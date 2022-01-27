The thyroid is a small gland located in front of the next close to Adam’s apple. The thyroid produces hormones that control the organs in our body. If the thyroid doesn’t produce enough hormones, then the functionality of the body gets disturbed, and it develops several ailments in our body that can disturb your energy level, weight, and mood.



Let's explore more: https://www.southlakegeneralsurgery.com/autoimmune-thyroiditis-causes-symptoms-diagnosis-and-treatment/