HIDROCARBUROSY MEDIO MBIENTE MELANIE BRISETHAYALA LUNA Producción petrolera en bb/día en la Amazonía Reservas petroleras p...
HIDROCARBUROS Y MEDIO AMBIENTE2 Cuencas Sedimentarias en el Ecuador. (Chiriboga, 2007) La formación de los yacimientos de ...
RESERVAS DE PETROLEO 22 de julio de 20123 Cantidad de petróleo técnica y económicamente recuperable. Se clasifica en funci...
4 RESERVAS DE PETROLEO EMPRESAPUBLICA HIDROCARBUROS Y MEDIO AMBIENTE
5 RESERVAS DE PETROLEO EMPRESASPROVADAS HIDROCARBUROS Y MEDIO AMBIENTE
11 Fuente: Informe Anual De Potencial Hidrocarburífera 2017 HIDROCARBUROS Y MEDIO AMBIENTE Fuente: Secretaria de Hidrocarb...
PRODUCCION DE PETROLEO 12 Fuente: Producción de Petroleo – Sudamerica. (CIAWorld Factbook, enero 2014) PAIS Petróleo - pro...
13 116.75 117.68 117.75 113.34 110.25 113.10 425.10 436.00 433.56 433.44 423.76 420.56 541.85 553.68 551.31 546.78 534.01 ...
La Cuenca Oriente de Ecuador es una de las cuencas sub andinas más productivas de América del Sur. 14 Fuente: Ubicación de...
15 Fuente: ARCH, 2017 PRODUCCION (Bbl) COMPAÑIAS 24/10/2017 25/10/2017 PETROAMAZONAS EP 399.150,85 401.715,45 AGIP OIL ECU...
CONCLUSIONES • La Amazonía al ser la región mas importante que provee al Estado ecuatoriano la extracción de petróleo, es ...
BIBLIOGRAFIA • •ARCH. (2017). Producción Diaria De Petróleo Y Gas Natural Neto De Campo A Nivel Nacional Preliminar. Recup...
Reservas petroleras probables y probadas aproximadas con las que cuenta el Ecuador
Producción petrolera en bb/día en la Amazonia

Reservas petroleras de Ecuador - Producción petrolera en la Amazonia Ecuatoriana

  1. 1. HIDROCARBUROSY MEDIO MBIENTE MELANIE BRISETHAYALA LUNA Producción petrolera en bb/día en la Amazonía Reservas petroleras problables y probadas aproximadas con las que cuenta el Ecuador
  2. 2. HIDROCARBUROS Y MEDIO AMBIENTE2 Cuencas Sedimentarias en el Ecuador. (Chiriboga, 2007) La formación de los yacimientos de petróleo se originan dentro de una cuenca sedimentaria. La mayor cantidad procede de los mares ecuatoriales del Cretácico. PETROLEO
  3. 3. RESERVAS DE PETROLEO 22 de julio de 20123 Cantidad de petróleo técnica y económicamente recuperable. Se clasifica en función a su grado de certeza. Dependiendo de las limitaciones de extracción, solo una fracción del petróleo en el lugar se puede considerar reserva. RESERVAS PROBADAS RESERVAS NO PROBADAS RESERVAS PROBABLES RESERVAS POSIBLES Fuente: Informe Anual De Potencial Hidrocarburífera 2017
  4. 4. 4 RESERVAS DE PETROLEO EMPRESAPUBLICA HIDROCARBUROS Y MEDIO AMBIENTE
  5. 5. 5 RESERVAS DE PETROLEO EMPRESASPROVADAS HIDROCARBUROS Y MEDIO AMBIENTE
  6. 6. 6 HIDROCARBUROS Y MEDIO AMBIENTE
  7. 7. 7 HIDROCARBUROS Y MEDIO AMBIENTE
  8. 8. 8 HIDROCARBUROS Y MEDIO AMBIENTE
  9. 9. 9 HIDROCARBUROS Y MEDIO AMBIENTE
  10. 10. 10 HIDROCARBUROS Y MEDIO AMBIENTE
  11. 11. 11 Fuente: Informe Anual De Potencial Hidrocarburífera 2017 HIDROCARBUROS Y MEDIO AMBIENTE Fuente: Secretaria de Hidrocarburos
  12. 12. PRODUCCION DE PETROLEO 12 Fuente: Producción de Petroleo – Sudamerica. (CIAWorld Factbook, enero 2014) PAIS Petróleo - producción (barriles/día) Brasil 2,652,000 Venezuela 2,489,000 Colombia 969,100 Argentina 723,200 Ecuador 526,000 Perú 160,400 Bolivia 51,200 Chile 17,340 Surinam 15,270 Paraguay 2,000 Uruguay 1,183 Islas Malvinas 0 Guyana 0 HIDROCARBUROS Y MEDIO AMBIENTE
  13. 13. 13 116.75 117.68 117.75 113.34 110.25 113.10 425.10 436.00 433.56 433.44 423.76 420.56 541.85 553.68 551.31 546.78 534.01 533.66 0.00 100.00 200.00 300.00 400.00 500.00 600.00 I Trimestre 2016 II Trimestre 2016 III Trimestre 2016 IV Trimestre 2016 I Trimestre 2017 II Trimestre 2017 PRODUCCIÓN DE PETRÓLEO PETROAMAZONAS EP PRODUCCIÓN DE PETRÓLEO COMPAÑÍAS PRIVADAS Fuente: BANCO CENTRAL DEL ECUADOR. Reporte del sector petrolero. II trimestre 2017.Abril - Junio de 2017 Fuente: Informe de Gestión 2016 – 2017. (MH, 2017)I • Compromiso con la OPEP de reducir la producción en 26,000 barriles por día a 522,000 por día. • Ecuador está cumpliendo con un recorte de 13.000 barriles por día (bpd) de los 26.000 bpd que le correspondía dentro del acuerdo HIDROCARBUROS Y MEDIO AMBIENTE
  14. 14. La Cuenca Oriente de Ecuador es una de las cuencas sub andinas más productivas de América del Sur. 14 Fuente: Ubicación de la Cuenca Oriente ecuatoriana.Villalba, 2006 PRODUCCIÓN PETROLERA EN BB/DÍA DE LA AMAZONÍA ECUATORIANA 100,000 200,000 300,000 400,000 500,000 9/24/2017 9/25/2017 9/26/2017 9/27/2017 9/28/2017 9/29/2017 9/30/2017 10/1/2017 10/2/2017 10/3/2017 10/4/2017 10/5/2017 10/6/2017 10/7/2017 10/8/2017 10/9/2017 10/10/2017 10/11/2017 10/12/2017 10/13/2017 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 10/17/2017 10/18/2017 10/19/2017 10/20/2017 10/21/2017 10/22/2017 BARRILES(bbl) PETRÓLEO NACIONAL COMPAÑÍAS PRIVADAS HIDROCARBUROS Y MEDIO AMBIENTE
  15. 15. 15 Fuente: ARCH, 2017 PRODUCCION (Bbl) COMPAÑIAS 24/10/2017 25/10/2017 PETROAMAZONAS EP 399.150,85 401.715,45 AGIP OIL ECUADOR B.V. (B10) 11.782,53 11.722,35 ANDES PETROLEUM ECUADOR LTD (B62) 33.899,74 34.256,84 CONSORCIO PEGASO (CAMPO PUMA ORIENTE S.A.) (B45) 262,23 261,64 CONSORCIO PETROLERO PALANDA - YUCA SUR (B64) 2.054,07 2.055,33 CONSORCIO PETROSUD PETRORIVA (B65) 5.577,75 5.615,30 GENTE OIL ECUADOR PTE.LTD. (B53) 2.780,02 2.781,69 ORION ENERGY OCANOPB S.A. (B52) 2.334,43 2.349,56 ORIONOIL ER S.A (B54) 6.007,70 6.008,70 PECIFPETROL (B2) 1.190,81 1.023,16 PETROBELL INC. (B66) 2.746,25 2.793,99 PETROORIENTAL S.A. (B14 Y B17) 9.201,51 9.203,06 REPSOL ECUADOR S.A. (B16 Y B67) 20.684,19 20.804,74 ENAP SIPEC SA (B46 Y B47) 17.177,70 17.213,18 TECPECUADOR S.A. (B49) 2.201,73 2.197,89 Subtotal Cías. Privadas 117.900,66 118.287,43 Total Nacional Petróleo 517.051,51 520.002,88 PRODUCCION PETROLERA - AMAZONIA 515.860,70 518.979,72 0.00 30,000.00 60,000.00 90,000.00 120,000.00 150,000.00 180,000.00 210,000.00 240,000.00 270,000.00 300,000.00 330,000.00 360,000.00 390,000.00 420,000.00 450,000.00 480,000.00 510,000.00 540,000.00 PRODUCCIÓN DIARIA DE PETROLEO 24/10/2017 25/10/2017 HIDROCARBUROS Y MEDIO AMBIENTE
  16. 16. CONCLUSIONES • La Amazonía al ser la región mas importante que provee al Estado ecuatoriano la extracción de petróleo, es el pilar fundamental que sostiene la economía del estado • El petróleo en Ecuador ha marcado una dependencia económica, el crecimiento de su economía depende en gran medida de las reservas restantes de petróleo. La situación es por tanto vulnerable a las fluctuaciones de los precios del petróleo que se definen en mercados internacionales. • La meta de su producción es de 522.000 bls, aunque actualmente fluctúa entre esas cantidades, el compromiso con la OPEP se puede llegar violar por las necesidades que atraviesa el país, en referencia a las dificultades que tiene el Ecuador al buscar mayores ingresos para reducir su déficit fiscal. 16
  17. 17. BIBLIOGRAFIA • •ARCH. (2017). Producción Diaria De Petróleo Y Gas Natural Neto De Campo A Nivel Nacional Preliminar. Recuperado de: http://www.controlhidrocarburos.gob.ec/wp- content/uploads/producci%C3%B3n-de-petroleo/reporte-diario-de-produccion.pdf • •BADY, Patrice. RIVADENEIRA, Marco. BARRAGAN, Roberto. (). La Cuenca Del Oriente Geología Y Petróleo. (2004). Quito –Ecuador. IFEA. Recuperado de: http://horizon.documentation.ird.fr/exl- doc/pleins_textes/doc34-08/010036207.pdf • •Banco Central del Ecuador . (2017). Reporte del sector petrolero. II trimestre 2017. Abril - Junio de 2017 Recuperado de: https://contenido.bce.fin.ec/docs.php?path=/documentos/Estadisticas/Hidrocarburos/ASP201706.pdf • •CHIRIBOGA, Juan Alfredo. (2007). Propuesta De Explotaciòn Y Manejo De Crudos Pesados Petroproducciòn, Campo Oglan. Quito - Ecuador. Recuperado de: http://repositorio.iaen.edu.ec/bitstream/24000/76/1/IAEN-011-2007.pdf • •CIA World Factbook . Mapa Comparativo de Países Sudamericanos. Producción de Petróleo. (Enero 01, 2014). Recuperado de: http://www.indexmundi.com/map/?t=0&v=88&r=sa&l=es • •SCHENK, Christopher., et al. (s/a). Maps showing geology, oil and gas fields, and geologic provinces of the south america region. Recuperado de: https://pubs.usgs.gov/of/1997/ofr-97- 470/OF97-470D/sam06.pdf • •Secretaria de Hidrocrburos (2017). Revista: Informe Anual De Potencial Hidrocarburífero 2017. Recuperado de: http://www.secretariahidrocarburos.gob.ec/wp- content/uploads/downloads/2017/09/Revista-Informe-Anual-del-Potencial-Hidrocarburi%CC%81fero- 2017.pdf • •SNI (2017). Producción de petróleo y Cotización de moneda. Recuperado de: http://sni.gob.ec/cotizacion • •SPE., AAPG., WPC., SPEE. (s/a). Sistema de Gestión de Recursos Petrolíferos. Recuperado de: http://www.spe.org/industry/docs/spanish_PRMS_2009.pdf 17

