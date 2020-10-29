膝関節内側側副靱帯(MCL)損傷まとめ

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Knee Medial Collateral Ligament 目白整形外科内科 上肢班
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 論文検索 • 検索エンジン：PubMed • 検索期間：2020年2月末時点から過去3年（2018～ 2020） • 検索語：Knee medial...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Contents • 疫学・損傷Grade・治療成績 ➡2件 • バイオメカニクス研究（Cadaver） ➡Landing動作における靭帯Strai...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 疫学・損傷GRADE・治療成績
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Catherine A. Logan： OJSM2018 目的： ①NFLにおけるMCL損傷有病率と重症度を調査 ②MCLの外傷管理について調査 ③...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Cohort study：LOEⅢ • 背景：MCL損傷は、若年アスリートにおける代 表的な外傷。エリート大学アメフト選手のNFL パフォーマンスに...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Cohort study：LOEⅢ • 結果：2285例うち301例13.2％にMCLの既往が あった。36例12％は、両側損傷で合計337の MC...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Cohort study：LOEⅢ 損傷部位： 大腿骨側損傷87％、中間損傷8％、脛骨側損傷5％ 合併損傷： ACL3％、PCL10％、LCL7％、...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Cohort study：LOEⅢ MCL既往歴があるということは、NFLにおけるパフォーマンスにネガ ティブな影響はなかった MCL単独損傷の選手...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Matilda Lundblad：KSSTA2019 目的： 男性のプロサッカーにおけるMCL傷害の疫学とメカニズムを 研究し、使用された診断法と治...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic • 対象：51チーム4364人 2013～2016シーズンに ヨーロッパ17ヶ国リーグ所属のfirst team squads選手 Prospect...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Prospective cohort study LOEII 3シーズン外傷：4364件うち、MCL130件3.0％ 11件8.5％はRTP2M以内...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Prospective cohort study LOEII
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Prospective cohort study LOEII 臨床診断とMRI精査はある程度関連
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic • 結論 サッカー競技におけるMCL損傷は全外傷の3.0％ 最も多い損傷メカニズムは「タックルして」、「タックルされて」 臨床診断とMRI画像でのG...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic バイオメカニクス研究
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 膝外反モーメントKnee Abduction Moment：KAM 脛骨前方剪断力Anterior Tibial Shear：ATS 脛骨内旋モーメ...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic • 44名の健常アスリート着地動作のデータ抽出 (age：23.3 ± 4.1 years; mass：72.6 ± 13.9 kg;height：...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 目的： 膝屈曲25°での膝外反ストレスの大きさによってACL,MCL のstrainが変化するか調べる ※ACL断裂時の外反ストレスによってMCLに...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic  対象：39屍体膝 cadaver(age41.4±8.3 years; 86.2±23.7 kg;19male,20 female).  方法...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic  比較条件： Controlled laboratory study Kruskal-Wallis testとWilcoxon signed ra...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Controlled laboratory study 膝屈曲25°条件での膝外反モーメントが増加させることで、 ➡MCL strain ＜ ACL...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 目的： 生理学的に定義したジャンプ着地シュミレーションで ACLstratinと膝外転モーメント、脛骨前方せん断力、内 的脛骨回旋モーメントの関係性...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic • 対象：19屍体膝 （テストプロトコル26施行で完遂した19/46） • cadaver(age, 39.1 ± 8.9 years; mass,...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic • 比較条件： Controlled laboratory study Kruskal-Wallis testとWilcoxon signed ra...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Controlled laboratory study KAM,ATS,ITR全ての要因にて strainが有意に増加 特にKAMのリスクをあげると...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Controlled laboratory study ACL strain peakとMCL strain peakに相関はなし 全ての要因でst...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Nathaniel A.Bates：OJSM2019 目的： IC前とIC後のACL・MCLの緊張を定量化し比較すること
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic • 方法：40屍体膝(20 male, 20 female; age ： 41.5 ± 8.3 years [mean ± SD];mass：85....
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic • 実験設定： IC肢位は、25°屈曲位 Descriptive laboratory study
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic • Very highまで完遂できた19例 Descriptive laboratory study ACL着地後のStrainは条件差なし MCL...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic • Moderateまで完遂できた33例 Descriptive laboratory study ACL着地後のStrainは条件差なし MCL着...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic • 相対的な傷害リスクのレベルに関係なく、ACL・MCLとも にIC後のひずみ応答は一貫 • IC前、傷害リスクのレベルに応じてACL・MCLのひず...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 回旋不安定性システマティック レビュー
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic • 目的：DMCL損傷における回転不安定性評価のための 臨床適用を作成すること • 方法：2016年8月までの論文を検索 • Key word • ...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 評価方法 Sirisena D, Knee Surg Sports Traumatol Arthrosc, 2016
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結果 • Mayret： 前方偏位と下腿外旋角度を計測（図2） 健常者10人 単独ACL10人 A,M複合10人 下腿外旋に有意差なし 最大外旋位で...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結果 • Kennedy： 下腿外旋機器を使用し内側移動量を測定 健常者110人 A,M複合42人 単独ACL11人 A,M複合で内側の移動量が大き...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 膝関節安定性におけるハムスト リングス・鵞足筋群の役割
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic • 目的： MCLの機能不全の膝におけるハムストリングスの膝の安定 性への効果について検証する • 方法： 10体のCadver膝（平均61.2歳）...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 条件 • 無牽引グループ ⇒ I-idle group • 半腱様筋200N牽引グループ ⇒ I-ST group • 半腱様筋200牽引+薄筋80...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 測定の流れ 無牽引グループ 半腱様筋牽引 半腱様筋牽引+ 薄筋牽引 MCL切除 MCL切除+無牽引 MCL切除+ 半腱様筋牽引 MCL切除+ 半腱様...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Herbort, The American Journal of Sports Medicine, 2016
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結果 • MCL切除+半腱様筋牽引の外反角度の値は、無牽引（I-idle group）と比較して、有意差がないところまで減少 • MCL切除+半腱様...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic • 目的：部分的なMCL損傷を伴うACL断裂の設定における 膝の安定性にハムストリングス自家移植腱が影響するか どうかを調査 • 方法：12体のCa...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 方法 • 四頭筋 200N、G/ST 40N SM/BF 80N SR 20Nでそれぞれ牽引 • 0、30、60、90°の膝角度で、 前方100N....
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 測定機器および測定の流れ Kremen, The American Journal of Sports Medicine, 2018
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結果 前方 Kremen, The American Journal of Sports Medicine, 2018
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結果 前方 • ACL切除により、膝完全伸展で有意に前方移動距離が増加 • G/STまたはSR牽引ありでは、0°を除くすべての角度で前 方移動を制限...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結果 内旋 Kremen, The American Journal of Sports Medicine, 2018
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結果 内旋 • IBが最も安定（靱帯損傷なし+G/ST、SR牽引あり） ⇒IBと比較すると、すべての条件で安定性低下 • ACL損傷+MCL損傷の状...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結果 外旋 Kremen, The American Journal of Sports Medicine, 2018
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結果 外旋 G/STが外旋移動量を制限している可能性あり Kremen, The American Journal of Sports Medici...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結果 外反 Kremen, The American Journal of Sports Medicine, 2018
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結果 外反 • ACL切除のみの条件では有意差なし（Ia VS Da） • ACL切除+MCL損傷（DD）では、どの条件でも 外反角度が有意に増加 ...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結論 • ACLR+MCL損傷条件（R）において、G/STグラ フト採取の条件（G/ST牽引なし）では、前方移 動距離は有意に増加しなかったが、外反...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic おまけ ①ACLにMCLを合併している場合治療した方がよいのか？ ②MRI所見「Stener－like lesion」
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Increased risk of ACL revision with non- surgical treatment of a concomita...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 方法 ・2000年1月1日～2016年12月31日までの間に ACLRを行った15歳以上を対象 ・側副靭帯損傷の有無、側副靭帯に対する 治療法(非外...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結果：計19,457人が選択基準を満たした。 • Isolated ACL(n=18490) • ACL+ non surgically treat...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結果： ACL revision risk ・ACL単独損傷 vs ACL+MCL非外科的治療 ACL単独の方がrevisionのリスクが有意に減少...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結果：KOOS4(MCL) ・ACL単独群と比較して全群で大幅に劣るスコアを示した。 ・治療別：縫合術が最大の差を示した。 ・項目別：全群でSpor...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結果：KOOS4(LCL) ・ACLR単独損傷と比較すると非外科的治療では スコアが有意に低下した。 ・縫合術、再建術は症例数少ないため分析不可。
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結論 ・ACLR+MCL非外科的治療は ACL revision Riskを高める可能性がある。 ・そのため臨床医はMCLの外科的治療の必要性を 十...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Tears in the distal superficial medial collateral ligament: the wave sign ...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Stener-Like Lesions(以下SLL) ・母指で提唱されているものと類似。 ・grade3のMCL損傷のうち、sMCL遠位断端が 鵞足...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 方法：以下の2つの方法でSLLを特定。 ①Imaging database 2010年1月～2017年4月にMRIを実施した 69,026膝のうち、...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結果：遠位損傷20膝中、SLL18例 [損傷部位] 遠位(脛骨付着部)損傷:13例、複合損傷:5例 [靭帯損傷] 18例のうち14例（78％）が膝多...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic SLL MRI所見 sMCLは常に、脛骨大腿関節線の数cm遠位で 鵞足の表層に位置していた。 SLL with 27-year-old womanN...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Tears in the distal superficial medial collateral ligament: the wave sign ...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic SLL MRI 所見
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic SLL MRI所見：Wave sign ・繊維が蛇行した形態を呈しているものを Wave signと定義。 ・Wave sign：SLLの有無で有意...
Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic まとめ • MCL損傷に関する報告限られている • 多くは接触で生じている • Landing動作実験➡負荷は大きくはないか？ • ACLと合併した...
  1. 1. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Knee Medial Collateral Ligament 目白整形外科内科 上肢班
  2. 2. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 論文検索 • 検索エンジン：PubMed • 検索期間：2020年2月末時点から過去3年（2018～ 2020） • 検索語：Knee medial collateral ligament • ヒット数：261件 • MCL損傷とリハビリに関する論文をピックアップ ※MCLの論文が少なかったこともあり、2018年以前の 論文も含んでいる MCL単独損傷の論文がほとんどない。 MCLとリハビリに関する論文やsystematic reviewもなし。 傾向として、ACL+MCLの論文が多くを占めていた。
  3. 3. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Contents • 疫学・損傷Grade・治療成績 ➡2件 • バイオメカニクス研究（Cadaver） ➡Landing動作における靭帯Strain研究 回旋不安定性システマティックレビュー 膝関節安定性におけるハムストリングス・鵞足筋 群の役割
  4. 4. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 疫学・損傷GRADE・治療成績
  5. 5. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic
  6. 6. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Catherine A. Logan： OJSM2018 目的： ①NFLにおけるMCL損傷有病率と重症度を調査 ②MCLの外傷管理について調査 ③NFLパフォーマンスにMCL損傷が及ぼす影響
  7. 7. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Cohort study：LOEⅢ • 背景：MCL損傷は、若年アスリートにおける代 表的な外傷。エリート大学アメフト選手のNFL パフォーマンスにおけるMCL損傷の影響は明ら かになっていない • 方法：Retrospective review2009～2015年の 外傷記録と画像レポートからMCL損傷の全選手 を抽出 • ControlはMCL受傷ない選手。MCL損傷はMRIか ら受傷部位と重症度を評価。選手それぞれのド ラフト順位、出場試合数、初出場、NFL snap％ について最初の2シーズンの記録をとった。
  8. 8. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Cohort study：LOEⅢ • 結果：2285例うち301例13.2％にMCLの既往が あった。36例12％は、両側損傷で合計337の MCL損傷。うち187例55％に軟部組織損傷合併 あり。MCL群はContと比較して少なくとも2年 間プレーする可能性が高い。合併ない方がパ フォーマンス高い。手術と保存の差なし
  9. 9. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Cohort study：LOEⅢ 損傷部位： 大腿骨側損傷87％、中間損傷8％、脛骨側損傷5％ 合併損傷： ACL3％、PCL10％、LCL7％、MPFL1％、POL3％、 MM54％、LM62％、Chondral10％
  10. 10. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Cohort study：LOEⅢ MCL既往歴があるということは、NFLにおけるパフォーマンスにネガ ティブな影響はなかった MCL単独損傷の選手と合併症を有する選手においては、ドラフト 順位、最初に2年におけるパフォーマンスに差があった
  11. 11. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic
  12. 12. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Matilda Lundblad：KSSTA2019 目的： 男性のプロサッカーにおけるMCL傷害の疫学とメカニズムを 研究し、使用された診断法と治療法を評価すること
  13. 13. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic • 対象：51チーム4364人 2013～2016シーズンに ヨーロッパ17ヶ国リーグ所属のfirst team squads選手 Prospective cohort study LOEII
  14. 14. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Prospective cohort study LOEII 3シーズン外傷：4364件うち、MCL130件3.0％ 11件8.5％はRTP2M以内の再受傷 4件両側損傷 Contact Mechanismが最も多い
  15. 15. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Prospective cohort study LOEII
  16. 16. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Prospective cohort study LOEII 臨床診断とMRI精査はある程度関連
  17. 17. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic • 結論 サッカー競技におけるMCL損傷は全外傷の3.0％ 最も多い損傷メカニズムは「タックルして」、「タックルされて」 臨床診断とMRI画像でのGrade診断は概ね一致 Prospective cohort study LOEII
  18. 18. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic バイオメカニクス研究
  19. 19. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 膝外反モーメントKnee Abduction Moment：KAM 脛骨前方剪断力Anterior Tibial Shear：ATS 脛骨内旋モーメントInternal Tibial Rotation：ITR
  20. 20. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic • 44名の健常アスリート着地動作のデータ抽出 (age：23.3 ± 4.1 years; mass：72.6 ± 13.9 kg;height：172 ± 10 cm) • drop vertical jump tasks off a 31-cm box
  21. 21. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 目的： 膝屈曲25°での膝外反ストレスの大きさによってACL,MCL のstrainが変化するか調べる ※ACL断裂時の外反ストレスによってMCLにかかる負荷 Nathan D.Schilaty：AJSM2019
  22. 22. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic  対象：39屍体膝 cadaver(age41.4±8.3 years; 86.2±23.7 kg;19male,20 female).  方法： アスリートの着地動作から以下データを抽出 膝外反モーメントKAM・脛骨前方剪断力ATS・脛骨内旋 モーメントITR ➡Injury risk：Low・Medium・Highの3パターン設定 Controlled laboratory study
  23. 23. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic  比較条件： Controlled laboratory study Kruskal-Wallis testとWilcoxon signed rank matched- pairs testで各条件間ACLと MCLのstrainに差があるかを検定 percentile KAM ATS ITR 備考 Baseline 2 0 33 KAMのみ調整 Moderate 68 0 33 High 99 0 33 Very high 200 0 33 Prefailure ― ― ― 各Cadaverで異なる Failure ― ― ―
  24. 24. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Controlled laboratory study 膝屈曲25°条件での膝外反モーメントが増加させることで、 ➡MCL strain ＜ ACL strain 可能性を示唆 しかし、ACL破綻が生じてもMCLのStrainは増強しなかった
  25. 25. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 目的： 生理学的に定義したジャンプ着地シュミレーションで ACLstratinと膝外転モーメント、脛骨前方せん断力、内 的脛骨回旋モーメントの関係性を検討すること Nathaniel A.Bates：AJSM2019
  26. 26. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic • 対象：19屍体膝 （テストプロトコル26施行で完遂した19/46） • cadaver(age, 39.1 ± 8.9 years; mass, 93.6 ± 22.5 kg; height, 175.9 ± 8.6 cm; 15 males, 4 females). • 方法： • アスリートの着地動作から以下データを抽出（前述の研 究と同様） 膝外反モーメントKAM・脛骨前方剪断力ATS・脛骨内旋 モーメントITR ➡Baseline・Low・Medium・High・Aggressive • 埋め込み型strain gaugesにてACL,MCL変位を測定 Controlled laboratory study
  27. 27. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic • 比較条件： Controlled laboratory study Kruskal-Wallis testとWilcoxon signed rank matched- pairs testで各条件間のACLと MCLのstrainに差があるかを検 定 "
  28. 28. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Controlled laboratory study KAM,ATS,ITR全ての要因にて strainが有意に増加 特にKAMのリスクをあげると strain増加
  29. 29. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Controlled laboratory study ACL strain peakとMCL strain peakに相関はなし 全ての要因でstrainは有意に増加 高リスクはpeak MCL strainを増加 平均MCL stratinはKAMのリスク増加で大 ATSとITRはリスク増加で変化なし
  30. 30. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Nathaniel A.Bates：OJSM2019 目的： IC前とIC後のACL・MCLの緊張を定量化し比較すること
  31. 31. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic • 方法：40屍体膝(20 male, 20 female; age ： 41.5 ± 8.3 years [mean ± SD];mass：85.8 ± 25.2 kg; height：173.4 ± 10.4 cm). • アスリートの着地動作から以下データを抽出（前述の研 究と同様） 膝外反モーメントKAM・脛骨前方剪断力ATS・脛骨内旋 モーメントITR ➡Baseline・Low・Moderate・High・Very high Descriptive laboratory study
  32. 32. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic • 実験設定： IC肢位は、25°屈曲位 Descriptive laboratory study
  33. 33. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic • Very highまで完遂できた19例 Descriptive laboratory study ACL着地後のStrainは条件差なし MCL着地後のStrainは条件差なし 負荷小さい場合➡着地後に大きな負荷 負荷大きい場合➡変化なし
  34. 34. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic • Moderateまで完遂できた33例 Descriptive laboratory study ACL着地後のStrainは条件差なし MCL着地後のStrainは条件差なし 負荷小さい場合は着地後により大きな負荷 負荷大きい場合は変化なし
  35. 35. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic • 相対的な傷害リスクのレベルに関係なく、ACL・MCLとも にIC後のひずみ応答は一貫 • IC前、傷害リスクのレベルに応じてACL・MCLのひずみ応 答は変化しており、リスクが高いほどひずみは大きくなった • ベースラインのひずみがACL4.0％、MCL1.0％ • ACLひずみ変化はIC前0.1～3.9％、IC後2.9～ 5.7％ • MCLではIC前0.0～3.0％、IC後0.9～1.3％であった Descriptive laboratory study 傷害リスクの高い動作 ➡着地前から靭帯のひずみは大きくなっている 着地前のバイオメカニクス解析が必要となる
  36. 36. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 回旋不安定性システマティック レビュー
  37. 37. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic • 目的：DMCL損傷における回転不安定性評価のための 臨床適用を作成すること • 方法：2016年8月までの論文を検索 • Key word • 4文献が対象（MCL損傷、antero-medial rotational laxity（AMRL）を含む論文 ） Sirisena D, Knee Surg Sports Traumatol Arthrosc, 2016
  38. 38. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 評価方法 Sirisena D, Knee Surg Sports Traumatol Arthrosc, 2016
  39. 39. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結果 • Mayret： 前方偏位と下腿外旋角度を計測（図2） 健常者10人 単独ACL10人 A,M複合10人 下腿外旋に有意差なし 最大外旋位での前方偏位はA,M複合で有意に大きい • Nordt： KT1000、下腿外旋機器（図4）を使用し、CTにて 角度を測定 単独ACL13人 A,M複合8人（両グループともOpe後） ニュートラル肢位、前方偏位肢位ともに単独ACLより も有意に外旋している Sirisena D, Knee Surg Sports Traumatol Arthrosc, 2016
  40. 40. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結果 • Kennedy： 下腿外旋機器を使用し内側移動量を測定 健常者110人 A,M複合42人 単独ACL11人 A,M複合で内側の移動量が大きかったが有意差はなし • Kunimura： 下腿外旋機器（図３）を使用し、移動量と角度を測定 健常者30人 単独ACL18人 A,M複合10人 A,M複合で移動量と角度ともに健常者と単独ACLと比べて 有意に増加 • DMCL損傷における簡易的なAMRLの測定ツールがない • また、MCL単独での評価をしている研究が少ないため、 複合損傷の研究になってしまっている。 • 統一された評価方法がないため、各研究ごとの比較ができない ⇒このシステマティックレビューでは、DMCL損傷とAMRLの臨床的な情 報の不足を強調している。 • しかし、単独ACL損傷よりも外旋角度や前方偏位量が多いため、 MCLが原因になっている可能性は高い Sirisena D, Knee Surg Sports Traumatol Arthrosc, 2016
  41. 41. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 膝関節安定性におけるハムスト リングス・鵞足筋群の役割
  42. 42. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic • 目的： MCLの機能不全の膝におけるハムストリングスの膝の安定 性への効果について検証する • 方法： 10体のCadver膝（平均61.2歳）を使用。測定機器を用いて、 0～90°の角度で５N.mと10N.mの外反モーメントを加えて 測定。 膝関節ラインからそれぞれ20cmまでを使用。 ハムストリングス周囲の軟部組織は残存させた。 Herbort, The American Journal of Sports Medicine, 2016
  43. 43. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 条件 • 無牽引グループ ⇒ I-idle group • 半腱様筋200N牽引グループ ⇒ I-ST group • 半腱様筋200牽引+薄筋80N牽引 ⇒ I-STGT group • MCL損傷+無牽引グループ ⇒ D-idle group • MCL損傷+半腱様筋200N牽引グループ ⇒ D-ST group • MCL損傷+半腱様筋200牽引+薄筋80N牽引 ⇒ D-STGT group Herbort, The American Journal of Sports Medicine, 2016
  44. 44. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 測定の流れ 無牽引グループ 半腱様筋牽引 半腱様筋牽引+ 薄筋牽引 MCL切除 MCL切除+無牽引 MCL切除+ 半腱様筋牽引 MCL切除+ 半腱様筋牽引+ 薄筋牽引 測定は、各グループごと５N.m、 10N.mの順に外反モーメント負荷 をかけて、3回実施 Herbort, The American Journal of Sports Medicine, 2016
  45. 45. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Herbort, The American Journal of Sports Medicine, 2016
  46. 46. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結果 • MCL切除+半腱様筋牽引の外反角度の値は、無牽引（I-idle group）と比較して、有意差がないところまで減少 • MCL切除+半腱様筋・薄筋牽引の外反角度は、無牽引（I- idle group）と比較して、有意差がないところまで減少 膝伸展位に近い状態では、半腱様筋および薄筋が 内側不安定性対して効果的である可能性あり。 ⇒伸展位に近い状態では、半腱様筋および薄筋がMCLの走行に類維 持しているためだと考えられる。 ⇒MCL損傷をしている場合、移植腱選択の際に注意する必要あり。 ※深屈曲位では、半腱様筋および薄筋の安定性は有意差なし リハビリにおいても、MCL損傷がある場合、 内側ハムストリングスの強化はMustで行っていく必要がある。 Herbort, The American Journal of Sports Medicine, 2016
  47. 47. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic • 目的：部分的なMCL損傷を伴うACL断裂の設定における 膝の安定性にハムストリングス自家移植腱が影響するか どうかを調査 • 方法：12体のCadver膝を4つの状態にして検討 ①ACL/MCL intact（I） ②ACL deficient/MCL intact（D） ③ACL deficient/Partial MCL injury（DD） ④ACL reconstruction/ Partial MCL injury（R） Kremen, The American Journal of Sports Medicine, 2018
  48. 48. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 方法 • 四頭筋 200N、G/ST 40N SM/BF 80N SR 20Nでそれぞれ牽引 • 0、30、60、90°の膝角度で、 前方100N.m 外反10N.m 内反10N.m 外旋5N.m 内旋５N.m をそれぞれ負荷 • 各条件で、G/ST採取の影響を定量化し、SRだけで膝を 十分に安定できるかどうかを検討 • 以下、荷重条件 （A）G/ST牽引あり、SR牽引なし （B）G/ST、SRとも牽引あり （C）G/ST、SRとも牽引なし （D）G/ST牽引なし、SR牽引あり Kremen, The American Journal of Sports Medicine, 2018
  49. 49. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 測定機器および測定の流れ Kremen, The American Journal of Sports Medicine, 2018
  50. 50. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結果 前方 Kremen, The American Journal of Sports Medicine, 2018
  51. 51. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結果 前方 • ACL切除により、膝完全伸展で有意に前方移動距離が増加 • G/STまたはSR牽引ありでは、0°を除くすべての角度で前 方移動を制限し、30°では、Iグループと近い値まで減少 • MCL損傷では、前方移動距離は増加するものの有意差なし • ACL再建では、前方移動は制限され、有意差なし • ACL再建では、全ての角度で牽引による有意差なし G/STまたはSRが前方移動を制限している可能性あり この結果では、MCL損傷は前方移動に有意に関与しない Kremen, The American Journal of Sports Medicine, 2018
  52. 52. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結果 内旋 Kremen, The American Journal of Sports Medicine, 2018
  53. 53. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結果 内旋 • IBが最も安定（靱帯損傷なし+G/ST、SR牽引あり） ⇒IBと比較すると、すべての条件で安定性低下 • ACL損傷+MCL損傷の状態がIBと比較し最も不安定 SRが内旋移動量を制限している可能性あり Kremen, The American Journal of Sports Medicine, 2018
  54. 54. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結果 外旋 Kremen, The American Journal of Sports Medicine, 2018
  55. 55. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結果 外旋 G/STが外旋移動量を制限している可能性あり Kremen, The American Journal of Sports Medicine, 2018
  56. 56. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結果 外反 Kremen, The American Journal of Sports Medicine, 2018
  57. 57. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結果 外反 • ACL切除のみの条件では有意差なし（Ia VS Da） • ACL切除+MCL損傷（DD）では、どの条件でも 外反角度が有意に増加 Rにおいて、G/ST牽引なしの条件（Rc）が最もIa条件 と比較し、有意差あり ⇒G/STの収縮が外反制動として機能している可能性 Kremen, The American Journal of Sports Medicine, 2018
  58. 58. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結論 • ACLR+MCL損傷条件（R）において、G/STグラ フト採取の条件（G/ST牽引なし）では、前方移 動距離は有意に増加しなかったが、外反角度は増 加した。 ⇒しかし、臨床的に有意かどうかは不明ため、 G/STが外反制動を関与するかどうかは慎重に 議論する必要あり • SRの筋膜繊維はMCLの線維に類似しており、 MCLの動的安定化装置としての役割がある可能性 ⇒さらなる研究が必要だが、手術においては、 できるだけSR筋膜を修復する必要がある。 A,M同時損傷の場合は、SR筋膜およびGの保護が できるST graftの『‘‘all-inside’’ techniques』が ACL移植腱への外反ストレスを減少させる 可能性が高い 内側の動的な安定性には、G/STが大きく関与する 可能性が高いため、MCL損傷を含む膝疾患の場合は、 G/STの機能的な向上を図る必要がある！？ Kremen, The American Journal of Sports Medicine, 2018
  59. 59. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic おまけ ①ACLにMCLを合併している場合治療した方がよいのか？ ②MRI所見「Stener－like lesion」
  60. 60. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Increased risk of ACL revision with non- surgical treatment of a concomitant medial collateral ligament injury: a study on 19,457 patients from the Swedish National Knee Ligament Registry [目的] ACL+MCL/LCL損傷膝に対して、側副靭帯損傷合併の 有無と治療法の違いがACL revision Riskと 患者報告膝機能に影響するかを調査 Eleonor, Springer,2019
  61. 61. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 方法 ・2000年1月1日～2016年12月31日までの間に ACLRを行った15歳以上を対象 ・側副靭帯損傷の有無、側副靭帯に対する 治療法(非外科的治療、縫合術、再建術)別に 7グループに層別化 Outcome ・ACL revision Risk ・KOOS4：ACLRの2年後に聴取 Design：Cohort study
  62. 62. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結果：計19,457人が選択基準を満たした。 • Isolated ACL(n=18490) • ACL+ non surgically treated MCL(657) • ACL+ MCL suture repair(52) • ACL+ MCL reconstruction(84) • ACL+ non surgically treated LCL(124) • ACL+ LCL suture repair(15) • ACL+ LCL reconstruction(35)
  63. 63. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結果： ACL revision risk ・ACL単独損傷 vs ACL+MCL非外科的治療 ACL単独の方がrevisionのリスクが有意に減少。 ・MCL縫合術、再建術は症例数が少ないため分析不可。 ・ACL単独損傷 vs ACL+LCL：どの治療でも差なし。 ・LCL治療間の比較は症例数が少ないため分析不可。
  64. 64. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結果：KOOS4(MCL) ・ACL単独群と比較して全群で大幅に劣るスコアを示した。 ・治療別：縫合術が最大の差を示した。 ・項目別：全群でSports/recが最大の差を示した。
  65. 65. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結果：KOOS4(LCL) ・ACLR単独損傷と比較すると非外科的治療では スコアが有意に低下した。 ・縫合術、再建術は症例数少ないため分析不可。
  66. 66. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結論 ・ACLR+MCL非外科的治療は ACL revision Riskを高める可能性がある。 ・そのため臨床医はMCLの外科的治療の必要性を 十分に考慮する必要がある。 ・ただしMCL損傷の外科的治療は、 2年後のKOOSの悪化と関連していた。 ・ACLR+LCLに関しては、ACL revision Riskに 影響を与えない。
  67. 67. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Tears in the distal superficial medial collateral ligament: the wave sign and other associated MRI findings [目的] superficial medial collateral ligament(sMCL)の Stener-Like LesionsのMRIの特徴を報告すること。 [Design] retrospective query Erin F. Alaia1American Roentgen Ray Society,2019
  68. 68. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Stener-Like Lesions(以下SLL) ・母指で提唱されているものと類似。 ・grade3のMCL損傷のうち、sMCL遠位断端が 鵞足の表層に移動した損傷のこと。 鵞足 正常 distal sMCL tear (grade3) SLL https://www.orthopaedi c-surgery.org/疾患別診 療の ポイント-1/stener-lesion/ ｓMCL Schweitzer,1995
  69. 69. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 方法：以下の2つの方法でSLLを特定。 ①Imaging database 2010年1月～2017年4月にMRIを実施した 69,026膝のうち、完全断裂、完全断裂に 近いMCL損傷と診断されたもの ②review of the case files Schweitzerの定義に従って以下を読影 ・損傷部位（femoral, mid-substance, tibial） ・SLLの存在と関連する靭帯損傷の有無。
  70. 70. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic 結果：遠位損傷20膝中、SLL18例 [損傷部位] 遠位(脛骨付着部)損傷:13例、複合損傷:5例 [靭帯損傷] 18例のうち14例（78％）が膝多靭帯損傷と関連 12例(67%)：3～4靭帯、2例(11%)：2靭帯 Grade3 sMCL（65 膝） imaging database（59 膝） review of the case files （6膝） 近位損傷 45（76％） ー 遠位損傷 11（19％） 5件（83％） 複合損傷 3（5％） 1件（17％） 遠位損傷20膝 Stener-Like Lesions borderline lesions 逆Segond骨 折 大腿骨 コンパートメント 症例数 12例(60％) 6例（30％) 1例(5%) 1例(5%)
  71. 71. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic SLL MRI所見 sMCLは常に、脛骨大腿関節線の数cm遠位で 鵞足の表層に位置していた。 SLL with 27-year-old womanNon SLL with 30-year-old woman sMCL 縫工筋 薄筋 半腱様筋
  72. 72. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic Tears in the distal superficial medial collateral ligament: the wave sign and other associated MRI findings [目的] Distal sMCL tears のMRI特性を分析し、 SLLの症例の顕著な特徴を探ること Robert D. Boutin, SCIENTIFIC ARTICLE , 2019
  73. 73. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic SLL MRI 所見
  74. 74. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic SLL MRI所見：Wave sign ・繊維が蛇行した形態を呈しているものを Wave signと定義。 ・Wave sign：SLLの有無で有意差なし SLL18/20(90％) vs Non SLL21/31(68％) ,(p <0.10) 48-year-old woman with SLL、黒矢印：縫工筋、白矢印：遠位sMCL
  75. 75. Mejiro Orthopedics and Internal Medicine Clinic まとめ • MCL損傷に関する報告限られている • 多くは接触で生じている • Landing動作実験➡負荷は大きくはないか？ • ACLと合併した場合、手術しても成績不良な可 能性 • 内側不安定性を有する場合、機能的な安定性を 獲得するためにハムストリングス・鵞足筋群の 機能改善は有効な可能性

