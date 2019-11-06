-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Get (PDF) Financial Management for Nurse Managers: Merging the Heart with the Dollar Full Online
Books By Janne Dunham-Taylor
Free 30 Days Read Full Pages Now!
Visit : https://a315-51-32bk.blogspot.com/?book=1284031039
Descriptions: Completely Revised And Update, The Second Edition Addresses A Myriad Of Financial Concepts Ranging From Staffing And Budgeting To Measuring Productivity And Forecasting Costs. There Are Lots Of Examples And Explanation Of Terminology So That A Nurse Manager Can Successfully Correspond With Her Financial Department To Best Cut Costs Without Negatively Affecting Patient Care And Outcomes..
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment