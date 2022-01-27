Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 10

Autoimmune thyroiditis – causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment

Jan. 27, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

The thyroid is a small gland located in front of the next close to Adam’s apple. The thyroid produces hormones that control the organs in our body. If the thyroid doesn’t produce enough hormones, then the functionality of the body gets disturbed, and it develops several ailments in our body that can disturb your energy level, weight, and mood.

Let's explore more: https://www.southlakegeneralsurgery.com/autoimmune-thyroiditis-causes-symptoms-diagnosis-and-treatment/

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends Billy Baker
(3/5)
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(4/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(2/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4.5/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(3/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Dr. Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(5/5)
Free
The Working Parent's Survival Guide: How to Parent Smarter Not Harder Anita Cleare
(0/5)
Free
The Night Lake: A Young Priest Maps the Topography of Grief Liz Tichenor
(5/5)
Free
World War C: Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic and How to Prepare for the Next One Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
(4.5/5)
Free
Love Lockdown: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America's Prisons Elizabeth Greenwood
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(4.5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4/5)
Free
Sex From Scratch: Making Your Own Relationship Rules Sarah Mirk
(4/5)
Free
Sacred Codes in Times of Crisis: A Channeled Text for Living the Gift of Conscious Co-Creation Naomi Fay
(4/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(4.5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free

Autoimmune thyroiditis – causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment

  1. 1. AUTOIMMUNE THYROIDITIS – CAUSES, SYMPTOMS, DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT By – Dr. Valeria Simone MD (SOUTHLAKE GENERAL SURGERY), TEXAS
  2. 2. OVERVIEW Reviewed by Dr. Valeria Simone MD (Southlake General Surgery, Texas) The thyroid is a small gland located in front of the next close to Adam’s apple. The thyroid produces hormones that control the organs in our body. If the thyroid doesn’t produce enough hormones, then the functionality of the body gets disturbed, and it develops several ailments in our body that can disturb your energy level, weight, and mood. Thyroiditis happens when the thyroid gets inflamed. At times, it happens because of antibodies produced by our body that mistakenly attack the thyroid. This medical condition is known as autoimmune thyroiditis, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, chronic lymphocytic thyroiditis, or Hashimoto’s disease.
  3. 3. Causes of Autoimmune Thyroiditis The reason for the causes of an immune system attack is still under investigation. However, it may happen due to genetic issues, a virus attack, or some other reason. It may be a combination of multiple causes. An individual may have this condition if you: •Are a female •Have been exposed to radiation •Are a middle-aged person •Have an ancestral medical background of autoimmune thyroiditis. •Have a different autoimmune disorder like Diabetes Type 1, Lupus, or rheumatoid arthritis.
  4. 4. Symptoms Autoimmune Thyroiditis An individual may not experience any symptoms of autoimmune thyroiditis in the beginning. As the disease progresses, the thyroid increases the size, this condition is known as Goiter. The size of the front section of enlarged and looks swollen. If this condition is left untreated your thyroid may shrink, however, it will be not cured. This may damage your thyroid. Once the thyroid is damaged, it will not be able to function, which further leads to hypothyroidism – a condition of fewer thyroid hormones.
  5. 5. •Fatigue •Enlarged tongue •Heavy bleeding during periods •Weight gain •Problem in passing stools •Pain in muscles and joints •Memory loss, and Depression •Dry Skin •Puff face •Hair loss •Sensitivity to cold You may experience the following symptoms:
  6. 6. Diagnosis of Autoimmune Thyroiditis To diagnose autoimmune thyroiditis, your doctor will prescribe some blood tests to examine the thyroid hormone levels also look for thyroid peroxidase antibodies. In case, your PCP is not satisfied with the blood test results. Your doctor may also suggest for an ultrasound to check the thyroid. It might be possible to identify the problem through a normal blood test even you are not experiencing any symptoms, and you have a family history of thyroid problems.
  7. 7. Treatment of Autoimmune Thyroiditis The standard treatment is a doctor-prescribed medication known as levothyroxine, Levothroid, Synthroid, Tirosint, etc). These drugs can help improve the health of your thyroid. However, it is always recommended to consult your doctor before taking any medicines. You can also contact us and book an appointment with our board- certified general surgeon Dr. Valeria Simone MD (Southlake General Surgery, Texas). You might need to take the medicines throughout your life. Your doctor will keep an eye on your health and may change your medicines with time. Let’s explore more: Autoimmune Thyroiditis – Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment
  8. 8. Appointment For more information on Autoimmune Thyroiditis – Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment, and Consultation. Please contact our healthcare expert today at +1 (817) 748-0200. You can also make an online appointment with us. Follow us on Facebook and YouTube. Source: https://www.southlakegeneralsurgery.com/autoimmune-thyroiditis- causes-symptoms-diagnosis-and-treatment/
  9. 9. THANK YOU! SOUTHLAKE GENERAL SURGERY 1545 E. Southlake Blvd, Suite 270 Southlake, TX 76092 EMAIL: info@southlakegeneralsurgery.com VISIT US AT: www.southlakegeneralsurgery.com

×