Google duplex ai

This presentation was made based on the introduction of new Artificial Intelligence "Google Duplex AI" developed in Google.

Google duplex ai

  1. 1. Google DuplexAI
  2. 2. ● designed to do specific task. ● can do conversation like a human. ● can do almost everything like a human. ○ take a pause between conversation. ○ making complex statement. ○ correct sentence in mid-sentence. ○ can handle interrupts. WhatisGoogleDuplex? 2
  3. 3. WhyGoogle Duplex? ExistingSystem ● automated phone system ○ do not engage with conversation flow. ○ force the called to adjust the system. ● voice based application ○ we talk slow and simple words. ○ we pronounces them correctly. Difference ● we talk fast and more verbose words. ● we talk fast and less clearly. ● we take pause and use disfluency. ● we correct sentence in mid. 3
  4. 4. InsideDuplex RRN in core, Duplex is Recurrent Neural Network 01 TFX build using TensorFlow Extended 02 Dataset 04 trained on a corpus of anonymized phone conversation data Latency worked on latency and for faster reply used faster approximations 0503 used a combination of a concatenative text to speech engine and a synthesis text to speech engine TTS 4
  5. 5. capable of carrying out sophisticated conversations SystemOperations 03 04 01 02 completes the majority of its tasks fully autonomously system has a self-monitoring capability for training the system, real-time supervised training was used. 5
  6. 6. reduces language barriers reservations where online reservations are not available 02. Usages Yaniv Leviathan, Google Duplex lead Matan Kalman, Engineering manager on project enjoying a meal booked through a call from Duplex. 01. 6 Duplex is available on 48 states of US
  7. 7. SecurityIssues ● start the voice call by identifying itself as being from Google. ● inform the receiver of the call that it is being recorded. 7
  8. 8. THANKS Does anyone have any questions? 8

