[PDF] Pega Certified Senior System Architect (PCSSA) Certification

How to Prepare for Pega PCSSA Exam?
Pega Senior System Architect Exam Summary: Vendor Pega Exam Code PCSSA Full Exam Name Pega Certified Senior System Archite...
PCSSA Certification Syllabus Content: Syllabus Topics: Weights Application Development 20% Case Management 18% Data Modeli...
Pega PCSSA Training: Recommended Training: Senior System Architect course (Version 8.4)
PCSSA Study Guide: ● Know about Pega Senior System Architect book details. ● Go through Pega PCSSA exam syllabus. ● Go thr...
Pega Senior System Architect Sample Questions
Que.: 1. Data transforms are often used prior to and after invoking the connector. What is the purpose of the data transfo...
Answer: c) Map data to the application data structure
Que.: 2. You have designed a decision tree that you want to unit test. You want to verify that every row can be evaluated ...
Answer: d) Check the decision tree for conflicts.
Que.: 3. An organization wants to automate its existing expense reporting process. Which two actions should the organizati...
Answer: a) Build and test the application before rolling it out for review by interested parties to ensure the application...
Que.: 4. A connector is used to ___________. (Choose Three) Options: a) Identify an outcome of a decision. b) Indicate an ...
Answer: a) Identify an outcome of a decision. d) Identify the order of events in a process. e) Indicate possible branches ...
Que.: 5. Select the three true statements about the use of a BLOB field. (Choose Three) Options: a) A BLOB automatically e...
Answer: b) A BLOB provides flexibility by avoiding the need for schema changes when the data model changes. c) A BLOB can ...
