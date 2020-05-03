Helado. tecnologia de alimentos 4

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Helado CUNSUROC-USAC Técnico en Procesamiento de Alimentos Tecnología de Alimentos 4 Elaborado por: Meillyn Rocio Hernánde...
Años a.c Siglo XV Siglo XVII Marco Polo en su famoso viaje al oriente trajo una bebida compuesta por zumos de frutas y el ...
Evolución de los sistemas utilizados en la elaboración de helados  Los árabes utilizaron vasijas con el zumo de frutas de...
Qué es El helado es un producto obtenido por congelación, previamente mezclado con agitación para la incorporación de aire...
De acuerdo a su composición  Helado duro  Helado suave o blando  Helado de leche  Sherbet  Helado de agua
VALOR NUTRITIVO La composición y valor nutritivo de los helados pueden presentar los siguientes valores promedios: HIDRATO...
SALES MINERALES Calcio Fosforo Magnesio Hierro Cloro Sodio Potasio 80 – 138 mg/100 g 45 – 150 mg/100 g 10 – 20 mg/100 g 0,...
VITAMINAS A B1 B2 B3 C D E 0,02 – 0,13 mg/100 g 0,02 – 0,07 mg/100 g 0,17 – 0,23 mg/100 g 0,05 – 0,1 mg/100 g 0,9 - 18,0 m...
Para el cálculo del valor calórico de un helado es necesario conocer: Los helados están compuestos por azúcares, leche, cr...
VALORES CALORICOS FISIOLOGICOS Grasas 9 cal/g Hidratos de Carbono 4 cal/g Proteínas 4 cal/g
Ingredientes básicos de los helados  Leche y derivados lácteos  Grasas comestibles  Huevos y sus derivados  Azúcares a...
 Sal común, para realzar el sabor y mejorar la textura  La canela, utilizada como aromatizante para ciertos tipos de hel...
composición media en % de algunos de los ingredientes más utilizados
En la elaboracion de helados, los aditivos se utilizan para:  Economizar  Conservar  Mejorar la calidad
 Aditivos capaces de modificar las características organolépticas tales como Colorantes Agentes aromáticos, resaltadores ...
 Aditivos que mejoran el aspecto físico del alimento como Estabilizantes, Emulsionantes, Espesantes, Gelificantes, Humect...
PROCESOS DE LA ELABORACION El equipo mínimo necesario para elaboración de base para helado y helado es:  Mezclador de Bat...
 Tanque de maduración  Batidora de helado o máquina para helado  Cuartos de congelación  Camiones de distribución El e...
 Los ingredientes se mezclan en los tanques provistos de agitadores.  El orden en el que se adicionan los ingredientes e...
 La grasa puede ser adicionada preferentemente a 50 a 60°C o bien fundirse por separado y en este caso adicionarle en for...
Para seleccionar el sistema de calentamiento se deberá tomar en cuenta:  La calidad de la leche cruda si se llega utiliza...
Es el proceso básico en la formación de la estructura del helado y con él se persigue:  Obtener un glóbulo graso de tamañ...
Una vez homogenizada la mezcla se enfría de 2 - 4°C para permitir su maduración para poder lograr:  Cristalización de las...
Los cambios físicos de la maduración afectarán las propiedades de la mezcla y del helado de la siguiente forma:  Mejorará...
 El congelamiento y batido de la mezcla se efectuarán para transformarla de un estado líquido a un estado semisólido.  D...
 El congelamiento rápido del helado es básico para obtener un helado cremoso debido a que se forman cristales de hielo má...
Una vez salido del freezer y envasado, el helado debe estabilizarse procediendo al congelamiento, con el objetivo de endur...
La rapidez con la cual se logre llegar a la temperatura de almacenamiento es importante ya que, al efectuarse de forma ráp...
Proteínas lácteas  Leche en polvo  Caseinatos  Suero de leche Azucares Emulsionantes Estabilizantes Grasa (butírica y/o...
E., Di Bartolo. Guía de elaboración de helados (2005). obtenido de: https://es.scribd.com/document/169578158/Guia-Para-La-...
  1. 1. Helado CUNSUROC-USAC Técnico en Procesamiento de Alimentos Tecnología de Alimentos 4 Elaborado por: Meillyn Rocio Hernández Maldonado 201841399
  2. 2. Años a.c Siglo XV Siglo XVII Marco Polo en su famoso viaje al oriente trajo una bebida compuesta por zumos de frutas y el agregado de hielo picado o nieve Renace el helado gracias a la difusión de un artista Bernardo Buontalenti en Europa En Silica se introducen nueas novedades adicionando: azucar, aromas, huevo , nieve y sal para prolongar su vida vida util Siglo XIX El helado llega a los EE.UU., siendo uno de los países de mayor consumo mundial. 1950 Jacob Fussell comenzó la fabricación industrial de helados.
  3. 3. Evolución de los sistemas utilizados en la elaboración de helados  Los árabes utilizaron vasijas con el zumo de frutas dentro de otra, que contenía el hielo picado. Se agitaba el zumo hasta que comenzaba la congelación.  En el siglo XVIII la agitación manual se reemplaza por otra mecánica.  A finales del siglo XIX se comienza a pasteurizar el helado.  A principios del siglo XIX se empiezan a homogeneizar los helados con máquinas a presión inventadas en Francia.  En el año 1913, se inventa en Estados Unidos la primera fabricadora continua de helado.  la gran evolución en la elaboración de los helados fue la aparición de los modernos equipos de frío, que además de asegurar la producción permite una óptima conservación y distribución.
  4. 4. Qué es El helado es un producto obtenido por congelación, previamente mezclado con agitación para la incorporación de aire y uniformidad en la textura, de una mezcla compuesta de productos lácteos, grasa, edulcorantes o sustitutos de edulcorantes, huevo, saborizantes, acidulantes, estabilizadores y emulsivos de acuerdo por la legislación de la localidad
  5. 5. De acuerdo a su composición  Helado duro  Helado suave o blando  Helado de leche  Sherbet  Helado de agua
  6. 6. VALOR NUTRITIVO La composición y valor nutritivo de los helados pueden presentar los siguientes valores promedios: HIDRATOS DE CARBONO GRASAS PROTEINAS AGUA 13 – 22 % 2 – 14 % 1 - 6 % 50 – 78 %
  7. 7. SALES MINERALES Calcio Fosforo Magnesio Hierro Cloro Sodio Potasio 80 – 138 mg/100 g 45 – 150 mg/100 g 10 – 20 mg/100 g 0,05 – 2 mg/100 g 0,05 – 2 mg/100 g 50 – 180 mg/100 g 60 – 175 mg/100 g
  8. 8. VITAMINAS A B1 B2 B3 C D E 0,02 – 0,13 mg/100 g 0,02 – 0,07 mg/100 g 0,17 – 0,23 mg/100 g 0,05 – 0,1 mg/100 g 0,9 - 18,0 mg/100 g 0,0001 – 0,0005 mg/100 g 0,05 – 0,7 mg/100
  9. 9. Para el cálculo del valor calórico de un helado es necesario conocer: Los helados están compuestos por azúcares, leche, crema de leche, chocolate, etc. Según la composición será su valor calórico.  Ingredientes y cantidades de los componentes que forman parte de la mezcla.  Composición de los ingredientes en porcentaje de proteínas, grasas, vitaminas, etc.  Overrun del helado (aire incorporado).
  10. 10. VALORES CALORICOS FISIOLOGICOS Grasas 9 cal/g Hidratos de Carbono 4 cal/g Proteínas 4 cal/g
  11. 11. Ingredientes básicos de los helados  Leche y derivados lácteos  Grasas comestibles  Huevos y sus derivados  Azúcares alimenticios y miel  Chocolate, café, cacao, vainilla, cereales, etc.  Frutas y sus derivados, zumos de frutas naturales y concentrados, etc.  Almendras, avellanas, nueces, turrones, frutos secos, etc.  Bebidas alcohólicas  Proteínas de origen vegetal  Agua potable
  12. 12.  Sal común, para realzar el sabor y mejorar la textura  La canela, utilizada como aromatizante para ciertos tipos de helados  Otras especies como nuez moscada, clavo de olor, etc., también utilizados como aromatizantes.
  13. 13. composición media en % de algunos de los ingredientes más utilizados
  14. 14. En la elaboracion de helados, los aditivos se utilizan para:  Economizar  Conservar  Mejorar la calidad
  15. 15.  Aditivos capaces de modificar las características organolépticas tales como Colorantes Agentes aromáticos, resaltadores de sabor, edulcorantes artificiales, etc.
  16. 16.  Aditivos que mejoran el aspecto físico del alimento como Estabilizantes, Emulsionantes, Espesantes, Gelificantes, Humectantes, etc.  Aditivos que evitan el deterioro químico como Conservantes, Antioxidantes, etc.  Aditivos como mejoradores de las propiedades del alimento como reguladores de pH.
  17. 17. PROCESOS DE LA ELABORACION El equipo mínimo necesario para elaboración de base para helado y helado es:  Mezclador de Batch o pasteurizador lento  Pasteurizador HTST  Homogenizador  Enfriador (cortina, tubos o placas de enfriamiento si no se contara con el parteurizador HTST)
  18. 18.  Tanque de maduración  Batidora de helado o máquina para helado  Cuartos de congelación  Camiones de distribución El equipo mínimo necesario para elaboración de base para helado y helado es:
  19. 19.  Los ingredientes se mezclan en los tanques provistos de agitadores.  El orden en el que se adicionan los ingredientes está determinado por la temperatura y la solubilidad.  Generalmente se recomienda hidratar la leche y/o suero en polvo, azúcar, glucosa anhidra.
  20. 20.  La grasa puede ser adicionada preferentemente a 50 a 60°C o bien fundirse por separado y en este caso adicionarle en forma directa el emulsivo.  Es recomendable establecer un circuito de circulación manteniendo esta operación de 10 a 15 minutos, esto es con el objetivo de garantizar la total disolución de los ingredientes.  Esta etapa es tan importante como el congelamiento, ya que muchos problemas de manufactura y defectos de producto final resultan por errores cometidos en el procesamiento
  21. 21. Para seleccionar el sistema de calentamiento se deberá tomar en cuenta:  La calidad de la leche cruda si se llega utilizar  Objetivo final del proceso, si se pretende eliminar totalmente los gérmenes en este caso se elige una esterilización.  O bien una reducción del contenido microbiano para ello con una pasteurizadora en batch o HTST será suficiente o el tipo de producto que se desea elaborar.
  22. 22. Es el proceso básico en la formación de la estructura del helado y con él se persigue:  Obtener un glóbulo graso de tamaño uniforme en la emulsión  Distribuir los emulsificantes y proteínas de la leche en la superficie de glóbulo de grasa.  Mejorar el batido en la incorporación de aire (celdas de aire más pequeñas y uniformes)  Producir una textura suave y mejorar el derretimiento.
  23. 23. Una vez homogenizada la mezcla se enfría de 2 - 4°C para permitir su maduración para poder lograr:  Cristalización de las grasas.  Absorber parcialmente el agua libre como agua de hidratación por las proteínas y estabilizadores.  Desorción de la proteína de la superficie del glóbulo de grasa.
  24. 24. Los cambios físicos de la maduración afectarán las propiedades de la mezcla y del helado de la siguiente forma:  Mejorará la facilidad de batido durante esta etapa.  Controlará el escurrido durante el batido confiriendo una temperatura de consumo agradable.  Mejorará la resistencia al choque térmico.  Se obtendrá un helado con derretimiento uniforme
  25. 25.  El congelamiento y batido de la mezcla se efectuarán para transformarla de un estado líquido a un estado semisólido.  Durante este proceso la formación final de la estructura toma lugar, se incorpora el aire en forma de diminutas celdas y parte de los glóbulos de grasa sufren una ruptura de sus paredes por la acción mecánica
  26. 26.  El congelamiento rápido del helado es básico para obtener un helado cremoso debido a que se forman cristales de hielo más pequeños.  Un freezer continuo congelará y sacará el helado en segundos, un freezer por batch o lote puede tardar hasta 15 minutos dependiendo de las variables tanto mecánicas como de la mezcla.
  27. 27. Una vez salido del freezer y envasado, el helado debe estabilizarse procediendo al congelamiento, con el objetivo de endurecer y cristalizar la mayor parte del agua que aún permanece en estado liquido para lograr el endurecimiento del mismo.
  28. 28. La rapidez con la cual se logre llegar a la temperatura de almacenamiento es importante ya que, al efectuarse de forma rápida, los cristales de hielo serán mas pequeños y por ende, la textura del helado será agradable. Se recomiendo almacenar el helado -35 a -45°C.
  29. 29. Proteínas lácteas  Leche en polvo  Caseinatos  Suero de leche Azucares Emulsionantes Estabilizantes Grasa (butírica y/o vegetal) Agua Mezclado de ingredientes Homogenización 60°C por 5 min Pasteurización 70°C por 24 h Maduración de la Mezcla 4 °C por 24 h Batido -2°C por 20 min Congelación -18 a -30°C por 24 h DIAGRAMA DE FLUJO DE LA ELABORACIÓN DE HELADO
  30. 30. E., Di Bartolo. Guía de elaboración de helados (2005). obtenido de: https://es.scribd.com/document/169578158/Guia-Para-La- Elaboracion-d-Helados CILD. Guía de Elaboración de helados (2014). obtenido de: https://es.slideshare.net/CILD-FIAL/helado-pdf

