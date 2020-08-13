Elektrik Makinaları Ders Notum - Mehmet Tosuner - www.kumanda.org

Successfully reported this slideshow.
OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ
  1. 1. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 1 Elektrik : Maddenin en küçük yapıtaşına atom denir. Atom, merkezindeki proton ve bu merkez etrafında yörüngelerinde dönen elektronlardan oluşmuştur. Normal koşullarda atomlardaki proton ve elektron sayıları eşittir yani nötrdür. Eğer bir atom elektron kaybederse + (artı) yüklü, elektron kazanırsa - (eksi) yüklü hale geçer. (+) Yüklü atomlar elektron almaya, (-) yüklü atomlar ise elektron eksiltmeye çalışırlar. Bu durumda (-) yüklü atomlardan (+) yüklü atomlara elektron geçişi olur. Çok sayıdaki elektron akışı elektrik akımını meydana getirir. Elektron akışını sağlayabilmek için atomların elektron kaybetmesini (veya kazanmasını) sağlayan kuvvete ise elektrik gerilimi denir. Bir atom üzerine uygulanan ısı, ışık veya basınç etkisi ile elektron kaybedebilir veya kazanabilir. Fakat bu elektron geçişleri az sayıda olması, düzenli ve tek yöne olmaması nedeni ile elektrik akımı şeklinde olmaz. Çok sayıdaki elektron dinamolar ve alternatörler konusunda görüleceği gibi manyetik alan kuvveti ile elektrik akımı şeklinde hareket ettirilebilir. Elektrik akım şiddeti birimi “AMPER” dir ve katları biner biner büyür veya küçülür. 1 Mega Amper (MA) = 1 000 000 Amper (A) 1 Kilo Amper (KA) = 1 000 Amper (A) 1 000 Mili Amper (mA) = 1 Amper (A) 1 000 000 Mikro Amper (μA) = 1 Amper (A) Direnç : Elektrik akımına karşı gösterilen zorluğa direnç denir. Elektrik akımına karşı zorluk nasıl olur? Elektronlar çekirdek etrafında yörüngeler Halinde dönerler yörünge sayısı arttıkça son yörüngedeki elektronun çekim gücü azalır ayrıca son yörüngede dolaşan elektron sayısı azaldıkça da atomun bu elektronu verme veya bu yörüngeye elektron alma eğilimi artar. İşte iletken maddelerin içerisinden aynı miktarda akım geçirmek için uygulanan kuvvet (gerilim) Örneğin, Krom gibi bazı metallerde fazla olması gerekirken Bakır gibi metallerde daha az olabilir. Atom yapılarından dolayı elektron geçişi zor olan Malzemelerin direnci yüksek elektron geçişi kolay olanların ise direnci düşüktür.
  2. 2. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 2 Ohm Kanunu : Elektrik enerjisinin elde edilmesi : Elektrik enerjisi her ne kadar aküler ve güneş pilleri gibi kaynaklardan doğru akım Olarak elde edilebilse de dünya üzerinde kullandığımız enerjiyi karşılamada bu kaynaklar yetersiz kalmaktadır. Kullandığımız elektrik enerjisinin büyük bir bölümü sudan elde edilir. Suyun, barajlarda biriktirilerek seviye farkı (su düşüşü) ile hidroelektrik santraller, ısıtılıp buhar haline getirilerek termik santraller, enerji dönüşümünü sağlarlar. Bunların dışında yenilenebilir enerji kaynağı olan rüzgar santralleri de güncel üretim şeklidir. Barajlarda temel prensip bir jenaratörün döndürülmesi sureti ile alternatif akım elde etmeye dayanır. Hidro elektrik santrallerinde, seviyesi baraj gövdesi ile yükseltilen su borular yardımıyla düşük seviyelere tahliye edilir ve suyun hareket enerjisi ile Jenaratör döndürülür. Termik ve nükleer santrallerde ise ısıtılarak buhar haline Getirilen suyun basınç ve hareket enerjisi ile jenaratörler döndürülür. 1-pervane 2-pervane göbeği 3-alternatör yuvası 4-ana yatak 5-rotor mili 6-dişli kutusu 7-güvenlik freni 8-alternatör kavraması 9-alternatör 10-havalandırma-soğutma sistemi 11-havalandırma sensörü 12-alternatör kontrol ünitesi 13-hidrolik sistem 14-yön dönderme sistemi 15-ön dönderme dişlisi 16-alyernatör yuvakapağı 17-kule
  3. 3. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 3 Manyetizma : Sabit mıknatıslar doğal ve yapay olmak üzere iki çeşittir. Doğal mıknatıslar magnet adı verilen bir cevher olup yer altından çıkarılırlar. Yapay mıknatıslar ise mıknatıs olmadıkları halde nikel, demir ve kobalt gibi bazı metallerin manyetikleştirilmesi ile oluşurlar. Doğal mıknatısların rengi siyah olup kırılganlığından dolayı işlenmesi oldukça zordur. Mıknatıslarda N ve S isimleri verilen 2 kutup bulunur ve N kutbundan S kutbuna Doğru bir kuvvet çizgisi oluşur. Bu manyetik alan içerisine giren demir (veya Mıknatıslanma özelliği olan) metaller mıknatıs tarafından çekilirler. Mıknatıslarda aynı adlı kutuplar birbirlerini iterken farklı adlı kutuplar birbirlerini çekerler . . N ve S isimleri sabit mıknatıslar havada asılı kaldıkları zaman yerin manyetik özelliğinden dolayı kuzey ve güney doğrultusuna dönmelerinden dolayı verilmiştir. Elektronlar hem çekirdeğin hemde kendilerinin etrafında dönmektedir. - (eksi) yükünden dolayı elektronlarda elektriksel çekim ve kendi etrafında dönüşlerinden dolayı da manyetik çekim meydana gelmektedir. Manyetik maddelerin atomlarında dönen elektronların manyetik çekimleri bütün elektronlarda birbirlerini takviye edici yönde olduklarından bu maddeler manyetik veya mıknatıslanma özelliğine sahiptirler. . elektriksel çekim manyetik çekim elektriksel ve manyetik çekim beraber
  4. 4. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 4 Elektro manyetizma : Eğer bir iletkenin içerisinden elektrik akımı geçirilecek olursa bu iletkenin etrafında Bir manyetik alanın oluştuğu görülür. Bu manyetik alanın yönü sağ el yöntemi ile Bulunur. Sağ elin baş parmağı iletkenden geçen akım yönünde tutulup iletken Kavrandığında diğer parmaklar manyetik alan yönünü gösterirler. Aslında manyetik alan yönünden çok varlığı ve iletkenden geçen akım şiddeti ile doğru orantılı bir şekilde değiştiği unutulmaması gereken noktalardır Kesiti verilmiş bir iletkende eğer akım sizden sayfa düzlemine doğru gidiyorsa “+” artı (okun arkadan görünüşü) sayfa düzleminden size doğru ise “.” nokta (okun önden görünüşü) şeklinde gösterilir. Tek bir iletkenin içerisinden geçen akımın oluşturduğu manyetik alan çok büyük değerde değildir. Manyetik alanının şiddetini arttırabilmek için ya iletkenden geçen akımın değerini büyütmemiz gerekir ki buda çok büyük akım değerlerinin elde edilmesi ve taşınması zor olduğu için pratikte mümkün değildir. Yada küçük akımlarda iletken sayısını arttırmamız gerekecektir. İletken sayısı ise oluşturulan bobinler ile arttırılabilir. Yine içinden akım geçen bobinin etrafında bir manyetik alan oluşur ve yönü İletkende olduğu gibi Sağ el yöntemi ile bulunur. Bitişik dört parmak bobinden Geçen akım yönünde tutulduğunda baş parmak N kutbunu verecektir. (Şekilde akım yönü yerine elektron yönü kabul edildiğinden sol el kullanılmıştır. Elektrik akımının akış yönü kabulü elektron akımına göre terstir.) Bir bobinin içerisinden akım geçirmekle elektro mıknatıs oluşur. . Yolunu havadan tamamlayan kuvvet çizgileri için havanın manyetik geçirgenliği iyi değildir kuvvet çizgilerinin geçişini kolaylaştırmak ve sayısını arttırmak için elektro mıknatısların kuvvet çizgisi yollu olarak demir kullanılır. Demirin manyetik geçirgenliği havaya göre yaklaşık 1500 kat daha iyidir. Bu nedenle bobinler demir nüve üzerine sarılırlar.
  5. 5. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 5 İçinden akım geçen iletkenin etrafında manyetik alan oluştuğu gibi tersi manyetik alan içerisinde kalan iletkende gerilim indüklenir. Burada şart manyetik alanın değişken olmasıdır. Bunun için ya şiddeti değişen bir manyetik alan uygulanır yada sabit manyetik alan içerisinde iletken hareket ettirilir. Yatayda kutupların veya iletkenin hareketi ile, iletken üzerinde bir gerilim indüklenir. Fakat tabiatta yatayda ileri-geri hareketin olması, kullanılması ve çok büyük güçler elde edilmesi imkansızdır. Bu nedenle iletken bir bobin haline getirilerek kutuplar arasında dairesel hareket ettirilir. Peki manyetik alan içerisinde buluna bir iletkenin içerisinden akım geçirilirse ne olur ? İletken manyetik alan içerisinden dışa doğru itilir. Hareket yönünü yine sağ el kuralı ile bulmak mümkündür. Avuç içi N kutbuna bakacak şekilde tutulduğunda bitişik dört parmak akım yönünü gösterecek olursa baş parmağın yönü itilme yönünü verecektir. Aşağıdaki ilk şekilde (a) iletkenin sol tarafında zıt gelen manyetik alanlar birbirlerini zayıflatırken sağ tarafında manyetik alan kuvvetlenmekte ve iletken alanı zayıflayan sol tarafa doğru itilmektedir. Eğer iletken bir merkez etrafında yuvalanacak olursa dönme hareketi oluşur. Manyetik alan içerisindeki iletkenin akım geçirildiğinde hareketi, elektrik motorlarının temellerini oluşturur. Tersi durumda manyetik alan içerisinde hareket ettirilen iletkenin üzerinde gerilimin indüklenmesi ise dinamo ve jeneratörlerin temellerini oluşturur.
  6. 6. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 6 Manyetik alan içerisinde kalan iletkende indüklenen gerilim: e = B . l . v . sinα Formülü ile bulunur burada e = İndüklenen gerilim (volt) B = Manyetik akı yoğunluğu l = Manyetik alan içerisinde bulunan iletkenin uzunluğu v = iletkenin manyetik alan içerisindeki hızı α = İletkenin manyetik akıyı kesme açısı . Formüldeki “sinα” ibaresi nedeni ile elde edilecek olan gerilim sinüzoidal şekilde olacaktır. Peki formülde neden “sinα” vardır ve sinüzoidal dan başka bir gerilim şekli olabilir mi? Yukarıdaki şekilde iletkenin kutuplar arası dairesel hareketinin bir parçası büyütülerek alınmıştır. Hatırlarsanız indüklenme yatay hareket şeklinde olmaktaydı iletken her ne kadar dairesel çevre kadar hareket gerçekleştirse de bu hareketin sadece yatay bileşeni gerilim indüklenmesini sağlamaktadır. İletkenin dikey kuvvet çizgileri ile α açısı yapan hareketinin yatay bileşeni sinα ile bulunmaktadır. Bu α açısı 360 O lik hareket boyunca değişmekte ve sinüzoidal bir çıkış gerilimi elde edilmektedir. Yatay alınan yol Gerçek alınan yol Dikeyalınanyol Cosinüs Sinüs N KUTBU .
  7. 7. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 7 Elde edilen gerilim sinüzoidaldır ve doğru akım dinamolarında kollektör ve fırçalar yardımı ile bu gerilim doğru akıma çevrilir. Dinamo olarak çalışmada elde edilen gerilimin değerini motor olarak çalışmada ise döndürme kuvvetini arttırmak için manyetik alan içerisinde birden fazla bobin ve her bobinde birçok iletken bulunur. Ayrıca manyetik geçirgenliği arttırmak içinde bobinler dönen bir demir nüve üzerine sarılır. Doğru Akım Makineleri : Doğru akım makinelerinde manyetik alan endüktör dediğimiz gövdede bulunur. Sabit mıknatıs olabileceği gibi doğru akım verilen bobinlerden elektro mıknatıs olarak oluşabilir. Motor olarak çalıştığında içerisinden akım geçirilerek manyetik alan dışına itilen ve bu sayede dönme hareketini gerçekleştiren veya manyetik alan içerisinde hareket ettirilerek üzerinde gerilim indüklenerek dinamo olarak çalışmasını sağlayan iletkenler endüviyi oluşturur. İletkenler üzerine oluklar açılmış saç paketleri üzerine sarılırlar ve birer uçları kollektörlere çıkarılmıştır.
  8. 8. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 8 Fırçalı doğru akım motorları 5-10 W dan yüzlerce KW’a kadar imal edilirler. Çalışma gerilimleri 5-10V dan 700V a kadar çok çeşitli değerlerde olabilse de genellikle 6-12-24-48-50-110-220-500 V gibi standart değerlerde üretilirler imalat geriliminin çok küçük değerlere düşmesini engelleyen fırça ve kolektör düzeneğindeki oluşan gerilim düşümüdür. 700V un üzerine çıkılması durumunda kolektör dilimleri arası yalıtım problemleri çıkacak ve dilimler arası çalıştıkça kömür tozu dolması ile birlikte elektrik atlamaları olacaktır. Her ne kadar küçük güçlü fırçalı doğru akım motorları 12000 devirlere kadar imal edilse de fırça – kolektör düzeneğindeki mekaniki arızalar nedeni ile güçleri büyüdükçe 3000 devir/dk da imal edilirler. Doğru akım motorlarında devir asenkron motorlarda olduğu gibi kutup sayısına bağlı olmayıp kutup sayıları tamamen imalat yöntemlerine dayanır. 2 kutuplu bir motorda 2 adet fırça, 4 kutuplu bir motorda 4 adet fırça bulunur yani fırça sayısı kutup sayısı ile aynıdır. Küçük güçlerde endüvi reaksiyonu ve komitasyonu için genelde 4 kutuplu imal edilirler. Daha büyük güçlerde kutuplara sarılan iletkenin boyunu kısaltmak dolayısı ile maliyeti azaltmak için çok daha fazla kutup sayısında imal edilebilirler. Doğru akım makinelerinin kutuplarına doğru akım uygulandığı için dökme demirden yapılabilirler. Fakat endüvi kısmında alternatif akım indükleneceğinden fuko ve histerisiz kayıplarını azaltmak için endüvi kısmı tek tarafı yalıtılmış silisli saçlardan yapılırlar. Demir Kayıpları : Elektrik makinelerin de alternatif alan içerisinde kalan makinenin demir aksamında genel adıyla demir kayıpları denen kayıplar oluşur. Makine gücünün %2-3 lük gibi küçük değerlikli olan demir kaybı iki şekilde oluşmaktadır. Fuko kaybı : Değişen bir manyetik alana maruz kalan iletkende gerilim indüklendiğini görmüştük. Aynı şekilde makinenin demir aksamı da bu manyetik alana maruz kalmakta ve demir aksam üzerinde de bir gerilim indüklenmektedir. Demir aksamda indüklenen bu gerilim demir aksam içerisinde kapalı bir devre akımı dolaştıracaktır (tek parça olduğundan). Demir aksam üzerinde oluşan bu girdap akımlarını küçültmen için elektrik makinelerinin değişen manyetik alana maruz kalan kısımları tek parça değil de 0.35-50 mm kalınlığındaki tek tarafları yalıtılmış (yalıtım püskürtülmüş ince lak tabakası ile sağlanmaktadır) soğuk çekme sac parçalarının peş peşe dizilmesi ile oluşturulur. Demir aksam birbirinden yalıtılmış ince parçalardan oluştuğunda içerisinde dolaşan fuko (kısa devre) akımları da en aza indirilmiş olur. . Histeresiz kaybı: Bir mıknatıs ne kadar küçük parçalara bölünürse bölünsün elde edilecek en küçük parçada bile N-S kutupları ile kendi başına bir mıknatıs oluşur. Demirin elektro mıknatıslanması da moleküler olarak küçük mıknatıslar halinde olacaktır. Sinisoidal eğrinin her (+) ve (–) alternansında bu küçük mıknatıslar kutup olarak yön değiştireceklerdir bu da 50Hz lik bir Alternatif gerilimde küçük mıknatısların 100 kez yön değiştirmesi anlamına gelir. Bu yön değiştirme sırasında oluşan moleküler sürtünme kendisini ısı olarak gösterecektir. İşte adına histeresiz kaybı dediğimiz bu kaybı en aza indirmek için saç paketlerini oluşturan demirin içerisine imalatı sırasında %2-3 lük silisyum katılır. Sacın kırılganlığını arttırıp işlemesini zorlaştıracağı için silisyum miktarı daha fazla arttırılmaz..
  9. 9. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 9 Endüvi sargıları çeşitli verilere göre yapılacak hesaplama ve şema çizimi ile bobinajcılar tarafından yapılacaktır. Endüvi sarımına bir örnek . Doğru akım makinelerinin parçalarını şu şekilde sayabiliriz. - Endüvi - Endüktör - Fırçalar - Fırça taşıyıcıları - Kollektörler - Yataklar - Kapaklar - Gövde - Cıvata ve saplamalar - Klemens (Bağlantı) tablosu . Çok çeşitli yapıda doğru akım makinesi bulunabilmektedir. İlk görünüşte bu makineleri asenkron motorlardan ayıran özellik gövdelerinde petek şeklinde soğutucu olmayışıdır. Asenkron motorlarda, gücün karşılanması gerekli işi yapılması için gövdedeki stator sargıları akım çekerek ısınırlar. Fakat doğru akım makinelerinde gövdeye bağlı olan kutup sargıları sadece sabit bir manyetik alan oluşturmakla görevli olduklarından yükten bağımsızdır ve bu nedenle ısınmazlar. Doğru akım makinelerinde yüke bağlı olarak akım çeken kısım endüvi sargılarıdır bu nedenle büyük güçlü doğru akım makinelerinin endüvilerinin soğutulması için harici sistemler kullanılır. Bu doğru akım motoru harici bir fan motoru tarafından soğutulmaktadır.
  10. 10. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 10 Komütasyon : Doğru akım makinelerinde, endüvideki bir bobinde akımın, kollektör ve fırçalar yardımı ile yön değiştirmesi olayına komütasyon denir Komütasyonu Bozan Etkenler : Komütasyonu bozan etkenler yalnız elektriki değildir. Fırçaların bastığı kolektörlerde şerare olarak görülen arkın nedeni mekaniki de olabilir. Bu bakımdan fırçalarda arkın görüldüğü zaman, mekanik nedenlerin var olup olmadığı kontrol edilmelidir. Mekanik arızaların en çok rastlananı, kollektörün yuvarlak olmamasıdır. Bu durum özellikle büyük kollektörler için çok önemlidir. Çalışma anında kollektörde meydana gelen ısınmalar sonunda dilimlerde gevşemeler ve yuvarlaklığında bozulmalar olabilir. Bu bakımdan zaman zaman kollektör kontrol edilmeli, gerektiğinde torna edilmeli veya taşlanmalıdır. Bazı hallerde kollektör soğukken yuvarlak olur ve fakat ısınınca yuvarlaklığını kaybeder. Bu durumda kollektör ısıtılarak kontrol ve torna edilmelidir. Diğer bir mekanik hata da, dilimler arasındaki yalıtım mikalarının kolektör yüzeyinden taşmış olmasıdır. Bu gibi hallerde fırçalar kollektör yüzeyine iyi basamayacağından ark meydana gelir. Bunu önlemek için mikaların bakır yüzeyden 1—1,5mm. aşağıda olması sağlanmalıdır. Bu durum daha çok yumuşak fırçalı makinelerde olur. Fırçaların fırça tutucusuna bağlanışındaki bir hata veya kömür ile fırça yuvası arasındaki boşluğun fazla oluşu da arka neden olur. Fırça ile yuva arasındaki boşluğun fazla oluşu titreşimlere, az olusu ise kömürün ısınması sonunda sıkışmasına yol açar. Bu boşluk 0,2 — 0,4mm, dolayında olmalıdır. Fırçaların kollektör yüzeyine belirli bir basınçla basması gerekir, Bu basınç normal olarak 150 — 250 gr/cm² dolayındadır. Baskı bir yay ile sağlanır. İsletmede yay basıncı zamanla azalır ve arklara yol açar. Bunun için arada bir yay basıncı kontrol edilerek yeniden ayarlanmalıdır. Kollektörün düzgün dönüsü için, endüvinin dinamik balansının yapılmış olması ve yataklarının iyi durumda bulunması gerekir. Bu husus özellikle Yüksek devirli makineler için çok önemlidir. Fırçalar arasındaki uzaklığın eşit olmaması ve kutuplarla endüvi arasındaki hava aralığının farklı olması, komütasyonun bozulmasına ve kollarda endüklenen geriliminlerin farklılığına, dolayısıyla iç devrede sirkülasyon akımlarının doğmasına neden olur. İyi bir komütasyon için fırçaların uygun nitelikte seçilmiş olması çok önemlidir. Komütasyonun zor olduğu hallerde geçiş direnci yüksek olan fırçalar kullanılır. Böylece komütasyondaki bobinde akımın yön değiştirmesi çok kolaylaşır. Ayrıca, fırçaların kollektör yüzeyine uyacak şekilde alıştırılmış olması gerekir. Yukarıda bahsi geçen balans olayını kısaca açıklayalım. Doğru akım motorlarında olduğu gibi dönen kısımlarında sargı olan elektrik motorlarında bobinlerin üst üste binmesinden dolayı her sargının iletken boyu dolayısıyla ağırlığı eşit olmayacaktır. Bu nedenle endüvinin çevresel merkezkaç kuvveti her yerde eşit olamaz.
  11. 11. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 11 Bu savrulma özellikle yüksek hızlardaki dönüşlerde rulmanlara dengesiz kuvvet uygulanmasına ve çok daha kısa sürede bozulmalarına neden olacaktır. Bu nedenle endüvilerin balans ayarı yapılarak ağır olan kısımların demir aksamından talaş kaldırarak hafifletilmesi veya hafif olan kısımlara çelik macunu ile ağırlık ilave edilerek dengesiz savrulmalar engellenmeye çalışılır. Komütasyonu Kolaylaştırıcı Önlemler : Fırçaları kaydırmak, Yardımcı kutup kullanmak Fırça kaydırılarak komütasyonu kolaylaştırmak, daha çok küçük güçlü makinelerde yapım kolaylığı ve maliyet bakımından uygulanır. . Endüvi Reaksiyonu : Endüvi manyetik alanın, kutup alanına gösterdiği tepkiye endüvi reaksiyonu denir. Endüviden geçen akımın meydana getirdiği manyetik alan ana kutupların oluşturduğu manyetik alanın bir bölümünde alan zayıflaması oluştururken, diğer bölümünde kuvvetlenme meydana getirir. Doğru akım makinesinin kutuplan arasındaki kuvvet çizgilerine dik olan eksene nötr ekseni denir. Normal olarak fırçalar, nötr ekseni üzerine konur. Fakat endüvi reaksiyonundan dolayı kutuplar arasındaki nötr ekseninde bir kayma meydana gelir. Dikkat edilirse nötr ekseni endüvi dönüş yönünde (α) açısı kadar kaymıştır. Bu durum dinamo hali içindir. Motorlarda kayma, dönüş yönünün aksi yönündedir. . Endüvi Reaksiyonuna Karsı Alınan Önlemler: Kutup ayaklarını tarak şeklinde yapmak Kutup ayaklarına oluklar açmak Yardımcı kutup kullanmak Kompanzasyon sargısı kullanmak Yukarıda sayılan önlemler motorun imalatı ile ilgili olup motor bakımı sırasında yapılması gereken dinamo çalışma sırasında dönüş yönünde motor çalışmasında dönüş yönünün aksi yönde fırçalar ark en aza inecek şekilde kaydırılmalıdır. Eğer doğru akım makinesini dinamo olarak çalıştırıyorsam benim için önemli olan elde ettiğim gerilim, eğer motor olarak çalıştırıyorsan devir sayısı önemlidir. . Doğru akım dinamolarında endüvide endüklenen gerilim: nKE ..q= E = Endüvide endüklenen gerilim K = Sabit sayı θ = Kutup (endüktör) manyetik akısı n = Devir sayısı 8 10. 2.60 .2 - = a Zp K Doğru akım motorlarında devir sayısı: q. . K RIV n aaa - = n = Devir sayısı Va = Endüviye uygulanan gerilim Ia = Endüvi akımı Ra = Endüvi iç direnci K = Sabit sayı θ = Kutup (endüktör) manyetik akısı.
  12. 12. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 12 Doğru akım motorlarında devir sayısını değiştirmek için: q. . K RIV n aaa - = Endüviye uygulanan gerilim değiştirilir Endüvi iç direnci değiştirilir Kutup sargılarının gerilimi değiştirilerek manyetik alan şiddeti değiştirilir. Endüvi gerilim ve akımı büyük olan motorlarda bu değerlerin değiştirilmesinin zor olması, Endüvi iç direncinin arttırılması durumunda ısı kayıplarının artması, Nedenlerinden dolayı devir sayısının değiştirilmesinde daha çok endüvi akımına göre oldukça küçük değerlerde olan kutup gerilimi ile manyetik alan şiddeti değiştirilir. Burada manyetik akı ile devir sayısının orantılı olduğuna dikkat ediniz. . Sabit mıknatıslı DA motorlar : Kutup sargıları yerine manyetik alan sabit mıknatıslar tarafından sağlanmaktadır. Kutup manyetik akısı sabit olacağından dolayı devir sayısı endüvi gerilimi değiştirilerek ayarlanır. . Dışarıdan uyartımlı DA motorlar ve şönt DA motorlar : Aralarındaki tek fark dışarıdan uyartımlıda kutuplar ayrı bir DA güç kaynağı ile beslenirken şönt motorda kutuplar endüviye uygulanan gerilim kaynağından beslenirler. Kutup sargısının özelliği ince kesitli çok sipirli (sarımlı) olmasıdır. Devirleri daha çok kutup gerilimi ile oynanarak manyetik alan şiddetinin değiştirtmesi ile ayarlanır. . Seri DA motorlar : Endüvi sargıları ile kutup sargıları seri bağlanmıştır bu nedenle Seri motorun kutup sargıları şönt motorun kutup sargılarına kıyasla kalın kesitli az sipirli (sarımlı) dır. Devir sayısını değiştirmek için kutup manyetik akısı değiştirilir. Bunun için ya kutup sargılarına paralel yol verme direnci bağlanarak kutuplardan geçecek akımın şiddeti iki kola ayrılarak değiştirilir veya kutup sargıları kademeli yapılırlar. .
  13. 13. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 13 Kompunt DA motorlar : Kompunt motor da kutup sargısı olarak şönt ve seri olmak üzere iki tip sargı bulunur. Kompunt motor istenirse şönt veya seri motor olarak da çalışabilir. Şönt sargı, endüviye paralel, seri sargı endüviye seri bağlandığında kompunt bağlantı yapılır. Kompunt motorda seri sargının manyetik akısı genellikle sadece devirdeki düşmeyi regüle edebilecek kadar birkaç sipirliktir. Seri sargı, sönt sargıyı destekleyecek veya azaltacak yönde bağlantı yapılarak kompunt motorların çalışma şekli (tipi) değiştirilebilir. İster şönt, ister seri, ister sabit mıknatıslı, isterse kompunt olsun tüm motorların endüvi yapıları aynı olup aralarındaki fark kutup (endüktör) bağlantıları ile oluşmaktadır. Peki aralarındaki fark ne? Bu motorlar arasındaki fark döndürme kuvvetlerinden yani momentlerinden kaynaklanmaktadır. . Doğru akım motorlarının devir regülasyonu açısından değerlendirilmesi : q. . K RIV n aaa - = Motor miline bağlı olan yükü arttıkça motorun şebekeden çekmiş olduğu akım “Ia” da artacaktır. Motor yükü arttıkça; Şönt ve dışarıdan uyartımlı motorlarda, Ia.Ra değeri artarak kesrin payını küçülteceğinden devir sayısı düşecektir. Seri motorlarda kutup akımı ile endüvi akımı aynı olacağı için “Ia.Ra” değeri payı küçülttüğü gibi Ia akımı ile “Θ” değeri büyüyerek paydayı büyütecektir. Bu durumda yüke bağlı olarak devir çok fazla düşecektir. Kompunt motorlarda seri ve paralel sargı iki şekilde bağlanabilir her iki bağlantı türü için devir regülasyonu ayrı ayrı değerlendirilmelidir. .
  14. 14. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 14 Eklemeli kompunt : Paralel sargı ile seri sargının manyetik alanları aynı yönde olup birbirlerini takviye etmektedir. ).( ).( sş saaa K RRIV n qq + +- = Eklemeli kompuntta motor akımı arttıkça “Ia . (Ra + Rs)” kesrin payını küçültecektir. Ayrıca “Ia” nın artması ile seri sargının manyetik alanı yani “Θs” de artacağından “(Θş+Θs)” payda büyüyecek sonuçta n devir sayısı düşecektir Ters kompunt : Paralel sargı ile seri sargının manyetik alanları zıt yönde olup birbirlerini azaltmaktadır. ).( ).( sş saaa K RRIV n qq - +- = Ters kompuntta motor akımı arttıkça “Ia . (Ra + Rs)” kesrin payını küçültecektir. Ayrıca “Ia” nın artması ile seri sargının manyetik alanı yani “Θs” de artacağından “(Θş-Θs)” den toplam manyetik alan azalacaktır ve payda da küçülecektir. Sonuçta pay ve paydadaki bu iki azalma kısmen birbirini dengeleyeceği için n devir sayısı yüke bağlı olarak çok fazla değişmeyecektir. Doğru akım motorlarında devir yönünün değiştirilmesi: Devir yönü iki şekilde değiştirilebilir. Kutup akım yönü sabit tutularak endüvi akım yönü değiştirilerek. Endüvi akım yönü sabit tutularak kutup akım yönünü değiştirerek. Kutup akım değeri endüvi aklım değerine göre oldukça küçük değerde olduğu için kutup akım yönü değiştirilerek devir yönü değiştirme tercih edilen bir yöntemdir. Sabit mıknatıslı motorlarda kutup yönü değiştirilemeyeceği için endüvi akım yönü değiştirilir. Doğru akım motorlarında klemens adlandırması şu şekildedir; Endüvi ( Armatür ) uçları : A1 – A2 Komitasyon sargı uçları : B1 – B2 ve C1 – C2 Şönt sargı uçları : E1 – E2 veya F1 – F2 Seri sargı uçları : D1 – D2 veya S1 – S2. Yarı iletkenler ile hız kontrolü : Kontrollü doğrultucu tiristör: Doğrutma devrelerinde kullandığımız diyotlar Anod bacağına artı, Katod bacağına eksi polarite verildiğinde iletime geçmekteydi. Tiristörlerde ise doğru polarite vermek tristörü iletime geçirmek için yeterli değildir. Tiristörü iletime geçirebilmek için geyt bacağına da artı polarite verilmesi gerekmektedir. Alternatif gerilimin doğrultulması sırasında geyt bacağına verilecek olan tetikleme sinyali zamanının (açısının) değiştirilmesi sayesinde elde edilecek tam veya yarım dalga doğrultulmuş gerilimin dalga şekli değiştirilerek geriliminde değeri değiştirilmiş olur.
  15. 15. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 15 q. . K RIV n aaa - = Devir formülünden de görüleceği üzere motora uygulanan gerilimin arttırılması ile devir yükselmekte, azaltılması ile düşmektedir. Fırçasız doğru akım motoru (brushless dc motor) Fırça ve kollektör düzeneği mekanik sorunları yüzünden doğru akım motorları için bir dezavantaj oluşturmaktadır. Peki fırçasız ve kollektörsüz doğru akım motoru olabilir mi? Eğer endüvi ve endüktörün görevleri (yerleri) değiştirilirse bu mümkün. Endüktör (kutuplar) sadece manyetik alan oluşturmaktaydı. Eğer Endüviyi (dönen kısmı) sabit mıknatıstan yapacak olursak endüviye fırça ve kollektör düzeneği ile akım vermek zorunluluğu ortadan kalkmış olur. Normalde endüvide olması gereken sargılar da sabit kısma (endüktör) sarılarak fırçasız doğru akım motoru oluşturulur.
  16. 16. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 16 Fırçasız doğru akım motoru ile sabit mıknatıslı doğru akım motorunu birbiri ile karıştırmayınız. Sabit mıknatıslı motorda sabit mıknatıs kutuplar duran kısım endüktörde, fırçasız doğru akım motorunda ise kutuplar sabit mıknatıs olarak dönen kısım olan endüvidedir. . sabit mıknatıslı doğru akım motoru fırçasız doğru akım motoru Doğru akım motorunun etiketinin okunması: .
  17. 17. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 17 Niçin doğru akım motorları? Formülünden görüleceği üzere doğru akım motorlarının devir sayıları kolaylıkla değiştirilebilmektedir. Yarı iletken teknolojisinin bu kadar gelişmiş olmadığı eski tarihlerde endüvi veya kutup sargıları önüne konan yol verme dirençleri (reosta) ile devir sayıları değiştirilmekteydi. Yol verme sırasında dirençler üzerinde ısı şeklinde bir güç kaybı olsa da kağıt sarma, tel çekme haddeleme gibi devir sayısının değiştirilmesi gereken işletmelerde kullanılmaktalar dır. Fakat doğru akım motorlarının verimlerinin düşük olması, doğru gerilimin iletim zorluğu, fırça ve kollektör mekanik yapısının çok çabuk yıpranması ve sık sık bakım gerektirmesi, bu bakımlar sırasında oluşan üretim kayıpları bu motorlar için çok büyük dez avantajlar oluşturmaktaydı. Artık yarı iletken teknolojisindeki ilerlemeler ve yarı iletken fiyatlarındaki düşmeler nedeni ile doğru akım motorlarının yerini alternatif akım motorları almıştır. Asenkron (indüksiyon) motorları ( Döner alan devri, rotor devrinden faklı olan motorlar ) Tek fazlı asenkron motorlar Yardımcı sargılı motorlar Kondansatörlü motorlar Kondansatör başlatmalı Daimi kondansatörlü Çift kondansatörlü Yardımcı direnç sargısı olan tek fazlı motorlar Gölge kutuplu motorlar Üç fazlı asenkron motorlar Döner bilezik-rotorlu motor (sargılı rotorlu motor) Kısa devre-rotorlu motor (sincap kafes motor) Senkron motorlar ( Döner alan devri, rotor devri ile aynı olan motorlar ) Tek / çok fazlı motorlar Alan sargılı Sabit mıknatıslı Relüktans Histeresis Değişebilir hızlı kutup anahtarlamalı Asenkron motorların yapısı: Asenkron motorlar bir ve üç fazlı olarak imal edilirler. Asenkron motorlar yapı açıcından temelde Stator ve rotordan meydana gelmektedir. Stator : Asankron motorun duran kısmıdır. Silisli saç paketlerinden oluşmuştur ve motor sargıları açılan oluklar içerisine yerleştirilmiştir.
  18. 18. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 18 3 fazlı asenkron motorlarda stator gövdesindeki oluklara her bir faz için bir grup olmak üzere toplam 3 grup sargı sarılır. Stator sac paketler alüminyum dökümden yapılmış olan motor gövdeleri içerisinde bulunur. Motor mil yükü arttıkça artan yükü karşılamak için motor bağlı olduğu elektrik şebekesinden daha fazla akım çekmeye başlayacaktır. Artan akım yükü karşıladığı gibi stator sargılarında ısı olarak ta kendisini gösterecektir. Isınan bu stator sargılarının ısısını kolaylıkla atabilmesi için alüminyum gövde hava yüzeyini arttırmak için petekli şekilde imal edilirler. Ayrıca hava sirkülasyonunu arttırmak için motor miline soğutucu bir pervanede takılır.
  19. 19. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 19 Örnek stator sarımları: - El tipi sarım : Bir bobinde bir oluk kenarı olan çok katlı sarım şekli. - Yarım kalıp sarım : Bir bobinde bir oluk kenarı olan tek katlı sarım şekli. - Tam kalıp sarım : Bir bobinde iki oluk kenarı olan tek katlı sarım şekli.
  20. 20. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 20 Rotor: Asenkron motorun dönen kısmıdır. Sac paketlerden oluşmuştur. Kısa devre çubuklu ve sargılı olmak üzere temelde iki çeşittir. Kısa devre çubuklu (Sincap kafesli) rotor: Üzerinde herhangi bir sargı yoktur. Rotor üzerinde bulunan oluklara küçük güçlerde alüminyum büyük güçlerde bakır çubuklar yerleştirilmiş olup bu çubukların iki uçları rotor başlarında birbiri ile kısa devre edilmiştir. Kısa devre çubuk başlarındaki küçük kanatçıklar motor içerisinde vantilasyon yaparak oluşan ısının eşit dağılımı ve soğutmayı sağlamak içindir. Bu rotorlara sincap kafesi benzetmesinin yapılma nedenini yandaki şekil açıklamak için yeterli olacaktır. Sargılı rotor : Kısa devre çubukları yerine üç grup halinde bobin sarılmıştır. Bobinlerin bir uçları rotor üzerinde birbirine bağlanmış olup diğer 3 uç bilezikler yardımı ile dışarı çıkarılmıştır. Bileziklerin kollektörden farkı dilimli olmayıp tek parça halinde olması ve her bir bobin ucu bir tek bileziğe bağlanmasıdır. Bileziklerden ise akım fırçalar yardımı ile dışarı alınmaktadır.
  21. 21. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 21 Kısa devre çubuklu asenkron motorun parçaları :
  22. 22. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 22 Sargılı rotorlu asenkron motorun parçaları :
  23. 23. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 23 Yapıları birbirine çok benzeyen doğru akım motoru endüvisi ile sargılı rotoru birbiri ile karıştırmayınız. Endüvi Sargılı rotor. Faz kavramı: Her ne kadar evlerimizde bir fazlı alıcılar çalıştırsak ta endüstriyel tesislerde alıcılar (motorlar) üç fazla beslenirler. Temel olarak “neden üç faz?” sorusuna kısaca şu cevap verilebilir. 300 A ‘lik bir motorumuz olsun bu motoru 300 A lik kesite göre çekeceğimiz iletkenle mi beslememiz daha kolay olurdu yoksa 100 A lik kesite göre çekeceğimiz üç iletken ile mi beslememiz daha kolay olurdu. Ayrıca bir fazlı sistemlerde nötr hattına ihtiyaç duyacağımız için iki iletken çekilirken üç fazlı dengeli sistemlerde nötr hattına ihtiyaç duymadan sadece üç iletken çekmemiz yeterli olmaktadır. İlerleyen konularımızda ele alınacak olsa da üç fazın motorlarda oluşturacağı döner alan bir faza göre daha dairesel olmaktadır. Üç fazlı sistemlerde her faz bir iletken üzerinden taşınır. Fazlar eski normlara göre R-S-T yeni normlara göre ise L1-L2-L3 isimlerini alırlar. Türkiye şebekesi için söylersek fazların efektif değeri 220 V dur. Umax=1.41xUef formülüne göre artı ve eksi alternanstaki maksimum değerleri 220x1.41=310 V u bulmaktadır. (Umax=Uefx0.707 formülünden) Ölçü aletleri efektif değeri ölçmektedir. Her bir fazın sırası ile nötrle arasındaki gerilimi ölçecek olursak ( L1-L0 / L2-L0 / L3-L0 ) ölçü aletimizin göstereceği değer 220 V olacaktır.
  24. 24. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 24 Efektif değer nedir? Kitaplarda alternatif akımın iş yapabilen kısmıdır şeklinde tanımlansa da anlaşılması zor bir tanımdır. Sinüsoidal gerilim “0” ve “Maksimum” değerler arasında değişen sabit bir değeri olmayan gerilimdir. Fakat toplamda alternatif akımın yapmış olduğu bir iş miktarı olmaktadır. Efektif değerin anlaşılmasında şu örnek yararlı olacaktır. Aynı miktarda iki kova suyu örneğin 20O den 40O ye 10 dakikada ısıtalım. Birinci kovadaki ısıtıcıyı 220 V luk bir doğru akımla besleyelim. Aynı iş miktarının yapabilmek için ikinci kova maksimum değeri 310 V olan alternatif akımla beslenmesi gerekecektir. Efektif değer ¢ = òI t i d tA A t A 1 2 0 . formülü ile bulunur. Gerilimin anlık değeri U = Umax x sinωt formülü ile bulunur şimdi sırası ile 0 – 90 – 180 – 270 – 360 derecelerdeki gerilimi bulalım U = Umax x sin0 Umax x 0 = 0 U = Umax x sin90 Umax x 1 = Umax U = Umax x sin180 Umax x 0 = 0 U = Umax x sin270 Umax x -1 = - Umax U = Umax x sin360 Umax x 0 = 0 .
  25. 25. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 25 Üç fazlı sistemlerde her faz bir iletken üzerinden taşınsa da fazların birbirinden farkı aralarında 120 şer derecelik faz farkı olmasıdır. Ölçü aleti ile sırası ile her fazın kendi arasındaki gerilimi ölçecek olursak ( L1-L2 / L1-L3 / L2-L3 ) ölçü aletimizin göstereceği değer 380 V olacaktır. Peki 380 değeri nereden gelmektedir? Üç faz grafiğinin başlangıcında L2 ve L3 fazları arasındaki gerilimi ölçelim U = Umax x sin (360-120) = -0.866 U = Umax x sin (360-240) = +0.866 Hatırlatma : Başlangıç noktasına göre L2 120 derece L3 240 derece geri fazlıdır. +0.866 ve -0.866 arasındaki fark 1.73 dür ölçü aletleri efektif değeri ölçtüğü için iki faz arası olarak 220 x 1.73 = 380 V ölçülecektir Döner alan : Statora her bir faza ait sargılar 120 şer derecelik açı yapacak şekilde yerleştirilmiştir ve sinisoidal eğrinin her artı ve eksi alternanslarında bu sargılarda oluşan N-S kutuplarının yönü değişmektedir. Sinisoidal eğri ve bobin kutup yönleri incelenecek olursa N den S e bir manyetik alan oluştuğu görülür. L1 fazının artı alternansında A1 bobini N, A2 bobini S L1 fazının eksi alternansında A1 bobini S, A2 bobini N L2 fazının artı alternansında B1 bobini N, B2 bobini S L2 fazının eksi alternansında B1 bobini S, B2 bobini N L3 fazının artı alternansında C1 bobini N, C2 bobini S L3 fazının eksi alternansında C1 bobini S, C2 bobini N
  26. 26. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 26 Eğer bu döner alan içerisine bir mıknatıs konacak olursa farklı kutuplar birbirini çekeceği için mıknatıs döner alana takılıp beraberinde dönecektir. Peki statorda oluşan bu döner alanın hızı nedir? p f ns .60 = Formülü ile bulunur burada, ns : Bir dakikada statorda oluşan döner alan devri. f : Frekans. p : Kutup çifti sayısıdır. ( İki kutuplu motorda bir çift, dört kutuplu motorda 2 çift, …. Kutup bulunacaktır ) Buna göre motorların kutup sayıları ve stator döner alanı devir sayıları şu şekildedir. 2 kutup 3000 d/dk 4 kutup 1500 d/dk 6 kutup 1000 d/dk 8 kutup 750 d/dk 10 kutup 600 d/dk 12 kutup 500 d/dk Stator döner alanına senkron devir denir ve ns harfleri ile gösterilir. devir/dakika kısaca d/dk olarak gösterilir. Asenkron motorun yapısını incelerken dönen kısım olan rotorda herhangi bir mıknatıs yoktu peki nasıl oluyor da rotor dönüyor? Rotorun içerisindeki kısa devre çubuklarını görmüştük. Rotor, stator tarafından oluşturulan manyetik alan içerisinde kalmaktadır ve manyetik alan içerisinde kalan iletkende gerilim indüklenir. Rotor çubuklarında indüklenen bu gerilim, çubuklar her iki taraftan kısa devre edildiğinden aralarında bir kısa devre akımının dolaşmasına neden olur.
  27. 27. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 27 İçerisinden akım geçen iletkenin etrafında manyetik alan oluşur rotor kısa devre akımı rotorun bir elektro mıknatıs halini almasını sağlar. Rotorda, elektro mıknatıslanma ile oluşan bu kutuplar stator döner alanını takip ederek döner. . . 100.% ns nrns S - = Rotorun dakikadaki devir sayısına rotor devri denir ve nr harfleri ile gösterilir. Rotor devri hiçbir zaman senkron devre eşit olamaz (ns ≠ nr). Her zaman için rotor devri senkron devirden küçüktür (ns > nr). Senkron devirle rotor devri arasındaki farka kayma denir. Formülü ile bulunur burada %S yüzde cinsinden kaymadır. İsterseniz örnek olarak rotor devri 1430 olan 4 kutuplu (ns=1500 olur) asenkron motor milindeki yüzde kaymayı bulalım. Bunun anlamı rotor devri stator devrinden %4.6 daha düşüktür 6.4%100. 1500 14301500 % = - =S Peki neden rotor devri ile senkron devir birbirine eşit değildir? Çalışma prensibinden hatırlayacağınız üzere rotordaki kutuplaşmayı stator manyetik alanı oluşturmaktaydı ve yine bir iletkende gerilim indüklenebilmesi için değişen bir manyetik alan içerisinde kalması gerekmekteydi. Bir an için stator devrinin rotor devrine eşit olduğunu kabul edelim. Bunu yan yana giden iki araba gibi düşünelim eğer arabalar aynı hızda olursa devamlı paralel gidecekler ve birbirlerine göre aynı konumda olacaklardır. ns=nr olduğu taktirde rotor çubukları hep aynı manyetik alan altında kalacak ve manyetik alanda bir değişme olmadığı için rotor çubuklarında da gerilim indüklenmeyecektir. Dolayısıyla kısa devre akımı oluşmayacağından rotorda bir kutuplaşmada olmayacak rotor dönmeyecektir. Stator devri ile rotor devri farklı olduğu taktirde aradaki fark kadar rotor çubukları kesilecektir. Bir önceki örnekte verdiğimiz ns=1500 ve nr=1430 olan motorda rotor kısa devre çubukları dakikada 1500-1430=70 kez stator manyetik alanı tarafından kesilecek ve bu rotor çubuklarında gerilim indüklenerek kısa devre akımlarının geçmesine dolayısıyla rotorun kutuplaşmasına neden olacaktır. Bu sayede rotorda dönme sağlanacaktır. Kayma sabit olmayıp yüke bağlı olarak değişmektedir. Motor milinde yük azken rotor devri senkron devre yakın yani kayma küçükken, motor milindeki yük arttıkça rotor devri düşerek kaymanın da büyümesine neden olacaktır. Yani rotor devirleri senkron devrin altında ve mil yüküne bağlı olarak yaklaşık 40-60 d/dk lık değişimler
  28. 28. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 28 yapmaktadır. Asenkron motorların devir sayıları doğru akım motorlarında olduğu gibi geniş aralıklarda değiştirilemez . p f ns .60 = Formülünü daha önce görmüştük. Formül incelendiğinde devrin sadece iki değişkene bağlı olduğunu görürüz. Frekans (f) ve kutup çifti sayısı (p). Bizim şehir şebekemizin frekansı 50 Hz de sabit olduğu ve kutup çifti sayısının imalatta stator sarımı sırasında sabit yapıldığı düşünülürse Asenkron motorlar normal şartlarda devir sayıları değişmeyen motorlardır. Detaylarını ilerleyen derslerimizde göreceğimiz dahlender veya çift sargılı motorlar ile kutup sayıları değiştirilmekte ve AC motor sürücüleri ile de frekans değiştirilerek asenkron motorların devir sayıları değiştirilebilmektedir. Asenkron kelime anlamı olarak senkron olmayan anlamındadır. Bu ismi ns ve nr devirlerinin eşit olmamasından dolayı almıştır. Bu motorlar çalışma prensibi açısından düşünüldüğünde çalıştırılması en kolay olan motorlardır. Elektrik makineleri konusunda uzman olan sayın hocam Adnan Peşint ’in tabiri ile çalışmak için bahane ararlar. Yapısal olarak düşünüldüğünde ise çok fazla parçası ve mekanik aksamının olmadığı için arızalanma riski de azdır. Devir sayısının ayarlanamaması dezavantajı yukarıda bahsedildiği üzere yarı iletken teknolojisi ile son dönemlerde çözüldüğü için endüstriyel ortamlarda en çok kullanılan motorlardır. ns=nr yapmak mümkün mü? Daha önce anlatıldığı gibi asenkron motorlarda bunu yapmak imkansız. Ama stator manyetik alanı tarafından rotorda oluşturulan kutuplaşmayı stator manyetik alanına bağlı kalmadan oluşturulabilirse ns=nr yapmak mümkün. Rotor üzerindeki kısa devre çubuklarının yerine bobinler sarmak ve bu bobinleri dışarıdan bir doğru akım kaynağı ile beslemek suretiyle rotorda oluşan kutuplaşma statordan bağımsız hale getirilebilir. Artık rotor kutupları stator döner alanını kayma yapmadan takip edebilir. Rotoruna sargılar sarılarak doğru akım verilen bu tip motorlara senkron motorlar denir ve adından da anlaşılacağı üzere rotor devri senkron devre eşittir (ns=nr). Motor olarak devir sayısının sabit kalması istenen yerlerde kullanılırlar. Şayet rotor sargıları doğru akım ile beslenip rotor mili dışarıdan bir kaynakla döndürülecek olursa bu kez de alternatif akım üreten alternatör (jenaratör) olarak kullanılırlar. Barajlarda enerji üretiminde kullanılan alternatörlerin tamamı senkron makinelerdir. Her ikisinin de rotorunda sargı olan rotoru sargılı asenkron motor ve senkron motoru karıştırmayınız. Rotoru sargılı asenkron motorda üç adet bilezik bulunup rotor sargıları bir direnç üzerinden kısa devre edilir. Senkron motorlarda ise iki adet bilezik bulunup rotor sargısı doğru akım kaynağı ile beslenir. .
  29. 29. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 29 rotoru sargılı asenkron motor senkron motor. Her ne kadar devir formülünden kutup sayısı ile devirler bazı değerlerde elde edilebilse de çok küçük devir sayıları için kutup sayısını büyütmek bir çözüm olmaz. Örneğin bir mikser veya otomatik kapı için 30 d/dk lık motora ihtiyacımız olsun bu devir için 100 kutuplu motor imal edilmez. kutup n f p s 100 30 3000 30 50.60.60 ==== Ayrıca bu devirde bir motor imal edilse de devir çok düşük olacağından motor içerisindeki ve arka kapağındaki soğutma fanları yeterli hava sirkülasyonunu yapamayacağı için motor ısınacaktır. Bu durumda yüksek devirli motorun miline devir düşürücü bir redüktör (dişli kutusu) bağlanır. Bizim örneğimizde 1500 d/dk lık bir motorun miline 50/1 lik bir redüktör bağlanarak devir 30 d/dk ya düşürülebilir. Çalışma ortamına, montaj şekline, çalışma gerilimine göre çok çeşitli asenkron motor üretilmektedir. Genel düşük gerilim (380V) asenkron motorlar: Bu motorlar ayak montajlı olup kendinden soğutmalıdırlar. Güç olarak 100 KW ‘ın üzerine çıkılabilmektedir Orta gerilim asenkron motorlar: P=U.I formülünden büyük güçlü motor yapabilmek için ya gerilimin veya akımın büyütülmesi gerekmektedir. Akım değerini büyütmek motor iletken kesitlerini ve ısı kayıplarını arttıracağı için gerilim arttırılmıştır.
  30. 30. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 30 Bu tip motorlarda 3,5 KV gibi yüksek gerilimler kullanılmaktadır. Soğutma için harici bir fan motoru ile motora hava üflendiği gibi stator gövdesine açılan kanallardan kapalı devre hermetik soğutucu gazlar veya su geçirilerek de soğutma sağlanabilir. Ayak ve Flanş montajlı motorlar : Dikey Milli Pompa Motoru Yerin derinliklerinden suyu çıkartan derin kuyu dik türbin pompaları; zirai sulamada, içme ve kullanma suyu temininde en etkili ve en fazla kullanılan pompa türüdür. VHS (dikey delik milli) tip motorlar özellikle derin kuyu pompaları için tasarlanmıştır. Zor çalışma şartlarında, en az bakım ile uzun süre arızasız çalışabilirler.. Transformatör ( Trafo ): Manyetizmada gördüğümüz iki temel prensip vardı bunlar; İçinden akım geçen iletken manyetik alan oluşturur. Değişen manyetik alan içerisinde kalan iletkende gerilim indüklenir. Trafolar bu iki temel prensibi kullanarak çalışırlar. Bir demir nüve üzerine iki ayrı bobin sarılır. Bu bobinlerden birine alternatif bir gerilim uygulandığında demir nüve üzerinden dolaşan bir manyetik alan oluşturur. Alternatif gerilim uygulandığı için oluşan bu manyetik alan değişken bir manyetik alandır. Bu değişen manyetik alan diğer sargıyı da keseceği için diğer sargıda da bir gerilimin indüklenmesini sağlayacaktır. Dışarıdan gerilim verilen bobine primer sargı, indükleme ile gerilim alınan sargıya sekonder sargı denir. Trafolarda hareketli parça bulunmadığı için verimleri çok yüksektir. (%97-99 civarı) Trafolarda temel formül dönüştürme oranı olan K dır. 1 2 2 1 2 1 I I N N V V K === V1 : Primer gerilimi I1 : Pirimer akımı N1 : Pirimer bobin sipir sayısı S1 : Pirimer gücü. V2 : Sekonder gerilini I2 : Sekonder akımı N2 : Sekonder bobin sipir sayısı S2 : Sekonder gücü. Eğer trafonun sekonder gerilimi pirimer geriliminden küçükse düşürücü (alçaltıcı), Sekonder gerilimi pirimer geriliminden büyükse yükseltici trafo adını alır.
  31. 31. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 31 yükseltici trafo düşürücü trafo Trafoların gerilimi yüksek olan sargısının sipir sayısı, gerilimi düşük olan sargıdan daha fazla ve kesiti daha incedir. Mantel tip nüve Çekirdek tip nüve Trafoların nüvesi iki tipte yapılır. Çekirdek ve mantel tipi. Kaçak manyetik akılar mantel tipinde daha az olduğu için verimleri de yüksektir. Asenkron motorlarda kalkış akımı : Asenkron motorları durağan haldeyken harekete geçirmek için ilk enerji verildiğinde şebekeden çok fazla akım çekerler. Bu akım motor imalat özelliklerine göre değişse de kaynaklarda genel olarak asenkron motorların ilk kalkış akımları anma akımının 6 misli olarak kabul edilir. Kalkış akımı motor anma devrine (nr) yükseldikçe düşecek ve anma devirde motor akımı da nominal değerini alacaktır. Yine bu yol alma zamanı da 6 sn olarak kabul edilmektedir.
  32. 32. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 32 Her ne kadar teoride yol alma 6 misli ve 6 saniye olarak kabul edilse de motor mil yükü azaldıkça bu süre kısalacak, büyük güçlü (yüksek atalet gerektiren çalışmalarda) motorlarda bu sürenin çok fazla üzerine çıkılacaktır. Ayrıca aynı güç ve yükteki rotor kısa devre çubukları basit kafesli olan bir asenkron motor 6 misli ile yol alırken yüksek çubuklu (yüksek reaktanslı) rotora sahip bir asenkron motor 4 misli ile yol alacaktır. Pratikte motor yol alma akımı ve süresini bulmanın yolu motor milinde tam yükü varken motor besleme hattı üzerine ampermetre bağlayarak çalıştırmak ve ilk çalışma anındaki akım değerini ve motor akımının etiketinde yazan değere düştüğü andaki süreyi gözlemlemektir. Motorlar devreye girerken neden yüksek akım çeker? Asenkron motorlar yapısal olarak benzemese de çalışma mantıkları açısından trafolara benzetilebilir. Stator sargılarını Pirimer sargısına, rotor kısa devre çubuklarını da sekonder sargısına benzetebiliriz. Senkron hızı ns=3000 olan bir motoru örnek olarak alalım. Motora ilk enerji verildiği anda rotor duruyordur yani nr=0 dır. Fakat ilk andan itibaren stator alanı ns=3000 devirde dönmektedir ve motor harekete başlayana kadar rotor çubukları 3000 devirlik (maksimum) manyetik alanla kesilecektir. Bu manyetik alan rotor çubuklarında da maksimum bir gerilimin indüklenmesine neden olacaktır. Bu gerilim ise kısa devre çubukları üzerinden maksimum kısa devre akımını geçirecektir. Trafoların dönüştürme oranına ait bu formüle göre rotor akımının maksimum değere yükselmesi oranın sabit kalabilmesi için stator akımının da yükselmesi demektir. Bu ise teoride motor nominal akımının 6 misli olarak kabul edilmiştir. s r I I yani I I K 1 2 = Rotor dönmeye başladıkça ns ile nr arasındaki fark azalacak ve git gide rotor çubuklarını daha az manyetik alan kesecektir. Bu durumda rotorda indüklenen gerilimin ve dolayısı ile rotor kısa devre akımının azalması anlamına gelecektir. K oranı sabit kalacağından motorun şebekeden çektiği stator akımı da nominal değerine düşecektir. Rotoru sargılı asenkron motorların yol alması sırasında rotorlara bağlı olan direncin değeri büyütülür bu sayede ilk anda rotor sargılarında maksimum gerilim indüklense de rotor sargılarının direnci yol verme direnci ile arttırıldığı için rotor kısa devre akımı çokfazla büyüyemeyecek ve stator akımı da yol alma sırasında sınırlandırılmış olacaktır. rotor devri arttıkça rotor gerilimi de düşecek bu esnada rotora bağlı olan yol verme dirençleri kademe kademe küçültülecektir. Rotor tam devrine ulaştığında ise devrede hiçbir direnç kalmayacak ve fırçalar üzerinden bobin uçları kısa devre edilecektir. Ayrıca rotoru sargılı asenkron motorun rotor yol verme direnci ile rotor devrini ayarlamak mümkündür fakat yol verme direnci üzerinde oluşan ısı kayıpları motorun verimini düşürecektir.
  33. 33. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 33 Motorun kalkış akımının motor milindeki yüke bağlı olduğu zannedilir. Halbuki motora ilk enerji verildiği anda milinde ister yük olsun ister yük olmasın rotor duruyordur ve o an için maksimum manyetik kuvvet çizgileri tarafından kesilerek maksimum gerilim indüklenecek ve maksimum kısa devre akımı geçecektir. Yani ilk kalkış akımı rotor daha duruyorken oluşacaktır. Mile bağlı yük yol alma süresini değiştirecektir. Boş çalışan bir motor daha kısa sürede anma akımına düşerken mil yükü arttıkça motorun anma akımına düşme süresi uzayacaktır. 3 fazlı asenkron motorların dönüş (devir) yönünün değiştirilmesi için döner alanın yön değiştirmesi gerekmektedir. Bunun motor klemensine gelen herhangi iki fazın yerlerinin değiştirtmesi yeterlidir. Asenkron motorlar her iki dönüş yönü içinde aynı özellikleri gösterirler Asenkron motor bobin bağlantı şekilleri : Asenkron motorlarda her bir faz için birer tane olmak üzere üç adet bobin grubu olduğunu görmüştük. Bu bobinler yeni ve eski norm uç isimleri ile şekilde verilmiştir. Bobinler şebekeye iki şekilde bağlanabilirler; - Yıldız bağlantı ile - Üçgen bağlantı ile Bobin uçlarının motor klemensinde karşılıklı çıkarılmadığına dikkat ediniz (çapraz çıkarılmıştır) bunun nedeni yıldız ve üçgen bağlantının köprülerinin kolay (aynı ölçüde) yapılması içindir
  34. 34. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 34 Motor klemensinde yıldız bağlantı Motor klemensinde üçgen bağlantı Yıldız bağlantı : L1-U1 ile L2-V1 ile L2-W1 bağlanacak U2-V2-W2 kısa devre Üçgen bağlantı : L1-U1-W2 ile L2-V1-U2 ile L2-W1- V2 bağlanacak. Asenkron motorların harekete geçişlerinde çekmiş oldukları yüksek akım gerek motor gerekse bağlı olduğu şebeke açısından sakıncalar doğurabilir. Çok sık durup kalkan motorlarda yol alma akımı motorun fazladan ısınmasına neden olmakta ve motor sıcaklık dengesine oturmadan yapılan peş peşe kalkışlar motor ısısını yükseltmektedir. Motorun çekmiş olduğu yüksek akım bağlı olduğu hattaki gerilim düşümünü arttırmaktadır. Örneğin anma akımı 50A olan motorumuz kalkışı sırasında 6x50=300A akım çekmektedir. Bu akım motor motorun besleme hattında gerilim düşümüne neden olmakta ve bu hatta bağlı olan diğer alıcıların gerilimleri motorun yol alması sırasında düşmektedir. Bunun en canlı örneğini asansörü olan evlerde asansör çalışmaya başladığında dairelerdeki lambaların ışık şiddetlerinin düşmesinde görebiliriz. Bu nedenle asenkron motorlarda özel devrelerle yol alması sırasında çekmiş oldukları akım sınırlandırılmaya çalışır. Bu devrelerin detaylarını kumanda dersinde göreceğiz. Ama Yıldız/Üçgen yol verme bu yöntemlerden biridir. Genellikle 4 KW ın üzerindeki asenkron motorlara Y/Δ yol verilir. Y/Δ bağlanacak motorlarda, klemens kutusundaki tüm köprüler sökülmelidir Standart tanımlar : Anma değer : Motorun nominal çalışma koşulları için verilen ve etiketinde belirtilen elektriksel ve mekaniksel değerlerdir. Giriş güçü : Motorun şebekeden çektiği güçtür. Anma gücü ( Çıkış gücü ) : Anma gerilim ve frekansında tam yükte çalışan motorun milinden alınan mekanik güçtür. Moment : Bir vinçte kullanılacak motorun seçiminde makine tasarımcısının vermiş olduğu değer motorun vermesi gereken moment değeri olacaktır. Fizik derslerinden hatırlarsanız moment kuvvetin döndürme etkisine denmekteydi. (Moment=Kuvvet x Kuvvet kolu) Momenti verilen bir motorun mil gücünün hesabı.
  35. 35. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 35 975 . rd A nM P = PA = Motor milinden alınan güç (Kw) nr = Rotor devri (d/dk) Md = Motor mil momenti (kg-m) 60 .2. rd A nM P p = PA = Motor milinden alınan güç (w) nr = Rotor devri (d/dk) Md = Motor mil momenti (Newton-m). Asenkron motorların kalkış momenti, rotor çubuklarının veya rotor sargılarının direncine bağlıdır. Dirençleri büyük rotorlu motorların kalkış momentleri büyük, kalkış akımları küçüktür. Direnci küçük rotora sahip olan motorlarda ise kalkış momenti küçük, kalkış akımı büyüktür. Normal çubuklu (a) rotorlu asenkron motorların kalkış akımları derin çubuklu (b) rotorlu asenkron motorlara göre büyüktür. Kalkış momenti Ma : Duran bir motoru harekete geçirmek için gerekli olan moment. Devrilme momenti Mk : Motor milinden alınabilecek en büyük moment. Anma momenti Mn : Motorun anma yükünde motor milinden alınan moment. Devrilme momenti anma momentinin en az 1,6 kati büyüklüğünde olmalıdır. Şekildeki moment eğrisini inceleyecek olursak; Motorumuz anma momentinin 1,5 misli ile hareket etmeye başlayacaktır. Motor devri anma değerine geldiğinde ise motor anma momentinde çalışmasına devam edecektir. Motor mil yükü arttırıldığında motor devri düşecek ve moment artacaktır. Mil yükü arttırılmaya devam ettikçe devir düşmeye ve moment artmaya devam edecektir. Moment 2 misline yani devrilme moment değerine yükseldiğinde ise artık motor milinden maksimum moment alınıyordur ve bu noktadan sonra mil yükü arttırılacak olursa motor mili duracak ve hareket etmeyecektir. Bu durumu matkap motorlarında görmek mümkündür. Matkap parçaya bastırıldıkça devri düşecek ve uç parçaya sıkıştığında ise mil duracak ve motordan manyetik inleme sesi gelecektir. Kayıplar ve verim : Elektrik makinelerinde makineden alınan güç makineye verilen güçten her zaman küçüktür. Aradaki fark ise kayıp olarak ortaya çıkmaktadır. Asenkron motorlarda oluşan kayıplar şunlardır: - Stator bakır kaybı. - Stator demir kaybı. - Rotor bakır kaybı. (kısa devre çubuklarda veya rotor sargılarında) - Rotor demir kaybı. (Nominal devirde rotor frekansı küçük olduğu için “S/60” küçük bir değerdir fakat devir ayarında devir sayısı küçüldükçe artar) - Rotor sürtünme ve vantilasyon kaybı. Asenkron motorlar için üç temel verim sınıfı vardır. EFF1 : Yüksek verimli EFF2 : Düzeltilmiş orta verimli EFF3 : Düşük ( Standart ) verimli Yüksek verimli motorlar enerji tasarrufu sağlar..
  36. 36. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 36 Doğru akım makinelerinde: - Endüktör (kutup) bakır kaybı. - Endüvi bakır kaybı. - Endüvi demir kaybı. - Sürtünme ve vantilasyon kaybı. (Fırça ve kollektör mekanizması bu kaybı bir miktar arttırmaktadır.) * Kutuplara doğru akım verildiğinden kutuplarda demir kaybı oluşmamaktadır denebilir. Trafolarda: - Pirimer bobin bakır kaybı. - Sekonder bobin bakır kaybı. - Nüve demir kaybı. Elektrik makineleri içerisinde dönen aksamı olmadığından verimi en yüksek olan trafolardır.. Alınan gücün verilen güce oranına verim denir. η harfi ile gösterilir yüzde verim şu formül ile bulunur: 100.% V A P P =h Pa : Motor milinden alınan güç. Pv : Motorun şebekeden çektiği güç. Motor etiketlerinde yazan güç değeri motor milinden alınan güçtür. Motorun şebekeden çektiği gücü bulabilmek için alınan güç (mil gücü) verime bölünmelidir. Örneğin etiketinde 30 Kw ve %91 verim yazan bir motor şebekeden; Pv = 30 / 0.91 = 32.9 ~ 33 Kw çekmektedir. Motora verilen gücün elektriksek formülü ise; Pv = √3 . U . I . Cosφ Birimi Wat tır (1 Kw = 1000 W) . Her ne kadar ülkemizide ve avrupa ülkelerinde güç birimi Kw olsa da amerika ve bazı diğer ülkelerde güç için beygir gücü tanımı kullanılır. Hp veya Ps harfi ile gösterilir. 1 Kw = 1.36 Hp 1 Hp = 0.736 Kw dir Standart motor güçleri – Alınan güç ( KW ): 0,06 0,09 0,12 0,18 0,25 0,37 0,55 0,75 1,1 1,5 1,5 2,2 3 4 5,5 7,5 11 15 18,5 22 22 30 37 45 55 55 75 90 110 132 160 185 200 250 315 325 355 375 400 425 450 Bir fazlı asenkron motorlar: Bir fazlı asenkron motorlar, küçük iş tezgahları ile buzdolabı, çamaşır makinesi, küçük su pompalan, mikser, vantilatör, aspiratör vb. yerlerde kullanılır. Kalkınma akımları fazla olduğundan çoğunlukla 1/8, 1/6, 1/4, 1/2, l, 1/5 ve 2 HP gibi küçük güçlerde imal edilir. Üç fazlı asenkron motorlarda faz sargıları, .aralarında 120° elektriki açı farkı olacak şekilde statora yerleştirildiğinden döner manyetik alan meydana geliyordu. Fakat bir fazlı asenkron motorlarda yalnız bir sargı ile döner manyetik alan elde edilemez. Bu nedenle bir fazlı motorlarda ana sargının dışında bir de yardımcı sargı bulunur. Ana ve yardımcı sargılar birbirine paralel bağlanıp aralarında 90° elektriki açı farklı oyuklara yerleştirilir. Fiziki faz farkının yanı sıra ana ve yardımcı sargılardan geçecek akımların dolayısıyla meydana getirecekleri manyetik alanlarında arasında faz farkı olması gerekmektedir. Bunun için de; Devamlı olarak devrede kalan ana sargı kalın kesitli telle çok sipirli olarak sarılır. Ana sargıya paralel bağlanan yardımcı sargı ise ince kesitli telle az sipirli sarılır. Bu uygulamada yardımcı sargı sipir sayısı ana sargıya göre % 25, iletken kesiti ise 1/3 veya 1/4 oranında daha küçüktür. Böylece ana sargının omik direncinin küçük, endüktif reaktansının büyük olması ve akımın gerilimden 90°'ye yakın geri kalması sağlanır. Ayrıca ana sargı alta, yardımcı sargı üste yerleştirilerek endüktif reaktansın daha da büyümesi sağlanır. Yardımcı sargıdan geçen akımın gerilimden ilerde olması için yardımcı sargıya seri olarak bir kondansatör bağlanır. Böylece ana ve yardımcı sargı akımları arasında 90°'lik faz farkı meydana gelir. Bu da düzgün bir döner manyetik alanın meydana gelmesini sağlar.Sincap kafesli rotorun kısadevre edilmiş rotor çubukları, stator manyetik alanı tarafından kesilerek çubuklarda emk endüklenir. Rotor çubukları iki tarafından kısadevre edildiğinden içerisinden kısa devre akımları geçer ve rotorda bir manyetik alan oluşur. Stator döner manyetik alam, rotor manyetik alanını peşinden sürüklemesi sonucunda da rotor döner. Motorun ilk kalkınması anında yardımcı sargı, ana sargının manyetik alanını destekleyecek yöndedir. Fakat rotor devri, normal
  37. 37. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 37 devrine yaklaştıkça bu kez yardımcı sargı, hem ana sargı hem de rotor sargısı üzerinde ters etki yapar. Motorun normal çalışmasını engellemesi nedeni ile yardımcı sargı devreden çıkartılır. Eğer motor normal devrine ulaştığı halde yardımcı sargı devreden çıkartılmazsa, ince kesitli yardımcı sargıdan fazla akım geçeceğinden sargılar ısınır ve bir süre sonra da yanar. U1-U2 : Ana sargı Z1-Z2 : Yardımcı sargı S : Merkezkaç anahtarı Ck : Kalkış kondansatörü Ia : Ana sargı akımı Iy : Yardımcı sargı akımı Ih : Şebekeden çekilen akım φ : Ana ve yardımcı sargı arasındaki faz açısı Yardımcı sargıyı devreden çıkarma yöntemleri : Santrifüj ( merkezkaç ) Anahtar: Motorun ilk kalkınma anında normal devrinin % 75'ine ulaşınca yardımcı sargıyı devreden çıkartan santrifüj anahtar, motorun içerisine yerleştirilir. İki kısımdan meydana gelen santrifüj anahtarın duran kısmı kapak içerisine, hareketli kısmı ise rotor miline monte edilir. Duran kısımda bulunan iki kontak, motor çalışmazken kapalı durumdadır ve yardımcı sargıyı devreye sokar. Motor normal devrinin %75'ine ulaştığında ise hareketli kısım, merkezkaç kuvvetin etkisi ile dışarı doğru çekilerek kontak üzerindeki basıncı kaldırır. Bu ise bir yay vasıtası ile tekrar eski konumuna gelerek kontağı kapatır. Bu sırada kontak açılarak yardımcı sargı devreden çıkar. Motor durduğunda ise bir yay vasıtası ile tekrar eski konumuna gelerek kontağı kapatır. 1 – Göbek sacı 2 – Paletler 3 – Yaylar 4 – İtme bileziği 5 – Kontak
  38. 38. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 38 . Akım rölesi : Ters duran kontaktöre benzetilebilir. Ana sargı devresine bağlanır ve kontaklarından yardımcı sargı akımı geçirilir. Motor devreye girdiğinde ana sargı yol alma akımı olarak fazla akım çekecek ve röleden de geçen bu akımın oluşturduğu manyetik alanın etkisi ile röle nüveyi yukarı çekerek kontaklarını kapatacak ve yardımcı sargının da devreye girmesini sağlayacaktır. Motor devri anma devrine yaklaştıkça ana sargı akımı normal değerine düşecektir ve akım rölesinin manyetik alanı nüveyi yukarıda tutmaya yetmeyecek ve nüve düşerek yardımcı sargıyı devre dışı bırakacaktır Bir fazlı motorlarda çoğunlukla santrifüj anahtar kullanılır fakat buzdolaplarının ekovat motorları gibi motor miline santrifüj anahtar bağlanamayan yerlerde akım rölesi kullanılır. Bir fazlı asenkron motorların devir yönünü değiştirmek için ya ana veya yardımcı sargıdan geçen akımın yönü değiştirilmelidir. Bir fazlı asenkron motor bağlantı şekilleri : Kalkış kondansatörlü Çift kondansatörlü Daimi kondansatörlü U1-U2 : Ana sargı Z1-Z2 : Yardımcı sargı S : Merkezkaç anahtarı Cd : Daimi kondansatör Ck : Kalkış kondansatörü Kalkış kondansatörlü motorun bağlantısı Sağa dönüş Sola dönüş
  39. 39. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 39 Daimi kondansatörlü motorun bağlantısı Sağa dönüş Sola dönüş Çift kondansatörlü motorun bağlantısı Sağa dönüş Sola dönüş .
  40. 40. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 40 Üniversal (Seri) Motorlar Üniversal motorlar, statoru çıkıntılı kutuplu yapılarak kutup sargılan sarılması ve rotorunda aynen endüvide olduğu gibi sargılar bulunması nedeniyle doğru akım seri motorlarına benzer.
  41. 41. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 41 Üniversal motorların diğer motorlardan farkı, devirleridir. Boştaki devir sayıları 11000 - 15000 - 18000 - 20000 Dev./Dak. gibi oldukça yüksektir. Fakat motorun yükü akımı arttıkça, kutup ve endüvi sargılarında düşen gerilimlerin artması, devir sayısının düşmesine sebep olur. Devir sayılarının yüksek olması nedeniyle üniversal motorlar, daha çok elektrik süpürgelerinde, mikserlerde, kahve değirmenlerinde, dikiş makineleri, saç kurutma makineleri ve tıraş makinelerinde kullanılır. Ayrıca devir sayıları, motora uygulanan gerilimi değiştirerek ayarlanabilir. Üniversal motorun devir yönünü değiştirmek için kutup veya endüvi sargılarından geçecek olan akımın yönü değiştirilmelidir. Yardımcı Kutuplu (Gölge Kutuplu) Asenkron Motorlar: Daha çok küçük güçlü olarak yapılan ve sessiz çalışmaları nedeniyle tercih edilen bu motorların yapımları kolay ve ucuzdur. Doğru Akım makinelerindeki gibi kutup ayakları vardır ve kutbun bir ucundan 1/3 uzaklıkta bulunan yarık içerisine uçları kısa devre edilen bakır halka geçirilmiştir Rotor üç fazlı asenkron motorlarda olduğu gibi sincap kafeslidir. Kutup sargılarına bir fazlı alternatif bir akım uygulandığında bobinden geçen sinüsoidal akım, sıfırdan maksimum değere doğru arttıkça değişken bir manyetik akı meydana getirir. Bu değişkin manyetik alan içerisinde kalan bakır halka üzerinde bir gerilim indüklenir ve kısa devre edildiğinden, üzerinden kısa devre akımı geçer. Lenz Kanununa göre; kısa devre akımı, kendisini meydana getiren manyetik alanın yönüne zıt yönde bir manyetik alan meydana getirir. Dolayısıyla yardımcı kutup üzerinde alan zayıflaması olur ve kutup sargısının meydana getirdiği alan, yardımcı kutba doğru kayar. Alternatif akım yön değiştirdiğinde bu kez kutupların ismi değişir (N iken S olur) ve yine alanın kayma yönü aynı kalır. Manyetik alan, ana kutuptan yardımcı kutba doğru devamlı olarak kayma gösterir. Döner alana benzeyen bu manyetik alan, rotorun dönmesini sağlar. Bir fazlı yardımcı kutuplu asenkron motorlar daima aynı yönde dönerler. Devir yönünü değiştirmek için rotor, stator içerisinde ters çevrilir. Yardımcı kutuplu motorların olumlu yönleri: 1- Yapıları basittir, 2- Maliyetleri ucuzdur, 3- Çok sessiz çalışırlar. Yardımcı kutuplu motorların olumsuz yönleri: 1- Kalkınma momentleri düşüktür, 2- Verimleri düşüktür, 3- Aşırı yüklerde dururlar. Relüktans motorlar : Relüktans motorlar, gölge kutuplu motorlara benzerler. Ancak, bakır halka yerine kutup ayaklarının bir kısmındaki hava boşluğu artırılmıştır. Böylece hava aralığının fazla olduğu kısımda manyetik akının geçişine gösterilen direnç büyük, hava aralığının az olduğu kısımda manyetik akının geçişine gösterilen direnç küçüktür. İşte bu tip motorlara, manyetik direnç anlamına geldiği için Relüktans motor denilir. Gösterilen büyük değerdeki manyetik direnç (Relüktans) nedeniyle manyetik akı geçişi, küçük manyetik direnç (Relüktans) gösterilen hava aralığının az olduğu kısımda yoğunlaşır. Yani kutup yüzeyinde bir taraftan diğer tarafa doğru alan kayması meydana gelir. Kayan bu alan, kısa devre çubuklu rotoru da etkileyerek dönmesini sağlar. Rotorun dönüş yönü, büyük hava aralığı olan kısımdan küçük hava aralığı olan kısma doğrudur. Bu motorlarda devir sayısı, uygulanan gerilim değeri değiştirilerek ayarlanır. Devir yönü ise sabittir. Ancak rotor, statora ters takılarak değiştirilebilir. Küçük ebatlı yapılan bu motorların kalkınma momentleri küçük olduğundan kullanım alanları azdır.
  42. 42. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 42 Elektrik makineleri hakkında teknik bilgiler: İşletme türleri : S1 Sürekli Çalışma: Motorun ısıl dengeye erişmesi için izin verilen yeterli sürede sabit yükte çalışması. S2 Kısa Süreli Çalışma: Motor sıcaklıklarını 2°K'lik soğutucu sıcaklığı içine yeniden getirebilmek maksadıyla bir enerjisiz kalma ve dinlenme süresinin takip edeceği biçimde motorun yeterli süredeki ısıl dengeye erişmesi için gerekenden daha az bir sürede sabit yükte çalışması. S3 Kesintili Periyodik Çalışma: Motorun her çevriminin sabit yükte çalışma süresi ve enerjisiz kalma sürelerinden oluşan birbirini izleyen özdeş çevrimlerle çalışması. S4 Yol Vermeli Kesintili Periyodik Çalışma: Motorun her çevriminin önemli yol verme süresi, sabit yükte çalışma süresi, dinlenme ve enerjisiz kalma sürelerinden oluşan, birbirini izleyen özdeş çevrimlerle çalışması. S5 Elektrikle Frenlemeli Kesintili Periyodik Çalışma: Motorun, her çevriminin, yol verme süresi, sabit yükte çalışma süresi, elektrikle frenleme süresi, dinlenme ve enerjisiz kalma sürelerinden oluşan, birbirini izleyen özdeş çevrimlerle çalışması. S6 Sürekli Periyodik Çalışma: Motorun her çevriminin, yol verme süresi, sabit yükte çalışma süresi ve yüksüz çalışma sürelerinden oluşan ve birbirini izleyen özdeş çevrimlerle çalışması. S7 Elektrikle Frenlemeli Sürekli Periyodik Çalışma: Motorun, yol verme süresi, sabit yükte çalışma süresi ve elektrikle frenleme sürelerinden oluşan ve birbirini izleyen özdeş çevrimlerle çalışması. S8 Yük/Hız Değişmesiyle İlgili Periyodik Sürekli Çalışma: Motorun farklı dönme hızlarına karşılık olan diğer sabit yüklerdeki bir veya daha fazla çalışma süresinin takip edeceği biçimde, her çevrimi önceden belirlenen bir dönme hızına karşılık olan sabit yükte çalışma süresini içeren, birbirini izleyen özdeş çevrimlerle çalışması. S9 Periyodik Olmayan Yük ve Hız Değişimleriyle Çalışma: İzin verilen çalışma aralığında genellikle hızın ve yükün periyodik olmayan değişimlerinde çalışma (Bu çalışma, referans yükü oldukça aşan, sık olarak uygulanan aşırı yükleri ihtiva eder).
  43. 43. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 43 S10 Kesikli Sabit Yüklerle ve Sabit Hızlarda Çalışma: Her değeri motorun ısıl dengeye erişmesine izin verecek yeterli süre için muhafaza edilen yükün (veya eşdeğer yüklemenin) 4 farklı değerinden daha fazlasını içermeyen çalışma. . Asenkron motorlarda yük durumuna göre verimdeki değişim. Asenkron motorlarda yük durumuna göre güç katsayısı değişim. Asenkron motorlarda rakım ve motor sıcaklığının güce etkisi. Standart motorlar 40 ° C ortam ısısına ve 1000 m. rakım yüksekliğine göre imal edilmişlerdir. Bu değerleri aşan çalışma şartları motorun performansına etki edecektir. Etkilenme oranları aşağıdaki tabloda belirtilmiştir. 40 ° C ‘nin üzerindeki ortam ısılarının motor gücüne etkisi (1000 m.'den düşük rakımlar için) Ortam Isısı Önerilen Çıkış Gücü ° C % 40 100% 45 % 96.5 50 93% 55 90% 60 % 86.7 70 79% 1000 m.‘nin üzerindeki rakım yüksekliklerinin motor gücüne etkisi (40 ° C ' den düşük ortam ısıları için) Rakım Yüksekliği Önerilen Çıkış Gücü 1000 m. 100% 1500 m. 97% 2000 m. % 94.5 2500 m. 92% 3500 m. % 86.5 4000 m. % 83.5 Uzun yılların tecrübelerine ve gözlemlerine dayanarak ısınma ve izolasyon hakkında şu iki saptama yapılabilir ; 1 – Motor yükündeki % 4 ‘lük bir artış, ısıda % 10' luk bir artışa neden olmaktadır. 2 – İzolasyon sınıfının, kızgın noktasının % 10 aşılması, izolasyon ömrünün % 50 kısalması ile sonuçlanmaktadır. Motor soğutma vantilasyonu motor ortam sıcaklığını 40 derece olarak kabul edip soğutma dengesini ona göre kurmaktadır. 40 derecenin üzerindeki ısı motor ısısı üzerine ilave edilmelidir. Yüksek ortam sıcaklığında motor daha düşük güçte çalıştırılmalı veya aynı yük için daha büyük güçlü motor seçilmelidir. Benzer şekilde rakım arttıkça
  44. 44. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 44 hava yoğunluğu düşecek ve sirküle olan hava miktarı azalacaktır. Yüksek rakımlı yerlerde motor daha düşük güçlerde çalıştırılmalı veya aynı yük için daha büyük güçlü motor seçilmelidir. Elektrik makineleri yapı şekilleri : Motorların yapım (inşa) tiplerinin ve kurma (montaj) düzenlemelerinin çeşitlerinin sınıflandırılması IEC 34 – 7 bölümünde yayınlanmıştır ve kolaylık açısından IM (International Mounting) olarak kısaltılmıştır. Bu bölümün simgelemesi iki ayrı kodlamadan oluşmuştur. Kod I : Yalnızca yan kapaklardan yataklanmış ve tek mil çıkıntılı motorları kapsamaktadır. B harfi yatay milli motorları ifade ederken, V harfi düşey motorları simgelemek için seçilmiştir. Bu tip motorlar (yan kapaklardan yataklanmış ve tek mil çıkıntılı) B veya V harflerini takip eden bir sayı ile gösterilir. En çok kullanılan bazıları aşağıda belirtilmiştir. Kod II : Bu kısım genel ve özel kullanım için tasarlanmış tüm elektrik motorlarını kapsamaktadır. IM harflerini takip eden 4 adet rakam ile sınıflandırılmıştır. Rakamların anlamları ise aşağıda belirtilmiştir. 1. rakam Yapım tipinin sınıfını gösterir 2. ve 3. rakam Kurulma (montaj) düzenini gösterir 4. rakam Mil uzantısını gösterir 1. rakam 2. ve 3. rakam 4. rakam 1 - Yalnızca yan kapak yataklı ayaklı motorlar 0 - Mil uzantısı yok 2 - Yalnızca yan kapak yataklı ayak ve flanş üzerine kurulu makineler 1 - Silindirik bir tek mil uzantısı 3 - Flanşı yan kapak üzerinde olan yalnızca yan kapak yataklı ve flanş üzerine kurulu makineler 2 - Silindirik iki mil uzantısı 4 - Flanşı gövde üzerinde olan yalnızca yataklı flanşı üzerine kurulu makineler 3 - Konik bir tek mil uzantısı 5 - Yataksız makineler 4 - Konik iki mil uzantısı 6 - Yan kapaklı ve ayaklı yataklı makineler 5 - Flanşlı bir tek mil uzantısı 7 - Yalnızca ayaklı yataklı makineler 6 - Flanşlı iki mil uzantısı 8 - 1-4 sayılarında kapsanma yan düşey makineler 7 - D-ucu uzantısı flaşlı N-ucu uzantısı silindirik 9 - Özel kurulma düzenli makineler Pek çok kombinasyon mevcut olduğundan detaya girilmemiştir. (bkz. TS 3211 çizelge 1-9) 8 - Diğer tüm mil uzantısı. Kod I ile Kod II arasındaki bağıntıyı gösteren tablo ise yandadır. Kod I Kod II Kod I Kod II IM B 3 IM 1001 IM V 6 IM 1031 IM B 5 IM 3001 IM V 8 IM 9111 IM B 6 IM 1051 IM V 9 IM 9131 IM B 7 IM 1061 IM V 10 IM 4011 IM B 8 IM 1071 IM V 14 IM 4031 IM B 9 IM 9101 IM V 15 IM 2011 IM B 10 IM 4001 IM V 16 IM 4131 IM B 14 IM 3601 IM V 18 IM 3611 IM B 15 IM 1201 IM V 19 IM 3631 IM B 20 IM 1101 IM V 21 IM 3015 IM B 30 IM 9201 IM V 30 IM 9211 IM B 34 IM 2101 IM V 31 IM 9231 IM B 35 IM 2001 IM V 36 IM 2031
  45. 45. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 45 İzolasyon Sınıfları: Motorların sargıları ve kullanılan izolasyon malzemeleri dayandıkları ısıya göre sınıflandırılmış ve bu ayrım harflerle ifade edilmiştir. İzolasyon Sınıfı A E B F H Isı yüksekliği 105 120 130 155 180 Maksimum sargı ısısı 100 115 120 140 165 Ortam ısısı 40 40 40 40 40 Kızgın nokta için sınır 5 5 10 15 15 Koruma Sınıfları : Motorlar, koruma derecelerine göre I P_ koduyla sınıflandırılmışlardır. I P (Ingress Progress) diziminde ilk rakam katı maddelere karşı korumayı tarif ederken ikinci rakam sıvılara karşı korumayı belirtmektedir. İlk Rakam İkinci Rakam Katı Maddelere Karşı Sıvı Maddelere Karşı 0 - Korumasız 0 - Korumasız 1 - 50 mm'den büyük cisimlere karşı koruma. El teması gibi. 1 - Dikey olarak gelen sulara karşı koruma. Su damlaması gibi. 2 - 12 mm'den büyük cisimlere karşı koruma. Parmak gibi. 2 - Dikeyden 15 ° ‘ye kadar açıyla gelen sulara karşı koruma. 3 - 2.5 mm'den büyük cisimlere karşı koruma. El aletleri gibi. 3 - Dikeyden 60 ° ‘ye kadar açıyla gelen sulara karşı koruma. 4 - 1 mm'den büyük cisimlere karşı koruma. İnce teller gibi. 4 - Tüm yönlerden gelen sıçrayan sulara karşı koruma. 5 - Toza karşı koruma 5 - Tüm yönlerden gelen fışkıran sulara karşı koruma. 6 - Toza karşı tam koruma 6 - Tüm yönlerden gelen güçlü su fışkırmalarına karşı koruma. 7 - Geçici süre suya daldırmaya karşı koruma. 0.15 m. ile 1 m. arası. 8 - Sürekli suya daldırmaya karşı koruma.
  46. 46. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 46 Soğutma Şekilleri : IEC standartlarının 34- 6 bölümü elektrik motorlarının soğutma şekillerine ayrılmıştır. International Cooling'in kısaltması olan IC harfleri ile ifade edilen bölümde kısaltmayı iki haneli rakamlar takip eder. Bunlardan birincisi soğutma devresinin düzenlemesini, ikincisi ise soğutucunun dolaşımını sağlayan gücün beslenme yöntemini gösterir. İlk Rakam İkinci Rakam soğutma devresinin düzeni soğutucu gücün beslenme yöntemi 0 - Serbest dolaşım. 0 - Serbest yayılımlı 1 - Giriş borulu havalandırma. 1 - Kendinden dolaşımlı 2 - Çıkış borulu havalandırma. 2 - Havalandırma, motordan ayrılmaz olan ve ayrı bir mile bağlanmış aygıt ile sağlanmış 3 - Giriş ve çıkış borulu havalandırma. 3 - Havalandırma, motor üzerine takılmış bağımlı bir düzen ile sağlanmış. 4 - Gövde yüzeyinden soğutma. 4 - Kullanılmıyor 5 - Çevreleyen ortam kullanılarak, motoru, motordan ayrılmaz bir soğutucu ile soğutma 5 - Havalandırma, motordan ayrılmaz olan bağımsız bir düzen ile sağlanmış 6 - Çevreleyen ortam kullanılarak, motoru, motor üzerine takılmış bir aygıt ile soğutma 6 - Havalandırma, motorun üzerine takılmış bağımsız bir düzen ile sağlanmış EXPROOF ortamlar ve bu ortamlarda çalışacak elektrik motorları: Patlama riski taşıyan ortamlarda çalışacak olan motorların ve bunlara ait elektrik aksamlarının (pano, kablo ve diğer elektrik malzemeleri) Ortamda bulunan veya olası kaçaklar ile ortama yayılan patlayıcı- yanıcı gazların tutuşmasına neden olmaması için elektrik arkı ve aşırı ısı oluşturmamaları gerekmektedir. Bu nedenle bu tip ortamlarda kullanılacak olan motor özel yapıda üretilmektedir. Patlamaya Dayanıklı: Motorun içindeki bir kısa devre halinde gövdede çatlama ve kırılmalar oluşmaz. Alev Sızdırmaz: Ortam sıcaklığının kritik olduğu durumda motordan gaz ve alev çıkışına izin vermez. Tehlike Bölgesi C0:Patlayıcı maddelerin işlendiği, depolandığı, dönüştürüldüğü, patlama tehlikesinin mevcut olduğu yerler. C1:Hava ile birleşerek patlayıcı nitelik kazanan karışımların saklandığı yerler patlama ve yangın tehlikesi arz eder. C2:Hava içinde bırakıldığında patlayıcı hale gelen yanıcı tozların saklandığı yerler patlama ve yangın tehlikesi arz eder. C3:Yalnızca, işleme ve depolama sıcaklığının üzerindeki sıcaklıklarda yanıcı hale gelen maddelerin saklandığı yerler patlama ve yangın tehlikesi arz eder. Tehlikeli Alan Sınıfları Z0:Tehlikeli patlayıcı ortamın sürekli olarak veya uzunca bir zaman için mevcut olduğu bölgeler. Z1:Normal çalışma içerisinde, tehlikeli patlayıcı ortamların meydana gelmesi muhtemel olan yerler. Z2:Tehlikeli patlayıcı ortamların nadiren ve yalnızca kısa bir süre için oluşması beklenen yerler. Konu ile ilgili sertifikalar
  47. 47. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 47 Üç fazlı asenkron motorun etiketinin incelenmesi: Bir fazlı asenkron motorun etiketinin incelenmesi:
  48. 48. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 48 Standart Gövde Büyüklükleri: Asenkron motorlar yerden mil eksenine olan H yüksekliğine göre standartlaştırılmışlardır. H yüksekliği aynı zamanda gövde büyüklüğünü de verir. Gövdelerin diğer ölçüleri farklılıklar gösterebilir. Ayrıca gövdeler gövde uzunluklarına göre L, M, S olarak ta isimlendirilir. S : Short – Kısa M : Middle – Orta L : Long – Uzun Standart gövde büyüklükleri 56 63 71 80 90 100 112 132 160 180 200 225 250 280 315 355 400 450 500 560 630 710 800 900 1000 1120 1250 1400 Asenkron motorların kullanım alanları : Alternatif akımın kolay elde edilebilmesi ve iletilebilmesi, çok fazla mekanik aksamı olmadığından dolayı arıza riskinin azalması. Basit yapısından dolayı bakımlarının kolay olması gibi nedenlerden dolayı şuan endüstride kullanılan motorların hemen hemen hepsi asenkron motordur. Devir sayısının ayarlanamaması dezavantaj olsa da günümüzde yarı iletken teknolojisi ile yapılan frekans değiştirici sürücüler ile bu sorun çözülmüştür. Elektrik motorları ile ilgili talimatlar : Boya: Bakım sırasında boyanacak olan motorun üzerindeki boya mümkün olduğunca kazınmalı ve ince bir tabaka halinde tek bileşimli sentetik boyamaya ile boyanmalıdır. Boyanın kalın bir tabaka oluşturmamasına özen gösterilmelidir. Aksi taktirde motorun soğuma dengesi bozularak ısınmasına neden olunur bu ise uzun vadede motorun yanması ile sonuçlanır. Aşırı yüklenebilme : Rejim sıcaklığında çalışan standart bir asenkron motordan 15 dakika aralıklarla ve 2 dakika süre ile anma akımının 1.5 katı kadar aşırı akım geçerse motor sargılarına zarar verecek bir sıcaklık yükselmesi meydana gelmez. Standart asenkron motorlar, anma gerilim ve frekansında çalışırken, anma momentinin 1.6 katına kadar tedrici artan anlık aşırı momentlere 15 saniye süre ile dayanabilir. Çalışma şartları : Standart olarak üretilen motorlar nominal gerilim ve frekansta (380V, 50Hz), -20°C...+40°C ortam sıcaklığında ve deniz seviyesinden en çok 1000m yükseklikte çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmışlardır. Ortam sıcaklığı veya deniz seviyesinden yüksekliğin yukarıda belirtilenden farklı olması durumunda motordan alınan gücü düşürmek gerekir. Motorlar tam kapalı, dıştan fan soğutmalı olup standart olarak IP55 koruma sınıfında (su püskürmesi ve toza karşı korunmuş motor / IEC 34-5) imal edilmektedir. Bilezikli asenkron motorlar ise IP 44 koruma sınıfında imal edilmektedir. Açık havada çalışacak motorlar için yağmur, kar, toz gibi etmenlerden koruyacak tedbirler alınmalıdır. Taşıma : Büyük motorlar dövme tip, DIN 580’e uygun kaldırma halkaları ile donatılmışlardır. Motor üzerindeki kaldırma halkası sadece motoru kaldırırken kullanılmalıdır. Motor, bağlı bulunduğu şase, tespit rayları, tahrik edilen makine gibi ilave yükler ile beraber kaldırması zorunluluğu varsa ilave yükler kendi taşıma düzeneği ile taşınmalıdır.
  49. 49. OTOMASYON ATÖLYESİ DERS NOTLARI www.kumanda.org MEHMET TOSUNER – KOCAELİ ANADOLU TEKNİK TEKNİK VE ENDÜSTRİ MESLEK LİSESİ ELEKTRİK BÖLÜMÜ 49 Taşıma halkaları kurmadan sonra çıkartılır ise delikler uygun bir şekilde kapatılmalıdır. Motor mili, motoru kaldırmak için kullanılmamalıdır. Motor hiçbir zaman pervane muhafaza tası üzerine konmamalı ve bu konumda nakledilmemeli ve depolanmamalıdır. Depolama : Motorun nakliye sırasında hasar görüp görmediği kullanıcı tarafından gözle kontrol edilmeli; motorda kırık, ezik veya bir eksiklik olmamalı, aynı zamanda motor mili tutukluk ve salgı yapmadan el ile rahatça dönebilmelidir. Motor uzun süreli depolanacaksa temiz, rutubetsiz ve titreşimsiz yerde muhafaza edilmeli; rotor sarkmasının önlenmesi ve gresin yapışmaması için 110kW ve üstü motorların mili haftada bir el ile çeyrek tur döndürülmelidir. Uzun süre bekleyen motorlar işletmeye alınmadan önce sargı yalıtım dirençleri mutlaka ölçülmeli, direnç azalmışsa mutlaka sargılar kurutulmalıdır. Soğutma ve havalandırma : Motorun arka tarafındaki mil çıkışına oturtulmuş, alüminyum veya plastik pervane ile soğutma işlemi yapılır. Dönüş yönüne bağlı olmaksızın çalışır. Kapalı ortamlarda çalışacak motorlarda pervanenin üflediği soğutma havasının tekrar sirküle etmemesi sağlanmalı, pervane muhafaza tası ile duvar veya diğer makineler arasındaki mesafe, muhafaza tasındaki hava giriş çapının en az yarısı kadar olmalıdır. Dikey konumda çalışacak motorlarda, motor içine su veya yabancı cisimlerin girmemesi için özel şapkalı tas kullanılması tavsiye edilir. İnvertörle sürülen motorlarda düşük hızlarda sürekli çalışma halinde soğutma önemli ölçüde etkisini yitirebileceğinden cebri soğutma yapılması önerilir. Kurma ve işletme : Motorun çalışacağı yerler mümkün olduğu kadar havadar, tozsuz ve rutubetsiz olmalı, motor düz ve titreşimsiz bir yere oturtulmalıdır. Motoru kurma aşamasında, bakım ve onarım zamanlarında motora rahatça ulaşabilme hususları göz önünde bulundurulmalıdır. Motor gövdesinin sıcaklığı normal çalışma sırasında 100°C’ yi geçebilir. Bu yüzden motora dokunulması engellenmelidir. Dışarıda çalışacak motorlarda; güneş ışınları, motora doğrudan gelmemelidir. Kurma : Elektrik motorları endüstriyel ürünlerdir. Bu bakımdan kurma işlemi deneyimli ve ehliyetli personel tarafından yapılmalıdır. Güç aktarma işinin elastik bir kaplin vasıtası ile yapılması durumunda motor ve makine milinin aynı eksende olmasına özen gösterilmelidir. Şekilde görüldüğü gibi bir komparatör ve sentil yardımı ile gerekli kontroller yapılarak, gereken yerlere (motor ve makinenin altına) ince saç parçaları (layner veya şim) sokularak uygunluk sağlanabilir. Her iki mil aynı eksene geldiğinde, kaplin aralığı (e) çepeçevre eşit olur, aynı zamanda kaplin döndürüldüğünde her iki disk üzerinde çevre boyunca komparatörde aynı değer okunur. Motor ve tahrik edilen makinenin dönme hızlarının farklı olması durumunda güç aktarma işi dişli çark veya kayış-kasnakla yapılır. Güç aktarma işinin kayış-kasnak ile yapılması durumunda, kayış gerginliğinin ayarlanabilmesi için genel olarak motor tespit rayları üzerine monte edilip, kasnağın salgı durumu kontrol edilmelidir. Şekilde görüldüğü gibi bu kontrolün bir komparatör ile yapılması işi kolaylaştıracaktır. Kasnaktaki salgının makul ölçüler dışında olması halinde kasnak üzerinde gerekli düzeltmeler yapılmalıdır. Motor mili ve yatakların uzun ömürlü olması için kayış, yeterli gerginlikte olmalı ayrıca motor mili ile tahrik edilecek makine milinin birbirine tam paralel ve kasnak eksenlerinin de aynı düzlemde olması sağlanmalıdır. Aşırı kayış gerginliği yatakları bozabilir, zamanla mili kırabilir.

