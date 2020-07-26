Successfully reported this slideshow.
IEEE Resources For Volunteering, Education and Training Mehak Azeem Biomedical Engineer IEEE Region10 SAC Member
2 Biomedical Engineering Student, Undergraduate Researcher, IEEE Region10 SAC Committee Member, IEEE Region10 Collabratec ...
IEEE For Volunteering, Education and Training Excel your skills with IEEE
•IEEE Xplore® Digital Library •Subscription options •IEEE Spectrum •The Institute •Proceedings of the IEEE •IEEE Access® •Author resources •IEEE Collabratec™ •IEEE Press
IEEE - Try Engineering 5 26/07/2020 Autonomous Department of ECE, Raghu Institute of Technology, India TryEngineering.org ...
Engineering Lesson Plan Toolkit: A Quick Start Guide for IEEE Volunteers & Members https://tryengineering.org/engineering-lesson-plan-toolkit/
IEEE.tv 7 26/07/2020 Autonomous Department of ECE, Raghu Institute of Technology, India "IEEE.tv is truly a collaborative,...
8 26/07/2020 Autonomous Department of ECE, Raghu Institute of Technology, India
IEEE Newsroom 9 26/07/2020 Autonomous Department of ECE, Raghu Institute of Technology, India The IEEE newsroom features t...
10 26/07/2020 Autonomous Department of ECE, Raghu Institute of Technology, India
IEEE Collabratec 11 26/07/2020 Autonomous Department of ECE, Raghu Institute of Technology, India By joining IEEE, you enh...
12 26/07/2020 Autonomous Department of ECE, Raghu Institute of Technology, India
13 26/07/2020 Autonomous Department of ECE, Raghu Institute of Technology, India
IEEE Xplore Subscription 14 26/07/2020 Autonomous Department of ECE, Raghu Institute of Technology, India •Individual memb...
https://innovate.ieee.org/subscriptions-options/?LT=LG_WB_Innovate_SUB_Innovate_Menu
16 26/07/2020 Autonomous Department of ECE, Raghu Institute of Technology, India IEEE Spectrum IEEE Spectrum is the flagsh...
17 26/07/2020 Autonomous Department of ECE, Raghu Institute of Technology, India
IEEE Institute
19 26/07/2020 Autonomous Department of ECE, Raghu Institute of Technology, India Proceedings of the IEEE Proceedings of th...
http://proceedingsoftheieee.ieee.org/
21 26/07/2020 Autonomous Department of ECE, Raghu Institute of Technology, India IEEE Access IEEE Access is a multidiscipl...
22 26/07/2020 Autonomous Department of ECE, Raghu Institute of Technology, India
23 26/07/2020 Autonomous Department of ECE, Raghu Institute of Technology, India IEEE Author Center – Resources and Tools ...
24 26/07/2020 Autonomous Department of ECE, Raghu Institute of Technology, India IEEE MGM Referral Program The IEEE MGM pr...
25 26/07/2020 Autonomous Department of ECE, Raghu Institute of Technology, India IEEE Sectional Awards Your local Section ...
IEEE Learning Network
27 26/07/2020 Autonomous Department of ECE, Raghu Institute of Technology, India IEEE vTools This IEEE volunteer tools (vt...
28 26/07/2020 Autonomous Department of ECE, Raghu Institute of Technology, India IEEE Press IEEE, the world’s largest tech...
29 26/07/2020 Autonomous Department of ECE, Raghu Institute of Technology, India
IEEE Standard University
Thank you  mehakazeem@ieee.org
IEEE Resources for Volunteering, Education and Training/ IEEE Resources/ Become a good volunteer, contribute technically

These slides presented to Department of ECE, Raghu Institute of Technology, India by IEEE RIT SB in collabration with IEEE WIE.

  IEEE Resources For Volunteering, Education and Training Mehak Azeem Biomedical Engineer IEEE Region10 SAC Member
  Biomedical Engineering Student, Undergraduate Researcher, IEEE Region10 SAC Committee Member, IEEE Region10 Collabratec Coordinator, SDGs Regional Advocate, IEEE YESIST12 Maker Fair & Special Track 2020 Ambassador, Microsoft Specialist. Member Global Delegate Program 2020
  IEEE For Volunteering, Education and Training Excel your skills with IEEE
  •IEEE Xplore® Digital Library •Subscription options •IEEE Spectrum •The Institute •Proceedings of the IEEE •IEEE Access® •Author resources •IEEE Collabratec™ •IEEE Press
  IEEE - Try Engineering
TryEngineering.org makes it easy to teach engineering concepts by providing access to more than 130 complete, low-cost, easy-to–implement lesson plans that give you everything you need to help students apply a variety of engineering principles in the classroom. Each lesson plan is designed to be a complete roadmap that's easy to follow, no matter your familiarity with the topic, and aligns with educational standards.
  Engineering Lesson Plan Toolkit: A Quick Start Guide for IEEE Volunteers & Members https://tryengineering.org/engineering-lesson-plan-toolkit/
  IEEE.tv
"IEEE.tv is truly a collaborative, IEEE member-produced initiative that is strongly in accordance with IEEE's mission of educating the public on important technology and engineering issues," IEEE.tv is an award-winning, Internet-based television network, produce and deliver special-interest programming about technology and engineering for the benefit of IEEE's members and the general public. Leveraging the strength of IEEE and its members, we have achieved much since then — producing award-winning content and live streaming of key IEEE events. The Events Hub on IEEE.tv provides a central access point for IEEE event-related video content. IEEE sponsors or co-sponsors more than 1,400 annual conferences and meetings worldwide. IEEE Events Hub
  8. 8. 8 26/07/2020 Autonomous Department of ECE, Raghu Institute of Technology, India
  IEEE Newsroom
The IEEE newsroom features the latest news from IEEE around the world. Find recent and past news related to IEEE hot topics, technical experts, products, awards, services, and events.
  10. 10. 10 26/07/2020 Autonomous Department of ECE, Raghu Institute of Technology, India
  IEEE Collabratec
By joining IEEE, you enhance your IEEE Collabratec®experience with the following: •Expanding your network with over 250,000 verified IEEE members in the member directories •Being recognized among your peers with a member badge •Participating as a mentor or mentee the next generation of engineers and technologists in the IEEE Mentoring Program •Downloading and printing your personalized IEEE membership certificate As an IEEE member, you also get access to: •The resources and opportunities you need to keep on top of changes in technology •Opportunities in standards development •Other professionals in your local area or within a specific technical interest
  12. 12. 12 26/07/2020 Autonomous Department of ECE, Raghu Institute of Technology, India
  13. 13. 13 26/07/2020 Autonomous Department of ECE, Raghu Institute of Technology, India
  IEEE Xplore Subscription
•Individual members can subscribe to the IEEE Member Digital Library. •Are you a member of an IEEE Society? Your Society may offer a Society Digital Library. •IEEE Student members: You may already have access to the IEEE Xplore Digital Library through your academic institution's library. Check with your librarian. •IEEE members receive a discounted price of US$14.95 on single IEEE article purchases made through IEEE Xplore. Articles from partner publishers are US$33 per article. Go to IEEE Xplore and start your search. •Or, learn more about how your academic institution or company can gain full-text access to IEEE Xplore for the entire organization.
  https://innovate.ieee.org/subscriptions-options/?LT=LG_WB_Innovate_SUB_Innovate_Menu
  IEEE Spectrum
IEEE Spectrum is the flagship magazine and website of the IEEE, the world's largest professional organization devoted to engineering and the applied sciences. Our charter is to keep over 400,000 members informed about major trends and developments in technology, engineering, and science. Our blogs, podcasts, news and features stories, videos and interactive infographics engage our visitors with clear explanations about emerging concepts and developments with details they can't get elsewhere. IEEE Spectrum touches our members on every platform, whether they are reading the print editions, coming to the site directly on their desktop, tablet or smartphone, through email newsletters or our digital facsimile edition.
  17. 17. 17 26/07/2020 Autonomous Department of ECE, Raghu Institute of Technology, India
  IEEE Institute
  Proceedings of the IEEE
Proceedings of the IEEE is the leading journal to provide in-depth review, survey, and tutorial coverage of the technical developments in electronica, electrical engineering, and computer science.
  http://proceedingsoftheieee.ieee.org/
  IEEE Access
IEEE Access is a multidisciplinary, open access journal of the IEEE. Continuously presenting the results of original research or development across all of IEEE's fields of interest, IEEE Access provides authors a high- quality open access journal with a rapid yet rigorous peer review process of 4 to 6 weeks.
  22. 22. 22 26/07/2020 Autonomous Department of ECE, Raghu Institute of Technology, India
  IEEE Author Center – Resources and Tools for Authors
Where you publish matters. IEEE is a trusted source for researchers in academia, industry, and government. By publishing with IEEE, you will get the global prestige that high- quality research deserves.
  IEEE MGM Referral Program
The IEEE MGM program is your opportunity to share the value of IEEE membership with your friends and colleagues. Not only can you take pride in supporting IEEE, but you can also earn awards for you and your local IEEE organizational unit (Section, student branch, etc.) on qualifying referrals who join. IEEE Recruiter Awards Active IEEE members that recruit new members during the 2020 membership year (16 August 2019 through 15 August 2020), may be eligible to earn an award that can be used toward IEEE dues, IEEE Society fees, or the purchase of books and publications. US$15 for each Professional member recruited US$2 for each Student or Graduate Student member recruited https://www.ieee.org/membership/join/member-get-a-member.html
  IEEE Sectional Awards
Your local Section can also benefit by your participation in the MGM program. Section awards: The top five recruiters in each region are determined by the total number of members recruited and only from those individuals who, as a result of their efforts, earned the maximum US$90 individual award. In the event of a tie, the section award will be split evenly. If a member has no Section affiliation, no Section award can be paid. •First Place: US$500 •Second Place: US$400 •Third Place: US$300 •Fourth Place: US$200 •Fifth Place: US$100 Overall IEEE award: The top recruiter in IEEE earns an additional US$500 award for his/her Section. Additional rules apply to Section awards. https://www.ieee.org/membership/join/member-get-a-member.html
  IEEE Learning Network
  IEEE vTools
This IEEE volunteer tools (vtools) site provides information on a wide range of tools developed by volunteers for IEEE members and IEEE volunteers. The toolbox simplifies organizational efforts and administration by offering web-based software in order to reduce time spent on managing local activities and to assist in member development. Quick Links «« IEEE Membership Validator «« vTools eNotice «« vTools Events «
  28. 28. 28 26/07/2020 Autonomous Department of ECE, Raghu Institute of Technology, India IEEE Press IEEE, the world’s largest technical professional organization, partners with Wiley to bring to you high-quality books and reference works in electrical engineering and computer science. Written by leading experts, Wiley-IEEE Press books are authoritative and cutting-edge and cover in- demand topics in these important areas of research.
  29. 29. 29 26/07/2020 Autonomous Department of ECE, Raghu Institute of Technology, India
  30. 30. 30 26/07/2020 Autonomous Department of ECE, Raghu Institute of Technology, India IEEE Standard University
  31. 31. 31 26/07/2020 Autonomous Department of ECE, Raghu Institute of Technology, India Thank you  mehakazeem@ieee.org

