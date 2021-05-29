Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. NOTE-05 Topic: Network Cable Type & Specification. Course Code: CSE-317 Course Title: Computer Networks Theory Submitted To Pranab Bandhu Nath Senior Lecturer, Department of CSE City University Submitted By Md.Mejbah Uddin Rafi BSc in CSE (Day) Batch: 49th (B) ID: 1834902584
  2. 2. Three Major Types Of Network Cables Used In Communication Systems; ⦁ Fiber Optic Cable ⦁ Twisted Pair Cable ⦁ Coaxial Cable Fiber Optic Cable: A fiber-optic cable, also known as an optical-fiber cable, is an assembly similar to an electrical cable, but containing one or more optical fibers that are used to carry light. The optical fiber elements are typically individually coated with plastic layers and contained in a protective tube suitable for the environment where the cable is used. Different types of cable[1] are used for different applications, for example, long distance telecommunication, or providing a high-speed data connection between different parts of a building. There are three types of fiber optic cable commonly used: single mode, multimode and plastic optical fiber (POF) Single Mode cable is a single stand (most applications use 2 fibers) of glass fiber with a diameter of 8.3 to 10 microns that has one mode of transmission. Single Mode Fiber with a relatively narrow diameter, through which only one mode will propagate typically 1310 or 1550nm. Carries higher bandwidth than multimode fiber, but requires a light source with a narrow spectral width. Synonyms mono- mode optical fiber, single-mode fiber, single-mode optical waveguide, uni-mode fiber.
  3. 3. Multi-Mode cable has a little bit bigger diameter, with a common diameters in the 50-to-100 micron range for the light carry component (in the US the most common size is 62.5um). Most applications in which Multi-mode fiber is used, 2 fibers are used (WDM is not normally used on multi-mode fiber). POF is a newer plastic-based cable which promises performance similar to glass cable on very short runs, but at a lower cost. Transparent glass or plastic fibers which allow light to be guided from one end to the other with minimal loss. Twisted pair cable A twisted pair cable is a type of cable made by putting two separate insulated wires together in a twisted pattern and running them parallel to each other. This type of cable is widely used in different kinds of data and voice infrastructures. There are two main types of twisted pair cables; • unshielded twisted pair (UTP) • shielded twisted pair (STP) (UTP) Unshielded twisted pair (UTP) is a ubiquitous type of copper cabling used in telephone wiring and local area networks (LANs). There are five types of UTP cables -- identified with the prefix CAT, as in category -- each supporting a different amount of bandwidth. (STP) Shielded twisted pair is a special kind of copper telephone wiring used in some business installations. An outer covering or shield is
  4. 4. added to the ordinary twisted pair telephone wires; the shield functions as a ground. Comparison Chart BASIS FOR COMPARISON UTP STP Basic UTP (Unshielded twisted pair) is a cable with wires that are twisted together. STP (Shielded twisted pair) is a twisted pair cable enclosed in foil or mesh shield. Noise and crosstalk generation High comparatively. Less susceptible to noise and crosstalk. Ease of handling Easily installed as cables are smaller, lighter, and flexible. Installation of cables is difficult comparatively. Cost Cheaper and does not require much maintenance. Moderately expensive. Coaxial Cable Coaxial cable is commonly used by cable operators, telephone companies, and internet providers around the world to convey data, video, and voice communications to customers. It has also been used extensively within homes.
  5. 5. • It has been around for a long time as a technology (since the early 20th century) and has many singular advantages for reliable, accurate transmission. • It also has limitations that will cause it to be replaced in some cases by fiber optic cable, category cable or, sometimes, by wireless signals. RJ-45 pinout A RJ45 connector is a modular 8 position, 8 pin connector used for terminating Cat5e or Cat6 twisted pair cable. A pinout is a specific arrangement of wires that dictate how the connector is terminated. There are multiple pinouts for RJ45 connectors including straight through (T568A or T568B), crossover, rolled, T1, and loopback. Straight through is the most common type of cable and is used for connecting your computer to your network. The other pinouts are for specialty cables that are used for unique network applications. Difference Between Twisted pair cable, Co-axial cable and Optical fiber cable Characteristics Twisted pair cable Co-axial cable Optical fiber cable Signal transmission Takes place in the electrical form over the metallic Takes place in the electrical form over the inner conductor of cable. Takes place in an optical form over a glass fiber.
  6. 6. conducting wires. External magnetic field Affected due to external magnetic field. External magnetic field is less affected External magnetic field is not affected. Cause of power Power loss due to conduction and radiation. Power loss due to conduction. power loss due to absorption, scattering and bending. Bandwidth Twisted pair cable has low bandwidth. Co-axial cable has moderately high bandwidth. Optical fiber cable has very high bandwidth. Electromagnet ic interference(E MI) EMI can take place. EMI is reduced to shielding. EMI is not present. Installation Easy installation. Fairy easy installation. Difficult to install. Reference: 1. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fiber-optic_cable 2. https://www.arcelect.com/fibercable.htm#:~:text=There%20are%20th ree%20types%20of,the%20other%20with%20minimal%20loss. 3. https://www.techopedia.com/definition/13433/twisted-pair-cable 4. https://www.ppc-online.com/blog/what-is-coaxial-cable-and-how- is-it-used
  7. 7. 5. https://techdifferences.com/difference-between-utp-and-stp- cables.html#:~:text=The%20basic%20difference%20between%20UT P,the%20cable%20against%20electromagnetic%20interference. 6. https://www.geeksforgeeks.org/difference-between-twisted-pair- cable-co-axial-cable-and-optical-fiber-cable/ 7. https://www.showmecables.com/blog/post/rj45-pinout

