAZAMIENTOS FO...
Datos bibliograticos del experimento del sueño;https://www.kienyke.com/krimen/experimento-humanos-macabro-historia-sueno.
