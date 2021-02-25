Successfully reported this slideshow.
Autoconcepto
  1. 1. Autodefinición Autodefinición El autoconcepto es un término general que se utiliza para referirse a cómo alguien piensa, se evalúa o se percibe a sí mismo. Las identidades son los rasgos y características, relaciones sociales, roles y grupo social. Cualidades que definen quién es uno. Las identidades pueden centrarse en el pasado, lo que solía ser verdad. de mí, el presente - lo que es cierto de mí ahora o el futuro - la persona que espero o deseo convertirme, la persona en la que me siento obligado a tratar de convertirme, o la persona que temo que pueda llegar a ser. Las identidades nos orientan; proporcionan una lente que crea significado y centran nuestra atención en algunos, pero no otras características del contexto inmediato i n m t r o d u c c i o n
  2. 2. La autoimagen se basa en dos factores de clasificación principales. Esta es la más relativa del grupo categórico del yo. Ya que depende en su totalidad de los pensamientos de su interprete. Se basa en el factor social y en rasgos de la personalidad. Entre sus interpretaciones básicas esta 1) Descripción física: 2) Roles sociales: 3) Rasgos personales: 4) Declaraciones existenciales (abstractas) Desarrollo de la identidad personal, Preguntas sobre sí mismo El niño cuando aprende sobre el mundo físico y social también se hace preguntas sobre sí mismo, tales como: • ¿Cómo soy realmente? • ¿Cómo me siento respecto a mi mismo? • ¿Puedo controlar mi vida? ƒ El concepto de sí mismo se construye durante toda la infancia y la adolescencia, y a lo largo del ciclo vital las personas continúan haciendo aportaciones y modificaciones a esta noción Al auto reconocerse a sí mismo el niño empieza una clasificación de todo lo que le rodea. Este clasificara a las personas basadas en su conocimiento; adultos, niños, genero, grandes, pequeños. Este se limita a las características observables.
  3. 3. Esta visión parte de la creación del autoconcepto como un proceso en el que lo social tiene mucho peso. La creación del mismo se debe a las ideas que tienen los demás sobre nosotros. Así construiremos la noción de cómo somos a través de la información que nos den los demás acerca de nosotros. Esto se debe a que percibimos que en la mente de los demás existe una idea de cómo somos, por lo tanto, intentaremos saber cuál es. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=97HSsCrRS-8 Si hay una discrepancia entre cómo te ves a ti mismo y lo que te gustaría ser (por ejemplo, tu yo ideal), es probable que esto afecte cuánto te valoras. Por tanto, existe una íntima relación entre la autoimagen, el ideal del yo y la autoestima. Los psicólogos humanistas estudian esto utilizando el método. El yo ideal de una persona puede no ser coherente con lo que realmente sucede en la vida y las experiencias de la persona. Por tanto, puede existir una diferencia entre el yo ideal de una persona y la experiencia real. Esto se llama incongruencia.
  4. 4. } c o n c l u c i o n e c s 1) Entendemos que el autoconcepto es la idea o imagen que tenemos de nosotros mismos, dandose conocimiento de uno mismo nivel individual o grupal. 2) Los “yoes” mencionados actúan como generadores de diferencias con nuestro autoconcepto actual. 3) Es un proceso en el que lo social tiene mucho peso. Nosotros creamos una idea de nosotros mismos, y pensamos que los demás nos ven igual.

