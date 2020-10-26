Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to Prepare for PMI PfMP Exam?
PMI Portfolio Management Sample Questions
[PDF] PMI Portfolio Management Professional (PfMP) Certification

Click Here---> http://bit.ly/2FWvzq6 <---Get complete detail on PfMP exam guide to crack Portfolio Management. You can collect all information on PfMP tutorial, practice test, books, study material, exam questions, and syllabus. Firm your knowledge on Portfolio Management and get ready to crack PfMP certification. Explore all information on PfMP exam with number of questions, passing percentage and time duration to complete test.

Published in: Education
[PDF] PMI Portfolio Management Professional (PfMP) Certification

  1. 1. How to Prepare for PMI PfMP Exam?
  2. 2. PMI Portfolio Management Exam Summary: Vendor PMI Exam Code PfMP Full Exam Name Portfolio Management Professional Number of Questions 170 Sample Questions PMI PfMP Exam Sample Questions and Answers Practice Exam PMI Portfolio Management Professional (PfMP) Practice Test Passing Score Above Target / Target / Below Target / Needs Improvement Time Limit 240 Minutes
  3. 3. PfMP Certification Syllabus Content: Syllabus Topics: Domain 1: Strategic Alignment 25% Domain 2: Governance 20% Domain 3: Portfolio Performance 25% Domain 4: Portfolio Risk Management 15% Domain 5: Communications Management 15%
  4. 4. PMI PfMP Training: Recommended Training: Handbook
  5. 5. How much Fees of PMI PfMP Exam? PMI PfMP Fee Structure: Exam Fee Member: USD $800 Exam Fee Non-member: USD $1,000
  6. 6. PfMP Study Guide: ● Know about PMI Portfolio Management book details. ● Go through PMI PfMP exam syllabus. ● Go through PMI Portfolio Management sample questions. This will give you a clear idea about the real exam. ● Enroll for PfMP practice test on ProcessExam.com. ● Identify your weak areas from PfMP sample exam and do more practice with system.
  7. 7. PMI Portfolio Management Sample Questions
  8. 8. Que.: 1. Working to prepare the communications plan, a best practice to follow is to use the roadmap. By doing so, it: Options: a) Shows the overall portfolio timeline, useful for determining the frequency of reporting b) Provides information about interdependencies that may affect objectives c) Emphasizes milestones and the timing of key benefits d) Shows applicable constraints
  9. 9. Answer: b) Provides information about interdependencies that may affect objectives
  10. 10. Que.: 2. The portfolio management process ensures the components are aligned to goals. However, it is driven by: Options: a) Viability b) Value and benefits c) Organizational strategy and objectives d) Interdependencies and resource constraints
  11. 11. Answer: c) Organizational strategy and objectives
  12. 12. Que.: 3. An example of a simple prioritization model is one in which the criteria are: Options: a) Easily quantifiable b) Both qualitative and quantitative c) Focused on benefits realization and sustainment d) Focused on both short- and long- term goals
  13. 13. Answer: a) Easily quantifiable
  14. 14. Que.: 4. The roadmap forms the initial basis to establish dependencies, which are: Options: a) Part of each component b) Especially important for standalone projects to show why they are being pursued c) Within the portfolio and between organizational areas d) The basis for prioritization mapping
  15. 15. Answer: c) Within the portfolio and between organizational areas
  16. 16. Que.: 5. It is a best practice for the portfolio manager as he or she prepares the portfolio strategic plan to: Options: a) Involve stakeholders at all levels in the process b) Communicate its importance throughout the organization c) Integrate and respond to changes in the portfolio d) Ensure funds are available to allocate to each category in the portfolio
  17. 17. Answer: c) Integrate and respond to changes in the portfolio
  ● ProcessExam.com has provided good quality PfMP sample questions.
● One can go through the Portfolio Management sample questions before buying the PfMP online practice test.
● One can take unlimited attempts to practice from the PfMP practice test.
● It is available for two months.
● A candidate is able to measure his speed from the online practice test.
● Best PfMP book links are also provided on the website syllabus page.
  ● If a candidate wants to know about Portfolio Management training detail, our website provides information about that too.
● A candidate is able to know about his performance depending on the result section of Portfolio Management online test.
● Marks obtained could be a motivator factor to prepare more or less depending on the result.
